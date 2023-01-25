FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 21

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 21, which was not the best week to choose a differential captain.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

First up, Nancy Russell (Plasticnancy) leads for a fourth week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and remains ninth in the overall global rankings for a third successive week.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Nancy also remains the leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This one is also open to all, with the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 21 was Round Five of the FFS Open Cup, when Yanti2 was the highest scorer with 96 points. The highest ranked player (Plasticnancy) won 78-71 against You Kante Win and will face flavio in Round Six.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

It was also Round Four of the FFS Members Cup, with Yanti2 again the top scorer. Plasticnancy won 78-75 against Dazzler and will be against Lionac in Round Five.

Both Cups are organised by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic's Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin). New entries must have passed all the safety scores to date, as listed in LMS Update.

The safety score for Gameweek 21 was 69 points after hits, meaning that 74 teams have been removed and 644 are through to Gameweek 22.

Jebus O’Riain (Jebus Saves) was the top scorer with 101 points. Nine of his players scored six or more but only captain Erling Haaland and Eddie Nketiah had double-digit hauls. He came 1,080th in 2014/15 and is 498th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Meanwhile, Sameer Sohail has increased his lead over RoyArve Garvik to six points at the top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues after the latter’s loss to Geoff Dance.

The joint highest scorers in the Head-to Head Leagues with 55 points out of a possible 63 are Richard Clarke in League 2 Division 1, Dan Furneaux in League 8 Division 49, Joe Clarkson in League 9 Division 27 and Akshat Pardiwala in League 9 Division 186.

MODS & CONS

Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is now 4,935th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Yet Callum Bushell (FPL talk) has regained the lead from Kiran in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 13, 14, 16 and 19.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

m c is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once. He has had two top 6k finishes and is currently 702nd in the world.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Luke Pasfield (Shake n Bake) is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) and has risen to 5,121st overall. He came 218th in 2016/17 and is 436th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

In Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b), Lee Byron is on top for a second week.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Whilst 2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for an 11th week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Kerry McCarroll leads for a seventh week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Elsewhere, Andy Mason is in front for a second week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns) and has risen to 6,785th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Dan Furneaux leads for a second week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) and is 5,150th.

FPL VETS

The new leader of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league is Tom Nixon.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Kapten Ahmad 2000 leads for a second week in my December to May League (league code 02vm22). His team was only created in Gameweek 17 after the World Cup break, so he is still outside the top ten million for the full-season game.

GET INVOLVED

