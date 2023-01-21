405
Dugout Discussion January 21

3pm team news: Ferguson and Maddison among subs

405 Comments
Share

Following on from the goalless draw at Anfield, four more Premier League matches get underway at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time.

Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion is the stand-out fixture from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, with interest in the free-scoring visitors heightened in recent weeks.

James Maddison is back on the bench for the hosts, who swap out Wilfred Ndidi and Marc Albrighton for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Dennis Praet.

There are two changes for Brighton, too, one of which sees Danny Welbeck start in place of budget FPL forward Evan Ferguson. Jan Paul van Hecke also makes his first Premier League start in place of defender Levi Colwill, who is out with a muscular injury.

It’s one change apiece at St Mary’s: Adam Armstrong replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi for the hosts, while new Aston Villa signing Alex Moreno is handed his full debut in place of the injured Lucas Digne.

Danny Ings is on the bench for new club West Ham as David Moyes recalls Kurt Zouma, Said Benrahma and Emerson Palmieri for Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek and Pablo Fornals.

Yerry Mina for Ben Godfrey is Everton’s only change.

Among Bournemouth’s five changes is a debut for winger Dango Ouattara.

Nottingham Forest also hand a first start to a new acquisition: Chris Wood replaces Gustavo Scarpa up top.

Injured goalkeeper Dean Henderson is replaced by Wayne Hennessey, while Willy Boly makes a very swift recovery and comes in for Scott McKenna.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Kelly, Stephens, Zemura, Smith, Anthony, Rothwell, Lerma, Christie, Moore, Ouattara.

Subs: Travers, Mepham, Stacey, Senesi, Dembele, Pearson, Pollock, Sadi, Adu Adjei.

Nottingham Forest XI: Hennessey, Lodi, Boly, Worrall, Aurier, Mangala, Freuler, Yates, Wood, Gibbs-White, Johnson.

Subs: Smith, Cook, Williams, McKenna, Colback, Danilo, Surridge, Lingard, Scarpa.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Praet, Tielemans, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Maddison, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Daka, Vestergaard, Brunt, McAteer

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Gross, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinian, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, Veltman

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Lavia, Diallo, A Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Edozie, Adams

Subs: Caballero, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Orsic, Perraud, Mara, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Alcaraz

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, A Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, Bailey, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Sanson, Chambers, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Revan, K Young

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Zouma, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Paquetá, Emerson, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ings, Kehrer, Soucek

Everton XI: Pickford, Mina, Coady, Tarkowski, Coleman, Onana, Gueye, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Holgate,McNeil, Gordon, Maupay, Davies, Vinagre, Simms, Price

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

405 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Madders on

    Open Controls
  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Brighton really only had 1 SoT so far?

    Open Controls
  3. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    Crystal Palace : Guaita; Ward, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Schlupp; Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Edouard
    Substitutes: Johnstone, Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Riedewal, Morrison, Ozo

    Newcastle : Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Willock, Guimaraes; Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson
    Substitutes: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bruno 😮

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Wow that is surprising.

        Open Controls
      2. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah I thought he was injured

        Open Controls
    2. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Amiron and Trippier let's go!

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trippier 9 point loading...

      Open Controls
      1. fantasist
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        3 bonus guaranteed

        Open Controls
        1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          And yet nobody captains

          Open Controls
  4. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Newcastle team news
    Team to play Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Willock, Guimaraes; Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson
    Substitutes: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson

    Crystal Palace team news
    Team to play Newcastle: Guaita; Ward, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Schlupp; Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Edouard
    Substitutes: Johnstone, Milivojevic, Olise, Mateta, Clyne, Hughes, Riedewal, Morrison, Ozo

    Open Controls
  5. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ings on

    Open Controls
  6. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ings on

    Open Controls
  7. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ward Prowse G

    Open Controls
  8. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    JWP under the radar

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      There are just better options for better clubs. Not a bad player though.

      Open Controls
  9. Pukki Party
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ings on and completes his hattrick of clubs wearing claret snd blue

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I was thinking, what's the 3rd team?? Tonally forgot he played for Burnley.

      Open Controls
  10. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    JWP G

    Open Controls
  11. Urban Cowboy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ward Prowse doing his best Zaha impression.

    Open Controls
  12. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ward Prowse deflected goal

    Open Controls
  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bruno G starting after recovering from grade 1 ankle sprain

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Takes like a week, max 2 weeks to recover from that.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Investigate Eddie Howe right this instant!

      Open Controls
  14. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    JWP gonna be my differential in GW25-26.

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      just now

      He will cause u trouble the following weeks, especially if he blanks in 25/26

      Open Controls
  15. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Those raving about Brighton are beginning to look Estupiñ

    Open Controls
  16. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Get in my wildcard team JWP!!

    Open Controls
  17. Sailboats
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Lampard surely sacked in the morning

    Open Controls
  18. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Why Brighton do you insist on working the right side?
    There is this Mitoma guy with Estupiñán falling asleep on your left.

    Open Controls
  19. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Ref going to the monitor for JWP G

    Open Controls
  20. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Ward Prowse goal disallowed

    Open Controls
  21. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    JWP goal disallowed

    Open Controls
  22. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    VAR is pants

    Open Controls
  23. JBG
    • 4 Years
    just now

    VAR check JWP.

    Open Controls
  24. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    JWP owners in the Mudryk

    Open Controls
  25. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    JWP always under the radar in FPL

    Open Controls
  26. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Need an almiron hatty to save my GW. Few sold him to march/mitoma in MLs

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.