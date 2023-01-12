434
Team News January 12

FPL Double Gameweek 20 team news: Darwin injury latest + Thursday updates

434 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 20 is just around the corner and the pre-match press conferences have begun to take place on Thursday.

As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes that you need for your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams over the coming 24 hours.

Five Premier League bosses took questions today, while Graham Potter will face the media after Chelsea’s evening match against Fulham; the Gameweek 20 section of that presser will be embargoed until the following day.

A total of 14 other managers will face reporters on Friday, one of whom will be Jurgen Klopp: rumours are circulating on Thursday about a possible injury to Darwin Nunez, who wasn’t spotted in recent training ground images, so the Liverpool boss will hopefully bring us up to speed on that.

“Liverpool are not specifying the nature of the injury at this stage, but insist it is only ‘minor’ and have not ruled the 23-year-old out yet.” – The Daily Telegraph on Darwin’s injury

“The Uruguay striker has been absent for a number of days with an unspecified issue and, while the indications are that the problem is not overly serious, his participation at the Amex Stadium on Saturday is in jeopardy.” – The Times on Darwin’s injury

KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

LEICESTER CITY

James Maddison (knee) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (glute) remain sidelined alongside Boubakary Soumare (hamstring), James Justin (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Jonny Evans (calf), while Ayoze Perez (knock) will have to be assessed after he picked up an injury in the midweek cup defeat to Newcastle United.

Dennis Praet (rib/hip/abdomen) is back in training, at least, and could return.

“[Maddison] is progressing well but he won’t be available for the game. No [timeframe]. Still with the medical team.

“[Dewsbury-Hall] is not back yet. He won’t be training tomorrow, so it’ll be sometime next week.

“[Praet] is back in training with the squad and that was his first day this morning, so he looked fine. We’ll see how he is later after the session and how he feels, but it’s good to have him back.

“Ayoze, we’ll just have to keep an eye on after game the other night, so we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.” – Brendan Rodgers

LEEDS UNITED

Stuart Dallas (knee), Archie Gray (ankle) and Luis Sinisterra (foot) are still unavailable and Crysencio Summerville has now joined them on the sidelines, with an ankle problem set to keep him out for a month.

Patrick Bamford (hip/groin) is available again, however, while Adam Forshaw (hip) was anticipated to be back in training this week after a minor procedure in the New Year.

“Patrick is back in training and will be in the squad, so that’s really good news. Luis is getting closer and closer but not quite ready, and then Stuart and Archie. The only other update is that Cry Summerville is out for a month, probably.

“We’re a little disappointed that Cry will be out. He’s hopeful that it will be quicker than a month but that’s what the prognosis is right now.” – Jesse Marsch

ASTON VILLA

Diego Carlos (Achilles) will remain out for another month or two, while this game will also come too soon for John McGinn as he battles his way back from a hamstring injury.

Matty Cash is a fresh doubt with a knock picked up in the ‘cupset’ against Stevenage, while Leander Dendoncker is suspended following his red card in that match.

There was no word on Ludwig Augustinsson, who was taken off in that cup tie, although he now looks surplus to requirements anyway following the arrival of left-back Alex Moreno.

“McGinn is out. Diego Carlos is getting better but it will be a month or two before he is with us. Jed Steer is starting to train with us in one or two weeks.

“Cash is a doubt for tomorrow, and Álex Moreno, his transfer is coming today, we’re waiting for it. Maybe he will be in the squad. Dendoncker is also suspended after his red card on Sunday.” – Unai Emery

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nottingham Forest were in action barely 12 hours before Steve Cooper delivered his pre-Gameweek 20 press conference, so the latest updates from the Forest boss were far from concrete.

Willy Boly (ankle) limped out of the cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers after initially hopping off a stretcher to rejoin the action, while Taiwo Awoniyi (muscle fatigue) and Neco Williams (facial injury) missed the game altogether.

