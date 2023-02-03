38
Team News February 3

FPL Double Gameweek 22 live team news: Friday injury updates

Double Gameweek 22 starts tonight and there are 16 more pre-match press conferences to get through before we reach the 18:30 GMT deadline, following on from the four we had yesterday.

As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes that you need for your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams.

For the updates from the press conferences of Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers, Marco Silva and new Everton boss Sean Dyche, check out our Thursday round-up.

KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that John Stones will be out for 3-4 weeks with the hamstring injury he picked up last Friday but had better news on Phil Foden (foot).

“Three weeks, one month, more or less.” – Pep Guardiola on John Stones

“Better, he trained really well the last two days, I think [he will be available], yeah.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

There were plenty of questions about Joao Cancelo‘s departure, including one about City’s remaining alternatives to Nathan Ake at left-back – and Rico Lewis, who has been ‘inverting’ from right-back of late, got a mention.

“Ayme can play there, Rico can play there, Sergio can play there.” – Pep Guardiola his left-back options

MANCHESTER UNITED

Diogo Dalot (muscle) returned to training with Manchester United this week but there was no update on his fitness from Erik ten Hag in the broadcast section of his pre-match press conference.

Back-up stopper Jack Butland is ineligible to face his parent club, while Scott McTominay (unspecified issue) has joined longer-term absentees Christian Eriksen (ankle) and Donny van de Beek (knee) on the sidelines.

New signing Marcel Sabitzer has been passed fit to play by his manager, meanwhile.

“Of course, he did only one session but you can see he’s a very fit player. I didn’t have a different expectation. He’s coming from Bayern Munich. German [clubs] they are always [about] fitness, [it’s] always good. So, he is [fit]. So, I think he is ready to play.

“I think he’s a really smart player. I think we gave him some guidance but I think he knows what to do, he knows the job, so he could do [start].” – Erik ten Hag on Marcel Sabitzer

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial both appeared as substitutes in the midweek Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Nottingham Forest.

ARSENAL

Gabriel Jesus (knee) remains out despite a return to the grass over the last few days, while Mohamed Elneny looks set for a long spell on the sidelines with a “significant” knee injury and Emile Smith Rowe will sit out Gameweek 22 with a thigh problem.

Reiss Nelson (muscle) is back in training, at least, while Mikel Arteta is “hopeful” that Thomas Partey will recover from a rib injury that forced him out of the FA Cup semi-final a week ago.

“Let’s see, that one is still a doubt. Let’s see today how he comes in and if he’s able to train with the team or not. We’ll make a decision on that.

“He’s not ruled out and it’s nothing very significant, but it was significant enough to get him out of the [Man City] game, which for Thomas is a bit unusual. Hopefully, he will be fine.” – Mikel Arteta on Thomas Partey

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Matt Targett (heel), Javier Manquillo (knee) and Emil Krafth (knee) have been joined on the sidelines by Bruno Guimaraes, who now begins a three-match ban after being sent off in midweek.

It’d also be a surprise to see Alexander Isak feature, with Eddie Howe saying on Friday that the Swedish striker had suffered “slight” signs of a concussion in Tuesday’s win over Southampton. If a concussion is confirmed, then the six-day protocol rules him out of Saturday’s match.

“He had very slight signs of concussion. We’ve followed all the protocols, but whether he’ll be available or not, I’m not sure.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

LIVERPOOL

Ibrahima Konate is the latest addition to the never-ending injury list and will sit out the Wolverhampton Wanderers game with a muscle problem.

Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Arthur (muscle), Diogo Jota (hamstring), Luis Diaz (knee) and Roberto Firmino (calf) also remain out but are getting closer to recovery, with Jota having just started training with the team yesterday and van Dijk set to follow suit next week.

“Nothing else so far but there are still two hours until training, so can happen a lot.” – Jurgen Klopp

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    No quotes on Jesus?

    Open Controls
    1. Shankly Gates
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      I am the Way, the Truth and the Life.
      There’s plenty of others too…

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      just now

      There's nothing new to say about Jesus. A knee injury and surgery is no joke. He'll be back in a month or so.

      Open Controls
  2. Bobby_Baggio
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Morning all - 2FT and 2m ITB. Almiron > Odeg/Saka or try to get Bruno in somehow?

    Kepa
    Saliba - Shaw - Trippier
    Martinelli - KDB - Rashford - Almiron
    Mitro - Kane - Haaland

    (Ward) - Andreas - Ake - Bueno

    Open Controls
  3. Attaka
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who would you lose for James? I'm in a h2h draft league so this will be long term.

    A) Schar
    B) Gabriel
    C) Trent
    D) Perisic
    E) Shaw

    tvmia

    Open Controls
    1. Shankly Gates
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      B but you cant hold james at this point?

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    4. Shankly Gates
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sorry C for sure

      Open Controls
    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    6. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  4. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Worth taking a punt on either Sancho or Antony? Will be transfered out for Ødegaard for DG23

    Open Controls
    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Sancho will probably make two sub appearances.

      Open Controls
  5. TanN
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who to put first on bench?

    White or Almiron?

    Open Controls
    1. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Almiron

      Open Controls
  6. Lukakwho
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Worth Bench Boosting Ward, Botman, Mitro and Patterson > Any defender with money in the bank FT.

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 4 Years
      just now

      na man dont waste it

      Open Controls
  7. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    So many dead teams, Cancelo is still 30% owned.

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Im keeping him til im sure about what i want to do. Price is locked, no sweat.

      Open Controls
    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Jesus has been around that for months

      Open Controls
  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Nobody considering Shaw C?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not till you have just mentioned it.

      Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fancy them to concede in both

      Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      You did. So, probably. Can't see it, over Rashford

      Open Controls
  9. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Chances of Cucu starting tonight.

    Open Controls
  10. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hello guys. I'm afraid Pep will bench KDB this week so what do you think is the best option?

    A) Start KDB, bench Mitrovic
    B) Start Mitrovic, bench KDB
    C) Sell Mitrovic for Bamford (-4), bench KDB

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. FPL Mentor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Pope
    Shaw Trippier Gabriel
    Rashford (C) Bruno Saka March
    Haaland Nketiah Gnonto

    (Leno, Mahrez, Ake, Ream)

    3.4m ITB

    Feedback is appreciated ladies and gents 🙂

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 4 Years
      just now

      world class

      Open Controls
  12. BantasyFootball
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    KDB+Mitro > Bruno+Nketiah (2FT)?

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 4 Years
      just now

      oui

      Open Controls
  13. SINGH
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    start White or Schar? got Trips

    Open Controls
  14. kellamergh
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Am I GTG?

    Arrizabalaga
    Trippier Botman Shaw White
    Rashford(TC) Saka Bruno Martinelli
    Kane Haaland

    Ward Mitrovic Andreas Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 4 Years
      just now

      yeah, similar to mine

      Open Controls
  15. Henning
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Toney to Nketiah next week right. Guess its not worth a hit this gw.

    Open Controls
  16. Raf
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    G2g?

    Raya
    Trippier shaw white schar
    Almiron rashford(tc) Bruno Martinelli
    Kane haaland

    Ward Andreas mitro bueno

    Open Controls
  17. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Rodrigo -> Odegaard
    or anything better for this lot?

    Kepa
    Trippier - Shaw - White - Schar
    KDB - Rashford - Martinelli - Rodrigo
    Haaland - Kane

    Ward - Mitrovic - Almiron - Bueno

    2 FT 0.7 itb

    Open Controls
  18. SDTA
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Good afternoon,

    DDG (Ward)
    Trips - Botman - White (Perraud, James)
    Rashford (TC?) - Bruno (TC?) - Martinelli - KDB (Andreas)
    Haaland - Mitro - Toney

    1FT, 0.7ITB

    Mitro to Nketiah this week and G2G?

    Thanks

    Open Controls

