FPL Double Gameweeks: What we know so far

Double Gameweeks are a key talking point in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community right now.
With the situation constantly evolving, here’s what we know at present.
DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 20
TEAMS THAT DOUBLE
- Manchester City: Manchester United (a), Tottenham Hotspur (h)*
- Tottenham Hotspur: Arsenal (h), Manchester City (a)*
*Subject to neither side being involved in an FA Cup third-round replay
DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 23
TEAMS THAT DOUBLE
- Manchester City: Aston Villa (h), Arsenal (a)
- Arsenal: Brentford (h), Manchester City (h)
VISUAL OVERVIEW OF THE CONFIRMED SCHEDULE
POTENTIAL DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS
Manchester United’s situation is one to watch, as they could also potentially play twice in Gameweek 20, with either Leeds United (h) or Crystal Palace (a) added to the current schedule.
According to the excellent Legomane, this could happen (in his opinion, of course!), if:
- Man Utd win their FA Cup third-round match v Everton without requiring a replay
- Either Leeds (v Cardiff City) or Crystal Palace (v Southampton) win/lose their FA Cup third-round matches outright without requiring a replay
Even if the above happens, it still might not guarantee a Double Gameweek, but if it does, Man Utd’s double-header would involve an Old Trafford meeting with champions Manchester City, plus one of the above fixtures.
Admittedly, it’s a bit of a mixed bag, but undoubtedly good news for owners of Luke Shaw (£5.0m) and Marcus Rashford (£6.9m) if it does come to fruition.
It’s all speculation at this stage, of course, with further details included in the Twitter thread below. The good news is we shouldn’t have to wait long for an announcement, at least.
Due to fixture schedules, we can also speculate about other potential Double Gameweeks and when they might fall.
For example, Mikkel Tokvam/the Transfer Algorithm produced a handy graphic on 30 December (see below), which looks at the probability of which teams might be involved in future doubles, presented as a percentage.
So, Man City v Spurs has a 72% chance of going ahead in Double Gameweek 20 according to Mikkel, while Arsenal, Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion have 60% chances of playing twice the following week. If there are going to be Double Gameweek 21 fixtures, it’s worth remembering they ‘should’ be announced before the next FPL deadline.
In addition, we’re ‘expecting’ further Double Gameweeks in 29, 34 and 37.
Blank Gameweeks, meanwhile, should fall in 25 (EFL Cup final), 28 (FA Cup quarter-finals) and 32 (FA Cup semi-finals).
However, to further confuse matters, fixtures could also be added to Gameweek 25 if neither team reaches the FA Cup fifth round, with the picture becoming clearer in the coming weeks.
WHICH PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES ARE OUTSTANDING?
- Bournemouth v Brighton (originally in Gameweek 7)
- Leicester v Aston Villa (originally in Gameweek 7)
- Liverpool v Wolves (originally in Gameweek 7)
- Southampton v Brentford (originally in Gameweek 7)
- Arsenal v Everton (originally in Gameweek 7)
- West Ham v Newcastle (originally in Gameweek 7)
- Crystal Palace v Man Utd (originally in Gameweek 7)
- Leeds v Nottm Forest (originally in Gameweek 7)
- Brighton v Crystal Palace (originally in Gameweek 8)
- Man Utd v Leeds (originally in Gameweek 8)
- Chelsea v Liverpool (originally in Gameweek 8)