Cooper had previously said he was hopeful of having Awoniyi back for this one.

 “We’ve got an injury record that we’re not particularly fond of at the moment, and that may have been added to last night. We haven’t assessed the players yet, because they are in a little bit later, so there’s no news of absolute guarantees of player availability from last night.

“Fingers crossed on a couple of things. The last thing we want is more numbers on that list than what we already have.” – Steve Cooper

Omar Richards (leg), Giulian Biancone (ACL), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Cheikhou Kouyate (hamstring), and Jesse Lingard (hamstring) remain out.

SOUTHAMPTON

Stuart Armstrong (groin), Armel Bella-Kotchap (knee), Juan Larios (muscle) and Tino Livramento (knee) are still absent but Alex McCarthy (ankle) and Theo Walcott (calf) could return this weekend.

New signing Charly Alcaraz may also feature.

“Alex and Theo are much closer, so we’ve got a big decision to make with those. Armel is a timescale of 7-10 days, and we won’t rush him because of the trickiness, not the gravity, but the trickiness of the injury. And it’s the same with one or two others who are out.

“Stu had a problem with his groin that we have to get to the bottom of. He’s been playing with pain so it was the right decision to take him out, one for his own psyche and two, for the fact he wasn’t contributing what we would like for us.

 “[Alcaraz] should be [available]. We’re just waiting on visas and stuff like that, but hopefully he is.”- Nathan Jones

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

434 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours ago

    GW19 has felt like two months

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yeah. Longer than worldcup break

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Remember the Watford DGW last season, where the last fixture took place about 2 weeks after the rest had been completed? All to culminate in a 0-0, torture

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Lmao! Fun times... And this was the one with the red card, right? 😀

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          The first game with Dennis was, yeah. I (in my infinite wisdom) had King(C) instead who picked up a cool 6pts in total I think 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            What a time to be alive. I, of course, had Dennis (C) and bleated like a humble sheep

            Open Controls
            1. ZimZalabim
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 37 mins ago

              Dennis (C) was an unmitigated disaster

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                There are certain players who are barred from ever being in my FPL teams. He's one of them.

                Open Controls
            2. NateDog
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 36 mins ago

              In the end I nearly feel like Dennis captainers won, less points yes, but you also didn't wait 2 weeks for an utterly useless match that left you with basically nothing

              Open Controls
              1. Ze_Austin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 14 mins ago

                The ultimate "My OR is about to explode" tease

                Open Controls
  2. Nazz
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Need some help

    1 ft 1.7 ITB

    Kepa
    Shaw, Trippier, Curu
    Rashford, Bruno, Martinelli, KDB
    Haarland, Darwin, Mitro

    Ward, White, Andreas, Bueno

    Was thinking of either

    A) Mitro + Darwin to Kane + Ferguson (-4)
    B) Mitro + Darwin to Kane + Mbuemo (-4)
    C) Darwin + Curu - Kane + 4.2 defender (-4)
    D) Roll ?

    Thank youuuuuuu

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Roll FT if Darwin is fit

      Open Controls
      1. Nazz
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        I feel like we wont know until tomorrow and then the price will have changed

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          You'll still be able to afford Kane + Lewis for Darwin + Cucu in that case, so it's not an emergency. I think there's more value in waiting here

          See the latest hot topic

          Open Controls
          1. Nazz
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            0.2 million short

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 20 mins ago

              That's confusing, because you said Darwin + Cucu to Kane + 4.2

              With Lewis being 3.9, I take it that a price swing will bring you to 4.0m for the defender

              What did I miss here?

              Open Controls
    2. chilli con kone
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      I’d consider Darwin to Toney for free in your situation

      Open Controls
      1. Nazz
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        i think going without kane could be bad

        Open Controls
      2. Nazz
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        is toney fit?

        Open Controls
  3. leocarter27
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Start one?

