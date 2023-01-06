241
Pro Pundits January 6

FPL Gameweek 20: Keep or sell Darwin Nunez?

241 Comments
Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman tackles Darwin Nunez and his recent form.

Has an FPL player ever divided opinion quite like Darwin Nunez (£8.9m)?

The 23-year-old has five goals without penalties in 10 Premier League starts – a decent enough return for an £8.9m forward – but has been particularly wasteful since returning from the World Cup, missing all seven big chances he’s been presented with.

Right from the start, Darwin has blown hot and cold, but is he worth persisting with in FPL?

In this, my latest column, I’ll take a closer look.

THE STATS

Among FPL forwards that have played over 500 minutes this season, Darwin ranks top for shots per 90 minutes (p90) with 5.61, a hugely encouraging statistic.

He is also first for shots in the box p90 (4.29) and second for expected goals (xG) p90, with 0.76. Essentially what that tells us is that he is always involved in the attacking third, but his goal tally should be higher than it is.

At times, I do think he’s been unlucky.

For example, he’s hit the woodwork more often (four) than any other player in the top flight. He was also out of luck again on Tuesday when he went round the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya (£4.6m) only to see his shot blocked on the line, before having a goal ruled out in the second half for offside.

However, no player has missed more big chances (15) than Darwin this season (see below), which is the one stat that frustrates more than any other. While Erling Haaland (£12.2m) has converted 57.14% of his big chances, Darwin’s rate is just 26.67%.

  1. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Stones dgw
    Gabriel Spurs away
    Cucurella Palace at home but could be dropped

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Stones easy

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Doubler, surely. In great form. Only concern is Pep Roulette™

  2. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    I seem to recall Suarez hitting the woodwork a silly number of times that first season too. Hopefully Darwin goes on to do what he did, minus the biting and racism

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I think he'll be great. Seems worse, as commentators will compare to Haaland. Fans will always make the most of rival players missing chances etc. Social media ramps up entitlement/outrage to extremes.

  3. Gorky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Darwin to Kane for FT?

    Issues are:
    - potential Darwin haul on the horizon
    - Kane 4 yellows, tough two games for the DGW.

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      May as well, if no pressing issues. He's a good long-term pick, anyway. Wait until closer to deadline though

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      That Darwin haul you can see on the horizon. It’s heading the other way.

  4. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Just seen City's goal last night. Kepa for the chop?

    1. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Nah, Cucurellla the one to blame.

      1. NotNowKato
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cucu can't be to blame. He's stopped because it's an easy save.

        When Keoa has missed it he's tried to get back, but to no avail.

        Strange times at Chelsea. Almost like Kepa and Mendy don't want to be there

  5. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Team needs an overhaul.
    2FT £0.4m ITB

    Pope
    Cancelo Gabriel Trippier
    Andreas Foden Kulu* Son
    Darwin Mitro Haaland

    Subs: Sanchez, White, Neco, Dasilva

    Any ideas??

    1. Legohair
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Darwin &Cancelo to Kane&Lewis

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Could you afford Kulu, Darwin > Almiron, Kane? Cancelo, Son could become Shaw, Salah later. Maybe. Depends on DGW info

  6. Mirror Man
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Nunes will probably be in my squad next season. 5.5m Liverpool striker could be a great rotation option with Demarai Gray. Home fixture every week. Thoughts?

    1. So what
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Poor as Liverpool are I doubt they go down.

      1. Mirror Man
        46 mins ago

        Thought Chelsea was sounding out Gray no?

  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Is it bizarre that I'm planning ways to get Nunez IN to my team?

    I haven't had him and it's been good so far but the numbers don't lie. He will start scoring soon imo it's only a matter of time. I want to get him in after this week. I have Kane already so thinking about maybe a big 3 attack or perhaps downgrading Kane and upgrading Andreas or something like that.

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I've got a front 3 of Haaland, Nunez and Havertz

      This week I'll be doing a -4 to bring Kane in for Havertz then they'll be set for the long term - in my opinion that'll give me the optimum front 3, still with Salah and the usual midfielders. Not once have I considered moving Nunez on - i think he'll be a must have soon

      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        58 mins ago

        I think he'll have a spell out of the team soon when others are back.

        You can't keep having 8 clear chances a game and miss them all for too much longer.

        1. Trentmeister General
          5 mins ago

          I dont agree with this, he's crucial to the way Liverpool play and we have AOC doing a turn at LW currently.

          It will be Salah, Darwin, Gakpo at least until Diaz is fit.

          1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Every game he keeps missing damages his reputation. It's getting embarrassing now.

            Needs a break out of the team. Unless he gets a couple in the Cup

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I'll want him back at some point. I think once he gets a goal, he'll go on a run.

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Not bizarre at all.

    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      I ended the first half of last season with Darwin, Kane and Haaland up front and kept it for the restart before selling Darwin for Mitro for this double.

      Darwin is a raw but exciting, high quality player who has good stats and is still an attractive prospect. I’m not sure when I might get him again but certainly wouldn’t rule it out.

      It’s the nature of club rivalries, Premier League hyperbole and general ‘banter’ overkill on social media but I have found the criticism and mockery of Darwin excessive.

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        *first half of this season

    5. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Not bizarre. I'm planning Mitro to Darwin too.

    6. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      No, totally agree. His numbers and the eye test says he should be in most teams. Firmino out is a big problem for Liverpool, so when ever he is back, probably next gw, Liverpool as a team will improve. When you are a look from one goal and half centimeter from another in possibly the worst Liverpool perfomance since Hodgson, that tells you what will be.

  8. G Banger
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Who would you lose to fund Darwin => Kane:

    a) Cancelo => Perisic (or sub 5.5 DEF)
    b) Kulu => Sub 6.2 MID (have Almiron and Pereira)

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      A - for Stones, or Newcastle def

      1. G Banger
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Yep can afford that, nice one

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Easy A. Go Stones or Ake.

      1. G Banger
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Stones worth the extra 0.4?

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          I don't think so personally. But then again, Stones getting 27 points in a DGW is quite fresh in the memory so I wouldn't fault you for picking him up.

  9. FCRS1991
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Allison Ward
    Trippier Walker White Shaw Bueno
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    2FT and 2M ITB

    Need to move Walker, Allison hasnt really paid off, and would want to shake up the midfield.
    Any suggestions would be appreciated!

  10. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Should I sell Cancelo for another City defender at this point?

    1. dshv
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Will be not a great move imo

    2. G Banger
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'm moving to Stones and banking the cash for Darwin => Kane

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Will do Cancelo to Stones if nothing else pops up. A lot of football to be played before the deadline...

  11. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Exact cash for Kane in for Darwin atm.
    Would you make this move or change Cancelo or something else?

    Kepa.
    Trippier, Cancelo, White.
    Saka, KDB, Almiron, Rashford.
    Haaland (c), Mitrovic, Darwin.
    Ward, Bueno, Shaw, Andreas.
    1ft, 2.7m ITB.

    1. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Hard to turn down if you have exact cash. Problem is he's due to rise in price imminently so you'd be gambling on potential injuries in the FA cup games if you make the move tonight and won't have useful potential DGW info that may emerge.

  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Thoughts on this for -4? (Assuming spurs and city have a double )
    Out cancelo zaha and Darwin
    In perisic Martinelli and kane

    Cheers.

    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes!

  13. Starvaiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Got a ML where we 'redraft' teams this GW. Starting on my rankings. Who are you considering top players rest of season?

    My first list top 10 is:
    A) Haaland
    B) Kane
    C) Salah
    D) KDB
    E) Trippier
    F) Almiron
    G) Son
    H) TAA
    I) Martinelli / Saka
    J) Darwin?

    1. Starvaiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      56 mins ago

      Let me re-phrase: Who am i missing and where am I wildly wrong? 😀

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Trippier probably up to top 3 for me

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Odegaard the best Arsenal mid too

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Think I'd have Trippier 2nd / 3rd. Saka, Martinelli & Ødegaard all above Son & Trent

    4. So what
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Wildcard selection would be Maddison - out of sight and out of mind.

    5. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Is this the draft mode on FPL? How big is the league?

      1. Starvaiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This is 5-person standard ML (so 100m cap) but we play our WC to redraft in Jan. Before we added that 1 team would often run away with it (see team with Haaland this year)

    6. Starvaiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Excellent, thanks for the replies!

    7. Trentmeister General
      4 mins ago

      You can broadly work this out from overall point standings, but I would have Trippier above Haaland...

      Haal (144), Kane (127) and Trip (124) are the three highest scorers in the game - but I would argue Trip is the more crucial in a draft game as he's so far above second place in the def standings (Schar on 85).

      So all else being equal, Haal (perma c) and Schar gets you 288 + 85 = 373 points, but Kane (perma c) + Trip gets you 254 + 124 = 378

      1. Starvaiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I do like the value based drafting approach. have to sort them all into 'tiers' by postion, etc. I'm picking 4th our of 5 (then it snakes back) so will have 4th and 7th picks. Fingers crossed for trip!

  14. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Help

    1. Stones -4 or play Gabriel T Spurs?
    2. Play Mitro against Newcastle defence or Toney -4 with 3 plum fixtures?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Stones and Mitro

  15. villian-ty
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    What has happened to Cancelo? I brought him in early now people getting him out

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Played out of position & subbed at HT. Pep pouring praise on Lewis. Not sure if its been a fitness / body language / performance thing but he doesn't look very nailed at the moment

  16. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Who still has Salah in their team? Are you keeping him? The fixtures aren't bad..

  17. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Would you keep Darwin or Mitro?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mitro

    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably keeping Darwin.

  18. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    So much love for stones… is he most nailed city def atm..?

    1. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      It's either him or Akanji, escpecially since he came on at HT and city looked better after that.

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      I think so - Akanji looked good when he came on and I think he's had his rest now

    3. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ake crucial at the left how they play

      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 4 Years
        just now

        How about rico lewis…?

  19. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Patterson to Rico Lewis with 2 ft?

    1. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yeah i'm considering it. If only for a few weeks then move on to free up the City spot again.

    2. Trentmeister General
      16 mins ago

      It's definitely worth considering if you've got no more urgent fires to fight. He could be dropped at any time though...

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I'm still a touch hesitant, just because of Pep's whims, but he is starting to look like a real option, and there's not as much competition for a 3rd City spot as we'd expect. But I guess the question is - is a City defender still a priority after the other DGWs are announced given that their fixtures look far from straightforward for CS?

    4. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Looking like a good transfer. If you also have Cancelo you could keep him for the DGW then get rid of him afterwards to free up the valuable 3rd City spot again.

  20. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Play

    Odegaard Spurs away
    Mitro New away

    Have Martinelli

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Øde

  21. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    I know they've two more games before the deadline, but are there any Man City defenders that are worth considering for the double?

    If so, who would your defender of choice be?

    1. Trentmeister General
      4 mins ago

      I have Cancelo at present. Assuming I don't run into any enforced changes I'll probably sub him for Stones or maybe Ake. Not worth a hit though so i might end up just rolling with cancelo... surely he's got to get 60 mins at some point right?!

    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I sold Cancelo for Stones this GW and paid off well. I think Stones and Akanji seem most nailed on ones considering the starts they have but you never know with Pep

