FFS Cup January 24

The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

The latest rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions will take place in Gameweek 22.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from the fifth round can be viewed here

The full draw for the sixth round can be viewed here

All former winners are already out but Plasticnancy – still ranked ninth globally – will participate in the final 16 after a 78-71 win over You Kante Win.

The only other entrant inside the top 10k – Kiran Parmar – lost to 11,685th-ranked Colombo Geezers.

Highest-scoring was Yanti2, whose 96 points defeated the 75 of James Joseph, whilst Optimus found a way to progress despite a low 74. Unlucky eliminations came for Sultan Saeed and Ayew Being Served? on 82 and 83 points respectively.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from the fourth round can be viewed here

The full draw for the fifth round can be viewed here

Like above, no past champions are still involved and Plasticnancy overcame the challenge of Dazzler. Next up is Lionac, who drew with Fitzy but progressed due to a higher overall rank. This is also how MAZYRUN defeated fpl_dastan.

Elsewhere, panoslfc9 was lucky to squeeze past Yes Don with just 67 points – a lower score than 10 of the 16 eliminated teams.

In 3,079th place, Shiregeriatrics successfully overcame Pieman.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 16
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 20
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 21
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 22
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 16
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 20
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 21
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 22
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    What do you think of this wild card?
    Pope
    Trip Burn Shaw
    Rash Bruno Saka Odegaard Mitoma
    Haaland Gnonto

    Raya Nketiah Stones Mee
    4.1m in the bank to get Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      I like it but I'm not sure about Gnonto - I'd play Nketiah in a single game week before him in a double so can't personally see the point of him. Other than that very similar to mine

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Gnonto sure about it as well. Just blinded by the double I suppose.

        Open Controls
        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Gnonto rhymes with Tonto!!

          Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      It looks good, maybe double Newcastle defence is enough, unless you want to FH in GW25.

      Sure about Gnonto being nailed on?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Happy with triple Newcastle. There’s so much time between now and 25. Gnontoo sure about his nailedness but I think he’s good. I’ll have transfers saved up pretty quickly as I see that team being fine for a while.

        Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Pretty good but unsure about Gnonto, maybe your plan is to keep just till the double. Hope NEW keep those CSs or you Burn.

      Open Controls
    4. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Pretty harsh to trip and burn Shaw, but he is a man utd player so I kind of understand.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Lmao

        Open Controls
    5. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Looks good

      Is that Mitoma to Mahrez as the plan? I don't fancy losing Mitoma any time soon... And like yourself and others, I don't really like Leeds' fixtures

      Open Controls
  2. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    I know nearly everyone wants to save it for the big DGW’s but is anyone tempted by a Bench Boost in GW23 ? Likes of Andreas, Bueno, Botman/Shaw have quite decent fixtures that week.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      I barely have a bench as it is...

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours ago

      Possibly with my wildcard looking ok

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        What’s your WC team

        Open Controls
      2. boombaba
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Ignore it’s above I know

        Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Fancied this for a long time, but I've now warmed up to BB29 instead. It's shaping up to be quite massive, as it's one of the very few truly free midweeks this season: no Cup, Cup replays (I think), Europe or international fixtures

      Open Controls
  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Mitrovic > Toney or Gnonto?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Neither? Those 2 are better for this week but what about the weeks to follow, Forest, Brighton, Wolves for Mitro

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Hmm. Possibly Gnonto but I like the look of Mitro

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Mitro not passing the eyetest atm. Feels like he isn't fully fit.

        Open Controls
  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Good evening all!! Current WC draft….. any advice welcomed!!!

    Kepa
    Trippier Burn Stones Shaw
    Odegaard Rodrigo Bruno Rashford
    Kane Haaland Nketiah

    Last 3 slots…..Best option???

    A- Raya, Mahrez and White
    Or
    B- Sanchez, Saka and Mings

    Thoughts welcomed!! Any other critique welcomed too!!!

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Saka.

      Out of interest, how many changes are you making? Starting to consider my WC too

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!! Fancy the Arsenal attack triple up!! Posted on here on Saturday asking if a triple up on Saka, Odegaard Nketiah was too much, then the day after they all return!! So going to follow it through, il be making 8 changes mate, out go Ward, White, Cancelo, Andreas, Beuno, Almiron, KDB and Toney

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          I really want that Arsenal trio too

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Me too mate, especially their home form!!! Goals a plenty!!!

