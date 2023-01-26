159
Community January 26

The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more

159 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry,  FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no.2 Suvansh.

“Relax, don’t do it, when you want to go to it”

And relax. A delay in FPL proceedings and not one we can blame on the District Line (Fulham fans will explain), faulty refereeing equipment or drones, as cup games enforce a pause in the action.

There’s plenty to ponder over the next few days with a potential Double Gameweek 22 for the suddenly very good Manchester United and the inconsistent Leeds United, all while trying to guess the best triple-up configuration of Arsenal and Manchester City players for the week after.

Many head into the break on a green arrow, especially those who kept faith with the ‘out of form’ Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and had the differential pick of Eddie Nketiah (£6.7m) in their team – suddenly lots of people are interested in when Gabriel Jesus (£7.9m) will be resurrected.

Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) continues to reward his owners, although not those who dared to play Danny Ward (£4.1m) over him, a decision that will haunt the writer of this article for a while.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE 

Is the ‘Godfather of FPL’ making a comeback? Mark Sutherns was just three shy of a century with a 740,000 green arrow to boot, thanks to a triple Arsenal attack including Nketiah and a bit of good luck/skill as Pervis Estupinan (£4.5m) auto-subbed into his team.

FPL General and Pras also scored in the nineties to continue their revivals, as did FPL Harry who is the closest one to applying pressure on the excellence of Excel, Ben Crellin.

The captaincy call gave us a bit of drama this week, as Az ruled the roost on Saturday with his Kaoru Mitoma (£5.1m) pick before the Haaland hangover hit him hard on Sunday. 

Magnus Carlsen continues to throw armband Hail Marys, this time going with the Jimmy Greaves record-chasing Harry Kane (£11.7m). He scored again, in his ongoing efforts to single-handedly carry Spurs to a Champions League spot.

The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more 12

TRANSFERS 

As predicted, it was a slow news day for transfers, as the majority rolled theirs into the upcoming doubles. 

Martin Odegaard (£6.9m) was the one to tempt a few, subsequently rewarded by an assist. That’s 40 points post-restart and he now looks to be the Arsenal player to own, alongside Ben White (£4.7m), Bukayo Saka (£8.2m) and Nketiah. Wouldn’t it be easier if we had four spots?

Az deserves credit for championing and then putting his money where his mouth is with Mitoma, a ten-point haul proving he may actually know what he’s talking about. 

He is still criminally under-owned – Mitoma, not Az – with the potential Blank Gameweek 25 putting managers off.

  • Az – Mitoma (Andreas)
  • LTFPL Andy – No transfers
  • Ben Crellin – No transfers 
  • Fabio Borges – Odegaard (Andreas)
  • Finn Sollie – Odegaard (Foden)
  • FPL Harry – No transfers 
  • Joe Lepper – No transfers 
  • Geoff Dance – Odegaard (Kulusevski)
  • FPL General – No transfers 
  • Magnus Carlsen – No transfers 
  • Mark Sutherns – Odegaard (Andreas)
  • FPL Matthew – No transfers 
  • Neale Rigg – No transfers 
  • Pras – No transfers 
  • Suvansh – No transfers 
  • Tom Freeman – No transfers 
  • Tom Stephenson – No transfers 
  • Zophar – No transfers 

TEMPLATE 

Solid as a rock. The most likely new entrants will be Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) and Odegaard over the next few weeks.

The full details are as follows, with the number in brackets showing how many teams they appear in:

Ward (14), Kepa (13)

Trippier (17), Shaw (15), White (14), Patterson (8), Doherty (6)

Rashford (18), Martinelli (13), De Bruyne (13), Andreas (12), Saka (7)

Haaland (18), Mitrovic (14), Kane (12)

RESTART RENAISSANCE

The pause gives a chance to look at who has hit the restart hard and which of ‘The Great and The Good’ has had the biggest rank gain.

Beware FPL General: he is on the march with 391 points and a 76% rank jump moving up to the 250,000 mark.

Not far behind him is FPL Harry, Tom S and our league leader Mr Crellin.

Unfortunately, Magnus Carlsen’s Wildcard and Triple Captain chip have failed to do much to rejuvenate his fortunes.  

CONCLUSION 

It’s time to sit back and watch the cup matches roll past, whilst others work out their significance on the blanks and doubles. 

I suspect many will be planning some heavy-hitting hokey-cokey between Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m), which is being whispered in the dark corners of FPL land.

Some have even suggested a Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) Triple Captain option being on the cards but, whatever you do, it may be best to wait until the full landscape is known before making your move. Remember what Frankie said… relax.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

159 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Last GW to enter LMS.

    New article out - https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/26/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition-6/

    Open Controls
  2. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Anyone else having problems logging on to FPL? I'm getting a 403 with
    "Access to fantasy.premierleague.com was denied".
    I'm not aware that I have transgressed in any FPL offending way ......
    Very strange.

    Open Controls
  3. sir_al
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is anyone considering a GW22 wildcard? tempted to pull the trigger now but it feels mental to play a wildcard to drop Salah, Almiron and Mitrovic.

    Current team:

    Current team
    Kepa I Ward
    Shaw I Trips I White
    Salah I Almiron I Odegaard I Rashford I Martinelli
    Haaland I Kane

    subs: Ward I Schar I Bueno I Mitrovic

    WC Team:

    Kepa I (Hennessey)
    Botman I Shaw I Trippier I
    Fernandes I Saka I Rashford I Odegaard I
    Nketiah I Haaland I Kane

    subs: Hennessey I Mahrez I Lewis I Burn

    Open Controls
  4. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours ago

    Which players do you still own from your GW1 team?

    Saka
    Trippier
    Ward
    Kane

    Had balls to start without Haaland lol

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Trippier
      Kane
      Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Lol I started with Ramsdale Martinelli Jesus and am now on White Odegaard Saka.

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          I’m had Saka and Jesus only

          Now Saka Odegaard and Saliba for ages

          Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      James, Martinelli, Kane, Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Any reason why still holding onto James? Had other pressing issues I suppose?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Yeah that's it, not been keen to take a hit just to get him out till this point.

          Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Only Martinelli and Andreas... Had Haaland for the whole season, apart from GW15 when it was rumoured he isn't in the squad/benched and he was benched..

      Open Controls
    4. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Andreas
      Haaland
      Martinelli

      Open Controls
    5. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Ward
      Haaland

      😮

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        ... and Andreas

        Open Controls
  5. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Where exactly does Gnonto play in that Leeds attck - left, right or center? With Sinisterra regaining fitness will this impact his mins?

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Leeds fans seem to think he's their best player so unlikely

      Open Controls
  6. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Shaw Trippier
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Kane Martial

    (Ward Cancelo Andreas Patterson)
    2 Fts & 0.2m

    Thoughts on these transfers over the next 2 gameweeks?

    GW22: Kane, Martial & Almiron ➡️ Nketiah, Bruno & Ferguson/Gnonto -4

    GW23: Cancelo & Andreas ➡️ Mahrez & any defender -4

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Not keen on losing Kane considering how consistent he’s been

      Open Controls
    2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I look at it slightly differently. To begin with Having 6 players in one match (when Arsenal play Citeh) has never worked for me. I tend to stick with tried and tested players with a good single fixture. I will post my team and you will see what I mean and maybe avoid.

      DDG and Kepa
      Zynch Trippier Stones RJames Bueno. ( My punt is RJames getting back to fitness so a lot depends on RJames minutes.
      Odegaard Bruno Rashford Mahrez Mitoma (Mahrez a risk but maybe worthwhile)
      Nikki Haaland Kane. (A gamble Nikki carries on improving)
      I have 4 probable blankers if Mitoma gets a game in GW25

      So for me White Almiron Martial Cancelo Patterson and maybe Andreas are priority moves for you. Kane should stay. A DGW keeper like DDG could be better than Shaw and Kepa covers GW25. So if Martial KDB go this week you can choose almost anyone you want. My choice would be Bruno and Nikki. (Long winded sorry) You will have money and info for the following weeks.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.