    A) Bueno (WHU H)
    B) White (TOT A)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Or on B, see below, but considering A

        Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. chilli con kone
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    John Stones flagged for lack of match fitness??

    FPL admins obviously doesn’t want anyone to buy him

    Open Controls
  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Who to get for Darwin?

    Kepa (ward)
    Trippier Shaw White (Bueno Patterson)
    KDB Rashford (VC) Almiron Martineli (Andreas)
    Haaland (C) Darwin Kane

    1 FT
    1 mill in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. Nazz
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      is toney fit?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Could be a great option

        Open Controls
    2. chilli con kone
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      You told the guy above to start Bueno ahead of White and your done the opposite lol

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Yes, I’m thorn between them myself, see comment I left just after

        Open Controls
  6. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    I have DDG & Rashford

    A. Darwin to Martial

    B. Koulibaly to Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      The k on not reason I’m considering A is because Darwin is flagged

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        The only reason*

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Tempting to get another dgw player, but willl Martial start? And hasn’t quite been on fire lately

      Open Controls
    3. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      B is your move
      Dont look back after hitting submit.

      Open Controls
  7. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Any suggestions here? 1FT 0.4m ITB

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trippier Shaw Cancelo White (Neco)
    Salah Rashford Almiron Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland(c) Kane (Solanke)

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Cancelo, Andreas -> Lewis, Mahrez

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        and bench White

        Open Controls
  8. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    If you somehow still have Darwin, this is the universe doing you a favor.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      That spot is probably now cursed in my team, fully expecting a Kane YC vs Arsenal now!

      Open Controls
  9. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Joao Felix straight in for a start, looking forward to see the talent!

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      I think he might have something like a Firmino effect on other attackers, except that he doesn't offer the same level of pressing

      What do you think?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yeah but unlike Firmino having Salah & Mane either side of him, Felix's good work might go even more unnoticed with his supporting cast.

        It's a tough gig for him to jump straight into but it's a fresh break for him and it can't get much worse for Chelsea.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          True, true. The stars aligned for both parties. Could be fun to watch

          Open Controls
  10. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Which is the best set of transfers for this GW

    Patterson, Sterling, Darwin > Doherty, Mahrez, Kane (-4)
    Patterson & Sterling > Doherty & Kane
    Sterling & Darwin > KDB & Martial

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
  11. Nazz
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    any love for felix as darwin replacement??

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      His last two seasons scream "Nope"

      But it's a different system and a different manager... Yet Chelsea currently has a bad attack, which he might revive. I think more factors suggest "No" than "Yes"

      I'd consider Nketiah and Wilson over him, fwiw

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        I could be very wrong but I'm not really convinced he's going to fit into this team too well. He's said before (and we saw it at the WC where he played quite well) that he likes most to be in a side where he can play off a 9, Chelsea don't really have that unless there's a swift turnaround on Aubameyang. I feel like he'll need a bit more support than I've seen Sterling and Pulisic getting from the forward, not that Havertz isn't any good of course, but if he's dropping deep or slightly wide then I don't know if that's really going to get the best out of Felix. Let's see anyway

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Oops meant response to OP

          Open Controls
  12. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Who's going to sign Kane next season?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Benzema replacement soon? Finally replacing Lewa at Bayern?

      Really hope it's not United!!

      Open Controls
    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      United

      Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      He’ll sign a new contract when Poch comes back

      Open Controls
      1. D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Lol...

        Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Newcastle

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        That's so left field, it might just happen

        Open Controls
    5. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      There’s only United in my opinion - unless Newcastle steal in like they did with Shearer

      Open Controls
    6. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Arsenal. Imagine starting a "he's one of our own" chant during a NLD. You would smell the boiled pi55 from space.

