Dugout Discussion January 14

3pm team news: Darwin out, Gakpo starts

Four more Premier League matches follow hot on the heels of an absorbing Manchester derby.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool is the headline act, with three bottom-half scraps on the undercard:

Both sides at the Amex are missing notable names today, with Leandro Trossard out of first-team contention for disciplinary reasons and Darwin Nunez joining Liverpool’s ever-growing injury list.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in for Darwin is the Reds’ only alteration from the draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round. Cody Gakpo makes his first Premier League appearance since his move to Merseyside earlier this month.

As for Brighton, Alexis Mac Allister is handed his first start since winning the World Cup with Argentina. Budget attacking assets Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson again get the nod, while Pascal Gross is moved to right-back as Joel Veltman is benched.

Nottingham Forest make one change to the side that beat Wolves on penalties to reach the EFL Cup semi-finals, with Scott McKenna coming in for the injured Willy Boly. Taiwo Awoniyi is still sidelined.

Leicester make two changes to the XI beaten by Newcastle in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, as Jamie Vardy and Nampalys Mendy replace the benched Patson Daka and the injured Ayoze Perez.

At Molineux, Hugo Bueno is back in the starting XI after a midweek breather. Nathan Collins, Daniel Podence, Ruben Neves and Matheus Cunha also return after being benched in that weakened EFL Cup line-up.

West Ham make three changes to the side that beat Brentford in the FA Cup last weekend with Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal and Pablo Fornals replacing Craig Dawson, Ben Johnson and Emerson Palmieri.

Alex Iwobi makes a miraculous recovery to start for Everton, who again ditch the wingers to go 3-5-2/5-3-2 with Demarai Gray alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

A 2-0 cup win over Manchester City hasn’t stopped Southampton boss Nathan Jones from making alterations up top, as Che Adams, Samuel Edozie and Mohamed Elyounoussi come in for Sekou Mara, Adam Armstrong and Moussa Djenepo.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Ferguson

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Veltman

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Doak

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Holgate, McNeil, Gordon, Mina, Begovic, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Simms.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Salisu, Lavia, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Edozie, Adams.

Subs: Alcaraz, Orsic, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Adam Armstrong, Caballero, Perraud, Mara, Djenepo.

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Lodi, Mangala, Yates, Freuler, Furtado Scarpa, Johnson, Gibbs-White.

Subs: Hennessey, Cook, Williams, Colback, O’Brien, Toffolo. Surridge, Mighten, Dennis.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Mendy, Ndidi Tielemans, Albrighton, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Iheanacho, Daka, Vestergaard, Praet, Brunt, Braybrooke, McAteer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Collins, Bueno, Kilman, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Nunes, Hwang, Podence, Cunha.

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Jimenez, Jonny, Toti, Traore, Hodge, Campbell.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Randolph, Johnson, Zouma, Scamacca, Lanzini, Downes, Kehrer, Emerson.

  1. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    I didn't expect Brighton to defend this well

    Maybe that's just a symptom of how bad we are here

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I've got Dunk 3rd on my bench - he'll probably outscore all my playing defenders

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Brighton defend? They've had the ball for 60 minutes now...

    3. RICICLE
      3 mins ago

      I’m WC’ing Austin, has to be done

  2. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    #KloppOut

  3. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ffs. Ward and Robertson clean sheet gone in 5 mins. Brilliant

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same.

    2. RICICLE
      4 mins ago

      I was depending on that Ward cleanie, just typical

  4. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Odegaard, Rashford, Mitoma, Bailey and Almiron midfield is the way to go!

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      March is turning my head now

  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    4.5m forward Ferguson gets the assist for the March goal too - could be great cheap one for a WC

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Bench boost hero later this season?

  6. FantasyTony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Imagine being Gakpo watching MOTD tonight and thinking about what could have been.

  7. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    I wonder wtf klopp said in the dressing room to make us worse than first half.

  8. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is March actually worth buying or is he a trap?

    1. RICICLE
      2 mins ago

      Goals speak for themselves, De Zerbi has transformed things

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's the type of player to pass the xG test for a long, long time but never return. Now he's suddenly flying, I'm not sure

    3. FootballDog
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Brighton fixtures looking good

  9. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    What are we expecting from the Klopp random excuse generator?

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      The strong wind blew the ball in March's path twice.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      "We couldn't have been aware of how good Brighton is now"

  10. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    This Pool squad is done and dusted. Bang average.

    1. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      They're too old. No way Bellingham comes to work in a Merseyside nursing home.

    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Give it some time, might turn things around.

  11. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Chelsea being awful is the main flavour of the media this year but liverpool lowkey also having an equally disastrous year in the background

    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If Klopp had Chelsea's budget, they would be top of the league

  12. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah's days are numbered in my team now. Far too much money for so little return

    1. RICICLE
      2 mins ago

      He’s gone immediately for me, I’ll be WC’ing

    2. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Took him out on a hit for KDB who's also rubbish and that's still a great decision.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Going out for KDB this week I think

  13. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Absolutely no chance of getting Bellingham now. We aren't even getting Europa League

  14. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Come on WARD!

    1. RICICLE
      1 min ago

      To do what? He’s already conceded?

      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Save a penalty or grab a cheeky goal or assist

    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Too late

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      What has he done now?

  15. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    The March 13, 1, 11 and 14 pointers since the WC were kind of what I was hoping for with Trossard lol

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Benched him in my Bet365 (Fan Team) and he's a defender! Even worse is I benched him to play Digne...

  16. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Typical Leicester clean sheet gone typical typical

  17. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Potter spotted on his way down to Falmer to beg for Solly March as Reece James RWB cover :mrgreen:

  18. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Solly March anyone ?

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Everyone apparently

      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        just now

        10 mins ago it was the JWP bandwagon

  19. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Wolves defence solid?

    Benched Bueno

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      My bench is Bailey; Bueno and White

