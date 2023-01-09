How to navigate the ‘blank’ FPL Gameweeks

There’s plenty of Double Gameweek talk within the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community at present, following the confirmation that four teams will play twice in Gameweek 20.

Arsenal and Manchester City also have two fixtures in Gameweek 23, while there’s a chance that further ‘doubles’ could be announced for Gameweeks 21 and/or 22.

The yin to the yang are the Blank Gameweeks.

In theory, these should be slightly easier to navigate: while we’re sometimes given very little notice about an upcoming Double Gameweek (like the imminent one), Blank Gameweeks are usually known about in advance – although Covid and royal deaths have made this not the case in recent years.

There are currently three (almost certain) Blank Gameweeks for us FPL managers to juggle: Gameweeks 25, 28 and 32.

Here we take a closer look at the teams already guaranteed a fixture, who could miss out and when we’ll know more information about them.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 25

What it clashes with: The EFL Cup final.

The EFL Cup final. Maximum blanks: Two fixtures (four teams).

Two fixtures (four teams). When we will know who blanks : After the EFL Cup semi-finals have been contested in the midweek before Gameweek 22. The quarter-finals of that competition are being played this week.

: After the EFL Cup semi-finals have been contested in the midweek before Gameweek 22. The quarter-finals of that competition are being played this week. Any other information: The midweek after Gameweek 25 could yet house some outstanding fixtures, should two teams with an affected match not still be in the FA Cup by the fifth round.

GW25 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen if the following happens: Fulham v Wolves Possible blank If Wolves reach the EFL Cup final Newcastle v Brighton Possible blank If Newcastle reach the EFL Cup final Everton v Aston Villa On Leeds v Southampton Possible blank If Southampton reach the EFL Cup final Leicester v Arsenal Possible blank If Leicester reach the EFL Cup final West Ham v Nottm Forest Possible blank If Nottm Forest reach the EFL Cup final Bournemouth v Man City Possible blank If Man City reach the EFL Cup final Crystal Palace v Liverpool On Man Utd v Brentford Possible blank If Man Utd reach the EFL Cup final Spurs v Chelsea On

Don’t get alarmed by the seven ‘possible blank’ entries above, as there’ll only be a maximum of two fixtures being postponed (ie four teams blanking) in Gameweek 25.

Should League One side Charlton Athletic do the unthinkable and reach the EFL Cup final, there’ll only be one Gameweek 25 blank for us FPL managers.

After the completion of the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night, we’ll be able to confirm three more Gameweek 25 fixtures as ‘on’ – or four if Charlton defeat Manchester United!

A tricky scenario for many FPL managers would be progression to the final for both Manchester clubs, who many of us will be going big on for their upcoming Double Gameweeks and beyond. Should Leicester City reach the final, meanwhile, then Arsenal – another team who are popular in FPL circles – would be staring at a Blank Gameweek 25.

We at least get four Gameweeks-worth of free transfers to help negotiate the blanks once the two finalists are known ahead of Gameweek 22.

If you’re going all-in on City and Arsenal in Double Gameweek 23, however, and these two sides blank in Gameweek 25, you could be down six players.

Carrying two free transfers into Gameweek 25 is the state-the-obvious early advice but a blank for City and Arsenal, for example, would no doubt see a bit of interest in the Free Hit chip.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28

What it clashes with: The FA Cup quarter-finals.

The FA Cup quarter-finals. Maximum blanks: Seven fixtures (14 teams).

Seven fixtures (14 teams). When we will know who blanks : After the FA Cup fifth-round ties have been contested in the midweek before Gameweek 26. The results of the FA Cup fourth round, which takes place before Gameweek 22, should also give us a better picture.

: After the FA Cup fifth-round ties have been contested in the midweek before Gameweek 26. The results of the FA Cup fourth round, which takes place before Gameweek 22, should also give us a better picture. Any other information: An international break follows Gameweek 28, so there is no chance that any fixtures will be pushed back into the subsequent midweek.

GW28 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen if the following happens: Arsenal v Crystal Palace Possible blank If Arsenal reach the FA Cup quarter-finals Aston Villa v Bournemouth On Brentford v Leicester Possible blank If Leicester reach the FA Cup quarter-finals Brighton v Man Utd Possible blank If Brighton and/or Man Utd reach the FA Cup quarter-finals Chelsea v Everton On Liverpool v Fulham Possible blank If Liverpool and/or Fulham reach the FA Cup quarter-finals Man City v West Ham Possible blank If Man City and/or West Ham reach the FA Cup quarter-finals Nottm Forest v Newcastle On Southampton v Spurs Possible blank If Southampton and/or Spurs reach the FA Cup quarter-finals Wolves v Leeds Possible blank If Wolves and/or Leeds reach the FA Cup quarter-finals

This Gameweek might strangely be easier to manage, even though there’ll be more blanks.

There’ll be a maximum of seven postponements but in all likelihood and based on past clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals, the number will be more in the 4-6 region.

We’ve already got Newcastle United definitely in action against Nottingham Forest, so a triple-up on the Geordies looks appealing.

The Gameweek could get even easier to manage if Arsenal are out of the FA Cup by the quarter-final stage, and there’s a good chance of that as they are set to face Manchester City at the Etihad in round four.

Getting a full XI out without a Free Hit might still prove problematic but what might affect your decision is a possible Wildcard window immediately afterwards. Not only does an international break follow but a significant-sized Double Gameweek 29 could be on the cards, too, so we will likely want to freshen our squads for that.

‘Dead-ending’ your squad into Gameweek 28 is one approach, then, as you could in one fell swoop bring back all the players you’ve offloaded in preparation for the doubles. A Wildcard in Gameweek 29 wouldn’t allow for a Bench Boost in the same week, it should be said.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 32

What it clashes with: The FA Cup semi-finals.

Maximum blanks: Four fixtures (eight teams).

When we will know who blanks: After the FA Cup quarter-finals have been contested on the same weekend of Gameweek 28.

Any other information: A midweek round of Premier League fixtures (Gameweek 33) follows Gameweek 32, so there is no chance that any fixtures will be pushed back into the subsequent midweek.

GW32 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen if the following happens: Arsenal v Southampton Possible blank If Arsenal and/or Southampton reach the FA Cup semi-finals Bournemouth v West Ham Possible blank If West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals Brentford v Aston Villa On Brighton v Man City Possible blank If Brighton and/or Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals Crystal Palace v Everton On Fulham v Leeds Possible blank If Fulham and/or Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals Leicester v Wolves Possible blank If Leicester and/or Wolves reach the FA Cup semi-finals Liverpool v Nottm Forest Possible blank If Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals Man Utd v Chelsea Possible blank If Man Utd reach the FA Cup semi-finals Newcastle v Spurs Possible blank If Spurs reach the FA Cup semi-finals

We won’t spend too much time dwelling on this Blank Gameweek, which is over three months away and may fall for many after the deployment of a Wildcard.

Anything from zero to four blanks are possible.

Two fixtures are confirmed as being definitely on already, however.

Aston Villa and Everton are so far the only two sides who avoid a blank in Gameweeks 25, 28 and 32.