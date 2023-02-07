535
Scout Reports February 7

FPL new signings: Who is Leicester midfielder Tete?

Late in the January transfer window, Leicester City signed their first-ever Brazilian player. Winger Tete (£5.5m) has arrived on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, having spent the past year in France with Lyon.

Brendan Rodgers put Tete straight into the Foxes’ line-up at Aston Villa, where he scored in first-half stoppage time to help secure a 4-2 victory that would otherwise have them hovering over the relegation zone.

So can the 22-year-old build on his impressive debut and what impact will he have in FPL?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions below.

THE HISTORY

Born near Porto Alegre in early 2000, Mateus Cardoso Lemos Martins progressed through the youth ranks of local giants Gremio but left for Shakhtar without making a senior appearance for them.

SeasonTeamDivisionStarts (subs)GoalsAssists
2022/23LyonLigue 114 (3)63
2021/22LyonLigue 17 (2)25
2021/22Shakhtar DonetskUkraine Premier League11 (6)91
2020/21Shakhtar DonetskUkraine Premier League16 (8)63
2019/20Shakhtar DonetskUkraine Premier League19 (7)84
2018/19Shakhtar DonetskUkraine Premier League4 (4)22

Despite a strong percentage of Shakhtar outings being from the subs bench, his goal rate was impressive, bagging 25 league goals from 50 starts and 25 cameos.

The most memorable of Tete’s 19 Champions League matches came at the Santiago Bernabeu in October 2020. He scored the opening goal of a shock 3-2 win, then provided the shot which led to an own goal and assisted the third.

When FIFA ruled that foreign players in Ukraine could temporarily suspend their contracts until summer 2023, the uncapped Brazilian joined Lyon for the end of 2021/22 and the start of 2022/23. He has been dazzling for the French side, notching six goals and three assists in this season’s 17 Ligue 1 appearances.

PLAYING STYLE

According to WhoScored, Tete specialises in one-on-one battles when cutting inside from the right flank. He is left-footed and a strong finisher.

Fast and with a strong technique, he fills in a problem position that has plagued Leicester ever since Riyad Mahrez (£7.7m) left in 2018.

WHERE TETE FITS IN AT LEICESTER

Which is why he walked straight into Rodgers’ starting XI at Villa Park on Saturday. In 83 minutes, Tete had a team-leading three goal attempts and six touches inside the penalty area, with a 0.80 expected goal involvement (xGI) that was only behind team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m).

His six successful take-ons were the Premier League’s joint-best for the weekend, rewarded with a goal when his run through the centre met a clever Iheanacho through ball. Tete coolly took the ball around the goalkeeper and slotted home.

It’s safe to say that his new manager was both delighted and relieved with such a strong performance.

“Tete was what I have been talking about for 18 months – a right-winger that can take the ball, pass the ball, look after it, make runs and work. What a debut for him. It was really good and because of that, you have balance, it allows Kelechi [Iheanacho] to play in the spaces in front of that.

“He knows football, he knows the type of game we were trying to play, his touch is immaculate. He has a good weight of pass but can run in behind.” – Brendan Rodgers

What could also intrigue FPL managers is that James Maddison (£8.0m) will finally be allowed to play in his preferred central position, having had to fill in on the right flank for a while.

“Tete was outstanding today, he plays on the right which is where I’ve had to play so it’s nice to get some pace out there.” – James Maddison

This should remove rotation fears from possible new Tete owners – it’s pivotal to Leicester’s season that he enables this Maddison switch. In fact, from our Members Area data, the England midfielder’s average position (number ten) versus Villa was as a 4-4-2 forward.

By full-time, Foxes fans were chanting “let’s all have a samba” and, with Tete dazzling, maybe it is time to dance.

IS TETE WORTH BUYING IN FPL?

A good link-up with Iheanacho could also have potential when Leicester’s fixtures eventually get nicer. Our Season Ticker shows a tricky immediate run of opponents – Spurs (h), Manchester United (a) and Arsenal (h) – that is then worsened by a probable Blank Gameweek 28 should they overcome Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round.

On the other hand, it would mean several Double Gameweeks further down the line – Aston Villa (h) already needs rescheduling from earlier in the season.

Certainly, as a differential at the £5.5m price point, Tete could become a superb option. Owning such a flair player is exciting, backed by a good goalscoring record. If his arrival reinvigorates Leicester, Tete, Maddison, Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) suddenly become very interesting assets.

  1. Ooh Ah Cantona
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 37 mins ago

    I'm wildcarding this week to get in Maddison Barnes and Tete.

    Nacho is too risky with the rotation up top.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      Wouldn’t bother now as fixtures not great and too many other options - good options when fixtures turn though

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      TOT mun ARS sou CHE next five GW

    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      U probably got Solly March and Jarrod Bowen as well didn't u 😉

      1. Ooh Ah Cantona
        • 2 Years
        3 hours ago

        No 🙂 I'm just a Leicester supporter and always have three Leicester players 🙂
        Although I'll definitely have Bowen in for GW25 😀

  2. ElliotJHP
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Might for a lil WC just to spice it up, I am sure it will shoot me in the foot further down the line though.

    Draft:

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Badiashile Botman Tarkowski Lewis
    Kdb Saka Odeegard Rashford Bailey
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    1. ElliotJHP
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Think the time is up for Martinelli/White, which is good/bad timing for the double doubles. WC allows me to attack the right three players

  3. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Martinelli to Saka for -4 even more tempting now….

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yeees

    2. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      I'm doing it for free. Even with a hit, I think it's an excellent move. Marti offering very little plus his ceiling is so low and his minutes are at risk now.

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Would you also do Martinelli to Ødegaard for a hit?

  4. dparran
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    1) Double Arsenal midfield (Saka & Odegaard) w/ -4
    2) 1 Arsenal (Odegaard) & 1 Man City (Mahrez)

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      1 for DGW 25 Also

    2. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      1

    3. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      1

  5. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    After DGW 25 news who is best defender to get if you have those 4 & not from Arsenal
    Tripper Shaw Mee Patterson

  6. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/07/fpl-double-gameweek-25-confirmed-for-four-teams/

  7. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    U know this team isn't half bad for 25 now.

    Kepa
    Gabriel Tarkowski Bueno
    Saka Odegaard KDB
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Ortega Rash Mitoma Trippier Botman

  8. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Better option:

    A. Bruno and Martinelli
    B. Mahrez and Saka (-4)

    1. dparran
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      B

  9. dparran
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    May be silly, but bench:

    1) Ramsdale
    2) Ederson

    1. dparran
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      One more twist:

      3) Allison (single GW better than both DGW)

  10. BarryFabregas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Need to swap out Robertson and Almiron.

    Def
    A) Badiashile
    B) Estupinan
    C) Akanji

    Mid
    A) mitoma
    B) mahrez
    C) Madeueke / Mudryk???