      Open Controls
  13. Flying Assassins
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Save FT the move? 2.3 ITB

    Only move would be to take cucu or maybe Mitro out for a dgw’er

    Ederson
    Shaw Trippier Cucu
    Kdb Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Kane Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Saliba Bueno

    Open Controls
  14. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Here's a tricky one:

    Play Schar , home vs Ful, high probability of Cs and attacking return

    Or

    Doherty, plays twice, always in the box, in form, but difficult fixtures

    Spurs fans : obv Spurs will play on break in both games , does Conte use Doherty in advanced positions in these kinds if fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      big risk with doherty that he doesnt start both

      Open Controls
      1. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Fair point, Conte may opt for a more defensive option

        Open Controls
  15. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Leakers saying Lewis Hall starts, probably means the bench for Cucurella.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Source?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/C345Sam/status/1613599609653235713?t=IQEzz8lwXgWYzY3oa6lShQ&s=19

        Open Controls
      2. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Leakers. Chris Leakers.

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Aaaaand Cucurella goes the way of the Cancelo

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Next game is Sunday and a good chance for C/S. Could be just a mini-break for Cucu.

      Watched Hall against City in EFL cup, thought he was great.
      Watched Hall against City in FA cup, thought he was absolutely horrendous, much worse than Cucurella if you judge equally and ignore age/fee.

      Not sure what to make of him yet.

      Open Controls
  16. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Already have DDG & Rashford

    A. Darwin to Ferguson & Koulibaly to Shaw

    B. Darwin to Martial

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Do you have Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yes sir

        Open Controls
  17. thegaffer82
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    If Darwin is out, it’s Harry Kane time and a -8 for me.
    Cancelo > Stones (if fit)
    Foden > Mahrez
    Darwin > Kane

    Look decent?

    Open Controls
    1. The Movement
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Yea if you ware looking to keep the players coming in. Mahrez is a troll player. Never know if Pep is going to play him or not

      Open Controls
  18. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    2FT and already have Kane Shaw and KDB. Should I do Darwin to Martial? Not sure it's worth it if I don't want him long term..

    Open Controls
  19. thepancakeman123
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Cancelo + Darwin > Lewis + Kane (-4) worth it?

    Would leave my team like this

    Kepa
    Trippier, Shaw, Lewis
    KDB, Mount, Rashford, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    Ward, Andreas, Bueno, Patterson

    Open Controls
  20. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Currently 6 playing in the DGW. Andreas to Erikson for FT yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Yeah why not

      Open Controls
      1. Old Bull
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Just a bit concerned about game time, he’s often less than 90mins

        Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yay

      Open Controls
    3. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Id hold Andreas. His low cost allows funds elsewhere.
      I did add Eriksen this week, but dropped Foden.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Bull
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        I’m not actually short, 3.1 ITB and that’s with Haaland, Kane and KDB.

        Open Controls
  21. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Darwin, Trossard > Kane, Mitoma (-4)?

    Have exact money

    Open Controls
  22. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/12/the-scout-squads-best-players-for-fpl-double-gameweek-20/

    Open Controls
  23. undersarmy
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Is Kane gunna rise in price tonight??

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Very likely

      Open Controls
    2. The Movement
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Yea

      Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Probably

      Open Controls
  24. The Movement
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Conundrum time guys

    Kepa
    Trippier - Cancelo - Shaw
    Martinelli - Almirante - KDB - Rashford
    Kane - Haaland - Martial

    Ward - White - Bueno - Andrea’s

    I have 0FT which of the following do I do?

    A) Play Cancelo
    B) Play Bueno or White
    C) -4 Transfer to Rico Lewis

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  25. YouReds
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Kepa
    Cancelo Shaw Trippier
    KDB Almiron Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Mitro

    Ward. Bueno White Andreas

    I’m tempted to just save the FT. Already got 6 DGW players and I’ll take my chances on Cancelo. He will be gone next GW though.

    A) Save FT
    B) Mitro to Martial/Toney
    C) anything else?

    Open Controls
  26. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Please dont tell me thats a Mount assist. Hit post, came off Keeper then Koulibaly.

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Been given

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.