Arsenal v Man Utd team news: Trossard on the bench, Weghorst starts again

Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at 16:30 GMT on Sunday, as Arsenal and Manchester United go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s line-up is unchanged from the one that beat Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with new signing Leandro Trossard named among the substitutes.

As for Man Utd, Scott McTominay starts in place of the suspended Casemiro.

“We have a special role in mind for him – we hope it works well, it did last time.” – Erik ten Hag on Scott McTominay

Anthony Martial, meanwhile, is absent from the matchday squad through injury, so Wout Weghorst starts again up top.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Vieira, Sambi, Marquinhos

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Mainoo

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek