Scout Reports January 3

FPL new signings: Who is Wolves forward Matheus Cunha?

Julen Lopetegui arrived at Wolverhampton Wanderers with a plan to drag them away from last place and ensure Premier League survival in the second half of this season.

His opening league match brought a late away win at Everton, 24 hours after Matheus Cunha (£5.5m) was announced on Christmas Day as his first signing at Molineux.

The Brazilian forward arrives on loan from Atletico Madrid in a deal that will become permanent in the summer for a club-record £43m fee.

So can the 23-year-old help pull Wolves away from relegation and what impact will he have in FPL?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions below.

THE HISTORY

Born in Joao Pessoa, northeastern Brazil, Cunha played youth football for Coritiba before making the bold decision of transferring to Switzerland aged 18.

At Sion, his sole campaign brought ten goals and eight assists, as a late run of form took them from bottom-of-the-league with eight games remaining, all the way up to mid-table safety.

SeasonTeamDivisionStarts (subs)GoalsAssists
2022/23Atletico MadridLa Liga2 (9)02
2021/22Atletico MadridLa Liga8 (21)66
2021/22Hertha BerlinBundesliga1 (0)01
2020/21Hertha BerlinBundesliga25 (2)75
2019/20Hertha BerlinBundesliga9 (2)52
2019/20RB LeipzigBundesliga2 (8)01
2018/19RB LeipzigBundesliga9 (16)21
2017/18SionSwiss Super League24 (5)108

Unsurprisingly, such numbers at a young age brought attention from Europe’s biggest talent gatherers. RB Leipzig won the race to sign Cunha, where competition for places was tough and only 11 of his 35 league appearances were starts.

Before leaving for fellow Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, there was time for Cunha to score a wondergoal nominated for the 2019 Puskas Award. Against Bayer Leverkusen, he did a roulette turn on the last defender before casually dinking it over the goalkeeper, all in one fluid movement.

A year-and-a-half in Berlin returned Cunha to regular starts and goals, netting 12 times alongside seven assists.

Then, continuing the pattern, he was snapped up by a bigger club that could only offer a bit-part role. This time it was Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone, with just ten of 40 La Liga appearances beginning at kick-off and his ten Champions League outings totalling a low 258 minutes.

Atletico will make a tidy profit on Cunha once this obligatory transfer goes through and perhaps it will give the forward another chance to break into his national team.

Shortly after starring in 2021’s Olympic gold medal victory for Brazil’s under-23s, he made his debut for the senior squad. However, he is yet to score from eight caps and was not part of the recent World Cup delegation.

PLAYING STYLE

According to WhoScored, most of his career has been as a centre-forward although there is an element of versatility that can see him used on either side of the focal point.

He’s an excellent dribbler and has the technique to be an effective long-range shooter. Wolves fans will also be pleased to hear that Cunha is a battler, usually helping his team to defend when needed although perhaps there’s an overeagerness that sees him commit regular fouls.

“He is rangy and quick, two footed and versatile and – most interesting from the point of view of the Brazil senior side – he is very proficient at playing with his back to goal.” – TIm Vickery

In fact, the official Bundesliga website compared him to Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) in a profile piece.

WHERE CUNHA FITS IN AT WOLVES

Lopetegui has come up against Cunha on various occasions whilst managing Sevilla. He clearly saw enough talent to encourage such a large commitment from the Wolves board.

“I feel that he is a very complete forward. He has a good condition and good skills, not only technically, but physically, because this is England and in the Premier League you have to be very combative if you want to survive.

“I think he has this profile to play here for a lot of years. Of course, we are going to help him to develop his strengths in the future.” – Julen Lopetegui

With Wolves being the Premier League’s lowest scorers so far, Cunha could well be thrown straight into the starting XI for Wednesday night’s meeting with Aston Villa.

Diego Costa (£5.5m) is yet to score – with Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) the one player to have more goal attempts without netting one – but Cunha is excited to link up with his good pal.

“He’s a very good guy, a really smiley guy, a really Brazilian guy and we’re always smiling together. I called him and he said to me, ‘Come, come. Please, please. It’s a big group here. It’s unbelievable. The guys are nice.’ We got off in this situation, and I said, ‘OK, I will come my friend, wait for me.’” – Matheus Cunha on Diego Costa

As explored in our Scout Report on Lopetegui, the Spaniard likes to use a high-tempo 4-3-3 formation with intense counter-pressing and a pair of attacking full-backs that allow inside forwards to play narrower.

The Firmino comparison was based on an ability to drop into midfield and force defenders to think, so it’s interesting that Lopetegui usually likes his sole forward to be a similar false nine.

IS CUNHA WORTH BUYING IN FPL?

If the Brazilian forward does indeed come straight into the line-up, his £5.5m price tag isn’t bad – the only regular starters around that price are Dominic Solanke (£5.7m), Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m), Brennan Johnson (£5.6m) and whichever Crystal Palace forward is currently in favour.

