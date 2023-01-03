132
FPL Double Gameweeks: What we know so far

Double Gameweeks are a key talking point in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community right now.

With the situation constantly evolving, here’s what we know at present.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 20

TEAMS THAT DOUBLE

  • Manchester City: Manchester United (a), Tottenham Hotspur (h)*
  • Tottenham Hotspur: Arsenal (h), Manchester City (a)*

*Subject to neither side being involved in an FA Cup third-round replay

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 23

TEAMS THAT DOUBLE

  • Manchester City: Aston Villa (h), Arsenal (a)
  • Arsenal: Brentford (h), Manchester City (h)

VISUAL OVERVIEW OF THE CONFIRMED SCHEDULE

POTENTIAL DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

EFL Cup and friendlies round-up: Rashford goal Kulusevski assist and a Martial start

Manchester United’s situation is one to watch, as they could also potentially play twice in Gameweek 20, with either Leeds United (h) or Crystal Palace (a) added to the current schedule.

According to the excellent Legomane, this could happen (in his opinion, of course!), if:

  • Man Utd win their FA Cup third-round match v Everton without requiring a replay
  • Either Leeds (v Cardiff City) or Crystal Palace (v Southampton) win/lose their FA Cup third-round matches outright without requiring a replay

Even if the above happens, it still might not guarantee a Double Gameweek, but if it does, Man Utd’s double-header would involve an Old Trafford meeting with champions Manchester City, plus one of the above fixtures.

Admittedly, it’s a bit of a mixed bag, but undoubtedly good news for owners of Luke Shaw (£5.0m) and Marcus Rashford (£6.9m) if it does come to fruition.

It’s all speculation at this stage, of course, with further details included in the Twitter thread below. The good news is we shouldn’t have to wait long for an announcement, at least.

Due to fixture schedules, we can also speculate about other potential Double Gameweeks and when they might fall.

For example, Mikkel Tokvam/the Transfer Algorithm produced a handy graphic on 30 December (see below), which looks at the probability of which teams might be involved in future doubles, presented as a percentage.

So, Man City v Spurs has a 72% chance of going ahead in Double Gameweek 20 according to Mikkel, while Arsenal, Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion have 60% chances of playing twice the following week. If there are going to be Double Gameweek 21 fixtures, it’s worth remembering they ‘should’ be announced before the next FPL deadline.

In addition, we’re ‘expecting’ further Double Gameweeks in 29, 34 and 37.

Blank Gameweeks, meanwhile, should fall in 25 (EFL Cup final), 28 (FA Cup quarter-finals) and 32 (FA Cup semi-finals).

However, to further confuse matters, fixtures could also be added to Gameweek 25 if neither team reaches the FA Cup fifth round, with the picture becoming clearer in the coming weeks.

WHICH PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES ARE OUTSTANDING?

  • Bournemouth v Brighton (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Leicester v Aston Villa (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Liverpool v Wolves (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Southampton v Brentford (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Arsenal v Everton (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • West Ham v Newcastle (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Crystal Palace v Man Utd (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Leeds v Nottm Forest (originally in Gameweek 7)
  • Brighton v Crystal Palace (originally in Gameweek 8)
  • Man Utd v Leeds (originally in Gameweek 8)
  • Chelsea v Liverpool (originally in Gameweek 8)

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

132 Comments Post a Comment
  2. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Apparently Chelsea are interested in Enzo Fernandez...for anywhere between 112 and 135 MILLION...

    No disrespect to Fernandez, but how can you be so blasé with money? If they wanted Mbappe, they'd probably spend a billion on him at that rate.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      I think he's actually just the type of player they need but yeah, crazy money. Still a very young talent, I get what Boehly is going for but it's like he thinks it's FM and you just buy loads of young players with potential and it's all rosy from there. In the summer and now you hear of legitimate interest in 2-3 new players basically every week

      Open Controls
    2. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Do you know what inflation is?

      Open Controls
      1. Monklane
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Blowing up balloons?

        Open Controls
      2. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Apparently Chelsea are the only club inflation applies to, because Liverpool just got Cody Gakpo for between 35-45 million.

        This isn't the only time Chelsea have done this, they spent 75 million or so on Fofana and 63 million on Cucarella. This is something unique to Chelsea it seems.

        Open Controls
        1. Ruinenlust
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          How much did Liverpool spend on Darwin Nunez?

          Open Controls
          1. Hy liverpool
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            65m will be 85m soon

            Open Controls
        2. Ruinenlust
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          Is Gakpo a World Cup winner?

          Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      It's insane money but, but it's the release clause. At least the (reluctant) selling club actually gets compensated very handsomely with these release clauses instead of being screwed over by players and agents.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Plus they bought him for 10m a few months ago.

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        From bits and pieces that I've read it seems like Chelsea are actually offering over the release clause to stave off possible offers from elsewhere

        Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      A lot of that can be written off by putting it down to youth development, but they have to act fast before he turns 22. Hence them paying 6m over release clause.

      Open Controls
    5. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Its often about future potential. He's 21, so theoretically he's probably still on the up in terms of improving, gaining experience etc and should be close to 15 years of career left in him. A lot of that is what is being paid for.