            Open Controls
    2. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      B.

      Although John Stones is a potential headache? Game time will always been a mystery

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Yeah it’s him or Akanji, both seem to be fairly nailed atm, will always be the same with city defenders unfortunately

        Open Controls
        1. boombaba
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          What’s your next transfer move for the city arsenal double GW

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Would be Bruno to Mahrez mate if I went for option B

            Open Controls
            1. boombaba
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Good shout

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 36 mins ago

                Cheers mate!!

                Open Controls
            2. boombaba
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Don’t get caught out by price rises unless your pulling the trigger early

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                Thanks mate!! Yeah I’ve been checking, got a few players in there who have Risen so far, Got Mitoma in the Rodrigo slot currently

                Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I think A might score more points, due to Raya and White over Sanchez and Mings

      Mahrez vs Saka should be close, imo

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Agreed mate!! Sanchez will get 6 or 2 and Raya can get double digits, Sanchez one more game to be replayed over Raya tho and are easier fixtures,Mings is there coz he plays in 25 and 28 and is only 4.3, if I went for the Mahrez option I could get a different defender than white and so Bruno to Saka for arsenals double

        Open Controls
  5. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Mitoma or saka (have odegaard and white)..

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I like the Brighton mid + Nketiah combo more than I like Saka + another forward atm (after Haaland and Kane)

      Could change again in a few GWs, of course

      Open Controls
    2. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I’d be wary of Saka. If he joins Utd he won’t be 1st choice straight away. If he stays at Arsenal I’d take him over Mitoma

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        As if! Why would he take a step backwards? 😉

        Open Controls
  6. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Have 2 fts

    Kepa Ward
    Trips Botman Shaw White Castagne
    Salah Rash Saka Almiron Andreas
    Mitro Halland Kane

    Was thinking
    1) Mitro + Salah > Nketiah + Bruno
    or
    2) Salah + Andreas > Bruno + Ode

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Coin toss that

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      2 for me all day

      Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  7. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Would you WC this team?

    Kepa Ward
    TAA Cancelo Doherty Bueno Tripps
    Salad Andreas Summerville Almiron Rash
    Mitro Kane Haaland.

    0 in the bank.
    2 FT

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      TAA
      Cancelo
      Doherty
      Salah
      Almiron
      Summerville

      Yes.

      Open Controls
  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs. KDB to Bruno with one and save the second FT?

    Ward
    Trippier Shaw White
    KDB Mahrez Rashford Odegaard
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Iversen Bailey Bueno Digne

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. user.n
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Good idea

      Open Controls
    2. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes and Nketiah in for Toney for DGW.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Yes. Plan to do Toney + Iversen to Nketiah + Ederson for the double.

        Open Controls
  9. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    How do you like this transfer plan? Got 2 FT, 0,9m in bank and already have 3 MU players.

    22. Almiron to Rodrigo
    23. Rodrigo and Ward to Odegaard and 3,8m keeper OR Bruno and Rodrigo to Mahrez and Saka.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Skip the Almiron to Rodrigo fiasco if you're just gonna sell him the week after.

      Open Controls
  10. user.n
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Hi guys. For United double gameweek.

    1. Nketiah to Weghorst ?
    2. Salah to Bruno?
    I already have Wan Bisaka and Rashford.

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      2 all day long

      Open Controls
      1. user.n
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks man

        Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Don't even think about 1

      Open Controls
  11. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Martinelli still a good option going into to ARS dgw, City game might even suit him better, then its a question of adding either Saka or Nketia

    Means Mitoma BOU out for Bruno this GW, not ideal.....

    Open Controls
    1. Prawnsandwich
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Probably should play Martinelli vs. eve, means benching Toney or Kane, likely Toney

      Open Controls
    2. user.n
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Same problem

      Open Controls
      1. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Will probably just go on form, means benching Marti this GW, play Toney, Kane ahead of him

        Open Controls
  12. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    What are the teams that could be in the first BGW?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Newcastle and Brighton or Southampton and Leeds
      plus
      Manchester United and Brentford or Nottingham Forest and West Ham

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  13. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Bench correct & gtg?

