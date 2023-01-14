3pm team news: Darwin out, Gakpo starts

Four more Premier League matches follow hot on the heels of an absorbing Manchester derby.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool is the headline act, with three bottom-half scraps on the undercard:

Both sides at the Amex are missing notable names today, with Leandro Trossard out of first-team contention for disciplinary reasons and Darwin Nunez joining Liverpool’s ever-growing injury list.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in for Darwin is the Reds’ only alteration from the draw with Wolves in the FA Cup third round. Cody Gakpo makes his first Premier League appearance since his move to Merseyside earlier this month.

As for Brighton, Alexis Mac Allister is handed his first start since winning the World Cup with Argentina. Budget attacking assets Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson again get the nod, while Pascal Gross is moved to right-back as Joel Veltman is benched.

Nottingham Forest make one change to the side that beat Wolves on penalties to reach the EFL Cup semi-finals, with Scott McKenna coming in for the injured Willy Boly. Taiwo Awoniyi is still sidelined.

Leicester make two changes to the XI beaten by Newcastle in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, as Jamie Vardy and Nampalys Mendy replace the benched Patson Daka and the injured Ayoze Perez.

At Molineux, Hugo Bueno is back in the starting XI after a midweek breather. Nathan Collins, Daniel Podence, Ruben Neves and Matheus Cunha also return after being benched in that weakened EFL Cup line-up.

West Ham make three changes to the side that beat Brentford in the FA Cup last weekend with Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal and Pablo Fornals replacing Craig Dawson, Ben Johnson and Emerson Palmieri.

Alex Iwobi makes a miraculous recovery to start for Everton, who again ditch the wingers to go 3-5-2/5-3-2 with Demarai Gray alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

A 2-0 cup win over Manchester City hasn’t stopped Southampton boss Nathan Jones from making alterations up top, as Che Adams, Samuel Edozie and Mohamed Elyounoussi come in for Sekou Mara, Adam Armstrong and Moussa Djenepo.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Gross, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Ferguson

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Veltman

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Doak

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Holgate, McNeil, Gordon, Mina, Begovic, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Simms.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Salisu, Lavia, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Edozie, Adams.

Subs: Alcaraz, Orsic, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Adam Armstrong, Caballero, Perraud, Mara, Djenepo.

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Lodi, Mangala, Yates, Freuler, Furtado Scarpa, Johnson, Gibbs-White.

Subs: Hennessey, Cook, Williams, Colback, O’Brien, Toffolo. Surridge, Mighten, Dennis.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Mendy, Ndidi Tielemans, Albrighton, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Iheanacho, Daka, Vestergaard, Praet, Brunt, Braybrooke, McAteer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Collins, Bueno, Kilman, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Nunes, Hwang, Podence, Cunha.

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Jimenez, Jonny, Toti, Traore, Hodge, Campbell.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Randolph, Johnson, Zouma, Scamacca, Lanzini, Downes, Kehrer, Emerson.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek