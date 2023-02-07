FPL Double Gameweek 25 confirmed for four teams

Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be a ‘double’ after the rearrangement of two previously postponed fixtures.

Four teams will now place twice in Gameweek 25: Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal : Leicester City (a) + Everton (h)

: Leicester City (a) + Everton (h) Everton : Aston Villa (h) + Arsenal (a)

: Aston Villa (h) + Arsenal (a) Liverpool : Crystal Palace (a) + Wolves (h)

: Crystal Palace (a) + Wolves (h) Wolves: Fulham (a) + Liverpool (a)

The reverse fixtures of both rearranged matches were played out as recently as Saturday, with Everton and Wolves coming out on top.

However, it’s worth noting Gameweek 25 also coincides with previously announced blanks for Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United and Newcastle United, due to the EFL Cup final taking place.

GAMEWEEK 25 FIXTURES

TOP 100K OWNERSHIP

Taking LiveFPL’s top 100,000 sample, we can see ownership data for Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool and Wolves players.

Arsenal players dominate the above list, with only Hugo Bueno (£3.9m), Nathan Patterson (£3.9m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) exceeding 5 per cent ownership from the other sides involved.

Even then, neither of the budget defenders are currently assured of starts.

Bueno was, of course, benched on Saturday, while Patterson is injured and last featured in Gameweek 19. There was no update on the latter in last week’s press conference but he will have a while longer on the sidelines if the original six-week timeframe for his recovery was accurate.

As for Salah, he’s without an attacking return since Boxing Day and has registered just five shots in his last four matches. However, there is still time for Liverpool’s assets to find some form, with matches against Everton (h) and Newcastle United (a) preceding their double.

DGW25 REACTION

Planning thoughts:



Can ignore Wol given we won’t know by 25 if they play in 28.



Buy Everton defs – they double in 25 and play in 28.



Liv could become great if Ful lose to Sund tom. Will then play FUL in 28. Otherwise don’t overcommit.



Ars – get the best 3 now, even for a hit — Pras (@Pras_fpl) February 7, 2023

For every Arsenal sideways switch (hello White, Martinelli owners) you are considering over a hit, the question you ask is will the switch and 4 points pay off over:



BRE (H)

MCI (H)

AVL (a)

Lei (a)

EVE (H)

BOU (H)

FUL (a) — Lateriser12 (@lateriser12) February 7, 2023