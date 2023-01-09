243
FPL January 9

How to navigate the ‘blank’ FPL Gameweeks

243 Comments
There’s plenty of Double Gameweek talk within the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community at present, following the confirmation that four teams will play twice in Gameweek 20.

Arsenal and Manchester City also have two fixtures in Gameweek 23, while there’s a chance that further ‘doubles’ could be announced for Gameweeks 21 and/or 22.

The yin to the yang are the Blank Gameweeks.

In theory, these should be slightly easier to navigate: while we’re sometimes given very little notice about an upcoming Double Gameweek (like the imminent one), Blank Gameweeks are usually known about in advance – although Covid and royal deaths have made this not the case in recent years.

There are currently three (almost certain) Blank Gameweeks for us FPL managers to juggle: Gameweeks 25, 28 and 32.

Here we take a closer look at the teams already guaranteed a fixture, who could miss out and when we’ll know more information about them.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 25

  • What it clashes with: The EFL Cup final.
  • Maximum blanks: Two fixtures (four teams).
  • When we will know who blanks: After the EFL Cup semi-finals have been contested in the midweek before Gameweek 22. The quarter-finals of that competition are being played this week.
  • Any other information: The midweek after Gameweek 25 could yet house some outstanding fixtures, should two teams with an affected match not still be in the FA Cup by the fifth round.
GW25 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen if the following happens:
Fulham v WolvesPossible blankIf Wolves reach the EFL Cup final
Newcastle v BrightonPossible blankIf Newcastle reach the EFL Cup final
Everton v Aston VillaOn
Leeds v SouthamptonPossible blankIf Southampton reach the EFL Cup final
Leicester v ArsenalPossible blankIf Leicester reach the EFL Cup final
West Ham v Nottm ForestPossible blankIf Nottm Forest reach the EFL Cup final
Bournemouth v Man CityPossible blankIf Man City reach the EFL Cup final
Crystal Palace v LiverpoolOn
Man Utd v BrentfordPossible blankIf Man Utd reach the EFL Cup final
Spurs v ChelseaOn

Don’t get alarmed by the seven ‘possible blank’ entries above, as there’ll only be a maximum of two fixtures being postponed (ie four teams blanking) in Gameweek 25.

Should League One side Charlton Athletic do the unthinkable and reach the EFL Cup final, there’ll only be one Gameweek 25 blank for us FPL managers.

After the completion of the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night, we’ll be able to confirm three more Gameweek 25 fixtures as ‘on’ – or four if Charlton defeat Manchester United!

A tricky scenario for many FPL managers would be progression to the final for both Manchester clubs, who many of us will be going big on for their upcoming Double Gameweeks and beyond. Should Leicester City reach the final, meanwhile, then Arsenal – another team who are popular in FPL circles – would be staring at a Blank Gameweek 25.

We at least get four Gameweeks-worth of free transfers to help negotiate the blanks once the two finalists are known ahead of Gameweek 22.

If you’re going all-in on City and Arsenal in Double Gameweek 23, however, and these two sides blank in Gameweek 25, you could be down six players.

Carrying two free transfers into Gameweek 25 is the state-the-obvious early advice but a blank for City and Arsenal, for example, would no doubt see a bit of interest in the Free Hit chip.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 28

  • What it clashes with: The FA Cup quarter-finals.
  • Maximum blanks: Seven fixtures (14 teams).
  • When we will know who blanks: After the FA Cup fifth-round ties have been contested in the midweek before Gameweek 26. The results of the FA Cup fourth round, which takes place before Gameweek 22, should also give us a better picture.
  • Any other information: An international break follows Gameweek 28, so there is no chance that any fixtures will be pushed back into the subsequent midweek.
GW28 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen if the following happens:
Arsenal v Crystal PalacePossible blankIf Arsenal reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
Aston Villa v BournemouthOn
Brentford v LeicesterPossible blankIf Leicester reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
Brighton v Man UtdPossible blankIf Brighton and/or Man Utd reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
Chelsea v EvertonOn
Liverpool v FulhamPossible blankIf Liverpool and/or Fulham reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
Man City v West HamPossible blankIf Man City and/or West Ham reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
Nottm Forest v NewcastleOn
Southampton v SpursPossible blankIf Southampton and/or Spurs reach the FA Cup quarter-finals
Wolves v LeedsPossible blankIf Wolves and/or Leeds reach the FA Cup quarter-finals

This Gameweek might strangely be easier to manage, even though there’ll be more blanks.

There’ll be a maximum of seven postponements but in all likelihood and based on past clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals, the number will be more in the 4-6 region.

We’ve already got Newcastle United definitely in action against Nottingham Forest, so a triple-up on the Geordies looks appealing.

The Gameweek could get even easier to manage if Arsenal are out of the FA Cup by the quarter-final stage, and there’s a good chance of that as they are set to face Manchester City at the Etihad in round four.

Getting a full XI out without a Free Hit might still prove problematic but what might affect your decision is a possible Wildcard window immediately afterwards. Not only does an international break follow but a significant-sized Double Gameweek 29 could be on the cards, too, so we will likely want to freshen our squads for that.

‘Dead-ending’ your squad into Gameweek 28 is one approach, then, as you could in one fell swoop bring back all the players you’ve offloaded in preparation for the doubles. A Wildcard in Gameweek 29 wouldn’t allow for a Bench Boost in the same week, it should be said.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 32

What it clashes with: The FA Cup semi-finals.
Maximum blanks: Four fixtures (eight teams).
When we will know who blanks: After the FA Cup quarter-finals have been contested on the same weekend of Gameweek 28.
Any other information: A midweek round of Premier League fixtures (Gameweek 33) follows Gameweek 32, so there is no chance that any fixtures will be pushed back into the subsequent midweek.

GW32 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen if the following happens:
Arsenal v SouthamptonPossible blankIf Arsenal and/or Southampton reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Bournemouth v West HamPossible blankIf West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Brentford v Aston VillaOn
Brighton v Man CityPossible blankIf Brighton and/or Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Crystal Palace v EvertonOn
Fulham v LeedsPossible blankIf Fulham and/or Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Leicester v WolvesPossible blankIf Leicester and/or Wolves reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Liverpool v Nottm ForestPossible blankIf Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Man Utd v ChelseaPossible blankIf Man Utd reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Newcastle v SpursPossible blankIf Spurs reach the FA Cup semi-finals

We won’t spend too much time dwelling on this Blank Gameweek, which is over three months away and may fall for many after the deployment of a Wildcard.

Anything from zero to four blanks are possible.

Two fixtures are confirmed as being definitely on already, however.

Aston Villa and Everton are so far the only two sides who avoid a blank in Gameweeks 25, 28 and 32.

243 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 6 mins ago

    Who makes way for Kane??

    A) Darwin
    B) Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      Mitro

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      Mitro

      Open Controls
    3. Wobbles
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      Mitro because Darwin has a possible DGW coming up in either gw21 or 22 I think. We may know more before this weeks deadline so hold off for now.

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      Are they both using a FT or does Mitro involve a hit?

      Open Controls
    5. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      I’d ideally sell both but Mitro first, I like Toney, Wilson over both for the foreseeable future

      Open Controls
    6. tassman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Don't forget Firmino is due back for the next gameweek and he could come in the Darwin.

      Open Controls
  2. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    https://theathletic.com/4068904/2023/01/09/manchester-city-chelsea-fa-cup-analysis/?source=emp_shared_article

    For anyone tempted by a punt on Mahrez, here's an article by Sam Lee with a bit of info on what Guardiola has said about him and what has changed in recent weeks.

    "Asked directly about Mahrez later, Guardiola let it all come out.

    “If Riyad was sitting here I would ask him if he was training and playing the same way now as he was before, even when we were in Abu Dhabi for a few days (during the World Cup)” he said. “He absolutely was not the same.

    “In important games, Riyad is a fantastic player, we know how important he is, but I want the Riyad who… last game he didn’t play from the beginning at Stamford Bridge and the impact he had (off the bench) was incredible.”

