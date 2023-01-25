How important is home advantage in FPL? Part 1: teams

Just how important is home advantage and should it influence our thinking in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

In this two-part article, we look at the numbers being posted at home and away in the Premier League so far in 2022/23.

First up is team data, while we’ll take a look at individual players in a follow-up piece.

CLEAN SHEETS/GOALS SCORED AT HOME + AWAY: LAST 10 SEASONS

Season CS Home % GC Home % CS Away % GC Away % 2013/14 59.1 43.2 41.0 56.8 2014/15 58.9 42.6 41.1 57.4 2015/16 57.2 44.7 42.8 55.3 2016/17 61.2 43.0 38.8 57.1 2017/18 60.2 42.8 39.8 57.2 2018/19 57.5 44.4 42.5 55.6 2019/20 59.4 44.3 40.6 55.7 2020/21*** 50.5 49.8 49.6 50.2 2021/22 56.1 46.3 43.9 53.7 2022/23 56.0 42.1 44.0 57.9

CS = Clean Sheets

GC = Goals Conceded

*** – Virtually all matches were played behind closed doors and home advantage all but evaporated.

Looking at this season and the nine that came before it (apart from a behind-closed-doors 2020/21), we can expect roughly 58% of clean sheets and 56% of goals scored to be registered by home teams in an average campaign.

A higher percentage of goals are being scored on home soil (57.9%) in 2022/23 than in any of the other seasons featured here, even if this is not reflected in the clean sheet column.

2022/23 HOME + AWAY OVERVIEW

Team Goals scored per home game Goals conceded per home game Clean sheets per home game Goals scored per away game Goals conceded per away game Clean sheets per away game ARS 2.8 1.1 0.2 2.0 0.6 0.7 AVL 1.5 1.1 0.2 0.8 1.6 0.3 BHA 1.8 1.1 0.4 2.1 1.7 0.1 BOU 1.0 1.1 0.4 0.9 3.1 0.0 BRE 2.0 1.0 0.4 1.2 1.8 0.3 CHE 1.4 0.8 0.3 0.8 1.3 0.4 CRY 1.0 1.5 0.2 0.8 1.2 0.3 EVE 0.9 1.4 0.3 0.6 1.4 0.1 FUL 1.6 1.5 0.2 1.4 1.4 0.3 LEE 1.5 1.4 0.3 1.2 2.1 0.1 LEI 1.1 1.2 0.3 1.7 2.3 0.3 LIV 2.3 0.9 0.4 1.2 1.8 0.1 MCI 3.5 1.1 0.4 1.7 0.9 0.4 MUN 1.9 0.6 0.6 1.4 1.8 0.3 NEW 1.8 0.5 0.7 1.5 0.6 0.5 NFO 1.3 1.2 0.4 0.3 2.3 0.2 SOU 0.9 1.7 0.0 0.8 1.8 0.1 TOT 2.1 1.5 0.2 1.7 1.5 0.4 WHU 1.1 1.2 0.3 0.6 1.3 0.1 WOL 0.6 1.4 0.4 0.6 1.6 0.1

Only two clubs are scoring at a higher rate on their travels than they are on their own soil: Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City.

The top two, Manchester City and Arsenal, are among four clubs who are shipping fewer goals in away games than at home.

2022/23 HOME v AWAY: TEAM ATTACKING DATA