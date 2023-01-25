435
How important is home advantage in FPL? Part 1: teams

Just how important is home advantage and should it influence our thinking in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

In this two-part article, we look at the numbers being posted at home and away in the Premier League so far in 2022/23.

First up is team data, while we’ll take a look at individual players in a follow-up piece.

CLEAN SHEETS/GOALS SCORED AT HOME + AWAY: LAST 10 SEASONS

SeasonCS Home %GC Home %CS Away %GC Away %
2013/1459.143.241.056.8
2014/1558.942.641.157.4
2015/1657.244.742.855.3
2016/1761.243.038.857.1
2017/1860.242.839.857.2
2018/1957.544.442.555.6
2019/2059.444.340.655.7
2020/21***50.549.849.650.2
2021/2256.146.343.953.7
2022/2356.042.144.057.9

CS = Clean Sheets
GC = Goals Conceded
*** – Virtually all matches were played behind closed doors and home advantage all but evaporated.

Looking at this season and the nine that came before it (apart from a behind-closed-doors 2020/21), we can expect roughly 58% of clean sheets and 56% of goals scored to be registered by home teams in an average campaign.

A higher percentage of goals are being scored on home soil (57.9%) in 2022/23 than in any of the other seasons featured here, even if this is not reflected in the clean sheet column.

2022/23 HOME + AWAY OVERVIEW

TeamGoals scored per home gameGoals conceded per home gameClean sheets per home gameGoals scored per away gameGoals conceded per away gameClean sheets per away game
ARS2.81.10.22.00.60.7
AVL1.51.10.20.81.60.3
BHA1.81.10.42.11.70.1
BOU1.01.10.40.93.10.0
BRE2.01.00.41.21.80.3
CHE1.40.80.30.81.30.4
CRY1.01.50.20.81.20.3
EVE0.91.40.30.61.40.1
FUL1.61.50.21.41.40.3
LEE1.51.40.31.22.10.1
LEI1.11.20.31.72.30.3
LIV2.30.90.41.21.80.1
MCI3.51.10.41.70.90.4
MUN1.90.60.61.41.80.3
NEW1.80.50.71.50.60.5
NFO1.31.20.40.32.30.2
SOU0.91.70.00.81.80.1
TOT2.11.50.21.71.50.4
WHU1.11.20.30.61.30.1
WOL0.61.40.40.61.60.1

Only two clubs are scoring at a higher rate on their travels than they are on their own soil: Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City.

The top two, Manchester City and Arsenal, are among four clubs who are shipping fewer goals in away games than at home.

2022/23 HOME v AWAY: TEAM ATTACKING DATA

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

  1. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Has anyone watched Utd game? Just wanted to how did Bruno look. Worth get him in for KDB this GW? (I don’t mean now, would wait until deadline)

    1. rjcv177
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Im looking at selling Kane for Bruno. It wont hurt that much next few gws, right?

    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Hardly matters since you are downgrading KdB to a lesser MC asset to get him. Better switch someone out you don't want for a decent MU asset

      Alternatively you need a 2nd transfer to get KdB back in

      It's a cost either way

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Fair point but I have 2 FT’s. So thinking to use only one with KDB ➡ Bruno

        Then next GW Almiron ➡ Mahrez

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I feel same feeling that he doesn't worth to get and its better to get a defender like Martinez with Shaw & Rashford

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Its hard to avoid DGW fever. I do think that with 2 or 3 tfs before it and no hits this.GW, with a possible TC chip, DGW23 might be more profitable when combined.

    4. 1314
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      it's quite a typical recent Bruno performance..poor touches or passes here and there, little tired, but still got points out of it (scored one right in the end)..fans were a little annoyed that ETH didn't sub him off given his rubbish performance..he could have had one more assist though in the first half only to be let down by a not-so-good 1 on 1 finish by Antony..

      I probably am doing the same move as you (also have 2 FT), fair to say he is returning quite consistently still for the past few gw..will keep an eye on FA cup Reading game whether he's given a rest..

  2. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    I don't want to get rid of Salah, but at this point it might be just stubborness.

    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Since you’ve waired this long, you may as well keep 🙂

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Thinking he is gone for Bruno this week.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Held him long enough, love Salah, hate the rubbish around him. When the proper team plays I’d have him in a heartbeat. Not now, he’s gone for Bruno/Rodrigo.

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        We all love him. But gotta be now mate.I truly admire your loyalty but thats sofa I used to hide behind is tinynow.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          I am getting rid of him, Can’t wait!

  3. rjcv177
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Who to bench from this att?

    Kdb, Bruno, rashford, mount, mitoma
    Haaland, toney, nketiah

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Surely Mount? I know its FUL at home but theyre doing ok and he's more cold than hot. Generally, when we consider him, its a DGW planning thing or a fixture run.

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        3 hours ago

        And then he underwhelms

      2. rjcv177
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Had him since the restart. He Will be saka gw23. Not sure if i need mitoma for a -4 and benching mount, understand?

    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Mount

      1. rjcv177
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Mount +4 or mitoma?

        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Must Play Japanese Messi this GW

  4. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    2FT and £1.6ITB

    Kepa
    Gabriel, Trippier, Shaw
    KDB, Rashford, Odegaard, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Ward, Botman, Andreas, Patterson

    A) For free
    GW22 - Martinelli & Toney to Fernandes & Gnonto
    GW23 - Fernandes to Saka

    B) -4
    GW22 - KDB & Martinelli to Fernandes & Saka
    GW23 - Fernandes & Toney to KDB & £7.2m forward (Mitro or punt on Alvarez)

    C) -4 (Forget Bruno and get Mahrez for GW23)
    GW22 - Martinelli & Toney to Saka & Gnonto
    GW23 - Shaw & Toney to Bueno & Mahrez

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      B

  5. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Anything said about Martial today? Somehow still have him

    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Ten Hag mentioned he was in training, want to say he said 'close' but without going away and checking I won't say that for certain.

      My take was that he would be a good shout to be back in squad/team for next league game, but that's just my perception of it.

      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Thank you

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Cut your losses. Saw a good comment somewhere the other day along the lines of

      "The only time Martial isn't injured is when he's about to get injured"

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Twas me

      2. Paqueta Rice
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Yeah, mighty tempting. Just holding out for as much infor as possible near deadline.

      3. Bennerman
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Yeah, brilliant. What a load of instant-hit social media rubbish.

        He's played 282 times for Man United. No flippant comments or droll internet smarts can gainsay that fact.

        Some people might also have noticed what Ten Hag has been saying about Martial, besides.

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          That you, Anthony?

          1. Bennerman
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Brilliant.

            Bit like, 'Anthony says hello'?

            Yawn. Bye.

        2. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Just for you Bennerman, you can replace "Martial" in the comment with "James" or "Bamford" this season.

          1. Bennerman
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Neither of those have played the number of games for their clubs, which is the evidence I was offering.

            'This season', maybe. Those weren't the goalposts

            1. POTATO
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              It's my personal view set in the present tense:

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/22/fpl-review-haalands-hat-trick-foden-update-rashfords-run/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25609253

              1. Bennerman
                • 4 Years
                2 hours ago

                Fine, way too glib for my tastes.

                Some may think it's very witty, each unto their own.

                1. POTATO
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 55 mins ago

                  Fair enough - it's my way of remembering not to get burned again getting in players that have let me down on more than one occasion in the past with their fitness issues.

  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    A) Address the Ward/Iversen issue by getting DDG this week and doubling up on United defence. All the while holding KDB, giving me the players I want going forward and also allowing future FTs to bring in Ode/Eddie for their double.

    B) Do some nuts KDB/Bruno hokey-cokey possibly involving a hit. Get the taste for hits and bring in Mahrez as well who is then benched for both games of Citys double. Play Ward/Iversen for the rest of the season.

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      B looks enticing

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Honestly A appeals because there are keepers who are getting far more points (consistently) than Ward & you're losing out a fair bit.

      Obviously no guarantee they keep CSs - but same goes for option B getting returns too.

    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Hmmm, B is more realistic, so go for that.

  7. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    What a total shitfest this forum has become

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Its like playing space invaders. You try, but is anyone still on Game 1 from 1980?

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      What have I missed today?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        I hope you’re sitting comfortably.

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          As comfortable as one can be after 8 or so Jack Daniels and cokes and a tonne of chicken wings.

          Care to enlighten me my friend?

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Just some very strong opinions and lack of backing down. All got a bit much so I gave it a break for a bit.
            I’m glad you are back on your diet. Sounds wonderful.

            1. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              If you're ever in London. I recommend Wingmans in Soho.

              Worth breaking the ol' diet.

              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                Ok gotcha. I will do. Was in Soho yesterday. Picked up a bottle of vermouth for a friend. Went to my favourite spirit shop, Gerry’s and had a good ole look around.

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 2 mins ago

                  I hope that’s for making a Manhattan and nothing else!

                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 50 mins ago

                    He’s literally just gotten in to vermouth and likes it straight or over ice. Would be in a Manhattan for me.

                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 48 mins ago

                      I’d rather be back in Soho.

      2. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        You sound like Darwin Nunez

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          You'd hope he'd know it's the goal though.

  8. NZREDS
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Rashford looks like he’s really enjoying himself out there at the moment, in some good form. Newcastle United final in the cup would be great, overdue a trophy for both those teams.

  9. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    I still don't believe we landed on the Moon in a baked bean can.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      A course of leeches on the bonce will fix that.

      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        aka_Corporate Mainstream Media.

    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Don't let facts get in the way of your delusion

      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        The Sheeple will never get the facts as the rely on the above answer to TKT.
        Book Burners.

  10. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I don't get all the Martial love.

    Over the last 6 weeks he's featured in, he's got 14 points. 2.3 points per game.

    And that's just the 6 he's played. In the last 12 games he's only played those 6, where he got a combined 14 points. In 12 games.

    Seriously awful. Doesn't run either

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      PS

      If you're considering for a potential DGW, 2.3points x 2games x probability of being fit (50%) = 2.3 points

      1. Ultimo Campo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I got a feeling at halftime watching tonight that Weghorst might be the guy?

    2. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I don’t think I’ve seen any Martial love here for a while.

      Yes he needs a new challenge I think. It didn’t even work out that well at Sevilla so who knows maybe he’s not the same for whatever reason.

      Can’t believe he’s played ~250 games for Utd. Never seems to get a consistent run of games.

  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Would you do Greenwood to Gnonto for the DGW if it meant benching one of Mahrez, Salah and Martinelli to play him? Thanks

    1. Kane Lane
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      No

    2. Ultimo Campo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      I love Gnonto but I'm not benching Mahrez, Salah, or Martinelli for him. Mostly because of fear, ha!

    3. Wobbles
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      I'd do Salah to anyone else

      1. Ultimo Campo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        It's true. Salah is the fear. Just get rid and sleep well.

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          Yeah, I probably need to! Already have Bruno, so it would probably be Saka over KDB

          1. Ultimo Campo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            33 mins ago

            Bruno, Saka, and KDB possible? After tonight I'm wondering if Weghorst can outscore Bruno...what a time to be alive.

            1. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              21 mins ago

              lol, I'm not going near Weghorst after the pain he gave last season!

              Can't get those three really as current mid is Salah, Bruno, Martinelli, Rashford, Mahrez - after Salah Martinelli is the one to go but don't think for a -4 is worth it

              1. Ultimo Campo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                TC Weghorst and ride into the sunset a champion. But no, ugh Salah to KDB? Seems like the team is set for 3-5-2 with that bunch? Would stick with that structure.

  12. Kane Lane
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    What do I do with Martial keep or sell?
    Thinking doing Martial Son > Nket Fernández -4

    1. Ultimo Campo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I like Martial to Nketiah just because who knows when Martial will play two games back to back ever again

  13. No Salah
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    As ridiculous as it may sound, who scores more points in next 5 GW?

    Nketiah or Kane?

    1. Ultimo Campo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      With those fixtures surely Nketiah...but then how far off is Jesus? Kane after Spurs get 3 penalties at Wolves.

      1. No Salah
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        I have Kane, considering removing him for nketiah 🙁

        The arsenal defence doesn’t attract me wanna triple up on their attack instead!

        1. Ultimo Campo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          I'm on a WC right now and have done this! White being taken off at HT against Utd wasn't great. And there's really not much between Martinelli, Saka, and Nketiah on Shots on Target / Chances Created. Already got and will keep ødegaard. Petition for 4 Arsenal. Maybe 5. 6?

          1. No Salah
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            I’ve got a great team post World Cup and thinking below:

            Kepa
            Tripper Shaw Estupian
            Almiron Ode Rash Bruno KDB
            Haaland Kane

            Ward Greenwood Walker Bueno

            0.8 ITB 1 FT

            Option A: aggressive
            GW 22: Almiron, Kane to Saka Nketiah for -4
            GW23: Walker, Bruno to any defender + Mahrez for -4

            Leaves 5m in the bank and triple Ars and triple city

            Option B: sensible
            GW22: Walker to Zinchenko
            GW23: Almiron, Bruno to Saka, Mahrez

            Leaves almost nothing ITB but less hit

            Which option is better?

            1. Ultimo Campo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              13 mins ago

              I'd probably wait a week and do Option A with 2 Free Transfers? Might also fancy a different striker to Nketiah if Jesus gets a boost? Feels like a nice in between the two?

              1. No Salah
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Option A needs 4 transfers in two weeks, and I like this aggressive approach because:

                It leaves enough money to get upgrade to Jesus or a third striker if needed. And if James is back after 2/3 weeks, I don’t want to go without him.

                And it’s fun to take hits lol

                1. Ultimo Campo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Option A it is! Ha! To be honest I'm not 100% on Zinchenko just yet. In an ideal world we'd all be able to get Mahrez without worrying he's spontaneously benched for Cole Palmer. Can always pivot the second lot of transfers too if you're not feeling it.

  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Fallers:
    Groß £5.5M
    Adama £5.4M
    Alisson £5.4M
    Tarkowski £4.2M
    N.Williams £3.9M

    No risers.

    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Nico!_So last week. tx

      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Fail to Ragamuffin.

        1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Oh! you just beat him to it. ffs! 🙂

      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        In theory he should be able to fall quite a bit more with 18% ownership, to 3.7m or something

        1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          That would scupper my plans.

  15. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Risers: None

    Fallers: Groß (5.5) Alisson (5.4) Adama (5.4) Tarkowski (4.2) N.Williams (3.9)

  16. Wobbles
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Any idea the average amount of times the template changes per season? Feel like there's 5-6 template positions up for grabs in next 4-5 game weeks.

    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      I would suppose the analogy would be; like an amateur curry lover experimenting with a mortar and pestle, to grind up his own herbs and spices, to try and make an authentic tasting Indian, to save money in the current climate of collapse, by saving money for a take-away.
      Many times, if it indeed does exist at all, which actually I have my doubts about.

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Follow the money.

      And you will know the template.

  17. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    I remember seeing an interviews YEARS ago with Joe Hart and he was asked about Roy Hodgson, then England manager. He kept referring to him as Mr Hodgson and also mentioned that the players all talk about when they bump into Roy in the corridor and he speaks to them and it feels like time flies by. He was clearly taking the urine, and it was clearly a running joke in the dressing room that Hodgson is dull as dish water (probably explains our performance under Hodgson - players didn't respect him), but I have been looking for the clip online and can't find it.

    It is annoying me not being able to find it. Does anybody remember it and remember anything about it that might help me find it?

  18. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Would you do KDB -> Bruno as a part of a -4 involving Mitro -> Nketiah + 3.6 itb? *have Rashford.

  19. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    If United & Leeds DGW goes ahead, this will be the team for next GW after Mitrovic > Gnonto (will wait until Feb):

    Kepa
    SHAW MARTINEZ Trippier
    RASHFORD Salah Odegaard Martinelli
    GNONTO Haaland Kane

    Ward Andreas Bueno Patterson

    with just enought ITB to do Salah & Andreas > KDB & Saka for -4 in DGW23 to get triple Arsenal mid and 2 City. Reasonable enough?

