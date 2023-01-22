663
Dugout Discussion January 22

Arsenal v Man Utd team news: Trossard on the bench, Weghorst starts again

663 Comments
Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 16:30 GMT on Sunday, as Arsenal and Manchester United go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s line-up is unchanged from the one that beat Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with new signing Leandro Trossard named among the substitutes.

As for Man Utd, Scott McTominay starts in place of the suspended Casemiro.

“We have a special role in mind for him – we hope it works well, it did last time.” – Erik ten Hag on Scott McTominay

Anthony Martial, meanwhile, is absent from the matchday squad through injury, so Wout Weghorst starts again up top.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Vieira, Sambi, Marquinhos

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Mainoo

  1. RICICLE
    1 min ago

    Get in ODE!!!!!!!!

  2. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    No Odegaard assist, Fred ruining the party

    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Shot blocked, clear assist.

  3. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Dirty Ode assist.

    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thank you

  4. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Can I say Varsenal FC now?

  5. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    THAT'S OFFSIDE.
    TOTALLY RIGGED

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      just now

      It’s not

  6. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    ODEGAARD YOU BEAUTY

    He’s like KdB as well right, usually gets baps off like one assist

  7. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Mount assist

  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I'm selling Martinelli for -4. Every week.

  9. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Well played Arsenal
    Football won

  10. Naby K8a
    • 6 Years
    just now

    This Arsenal press is even suffocating me I just opened my window

  11. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Finally getting those deserved Nketiah points! 😛

  12. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    just now

    People don't have Nketiah?

  13. putana
    • 4 Years
    just now

    did ode even touch it?

  14. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Ode assist for the moment