    He then referred back to a game against Aston Villa at the start of September to seemingly suggest that the Algerian’s attitude was not exactly the same earlier in the season.

    “Against Aston Villa, he didn’t play, and he came on, and we dropped. It depends on them. When they play in this way and they complain that they deserve to play, I can say, ‘You are right’, but before he could not complain because he was not playing at the level that he is right now.

    “It’s not just about the quality, we don’t need to discuss Riyad’s quality, come on, but there is more in football and since we came back after the World Cup he is playing really, really well.”

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 50 mins ago

      So he will keep playing probably? Mahrez has some great runs into the team every season. I think now is the time for this season’s nice run for him as he’s in form. Maybe ignore City def then completely to bring him in?

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 44 mins ago

        I can't afford him myself with my other planned moves, but if I was to punt on any City attacker this week it'd be him (and that includes KDB). Pep definitely favouring the more controlled system of play with Grealish and Mahrez than anyone else and he has been doing well. He is Mr CL as well so with none of those fixtures coming up just yet he may continue his good run

        Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      thanks I am seriously considering him but waiting to see how many minutes he plays mid week

      Open Controls
    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Benching this week then

      Open Controls
    4. Prawnsandwich
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 43 mins ago

      Have we not heard all this before ?

      Every single time Pepe talks him up after a good run of form, he gets dropped, or am I imagining this ?

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        It would be a very Pep thing to do

        Open Controls
  3. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 58 mins ago

    What are the 3 teams you close the TV when playing cause they so boring this season? Mine:
    Chelsea, Villa, West Ham
    I’d be depressed if I supported any of those this season

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Spurs games - especially first halves

      Open Controls
  4. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 55 mins ago

    Harry Harry Harry I'm so tired of hearing about Harry so no Harry for me,
    No doubt I will curse that emotional wreck of a Harry sheltering in the US but so be it - No Harry

    Open Controls
  5. RICICLE
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    Hiya chaps, what do we reckon of this move for a -4?

    Ward
    Cucurella - Cancelo - Trippier
    Almiron - Rashford - Salah - Martinelli
    Kane - Haaland - Mitro
    ________________________________
    Iversen: Andreas: Patterson: B. Williams

    1FT, 2.2m ITB

    Cancelo + Patterson > Stones + Shaw/Dalot for a hit?

    Thanks guys!

    Open Controls
    1. TanN
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Only issue with stones is that city are playing United and Spurs, so clean sheets aren't a guarantee.

      Not sure a -4 would pay off there, especially as shaw/dalot/stones play each other as well

      Open Controls
  6. TanN
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    How about this for a -4, then bench boost :0

    Mount, Andreas --> Rashford, Olise

    Kepa
    Trippier Botman Shaw Walker
    KDB Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Ward (nfo)
    White (tot)
    Olise (mun, che)
    Almiron (ful)

    Or save the transfers, benching Mount and andreas, and TC Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Mount to Rashford is all . but you have me a little confused ? is it me or is it you ?

      Open Controls
      1. TanN
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        I'm asking three questions really;

        1) should I make them transfers

        2) should I bench boost with Ward, white, olise, almiron

        3) if not is it a good week to Triple captain haaland?

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 6 mins ago

          Ok transfers could work so if you feel it in the gut it's a go !

          2 Close call but Botman should be on the bench over Almiron then I would say no BB

          3 No

          Open Controls
  7. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Almiron bench points incoming...

    Open Controls
  8. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 39 mins ago

    Looking to transfer Cancelo out to fund Saka to KDB

    But, the DGWs for defenders are dodgy, even for Shaw.

    ManU could keep 1 or 2 CS in the next 5

    Cant see city keeping more than a couple of CS even with the two DGWs, and who is nailed apart from Ederson ?

    Just looking at the next 4 fixtures, NEW could keep 3 or 4 CS, and Schar is due a goal...a 2nd NEW defender coud be the way to go

    Open Controls
  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 30 mins ago

    Congrats to Rick Bowness on 2,600 games behind the bench

    https://imgbox.com/RrDLrf8G

    Open Controls

