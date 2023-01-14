FPL Gameweek 20: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.
As well as LiveFPL's rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day's FPL action, we're bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.
SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – SHOTS IN THE BOX (IN)
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:
|Brentford
|2 – 0
|Bournemouth
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 – 0
|West Ham United
|Nottingham Forest
|2 – 0
|Leicester City
|Everton
|1 – 2
|Southampton
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|3 – 0
|Liverpool
|Manchester United
|2 – 1
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa
|2 – 1
|Leeds United