Then again, a lot of FPL managers either prefer to have a five-man midfield or will have enough money left to not require such cheapness.

Using our Season Ticker, it can be seen that Wolves have the fourth-worst fixture run over the next eight Gameweeks. Furthermore, their one game that needs rearranging is a trip to Liverpool, denting any Double Gameweek appeal.

There is also competition from Costa and Raul Jimenez (£6.7m) to consider in the longer term. So, as with many new signings, having a wait-and-see approach is probably the way to proceed. Until Gameweek 23, at least.

FPLMarc

  1. balint84
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Kulusevski or Odegaard?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Right now, it's not "Odegaard or...", but "Odegaard and..."

      The league's form player, ahead of all premiums with his recent output, facing a very bad Spurs defence next. Non-negotiable if you're trying to sell a mid. Get the others later

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Kulu is only 50/50 for this upcoming match, and Spurs look poor. Odegaard is miles ahead of late.

    3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Odegaard all day long. I've had him for months

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Jealous!

  2. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Assuming no injuries, reckon this looks like a save this week? (CAPS = possible DGWers)

    EDERSON
    SHAW, Trippier, Patterson
    KDB, RASHFORD, Mount, Martinelli
    HAALAND, KANE, Mitrovic

    Kepa, Gabriel, Andreas, Bueno
    Bank 0.3m, 1FT

    1. FPL Emu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      For sure. Think I'd play Gabriel or Andreas over Patterson though

    2. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I've got a terrible sense of deja vu.

  3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    IS CUNHA WORTH BUYING IN FPL?

    Absolutely not.

  4. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Tonight I'll be regretting not capping Bruno.

    Mega haul incoming, too scared to cap him.

    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Which one?

  5. Zoostation
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Where can I find captain % for the top 10,000?

    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      LiveFPL

      1. Zoostation
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Yep, just figured it out.

        Thanks!

  6. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Just 3 and a half more hours until we can all look forward to watching our Captain Mitrovic blank and pick up a second yellow card for a 2 pointer for the DGW.

    1. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      As long as he gets more than 1 point then I made the right decision bringing him in for Nunez

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        The game does not end this gw.

  7. Brehmeren
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Any truth to the rumours that Mitrovic is going to score a hattrick tonight?

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      You spelt Rashford wrong 😉

      1. Brehmeren
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I can live with some Rashy goals as well 🙂

    2. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Stuff and nonsense, I'm afraid.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A hattrick of fouls leading to a yellow card?

  8. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Please be gentle

    How many points will my bench boost score me

    Ward (FUL), Martinelli (NEW), White (NEW), Patterson (BHA)

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      48 mins ago

      I guess 14 or 15

      4; 7; 1 or 2; 2.

      1. FPL Emu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        32 mins ago

        I'd take 15

      2. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        4 for Ward?

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Maybe 3 if Fulham scored a couple. I think save points will be there for the taking. Maybe even a saved Mitro pen if we're getting optimistic.

    2. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      8, 2, 2, 6 for a total of 18. Great work!

      1. FPL Emu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        38 mins ago

        and 18 in a heartbeat!

        1. The Wayfarer
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          Well, you said be gentle!

          1. FPL Emu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            29 mins ago

            😉

    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      3, 6, 2, 1 -> 12 points

    4. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      3,8,6,1

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      13

    6. mdm
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      > 20

    7. teknicolourfox
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      7

  9. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Kepa
    CANCELO Trippier Patterson
    Salah Mount Rashford Martinelli
    HAALAND Darwin Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Bueno Shaw - 1 FT, 0.9M ITB

    Will obviosult wait with transfers but if City DGW is confirmed does Salah > KDB look good?

    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Will be a very popular move

  10. as33
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Best replacement for Nunez?

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
      1. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        50 mins ago

        Porridge?

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Wilson

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Nketiah.

    4. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      3-5-2

    5. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Assuming you have Haaland and Mitro, I'll say Kane, Wilson and Nketiah. The rest aren't likely to outscore Darwin

      Depends on your route to Newcastle and Arsenal triple-ups, and how much you've got ITB

      Wilson might be the best third Newcastle asset for the next 4 GWs, while Nketiah isn't likely to outscore Arsenal mids

    6. teknicolourfox
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Mr Magoo

    7. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Open Controls
  11. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Maguire starts... be worried MU def owners.

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      https://mobile.twitter.com/UnitedStandMUFC/status/1610312582392385537

    2. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Shaw back to LB then

      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Or rested with Malacia playing...

        Open Controls
        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Got Shaw in this week, sadly I think your correct

          1. Bartowski
            • 12 Years
            8 mins ago

            I have him too and am worried because Malacia has looked quite adept so he may well give him Bournemouth at home as well.

          2. Robe Wan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Surely not. Shaw is in decent nick

            1. Bartowski
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              Four games in eleven days coming up though.

