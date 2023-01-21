3pm team news: Ferguson and Maddison among subs

Following on from the goalless draw at Anfield, four more Premier League matches get underway at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time.

Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion is the stand-out fixture from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, with interest in the free-scoring visitors heightened in recent weeks.

James Maddison is back on the bench for the hosts, who swap out Wilfred Ndidi and Marc Albrighton for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Dennis Praet.

There are two changes for Brighton, too, one of which sees Danny Welbeck start in place of budget FPL forward Evan Ferguson. Jan Paul van Hecke also makes his first Premier League start in place of defender Levi Colwill, who is out with a muscular injury.

It’s one change apiece at St Mary’s: Adam Armstrong replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi for the hosts, while new Aston Villa signing Alex Moreno is handed his full debut in place of the injured Lucas Digne.

Danny Ings is on the bench for new club West Ham as David Moyes recalls Kurt Zouma, Said Benrahma and Emerson Palmieri for Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek and Pablo Fornals.

Yerry Mina for Ben Godfrey is Everton’s only change.

Among Bournemouth’s five changes is a debut for winger Dango Ouattara.

Nottingham Forest also hand a first start to a new acquisition: Chris Wood replaces Gustavo Scarpa up top.

Injured goalkeeper Dean Henderson is replaced by Wayne Hennessey, while Willy Boly makes a very swift recovery and comes in for Scott McKenna.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Kelly, Stephens, Zemura, Smith, Anthony, Rothwell, Lerma, Christie, Moore, Ouattara.

Subs: Travers, Mepham, Stacey, Senesi, Dembele, Pearson, Pollock, Sadi, Adu Adjei.

Nottingham Forest XI: Hennessey, Lodi, Boly, Worrall, Aurier, Mangala, Freuler, Yates, Wood, Gibbs-White, Johnson.

Subs: Smith, Cook, Williams, McKenna, Colback, Danilo, Surridge, Lingard, Scarpa.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Praet, Tielemans, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Maddison, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Daka, Vestergaard, Brunt, McAteer

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Gross, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinian, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, Veltman

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Lavia, Diallo, A Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Edozie, Adams

Subs: Caballero, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Orsic, Perraud, Mara, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Alcaraz

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, A Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, Bailey, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Sanson, Chambers, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Revan, K Young

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Zouma, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Paquetá, Emerson, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ings, Kehrer, Soucek

Everton XI: Pickford, Mina, Coady, Tarkowski, Coleman, Onana, Gueye, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Holgate,McNeil, Gordon, Maupay, Davies, Vinagre, Simms, Price

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek