Scout Reports February 1

FPL new signings: Who is Spurs defender Pedro Porro?

Not short of wing-backs already, Tottenham Hotspur finally secured the signing of Pedro Porro (£5.0m) on deadline day.

In another one of those loan-with-obligatory-purchase deals, the Spaniard’s time in north London will be made permanent in a €45m (£39.7m) move this summer.

At least the Lilywhites have been able to balance this incoming right wing-back by loaning out Djed Spence (£4.1m) to Rennes and terminating Matt Doherty‘s (£4.6m) contract so he can join Atletico Madrid.

So can the 23-year-old Porro quickly establish himself as first choice and what impact will he have in FPL?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions below.

THE HISTORY

Porro made the breakthrough at Girona in the 2018/19 season, debuting in an opening weekend 0-0 draw with Valladolid – the side he went on to represent in the next campaign after Manchester City purchased his rights.

SeasonTeamDivisionStarts (subs)GoalsAssists
2022/23Sporting CPPrimeira Liga12 (2)26
2021/22Sporting CP (loan)Primeira Liga19 (4)44
2020/21Sporting CP (loan)Primeira Liga30 (0)32
2019/20Valladolid (loan)La Liga7 (6)00
2018/19GironaLa Liga25 (7)04

In fact, Porro never made an appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side, who subsequently sent him to Portuguese giants Sporting CP for two seasons.

The first year in Lisbon saw him start 30 times, guiding Sporting to their first league title in 19 years as well as scoring the winning goal in the Portuguese League Cup (Taça da Liga) final. They won the latter again last season and just lost its 2022/23 final at the weekend.

Sporting triggered the loan’s €8.5m (£7.2m) buyout clause over the summer, meaning they’re quickly made a big profit on Porro.

So far, this season has brought two goals and six assists from just 14 league matches. Porro further impressed new boss Antonio Conte when Sporting twice faced Spurs in the Champions League group stage.

PLAYING STYLE

According to WhoScored, Porro’s strengths lie in dribbling, crossing and tackling, typical attributes for someone in his position.

He gets forward whenever possible but has the positional sense not to leave silly gaps that can be exploited by opposition wingers.

In this season’s Primeira Liga, Porro leads the way for assists (six) and expected assists per 90 (0.41), whilst he is in second place for crosses (107).

Statistics obtained from FBref

One thing to raise here is his role at set plays. Around a quarter of the chances he created last season, for example, came from free-kicks and corners. He’ll have to fight Son Heung-min (£11.6m) and Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) for a role at dead-ball situations, so someone’s output may suffer as a consequence.

But arguably even more eye-catching is his Doherty-esque goal threat. A minutes-per-chance average of 29.9 in 2022/23 is a figure many strikers would be pleased with, and it’s a mean that is unsurprisingly better than any FPL defender can manage this season. Just over half of his efforts in the current campaign (19 of 36) have come from outside the area, however.

Again, he’s been prominent at direct free-kicks in Portugal and has even taken three penalties, something that Harry Kane (£11.7m) won’t relinquish.

Porro is fond of a yellow card or two, it has to be said: he has been booked in around one in six of his top-flight league appearances for Girona and Sporting.

WHERE PORRO FITS IN AT SPURS

Porro’s assist potential, combined with Spurs being ranked third for attempted crosses, is also promising news for Harry Kane (£11.7m) owners, whose 28 headed goal attempts are only bettered by Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.0m).

Emerson Royal‘s (£4.9m) deliveries from the right flank often leave a lot to be desired, so an upgrade on the Brazilian in terms of chance creation ought to be a positive for Kane.

Right wing-back has been a problem position at Spurs for several years, ever since Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) was sold to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Conte has been begging to sign someone with Porro’s quality and the struggles of the previous incumbents in this right-sided role has to be a good omen for his game-time, as does the exit of two potential positional rivals.

 “Yes, I think it will be a very good thing for me, and that’s also why I was so struck by the prospect of playing here.

“I hope that’s just exactly how it turns out, and that everything goes very well, that’s the main thing, and here’s hoping we can start this next period (of the season) on the right foot and that it’ll be a great one for everyone.” – Pedro Porro when asked whether his experience at right wing-back will be a good fit for Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3

IS PORRO WORTH BUYING IN FPL?

Porro’s £5.0m price tag looks generous, with the departures of Doherty and Spence meaning there is just Emerson Royal to compete with at right wing-back.

Our Season Ticker shows that Spurs have a nice fixture run between Gameweeks 23 and 29, facing seven of the eight lowest-scoring teams since Gameweek 14.

However, the match at Southampton is likely to be postponed, with both sides still in the FA Cup and about to face lower-league opposition. If either progresses, Gameweek 28 will be a blank.

If Porro’s attacking tendencies pass the eye test, he could certainly be worth buying in FPL because there is a bit of a dearth of talent in the Fantasy defender pool of late.

Once Arsenal, Man City and Newcastle United are covered, there’s the realisation that Man United’s schedule worsens. Managers soon looking to sell Luke Shaw (£5.3m) may want to study Porro in closer detail.

There’ll still be the inevitable rotation of some degree, of course, something that we’ve frustratingly seen with Perisic and co already in 2022/23. Not one of Conte’s wing-backs has started more than 14 Premier League games this season, and between them, they’ve been substituted in on a combined 26 occasions.

Above: Spurs’ upcoming fixture run in all competitions, courtesy of @legomane_FPL

Expect attacking returns, the occasional double-digit haul, and maddening one-point cameos. Basically Perisic all over again, then, just for a cheaper outlay…

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. b00tsie
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Could Bruno be rested at some stage in the dgw. He played a load of mins in the 2 cup games. He surely can't be expected to keep starting every 3 days?

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Never, we don't have another player to play in his position and he is never tired.

      Open Controls
    2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      united's midfield options are running really thin at the moment and ten hag is known to not rotate heavily

      Sabitzer can play as a 10 with a fred/casemiro pivot but he's been brought in to fill the Eriksen gap next to casemiro rather than Bruno's spot

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    What's a better combo?

    1) Fernandes + Nketiah (-4)
    2) Martinelli + Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      1

      Open Controls
  3. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Rashford TC or Not?

    Open Controls
    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      go for it

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      I am on it till now

      Open Controls
    4. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'm going to go Haaland instead.

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Haaland for me

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Which gw?

        Open Controls
    6. Totti
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      May be halland next gameweek

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Villa and Arsenal both at the top of their game and city isn't exactly finding it easy to score post WC,?

        Open Controls
        1. Totti
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Villa is at etihad could easy score brace and at emirates i think city will score no matter what and halland would be the favorite to score
          And city create more chances than man u

          Open Controls
          1. Eleven Hag
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            I thought Haaland didn't get a sniff vs much weaker Arsenal side in the FA cup game at Etihad.

            Open Controls
    7. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yea I'm doing it

      Open Controls
  4. Totti
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Kepa (ward)
    Shaw trippier saliba (patterson doherty)
    KDB odegard rashford almiron (andreas)
    Halland kane martial

    1 FT 3.1 itb

    A) KDB almiron martial-> bruno mahrez nketia (-8)
    B) martial and almiron -> gnonto bruno (-4)
    C) almiron -> rodrygo
    D) other suggestion

    Need your help guys

    Open Controls
    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      I wud just save ft, hope Martial could start vs leeds

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        But he might not start and not guaranteed to play both games

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      D don't like any of your suggestions

      Surely you have to keep Martial now he's fit?

      I'd roll a transfer if I was you.

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Bruno is a safer pick than martial

        Open Controls
  5. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Start White or Cucurella?

    Open Controls
    1. Totti
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cucurella

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      just now

      Would of thought White surely

      Open Controls
  6. MikeLowrey
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    A) Foden & Kulu to Bruno & Odegaard - would leave me needing to bench one of Mitoma, Darwin or Kane
    B) Foden & Darwin to Bruno & Nketiah - bench Kulu
    C) Foden & Kane to Bruno & Nketiah - bench Kulu
    D) Foden, Martinelli & Kane to Bruno, Saka & Nketiah for -4

    Open Controls
  7. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Kane, Almiron -> Nketiah, Bruno (-4) then gtg?

    DDG
    Trippier Mee White
    KDB Bruno Martinelli Rashy
    Haaland Mitro Nketiah

    Ward Andreas Cucu Bueno (3.4m ITB)

    Was thinking about the KDB/Bruno hokey cokey but dont want to sell bruno before lee and LEI

    Open Controls
  8. Bruin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    White

    Open Controls
  9. RICICLE
    46 mins ago

    Feedback I received earlier was great so thanks to those that shared their input I really appreciate. In light of that, I have decided on this line up for this DGW, look GTG here?