      Not that I condone it, its a lot of money. And how many promising 21 year olds end up a mediocre 25 year olds? Big risk for the paying club. Shrewd business for Benfica though.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Not sure why these clubs never go direct to source and pay a fraction of the price.

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          Straight out the maternity ward?

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            Or farm

            Open Controls
    6. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      The Aubameyang signing gave me hope that the new owners are a bunch of clueless cretins. Was really hoping they'd sign Ronaldo too, but apparently they're not that bad...

      Open Controls
    7. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Maybe you can save the criticism of this deal for when there is a deal to criticise

      Open Controls
    8. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I think Chelsea's owners are committing to spending £1bil on the club within the first few years. (Can't remember the specifics, was getting exceedingly drunk as it was being explained to me).

      Hence the wild transfers and excessive fees.

      Open Controls
  3. Float
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours ago

    Casual reminder to not make early transfers this week

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Thanks, but summed up in the article.

      Open Controls
  4. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    De Zerbi said a few weeks back that he was going to ask MacAllister what position he prefers to play in, the deeper midfield position he's played in so far for Brighton or further up the pitch in the position he played in for Argentina at the WC. He hasn't elaborated on either himself but said that de Zerbi and his father agree that he's best further up the pitch. Think he's a dead cert for me from next week with doubles impending and given he's on penalties and some other setpieces too, could be dropping in price tonight as well

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Definitely one to watch. There's a lot of good midfielders out there however.

      Open Controls
    2. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Trossard is better in that position

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Isn't Trossard playing in the LW/LWB position at the minute? Honestly haven't seen any of Brighton since the restart

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Mitoma is there for now. Trossard up front with Welbeck unfit. Lallana 10

          Open Controls
  5. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Is it worth playing moneyball until GW23 to snag Jesus?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      What does this mean?

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        It means that to snag Jesus; is it worth playing moneyball until GW23?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          What does this mean?

          Open Controls
          1. Echoes
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 23 mins ago

            It means that to snag Jesus; is it worth playing moneyball until GW23?

            Open Controls
      2. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Trying to save money so I can afford Jesus when he returns for his DGW. Probably swap him for Mitrovic.

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            What does this mean?

            Open Controls
            1. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              I thought you we're the type that doesn't understand NO! 😆

              Happy 2023 Deulo

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                Happy 20D3ulo!

                Open Controls
                1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  What does this mean?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deulofail
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 15 mins ago

                    It's my bra size

                    Open Controls
                  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Ah cute

                    Open Controls
            2. troux
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              It means that to snag Jesus; is it worth playing moneyball until GW23?

              Open Controls
  6. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Martial to Kane exactly 5m itb..

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Not if Martial gets a DGW.

      Open Controls
  7. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle utd. Trippier yc.

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Will still get 3 baps

      Open Controls
  8. FCHaalandaise
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Is it just me or can anyone else only make Draft changes on the PL APP and not website?

    Always refreshes and never saves anything.

    Pathetic really.

    Open Controls
  9. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Today's predictions :

    Arsenal vs Newcastle
    Leicester vs Fulham
    Man Utd vs Bournemouth

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      2-2
      1-2
      4-0

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      1-1
      2-0
      3-0

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      1-1
      0-1
      1-0

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      2-1
      1-1
      3-0

      Open Controls
    5. Morbius
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      3-2
      1-2
      2-0

      Open Controls
    6. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      2-1
      2-1
      3-1

      Open Controls
    7. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      3-1
      2-2
      1-0

      Open Controls
    8. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Arsenal 1:1 Newcastle
      Leicester 1:1 Fulham
      Man Utd 2:0 Bournemouth

      Open Controls
    9. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      3-1
      0-2
      3-0

      Open Controls
    10. Count Your Blessings
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      1-1
      1-1
      1-1

      Open Controls
    11. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      2-1
      2-3
      3-0

      Open Controls
    12. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      3:3
      1:2
      3:0

      Open Controls
    13. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      1-0
      2-2
      2-0

      Open Controls
    14. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      2-0
      0-0
      4-0

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I captained Rashford

        Open Controls
    15. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      3-0
      2-0
      3-0

      Open Controls
    16. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      2-0
      0-0
      0-1

      Open Controls
  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    is kane a must for gw20? cheers

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Nah
      But I have him

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      No Spurs player is a must for gw20 on current form

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        The trouble is that it's difficult to find any players a must other than the obvious ARS, NEW and perhaps a couple of MUN. Most of the Man City players have question marks over them - even KDB seems off the boil.

        Open Controls
        1. Johnjo
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Surely Haaland is a must this season barring serious injury?

          Open Controls
    3. mdm
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Yes. Big game player

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      A good player to have but definitely not a must. Spurs in horrible form and up against the two best teams in the league.

      Open Controls
    5. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      If you can fit him in, sure, but don't destroy your team just to accommodate for him.

      Open Controls
  11. mdm
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    1-0
    1-2
    2-0

    Open Controls
  12. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours ago

    Bah, trying to be clever by forgoing Shaw and waiting for Dalot, instead getting Digne now, is looking quite silly with these DGW news

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      What is the DGW news?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Nothing new as far as I know. Guess OP just didn't realise possibility of DGW20 as in the article

        Open Controls
  13. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Benched Marti to play Martial, Wrong move?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      I would've done the same.

