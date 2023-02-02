228
Hall of Fame February 2

FPL Hall of Fame update: Where do you rank?

228 Comments
Our Live Hall of Fame has been given an update ahead of Double Gameweek 22.

Fantasy Football Scout Members can access the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) IDs of all the managers on the list and click through to their teams.

Here we take a quick look at the make-up of the top ten, plus give a brief overview of how these leading managers have their squads currently set up.

WHAT IS THE HALL OF FAME?

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL mini-leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame is included at the bottom of this article, but alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark Sutherns and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE STANDINGS

Since the Gameweek 13 update, Markku Ojala, Niall O’Connor and Tom Stephenson have all entered the top ten, as Adnan Hajrulahovic, Raphael Crettol and Sean Connors make way.

The current FPL squads of this top ten sit between 22k and 213k in the overall rankings, with Finn Sollie solidifying his lead over Fabio Borges.

Matt Corbidge and John Canning have swapped their third and fifth positions, whilst Jon Ballantyne’s rise up to seventh has pushed Mark Mansfield down to eighth.

Seven of these were part of our Career Hall of Fame top ten at the end of last season.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE TOP TEN’S FPL SQUADS

Looking at each of their Gameweek 21 squads, a template has emerged around ten names. The goalkeeping pair of Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) and Danny Ward (£4.0m), with a defence of Kieran Trippier (£6.1m), Luke Shaw (£5.3m) and Ben White (£4.7m).

Ahead of them, Marcus Rashford (£7.2m), Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m), with Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.0m) up front.

It’ll be interesting to see how many sell Mitrovic and buy Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) for Double Gameweek 22, alongside three teams that contain the now-gone Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and Matt Doherty (£4.6m).

Furthermore, half of the ten have cheap enabler Sam Greenwood (£4.1m) and a 3-5-2 formation.

HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?
The “HoF Rating” is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each preceding season weighted at roughly 80% of the one that followed. So, in other words, those who performed best in 2021/22 will receive a bigger HoF Rating boost from those who did best in 2007/08. The “HoF Ranking” even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

How do I join the Hall of Fame
Simply sign up to our leagues next season, either the Fantasy Football Scout league or, if you’re a Member, the Fantasy Football Scout Members’ league – the code for the latter will be available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area after launch.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?
The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL ID.

What if I don’t want to be listed?
Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout FPL league and you’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?
The Career table is available to all and is updated at the end of each season to display the latest yearly rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated sporadically throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Price Changes
    Hits from the Bong
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    RISERS:
    De Gea Man Utd 4.9 5.0

    FALLERS
    KDB Man City 12.5 12.4
    Moore Bournemouth 5.3 5.2
    Zakaria Chelsea 5.0 4.9
    Targett Newcastle 4.8 4.7
    Griffiths Wolves 4.5 4.4
    Dacosta Bournemouth 4.5 4.4
    Diallo Southampton 4.3 4.2

    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      how the hell did kdb drop but bruno didnt rise?

      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Bruno was only on 87% on fplstats

        1. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          25 mins ago

          true. i guess my beter question is how the hell could hub be so wrong?

          1. Zimo
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            Hubs useless. Fplstats much more accurate

      2. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        They have both undergone price changes this week, just at different times. Possibility Bruno rises again tomorrow.

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          He won’t due to deadline being before.

          1. POTATO
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            We're at cross purposes. He won't undergo a double price rise this week, but his price can still rise at 01:30 GMT in 23+ hours time.

    2. Norco
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Spewing missed the price changes ... So used to the 215-230am price change from previous seasons.

    3. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Dodged a few bullets, but 0-1 nevertheless.

  2. dmcnam12
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Still have Martial in my team.. do I take the risk or get rid for a hit to bring in Bruno? Move will be KDB + Martial -> Bruno + Gnonto with the plan to bring Kane in for Toney in the next couple weeks for what it's worth..

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would roll the dice and keep marital

      1. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Aye, keep. He played and scored... be mad to move him on now.

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    How many players does folks have where the current price is less than the purchase price?

    Patterson PP 4.0 CP 3.9
    KDB PP 12.6 CP 12.4
    Mitro PP 7.1 CP 7.0

    1. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Only Pat

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Just that one from overleaf

    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Just Ward

    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Marty - PP-6.8 / CP-6.7

    5. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Patterson, Mount, Darwin, Martial. Unusually high number.

    6. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Well I had Greenwood and Salah but just sold them. So only KDB left now.

  4. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Is Salah to one of the Arsenal mids worth a transfer or just keep for Wolves?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Easy sell

    2. Norco
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Salah literally good for Anti-Fantasy and Anti-Budget.

    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Sell sell sell

  5. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    anyone want to know their HoF rank?

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Do you need to be in a certain league to get it?

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        need your fpl number and to be a member, which you are
        https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/hall-of-fame/live/

        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          No entries found for me 🙁

          1. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            ah need to be in the mini league -

            " this is as ranking system which can be applied to everyone in our Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues & both the free and the members league"

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd need a bigger screen to read all them zeros.

    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      mins is 6584

  6. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    GTG ?
    TC ?
    Ramsdale
    Mee Shaw Tripper
    Ødegaard Mahrez Mitoma Bruno Rashford (TC)
    Kane Haaland
    Ward ( Mitro White Patterson)
    3.2 itb No FT

  7. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Kdb + Mitro -> Bruno + Nketiah (-4) + 3.6 itb. Then Almiron -> Mahrez next GW. Yay or nay?

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      \yep

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep Mitro.