    Kepa
    Trippier - Shaw - White
    Sake - March - Rashford (TC) - KDB - Odegaard
    Kane - Haaland
    _________________________________________
    Ederson: Gnonto: Schär: Aurier

    Just cannot bring myself to start Gnonto over anyone in main 11, and decided to play White over Schär just to spread the risk and favourable ARS fixture.

    Opinions welcome cheers folks!

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      16 mins ago

      Oh btw, 1FT, 0.2 ITB, so move this GW will be KDB > Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gnoto over March ?

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        6 mins ago

        I think this is the only potential way I could play Gnonto, but it’s against BOU, I can really see that haunting me……I even feel uneasy benching Schär as this will be the GW he inevitably scores a 25 yard screamer haha! If Gnonto didn’t have United in this double I think I would of been more eager to play him over March, such a tough decision though.

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Fwiw, I’d play Schar over White personally

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            just now

            Cheers, yeah I do have this sense of unease benching Schär, just thinking could get lucky and grab White’s cleanie before he’s potentially hooked early for Tomiyasu or something, but still good potential there for Schär and the numbers he’s putting up.

            Open Controls
      2. tokara
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        and save ft

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          1 min ago

          Not a huge fan of the KDB > Bruno move? I find Bruno’s double a little irresistible compared to KDB’s one game against Spurs

          Open Controls
  10. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Are people planning on free hitting in GW28? I usually like to FH on the biggest blank and BB in the corresponding DGW. Is that 28/29 this season?

    Open Controls
  11. Doug McCasual
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    hey guys, would do andreas to casemiro for a hit? would mean benching mitrovic away to chelsea.

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      i am considering to buy for Free

      Open Controls
      1. snow pea in repose
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Also considering for free but with transfers at a premium, how to get rid?

        Open Controls
        1. tokara
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          i am selling Almiron

          Open Controls
        2. Doug McCasual
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          yeah something else to consider..at his price he's an easy bench

          Open Controls
    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes Casemiro could easily be the top scorer of the GW

      Open Controls
  12. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Hi all, 2 FT and 0 ITB.

    A - Salah > Bruno and roll 1 FT
    B - Salah > Almiron > Bruno & Mitoma
    C - Other suggestion?

    Kepa
    Gabriel - Trippier - Shaw
    Salah - KDB - Martinelli - Rash - Almiron
    Haaland - Toney

    Ward - Shar - Greenwood - Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  13. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Somehow slept off minutes/seconds after Rash-Martial-Sancho came on

    Just woke up to see that Rash got two assists

    TC-triggering performance, that. Hard to resist...

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Would u really TC him this GWor still thinking ?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Still thinking. There are a few options: Rash 22, Odegaard 25 (if the Everton game moves there), Mitoma ?? (5 DGWs ahead), Haaland 34/37 (depends on FA Cup), Trippier ?? (depends on where the West Ham game ends up)

        But yeah, Rash is the only truly guaranteed option atm. I like BB29 as well, so I'm working towards that

        I wanted to see how they'd do without Eriksen, and Fred laid down a marker here. Makes me more confident about Rash

        I think I've run out of reasons to skip TC Rash

        Open Controls
  14. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    2FT 1.7m ITB

    KDB/Almiron to Fernandes/Odegaard my best move here?

    Kepa
    Trippier Schar Shaw
    KDB Martinelli Rashford Almiron
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Ederson Andreas White Bueno

    Open Controls
  15. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    A) KDB -> Bruno, then reverse next week.

    Or

    B) Andreas-> Casemiro

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  16. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Ake or Akanji?

    Open Controls
  17. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Eriksen injured, who takes the free-kicks for Dtd?
    Also, who's on penalties as well?
    Debating on TC between Rashford and Fernandes.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Has Bruno ever been off pens after Ronaldo left?

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Unclear whether Rashford or Bruno on penalties or even Martial now he is back- probably Bruno but just speculation really

      Free kicks probably mainly Shaw or Bruno

      Open Controls
  18. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah to Bruno on a free?

    Open Controls
  19. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    I think those who have Martial may have seen a good reason to keep him now, at least until he's injured again or GW25 - whichever comes first

    Open Controls
  20. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Struggling to make a decision this week.

    Kepa (Ward)
    Shaw Trippier Bueno (Cancelo Patterson)
    KDB Rashford Almiron Martinelli (Andreas)
    Kane Toney Haaland

    Cancelo needs to go -> Schar/Gabriel
    KDB -> Bruno is enticing
    Want Saka/Odegaard

    Worth a -8?

    Open Controls