      Open Controls
  14. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Reckon it's worth downgrading Cancelo to a cheaper City def like Stones or Akanji in order to upgrade Darwin to Kane? For what it's worth I expect Cancelo to get back into the team. The other option would be to downgrade Kulusevski to Almiron but if Kulu is fit I'd want to keep him for the double.

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      I’d downgrade but not to city def

      Double united?

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Already tripled up on United with Shaw, Rashford and Martial.

        Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      I downgraded to Tim Ream as I had too many premiums

      Open Controls
  15. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    2 years ago, I never would have imagined Arsenal v Newcastle being an exciting top of the table clash. Weirdly looking forward to it.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Especially exciting as people have been benching Nketiah and Trippier!

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        I've had to bench White and Miggy (playing Tripper and Martinelli), and am fearing Saka and ODegaard a bit, but this is the first game in a while that i'm looking forward to watching outside of any FPL involvement. Should be entertaining hopefully.

        Open Controls
  16. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    If a PL team value Enzo Fernandez around 110m, potentially how much is Declan Rice worth to a PL team?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Depends on which team it is.

      If it's Chelsea, £500m.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        I think Fernandez' inflated price is more of a trophy signing for Boehly. They need a number 9 a lot more than they need another centre mid.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          It's not inflated per se. That value is his release clause. We don't pay that much, we can't get him.

          I'm not defending the ludicrous sums players are tied to these days btw.

          Open Controls
  17. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    - Enzo Fernandez moved to Benfica for £12m in July 2022. he scored 3 goals in 25 games this season.

    - Then goes to the World Cup and wins but doesn't set the world alight. Hardly Maradona.

    - Fast forward 5 months and Chelsea spend £127m on him.

    What an absolute joke of a club they are. Ruining the transfer market just like they did in 2003 when Abramovic came in.

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      weird they dont go for McAlisster and Caicedo, both far better than him and cheaper

      Open Controls
    2. DLLM
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Potter at the wheel. Clueless american owner. Shambles.

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Benfica set the release clause at 120 Million Euros. Chelsea are just paying it (stupidly or otherwise).

      If the release clause was lower, then that's what the player would go for.

      High release clauses are set because clubs know big clubs will come and poach their players & it can be set high as a deterrent or to compensate the selling club.

      It's a two way street. If FIFA came in with a new ruling to limit release clauses to 30 million, then there would be far less of these massive sums. If clubs such as Chelsea said no, there would be lower clauses
      If the selling slub set it lower, there would be lower sale sums.

      Some would happen as not all players are tied to release clauses.

      If you're gonna blame anyone, make sure to also lump in the likes of Manchester United & PSG for the insane fees they put up for Paul Pogba & Neymar from 2016/2017 onwards. Those sales are what send the market shooting through the roof with 100+ mil transfers becoming more commonplace. (Not to defend Chelsea massive spending by the way, obviously oil clubs sent it crazy initially too)

      Open Controls
  18. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Oh wow, just saw that I lost 0.3 on Darwin, Kulu and Perraud last night

    Open Controls
  19. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    I'm the only one here. I wonder how many are loitering

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I've begun loitering to.

      Open Controls
      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I prefer lurking, if we have to label

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          I prefer stalking

          Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Me. Loitering.

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Well, hello...

      Open Controls
  20. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    So for those of us that still have the stain that is Nunez still in our teams, what we doing now? Never though I’d say it but I’m considering a switch to Watkins.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Would never sitch to Watkins. Don't see that as a positive move. I haven't considered selling yet. He looks likely to score. So I'll wait for DGW announcements and see if there's someone better on that basis, or if I need to cash in to make a move elsewhere. Not a high priority to sell for me, but could go if it makes sense given what else is available.

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Waiting for DGW announcement is sound advice. Watkins has looked v good in recent games though and decent run of fixtures

        Open Controls
    2. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I’ve never owned him but tempted too.

      He’s going to rain goals at some point. Been great to watch as non owner

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        I don’t think Watkins is ever going to be prolific like that, but 5 or 6 points per game week looks realistic for the next few games at least.

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Kane / Wilson

      Open Controls
    4. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Keeping for Brighton then reassess

      Open Controls
    5. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Waiting for DGW announcements & then assessing. As of now I’m happy to keep vs. Brighton. Also keeping an eye on the Toney situation as would want him in my team if he receives the all clear

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Yep sounds sensible. No hurry to sell after last nights price drop.

        Open Controls
    6. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I think Wilson outscores him in the next 4, but Almiron Trippier Schar might be a better triple-up

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        If fit then yes decent shout

        Open Controls
  21. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Apart from the odd glaring miss Nunez has been very unlucky. Keeping the faith.

    Open Controls
  22. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Astonishing that Bournemouth and Crystal Palace pay their Directors and staff more than Liverpool in the 2022 Directors and Staff Pay now published

    Open Controls
  23. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    NEW ART

    Open Controls

