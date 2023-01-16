160
Suspensions January 16

Which FPL players are nearing a ban – and who is in the clear?

In this regular article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution away from a one-match ban and reveal who is now in the clear.

We also round up which FPL assets are already suspended ahead of Gameweek 21.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Most clubs have now passed that point following the weekend’s action, with only seven sides yet to contest their 19th fixture of 2022/23:

Team19th fixture falls in…
ArsenalGameweek 21
BrightonGameweek 21
Crystal PalaceGameweek 20 (second fixture of Double Gameweek)
LeedsGameweek 21
LiverpoolGameweek 21
Man CityGameweek 20 (second fixture of Double Gameweek)
Man UtdGameweek 20 (second fixture of Double Gameweek)

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

A total of 12 players are still at risk of an imminent suspension, the most notable of whom is the foursome from Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka (£8.1m), William Saliba (£5.3m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) and Gabriel Jesus (£7.9m) all have double-digit ownerships in FPL, although in the latter’s case, ‘dead’ Fantasy teams will account for his 28.5% ownership figure. Jesus is currently injured, so likely won’t feature in Gameweek 21 anyway.

No-one from Liverpool or Manchester City is a risk, despite last season’s top two having not contested their 19th fixture of 2022/23 yet.

Everyone else not listed here on four bookings, including Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) and Harry Kane (£11.7m), has avoided the threat of a one-match ban.

As mentioned above, the next target to avoid for FPL assets is 10 yellow cards by their side’s 32nd league fixture.

Ruben Neves (£5.4m) is the most-booked Premier League player on seven cautions.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

FPL review: Felix sent off on Chelsea debut

Only one Premier League player is currently sidelined – and it isn’t for yellow card accumulation.

Chelsea new boy Joao Felix (£7.5m) was dismissed for serious foul play in Thursday’s loss to Fulham, so is now one match into a three-game ban.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