    Should I be benching White?

    Ederson
    Trippier, Botman, Shaw
    Bruno, Rashford, Ode, Saka
    Hauland, Kane, Toney

    Ward, White, Andreas, Bueno

    1.9

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Looks good especially if GW22 is a DGW for United.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yes & 23 not bad either Bruno > KDB

        Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
  14. Heavy Cream
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier - Schar - Saliba - Shaw
    Rash (c) - Martinelli - Mitoma
    Haaland - Toney - Kane

    Ward, Almiron, Andreas, Cancelo

    Is it worth a -4 to swap Cancelo for Stones freeing up Andreas to Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Still have my wildcard but it doesn’t feel like enough change is needed to justify using.

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        That is solid I wouldn’t WC yet

        And I would definitely sell Cancelo Andreas to get Bruno and Stones in.
        Or Akanji if need to save a bit

        Open Controls
  15. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    EFL Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg

    Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Diallo, Alcaraz, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Orsic, Mara.

    Subs: Caballero, Bednarek, Perraud, Lavia, Maitland-Niles, Edozie, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong, Adams.

    VS

    Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson.

    Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Bednarek back from Villa loan. Shrewd move from Jones. A wealth of experience.

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Thks

      Open Controls
  16. Snake Juice
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Rice has agreed to join Arsenal in the summer

    Open Controls
    1. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I’ve signed a 200k a week contract with Arsenal too. Now I’ve just got to get them to sign it.

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Yeah, I'm gonna need a source.

      Open Controls
  17. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    What are your thoughts on this WC team.

    Kepa Ward
    Zinchenko Tripps Shaw Akanji Botman
    Odegaard Bruno Rash Mahrez Rodrigo
    Haa Kane Nketiah

    0ITB

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Looks good. Bench dillemas after DGWs.

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Nice one. Balanced and little headache for the blanks and doubles.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Think Brighton's fixture too good to ignore.

        Open Controls
        1. boombaba
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Yes I’m thinking Rodrigo to Mitoma depending on the BGWs

          Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Like the Zinchenko call
      On offense he floats into more attacking positions

      Open Controls
    4. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Really nice! Just a few tweaks away from my target team: Rodrigo + Botman + Ward > Mitoma + Schar + Raya

      Maybe Rodrigo over Mahrez for GW22, then Rodrigo to Mahrez for GW23... But I'd personally just skip Leeds altogether

      Mitoma is an easy long-term hold, and allows upgrades elsewhere

      Open Controls
    5. Claudio555
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      Who would you bench gw22?

      Open Controls
  18. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    "According to reports, Danny Ings faces a couple of weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury picked up against Everton"

    https://twitter.com/ColmVHayes/status/1617954651667853313?s=20&t=BOOjHrz0U9AWPIfpmqVTjw

    Wow

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Thanks Ze_Austin

      Open Controls
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Zouma is injured too, out for a couple of weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Danny Ings is injured?! I am shocked!!

      Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      He should be renamed to Danny Ingsjury by now.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Danny Twings?

        Open Controls
  19. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Is depression more common in January than other months of the year?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Depends on the type of depression and if you're prone to depression or not.

      Open Controls
    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Must be more common in winter due to S.A.D

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/9293-seasonal-depression

        Open Controls
    4. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      In the northern hemisphere, yeah

      Open Controls
    5. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yes. January is the Monday of months.

      Open Controls
  20. putana
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Chelsea expect Reece James to play some part in the game against Fulham february 3rd.

    I somehow still have him in my team. Good news I guess

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Imagine Chilwell becomes the one who explodes and stays fit 😀

      Open Controls
  21. Dosh
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    What do you think about this wildcard team?

    Kepa Ward
    Zinchenko Shaw Trippier Akanji Bueno
    KdB Saka Bruno Rashford Mudryk
    Haaland Nketiah Ferguson

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Beautiful. Only really lacks odegaard.

      Open Controls
  22. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Who wins?
    A) Bruno (CRY, LEE) + Schar (bou) -4
    B) KDB (tot) + Stones (AVL, ars)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  23. New Article
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/24/why-weirdness-is-good-for-fpl-managers/

    Open Controls

