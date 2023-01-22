Arsenal v Man Utd team news: Trossard on the bench, Weghorst starts again

Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 16:30 GMT on Sunday, as Arsenal and Manchester United go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium.
Mikel Arteta’s line-up is unchanged from the one that beat Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with new signing Leandro Trossard named among the substitutes.
As for Man Utd, Scott McTominay starts in place of the suspended Casemiro.
“We have a special role in mind for him – we hope it works well, it did last time.” – Erik ten Hag on Scott McTominay
Anthony Martial, meanwhile, is absent from the matchday squad through injury, so Wout Weghorst starts again up top.
GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah
Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Vieira, Sambi, Marquinhos
Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst
Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Mainoo
