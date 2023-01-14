190
Scoreboard January 14

FPL Gameweek 20: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – SHOTS IN THE BOX (IN)
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Brentford2 – 0Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 0West Ham United
Nottingham Forest2 – 0Leicester City
Everton1 – 2Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion3 – 0Liverpool
Manchester United2 – 1Manchester City
Aston Villa2 – 1Leeds United

  Danstoke82
    8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Either of these moves worth a FT?

    A) Andreas > Mitoma
    B) Kepa > Raya

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      9 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Flying Assassins
      10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Im tempted to make the move to Mitoma too, but honestly saving FT could be useful

      Open Controls
      Danstoke82
        8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Many thanks! I'm still undecided. Not sure how much longer I want to hold onto Kepa. Has been a bit of a disaster FT and Chelsea all over the place. Mitoma v Leicester could be gold as well. Tough call.

        Open Controls
        Flying Assassins
          10 Years
          just now

          It's hard using a transfer on GK's, but Raya would be better than Keep (decent enough fixtures too)

          Open Controls
    Tcheco
      5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  Flying Assassins
    10 Years
    26 mins ago

    2FTs, 2.3 ITB

    What's the priority move? Cucurella? I just don't know which defender to get at the moment any suggestions?

    Ederson Ward
    Shaw Cucurella Trippier Bueno Saliba
    KDB Martinelli Almiron Rashford Andreas
    Mitrovic Kane Haaland

    Open Controls
    Lemongrab
      13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Nice team. I'd just do Cucurella to another Newcastle defender.

      Open Controls
      Flying Assassins
        10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks having a good season so far, Newcastle double seems the best option. Schar or Botman?

        Open Controls
        Lemongrab
          13 Years
          just now

          Schar has better xgi I think so unless you need that 0.5m go for him

          Open Controls
    Tcheco
      5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Cucu to Schar. Worth the extra money over Botman for goal threat

      Open Controls
    POTATO
      2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Trippier Shaw Saliba is all the backline you need. So someone around 4.6M who plays in potential BGW25.

      Open Controls
      Flying Assassins
        10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Do we have news on blank Gameweek 25 at all?

        Open Controls
        Skonto Rigga
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          Has Moderation Rights
          5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Hopefully this'll help!

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/12/what-the-efl-cup-results-mean-for-blank-gameweek-25/

          Open Controls
          Flying Assassins
            10 Years
            just now

            thanks!

            Open Controls
  Tcheco
    5 Years
    15 mins ago

    A. Ferguson to Toney

    B. Roll FT

    Brighton are on fire but I’m concerned about Ferguson’s minutes + Toney is back

    Open Controls
    saplingg
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd say it depends on who your 7th attacker is, think Ferguson at Lei is just as good a fixture as Toney at Leeds for points.

      Open Controls
  Ruudy Van
    11 Years
    6 mins ago

    2FT 0.4ITB. Which 2 of the below moves would you go for. Bench has options

    A) Martial to Toney/Wilson
    B) Salah to anyone
    C) Thiago Silva to Botma/Schar
    D) Kepa to Raya

    Kepa
    Silva Shaw Trippier Walker
    Salah Rashford KDB
    Haaland Mitro Martial
    (Ward White Bailey Andreas)

    Open Controls
    saplingg
      9 Years
      just now

      A + C with Toney and Botman sounds nice

      what are the medium term prospects for Ivan Toney? Is this betting ban ever going to kick in?

      Open Controls
  Kodap
    5 Years
    3 mins ago

    What is my biggest fire to put out here? Really fancy doing Almiron & Kepa > Mitoma & Pope/Ederson/Raya..

    But I'm aware I have Dalot and Darwin as big flags.

    Kepa
    Trippier - Akanji - Botman
    KDB - Almiron - Rash - Martinelli
    Haaland - Kane - Darwin

    Ward - Andreas - White - Dalot

    Open Controls
  Supersonic_
    1 Year
    just now

    Best keeper for the foreseeable, currently on Kepa and Ward like many others since the world cup break.

    Raya did me well prior, so it's probably between him, Pope or DDG.

    I'll probably keep Tripps as I've had him since day one.

    Open Controls

