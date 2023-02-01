33
SoRare February 1

Sorare is now teaming up with the Premier League

Adam @ Football Trader

  1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Have Chelsea ruined the transfer market again?

    A. Yes
    B. No

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        48 mins ago

        sit on the fence harry

        Open Controls
    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      Enzo Fernadez comes in at £5m on FPL.

      Probably his real value not £127m. Chelsea bent over and making it harder to buy players at reasonable prices

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Tricky to price since his value to Chelsea might not correlate directly to a lot of FPL points. But I kind of agree with you on this - their recent activity does seem to contravene the spirit of FFP if not the letter of the law

        Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Should I do KDB to Bruno for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Tough one. I have KDB and would like to get in Bruno, but given I already have Rashford (plus 2 other Man U players) and KDB has an upcoming DGW (plus he's turning into a nice differential with people selling), I'm sticking. But Bruno could certainly haul this coming DGW. In short, I'm not sure.

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Quite possibly - got a feeling KDB may seat on the pine again against Spurs

      Open Controls
  3. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    I was thinking of benching Kane his week. Is it worth transferring him out for a few GW's.

    If I did this I could keep KDB and also Bruno. Nketiah would replace Kane (-4)

    Current Squad

    Kepa / Ward

    Trippier / Schar / Shaw / White / Bueno

    KDB / Rashford / Mahrez / Martinelli / Mitoma

    Kane / Haaland / Mitro

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Has Leicester next though

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not for a hit smh

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I think I will be taking a hit anyway, as I want Nketiah

        Mitro > Nketiah or Kane > Nketiah

        If Kane I would bring him back in a few GW's.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          just now

          You have a benching headache as it is and now you're planning a hit...

          Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Seems viable but I think you'd probably want him back in 3-4 GWs. Only potential issue is if you can't spare an FT for him around then due to dealing with the blanks.

      Open Controls
  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Does German have a different word for Turtle than it does for Tortoise?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Both are Schildkröten, but specifically:

      Turtle - Meeresschildkröte
      Tortoise - Landschildkröte

      Source because my German is rusty: https://www.reddit.com/r/German/comments/sitdr4/turtle_vs_tortoise/

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks - I'm trying to learn a bit of German before I go out to Dortmund this month and think Schildkröten is my new favourite word. Love how literal a language it is.

        Turtle = sea shield critter
        Tortoise = land shield critter

        Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Some crazy ideas flying around... Hooold your horses!

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Just watched Everything Everywhere All at Once and it's the same. Just be happy with what you already have, guys.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        It was all good until they started putting stuff up their bums...

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        But I want frankfurters for fingers

        Open Controls
  6. Red Red Robins
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Afternoon all, havent bene on this for a while
    Bench Kane or Gnonto? Other option is to bench Mitoma but hes at home to Bournmouth

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bench Kane but I wouldn't - this is the danger of strong front 8s - i have those 3 and am BBing this GW and then Gnonto can sit on the bench each week

      Open Controls
  7. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ramsdale / Ward
    Trippier, Stones, Shaw / Burn, Castagne
    Salah, Saka, Rashford, Martinelli, Almirón
    Haaland, Kane / Greenwood

    Salah to Bruno, and then hold other ft or use it somewhere?

    Open Controls
    1. doowral
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Maybe switch Ramsdale to Ederson. That way next week you could do Almiron to another Arsenal midfielder like Odegaard or move Greenwood to Nketiah. Maximises the doubles next week then.

      Open Controls
  8. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Howdy all, thoughts here? 3.9itb with 1FT

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw Mee
    KDB Martinelli Rashford Almiron March
    Kane Haaland

    Ward Mitrovic White Patterson

    A) GW22 Martinelli -> Bruno,
    GW23 Bruno, Almiron -> Saka, Odegard (-4)

    B) GW22 Mitrovic, Almiron -> Nketiah, Bruno (-4),
    GW23 Martinelli -> Saka or Odegaard

    C) GW22 KDB -> Bruno
    GW23 Bruno, Almiron -> Mahrez, Saka / Ode

    D) Something else??

    Open Controls
  9. FCHaalandaise
    5 mins ago

    I for one, have not been waiting for this moment.

    Open Controls
  10. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which option from gw 23 and 24?

    A. Bruno Odegaard
    B. Mahrez Saka

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A for me

      Open Controls
  11. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rules say I must bench 1 more
    Is it Kane?

    Kepa
    Trippier-Saliba-Shaw
    KDB-Ødegaard-Rashford(C)-Mitoma-Martinelli
    Haaland(VC)-Kane-Toney

    Ward-Botman-Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I think I'd bench Mitoma or Martinelli or even Toney (Southampton I know) before benching Kane.

      Maybe Martinelli as you already have Ode.

      Open Controls
    2. Lemongrab
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'd bench martinelli instead of Kane. Dyche only has a week but he will probably go ultra defensive at home Vs arsenal and it could be tighter than it would have been under fun time frankie

      Open Controls
  12. doowral
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Have a dilemma I’m working on. Have very good team cover as follows:

    Ederson/Ward
    Shaw/Trippier/Botman/White/Aurier
    Bruno/Rash/Odegaard/Saka/Pereira
    Kane/Haaland/Mitro

    Looking ahead, my play could be Mahrez in for Pereira, financed by Mitro to Gnonto. This, with fading out Man U cover would give me 11 for GW25.

    I’ve made transfers this week, so Mitro to Gnonto would mean a -4 and benching Botman or White.

    Reservations I have are how nailed is Gnonto? I can see he’s been lively and perhaps he may get a couple of starts this GW to offset the hit. I’d probably only need him for GW25 after that. Anyone given him the eye test?

    Open Controls
  13. Lemongrab
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    "Each week’s top-scoring teams have the chance to win prizes, including real-world merch and digital player cards which unlock the higher divisions or can be traded on the Sorare market."

    Wow! The chance to win digital player cards, which are worthless, that I can trade on the Sorare market for something equally worthless!

    Honestly I know you guys gotta pay the bills but teaming up with these con artists is not a good look

    Open Controls
  14. Warblers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    I find this Sorare concept to be fascinating and exciting....said no one ever.

    Open Controls

