FPL Double Gameweeks: What we know so far

Double Gameweeks are a key talking point in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community right now.

With the situation constantly evolving, here’s what we know at present.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 20

TEAMS THAT DOUBLE

Manchester City : Manchester United (a), Tottenham Hotspur (h)*

: Manchester United (a), Tottenham Hotspur (h)* Tottenham Hotspur: Arsenal (h), Manchester City (a)*

*Subject to neither side being involved in an FA Cup third-round replay

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 23

TEAMS THAT DOUBLE

Manchester City : Aston Villa (h), Arsenal (a)

: Aston Villa (h), Arsenal (a) Arsenal: Brentford (h), Manchester City (h)

VISUAL OVERVIEW OF THE CONFIRMED SCHEDULE

POTENTIAL DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Manchester United’s situation is one to watch, as they could also potentially play twice in Gameweek 20, with either Leeds United (h) or Crystal Palace (a) added to the current schedule.

According to the excellent Legomane, this could happen (in his opinion, of course!), if:

Man Utd win their FA Cup third-round match v Everton without requiring a replay

Either Leeds (v Cardiff City) or Crystal Palace (v Southampton) win/lose their FA Cup third-round matches outright without requiring a replay

Even if the above happens, it still might not guarantee a Double Gameweek, but if it does, Man Utd’s double-header would involve an Old Trafford meeting with champions Manchester City, plus one of the above fixtures.

Admittedly, it’s a bit of a mixed bag, but undoubtedly good news for owners of Luke Shaw (£5.0m) and Marcus Rashford (£6.9m) if it does come to fruition.

It’s all speculation at this stage, of course, with further details included in the Twitter thread below. The good news is we shouldn’t have to wait long for an announcement, at least.

#DGW20 for #MUN will happen ‘imo’ if:



– #MUN win their R3 match v #EVE without requiring a replay, and

– either #LEE (v #CAR) or #CPL (v #SOU) win/lose their R3 match outright without requiring a replay.



Schedulers will likely prefer to slot LEE into DGW20 if there is a choice. pic.twitter.com/0jfd9PrjmA — Legomané (@Legomane_FPL) January 2, 2023

Due to fixture schedules, we can also speculate about other potential Double Gameweeks and when they might fall.

For example, Mikkel Tokvam/the Transfer Algorithm produced a handy graphic on 30 December (see below), which looks at the probability of which teams might be involved in future doubles, presented as a percentage.

So, Man City v Spurs has a 72% chance of going ahead in Double Gameweek 20 according to Mikkel, while Arsenal, Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion have 60% chances of playing twice the following week. If there are going to be Double Gameweek 21 fixtures, it’s worth remembering they ‘should’ be announced before the next FPL deadline.

Updated fixture probabilities after latest statements from @BenCrellin ahead of GW 18.



In addition, there are a lot of fixtures with slim probabilities for a lot of weeks. For simplicity, those arent added. pic.twitter.com/Ru2bjt8UYR — the Transfer Algorithm (@MikkelTokvam) December 30, 2022

In addition, we’re ‘expecting’ further Double Gameweeks in 29, 34 and 37.

Blank Gameweeks, meanwhile, should fall in 25 (EFL Cup final), 28 (FA Cup quarter-finals) and 32 (FA Cup semi-finals).

However, to further confuse matters, fixtures could also be added to Gameweek 25 if neither team reaches the FA Cup fifth round, with the picture becoming clearer in the coming weeks.

WHICH PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES ARE OUTSTANDING?