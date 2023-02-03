FPL Double Gameweek 22 live team news: Friday injury updates

Double Gameweek 22 starts tonight and there are 16 more pre-match press conferences to get through before we reach the 18:30 GMT deadline, following on from the four we had yesterday.

As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes that you need for your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams.

For the updates from the press conferences of Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers, Marco Silva and new Everton boss Sean Dyche, check out our Thursday round-up.

KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that John Stones will be out for 3-4 weeks with the hamstring injury he picked up last Friday but had better news on Phil Foden (foot).

“Three weeks, one month, more or less.” – Pep Guardiola on John Stones

“Better, he trained really well the last two days, I think [he will be available], yeah.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

There were plenty of questions about Joao Cancelo‘s departure, including one about City’s remaining alternatives to Nathan Ake at left-back – and Rico Lewis, who has been ‘inverting’ from right-back of late, got a mention.

“Ayme can play there, Rico can play there, Sergio can play there.” – Pep Guardiola his left-back options

MANCHESTER UNITED

Diogo Dalot (muscle) returned to training with Manchester United this week but there was no update on his fitness from Erik ten Hag in the broadcast section of his pre-match press conference.

Back-up stopper Jack Butland is ineligible to face his parent club, while Scott McTominay (unspecified issue) has joined longer-term absentees Christian Eriksen (ankle) and Donny van de Beek (knee) on the sidelines.

New signing Marcel Sabitzer has been passed fit to play by his manager, meanwhile.

“Of course, he did only one session but you can see he’s a very fit player. I didn’t have a different expectation. He’s coming from Bayern Munich. German [clubs] they are always [about] fitness, [it’s] always good. So, he is [fit]. So, I think he is ready to play. “I think he’s a really smart player. I think we gave him some guidance but I think he knows what to do, he knows the job, so he could do [start].” – Erik ten Hag on Marcel Sabitzer

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial both appeared as substitutes in the midweek Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Nottingham Forest.

ARSENAL

Gabriel Jesus (knee) remains out despite a return to the grass over the last few days, while Mohamed Elneny looks set for a long spell on the sidelines with a “significant” knee injury and Emile Smith Rowe will sit out Gameweek 22 with a thigh problem.

Reiss Nelson (muscle) is back in training, at least, while Mikel Arteta is “hopeful” that Thomas Partey will recover from a rib injury that forced him out of the FA Cup semi-final a week ago.

“Let’s see, that one is still a doubt. Let’s see today how he comes in and if he’s able to train with the team or not. We’ll make a decision on that. “He’s not ruled out and it’s nothing very significant, but it was significant enough to get him out of the [Man City] game, which for Thomas is a bit unusual. Hopefully, he will be fine.” – Mikel Arteta on Thomas Partey

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Matt Targett (heel), Javier Manquillo (knee) and Emil Krafth (knee) have been joined on the sidelines by Bruno Guimaraes, who now begins a three-match ban after being sent off in midweek.

It’d also be a surprise to see Alexander Isak feature, with Eddie Howe saying on Friday that the Swedish striker had suffered “slight” signs of a concussion in Tuesday’s win over Southampton. If a concussion is confirmed, then the six-day protocol rules him out of Saturday’s match.

“He had very slight signs of concussion. We’ve followed all the protocols, but whether he’ll be available or not, I’m not sure.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

LIVERPOOL

Ibrahima Konate is the latest addition to the never-ending injury list and will sit out the Wolverhampton Wanderers game with a muscle problem.

Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Arthur (muscle), Diogo Jota (hamstring), Luis Diaz (knee) and Roberto Firmino (calf) also remain out but are getting closer to recovery, with Jota having just started training with the team yesterday and van Dijk set to follow suit next week.