        2. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          Possible, although I'd imagine Malacia needs the rest more? Then again Shaw has had injury issues in the past

          1. Bartowski
            • 12 Years
            just now

            No certainty on my part just pessimism. If he wants to keep Malacia in form then he could give him this game, save Shaw for the FA Cup then Malacia back for Chalrton in the League Cup.

        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          56 mins ago

          Or in for Varane? Didn't ETH say he saw Maguire more in the RCB role, and Varane could be rested.

          1. Bartowski
            • 12 Years
            55 mins ago

            That would be nice. No one owns him.

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              55 mins ago

              Nervously checks Scout Picks...

              1. Ze_Austin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                49 mins ago

                Ouch

            2. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              49 mins ago

              If Shaw starts LCB then Ten Hag must be punishing Martinez for partying for to long in Argentina.

          2. JBG
            • 4 Years
            55 mins ago

            I assume it is for Varane as well.

      2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Rested

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Shaw has been hoovering up the baps from LCB but I'd like to see him back at LB.

  12. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Sticking a fiver on Mitrovic getting booked tonight:

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/nctysonfury/status/1270730505328214016?s=46&t=9pBU1fhxUtqQU5OMVNj_aw

    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yeah, certainty. He knows he can swan off to Dubai or somewhere for a few days if he gets a yellow.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Doha?

  13. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Would you make transfers now or wait? Already have Trippier.

    A. James > Botman
    B. James > Schar
    C. James > Castagne
    C. Nunez > Wilson

    Thanks

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Not sure if I should go big with Toon attack or defence?

      Trippier / Botman / Almiron
      Trippier / Almiron / Wilson

      Thanks

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks chap, your right sensible move is to wait, like he look of Schar.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      James is injured. Priority sale

      Schar's goal threat is very high. Wait, then get him close to the deadline if he doesn't get a 5th yellow

      Wilson might outscore Nunez, but there's a chance it goes the other way. You'd need a Schar red card or injury for an injured James to outscore him, and that kind of money isn't nice rotting away at 3rd sub in this period of random injuries and rotation

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      Wait. FA Cup games & DGW announcements still to come

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Think I prefer attack but no way I'm buying Wilson so long before deadline

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Wait. Almost every PL team has 2-3 matches to play before next deadline.

      1. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Exactly .

  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Big night tonight...

    May all your new year dreams come to fruition or your resolutions kept!!

    have fun

  15. Gooner Kebab
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Any worthy Spuds to get for their DGW? I've not seen much in the comments.

    1. RICICLE
      29 mins ago

      Kane and that’s it really, for me anyway

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Enthusiasm is on the wane... I've still got Kulusevski & money itb for Darwin - Kane. Holding on for confirmation of DGW after FA Cup games & still not entirely sure whether I might go for Wilson instead.

    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Just Kane, if you've got a striker to lose

    4. Smokey_Lowkey
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Spurs and "worthy" do not belong in the same sentence together currently.

      I have Kane.

    5. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      I held on to Kulusevski. If he's fit I'll keep him. May or may not get Kane for Darwin.

  16. Salarrivederci
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Come on Rashford - bag 5 goals today!

    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not likely without Martial.....

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Got a source for him not starting?

        1. Slouch87
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Every week we see similar speculative posts with no comprehensive source .

      2. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Have you seen the line up? No martial?

      3. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Antony is benched according to @teamnewsandtix. That should bode well for Martial's chances of starting.

  17. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Son, Bruno and Bowen aren't among the top 30 mids, and none has had long-term absences to explain that. Just poor form for half a season

    It's a bit wild within the context of last season, tbh. It makes preseason projections look unnecessary

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Attack beating defence on the whole too.

    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I can't think of a single preseason projection on here coming true, aside from Martinelli being a good pick, but that was more to do with Smith Rowe picking up an injury and him no longer being a rotation risk, than any great foresight.

  18. Bobby
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is there a national hotline you can ring for general fantasy football fears snd woes? Currently my not having mitrovic is affecting my ability to do normal life things and I'd like to resolve this quickly.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      the Samararians, but they're a bit hit and miss.

      Or Talk Sport?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        * Samaratians

        1. Charlie Price
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Samaritans perhaps?

  19. Slouch87
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    This season to date has been significant for the drop off points wise in big money defenders. Is this a game shift or a temporary blip ?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      certainly a season blip with the exception of Trippier etc

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      is it a different ball?

    3. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Are the stats for the marauding full backs lower this year? Have teams learned how to play against them?

      1. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Re the Pool full backs the midfield cover which they had previously is now terrible. City have been conceding on a regular basis and Chelsea FB's have been injured combined with their CB ' s being woeful. Different season.

    4. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I own Cancelo Robbo and trying to make up ground im idiot

  20. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Am I right in thinking that Newcastle might have a double in 20? If so, what needs to happen for it to be confirmed?

    Keen to go Wilson over Kane for the long run, and this would definitely help my decision making

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      It’s written out in one of todays articles

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      From everything I've read so, that thinking is not right.

  21. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Maguire starting is bad for Shaw owners one way or another...

  22. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    No Antony in the line up today

