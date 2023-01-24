The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

The latest rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions will take place in Gameweek 22.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from the fifth round can be viewed here

The full draw for the sixth round can be viewed here

All former winners are already out but Plasticnancy – still ranked ninth globally – will participate in the final 16 after a 78-71 win over You Kante Win.

The only other entrant inside the top 10k – Kiran Parmar – lost to 11,685th-ranked Colombo Geezers.

Highest-scoring was Yanti2, whose 96 points defeated the 75 of James Joseph, whilst Optimus found a way to progress despite a low 74. Unlucky eliminations came for Sultan Saeed and Ayew Being Served? on 82 and 83 points respectively.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from the fourth round can be viewed here

The full draw for the fifth round can be viewed here

Like above, no past champions are still involved and Plasticnancy overcame the challenge of Dazzler. Next up is Lionac, who drew with Fitzy but progressed due to a higher overall rank. This is also how MAZYRUN defeated fpl_dastan.

Elsewhere, panoslfc9 was lucky to squeeze past Yes Don with just 67 points – a lower score than 10 of the 16 eliminated teams.

In 3,079th place, Shiregeriatrics successfully overcame Pieman.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 19

Round 4 – Gameweek 20

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 20

Round 4 – Gameweek 21

Round 5 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher