287
Scout Notes February 6

FPL review: Dyche’s Everton impress, in-form Brentford to test Arsenal

287 Comments
Share

Two more Gameweek 22 fixtures are dissected as we look back on the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the weekend.

Everton v Arsenal and Brentford v Southampton come into focus here.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

A FIRST LOOK AT DYCHE’S EVERTON

Everton were excellent in their 1-0 win over league leaders Arsenal on Saturday, with Sean Dyche tasting victory in his first match in charge.

The off-the-ball graft was expected but there were plenty of openings created at the other end of the pitch, too, with the Toffees winning 4-0 on big chances and 1.67-0.91 on expected goals (xG).

In our Scout Report of Sean Dyche, we discussed how his Burnley side were sixth or better for headed goal attempts in each of his last five seasons in charge.

And staying true to their new manager’s historic approach, Everton have had more headed chances than any other team in Gameweek 22 so far:

GW22 total (rank v other clubs)
Passes attempted252 (20th)
Possession28.3% (19th)
Crosses24 (5th)
Successful crosses9 (1st)
Headed chances5 (1st)

It all bodes well for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) up top, if – and it’s a big if – he can stay fit: he may have blanked but he had four attempts in the box, two of them big chances, as well as seven touches in the Arsenal area. That was all done within 60 minutes, too, as Dyche removed his striker on the hour mark because of a tight hamstring. A precautionary scan now follows.

Wingers Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) and Alex Iwobi (£5.4m) are ranked joint-first and joint-sixth respectively among FPL assets for crosses attempted in Gameweek 22, with McNeil’s 60th-minute corner nodded in by James Tarkowski (£4.2m) for the game’s only goal.

Above: How Everton lined up in Gameweek 22

As a unit, Everton covered the most distance of any game so far this season and restricted Arsenal to mostly half-chances.

“We’ve gone back to basics a little bit. And that doesn’t just mean we lump the ball forward and get around it a little bit. We want to still play football, but it’s also about getting back together as a team, working hard together, and showing that grit and determination we need in this league to get results.” – James Tarkowski

Potential bargains like Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford (£4.4m) might soon be on FPL watchlists soon if Everton can back up this solid display with others like it, although the upcoming five fixtures appear more favourable from an attacking perspective:

ARSENAL OFF-DAY

A rare defeat and some early substitutions were not what owners of Arsenal assets wanted to see ahead of Double Gameweek 23.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) didn’t even make the hour mark before he was hooked, while even the in-form Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) was withdrawn after 76 minutes with the game still there to be rescued. Ben White (£4.6m), the most substituted defender of 2022/23, was also taken off late in the game. All of them were poor on Merseyside, not that any of their team-mates were much better.

Having said all that, it seems unlikely that Mikel Arteta will ring the changes against Brentford in Gameweek 23. He’s done the complete opposite in the campaign so far, with everyone bar Nketiah and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m) of Saturday’s line-up starting every league match that they’ve been available for this season.

After the game, the Arsenal manager’s talk of “loving” the players suggest he’s not about to wildly overreact to one rare defeat – even if the purchases of Leandro Trossard (£6.7m), Jorginho (£5.8m) and others mean that Arteta now has more options to change things around from the bench. The ‘expected minutes’ of Martinelli et al may be down as a result, but it’s probably a tad too early to be fretting about ‘expected starts’.

“I want the team to know how much I love them. I love them much more now than three hours ago, a week ago, month ago, three months ago. It’s very easy to be next to the players when they are winning and performing. This is the moment I love my players more, the staff more and now we stick together. This journey is going to be difficult and challenging, and there’s going to be bigger stones in the middle that we’re going to have to overcome that. And now we’re going to prepare really well in the week to get to Saturday in the right emotional level and right spirit to be perfect.” – Mikel Arteta

There were near misses despite the sub-par display, with Eddie Nketiah (£6.6m) and Odegaard lashing off target when well placed and Bukayo Saka (£8.3m) seeing a deflected goalbound shot booted off the line.

Here’s a stat to finish with ahead of Gameweek 23: Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard have had just five ‘big chances’ between them in the last 11 league games – that’s as many as Nketiah has managed in Gameweeks 20-22.

BRENTFORD UP NEXT FOR ARSENAL

A home match against Brentford is up first for Arsenal in Double Gameweek 23, and it won’t be easy based on recent results.

Above via SoccerStats

Thomas Frank’s troops are top of the Premier League form table over the last six matches, while they haven’t been defeated since Gameweek 13.

That unbeaten run has featured matches against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, as well as some more admittedly easier tests.

Above: Brentford are fourth for expected goals conceded (xGC) in the last nine matches and seventh over the course of 2022/23

Arsenal can point to their 3-0 win in west London in September, of course, although the influence of the fit-again Christian Norgaard (£5.3m) – who missed the reverse fixture – in front of the Brentford defence can’t be underestimated.

As for the on-field action on Saturday, Ben Mee (£4.8m) rose to fourth in the defenders’ FPL points table with a goal and clean sheet, Mathias Jensen (£4.8m) delivered his fifth attacking return in eight games (hugely overachieving on the xGI front, in case you’re wondering) and Bryan Mbeumo (£5.8m) hit a second double-digit haul in four Gameweeks.

Ivan Toney (£7.7m) somehow blanked: he had three goalbound shots blocked, one off the line, and was even deprived of an assist when Yoane Wissa (£5.3m) struck the post with the goal gaping. One cause of concern for existing owners is that he picked up his eighth booking of the season, so is now just two cautions away from a two-match ban.

Brentford and Southampton themselves are probably off the FPL radars of many managers now, for very different reasons.

The Bees have Arsenal away, a confirmed blank and a very possible second blank to come in the next six Gameweeks, so medium-term planners will be deterred despite the Bees’ good form.

The sorry Saints, meanwhile, are on a run of eight defeats in nine league matches and have kept just one clean sheet all season.

“I think the first half was an overall performance, maybe the most complete this season.” – Thomas Frank

“Really poor. At spells in the first half we weren’t aggressive, didn’t play quick enough and didn’t play with any tempo, and when we did we looked the better side, but defending our box we have to be better.

“They ran harder than us, outrun us, outworked us, and then when they put the ball in the box they looked more threatening than us.” – Nathan Jones

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

287 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trippier White Shaw (Tarkowski Bueno)
    KdB Bruno Odegaard Rashford Martinelli
    Kane Haaland (Greenwood)

    Best option here? 0,0m in bank and 1 FT.

    A. Shaw to Ake
    B. Bruno to Mahrez
    C. Roll
    D. Something else

    Currently thinking A or C (as I don't want to lose Bruno) Martinelli to Saka for a hit is impossible I think, but any ideas well appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. Tshelby
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't know if City is going to keep a CS in the DGW. Maybe not buy into the trap of the dgw and just do C

      Open Controls
  2. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Ederson
    Shaw Schar Trippier
    Saka Odergaard Rashford Mahrez
    Kane Haaland (C) Nketiah

    Ward Almiron Pinnock Castagne

    best gw25 replacements? Almiron or Pinnock can go this gw.

    Open Controls
  3. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Looking ahead to next week. What would you do?

    Bruno and Mitro to Mahreze and Kane?

    2ft / 2.9 ITB

    Ward, Kepa
    Gabriel, Trippier, Bueno, Shaw, Schar
    Martinelli, Bruno, KdB, Odegaard, Rashford
    Mitro, Haaland, Greenwood

    Open Controls
  4. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Chelsea must be having a good laugh this morning.

    Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bottomed - Thoughts on the moves below?

    A. Cancelo to Ake
    B. A + Martinelli to Saka (-4)
    C. Open to other suggestions

    1FT 1.2ITB
    Kepa
    Tripper White Cancelo*
    Bruno KDB Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland Nketiah Mitro
    (Ward Andreas Shaw Patterson)

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      B looks good.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah long term the hit may pay off with higher xMins in Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          It could pay off this week only will definitely pay off over the next few.

          Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A but i am thinking B myself

      Open Controls
  6. boc610
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Citys financial doping is akin to armstrong or any one who cheats. How many of those titles can you say were won fair and square??

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Everything they’ve won since 2008 is tainted. Not that most care …

      Open Controls
    2. TanN
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      City fan here

      I can't deny that to some City may appear to be involved in financial doping. But I think it is unfair to assume they have not won those titles on merit.

      I am in disbelief that Chelsea spend £600m in a year, and yet City are facing points deductions, expulsion from the league...

      Open Controls
      1. Gommy
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Installment deals and Length of Contracts means £600m isn't actually being spent in a year.

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        There's a difference between bending the rules and breaking them

        If Chelsea isn't hiding something, their recent spending has been in line with FFP rules (afaik). So much so that there have been whispers of plans to fine-tune the rules to stop clubs from doing something similar to how Chelsea's manipulating them

        Brazenly taking advantage of loopholes in the rules is a very different situation from hiding your financial dealings to deceitfully look obedient

        Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      The 2017/18 season should be rescinded for sure. The Premier League should give United and Jose the title for that season.

      Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      That's just a load of rubbish. City has been BY FAR the most competent team in Britain in the last 10 years, spending LESS money than United and Chelsea for example.

      Open Controls
  7. Raf
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    What to do here guys?
    Raya
    Trippier shaw white schar
    Almiron rashford(tc) Bruno Martinelli
    Kane haaland

    Ward Andreas mitro bueno

    1. Almiron to odegaard
    2. Mitro to nkeitia

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Miggy the priority sell here

      Open Controls
  8. boc610
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    City not cooperating with investigations aka trump pleading the fifth.....

    Open Controls
  9. Hypnos
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    reckon KDB will get more DGW minutes than Mahrez in light of yesterday game?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Depends on game state. I expect both to start the 2 games

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes, but the damage from owning him is done. Don't buy, and sell after week 23/25. Offers minimal value in Fpl. You can get Mitoma AND Nketiah for less.

      Open Controls
      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Value is irrelevant when you have 5.0m itb or on the bench.

        Open Controls
    3. Gommy
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      I would say so, I don't think he could've done much more in showing how much Pep got it wrong by leaving him out.

      Open Controls
  10. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Think I’ll be taking a hit for the first time this season - If no new info at the end of the week it’ll be
    Almiron + Martinelli > Mahrez + Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      If you're selling Martinelli because he's gotten subbed before 60 minutes twice in a row as his coach chased a winning goal: Mahrez has also just been subbed twice in a row as his coach chased a winning goal

      Open Controls
      1. The Senate
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Good point - but, they are separate moves, and is there a City mid you trust more than Mahrez atm? I am not convinced KDB will get many DGW mins

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Ah, now you're getting to my point: I don't trust *any* City mid atm, so it's suddenly become an easy avoid for me. Especially for a hit

          I'm even rolling FT and benching March for Schar, instead of March to Mahrez

          Open Controls
          1. The Senate
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Very valid point

            My other options would either be keep Almiron + 4 points, or sell Burn for a City def (but are any of those trustworthy?)

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              With Almiron + Burn facing Bournemouth and Martinelli still starting (subbed early, but should get 110+ mins in the double), I think you can even roll FT here, then reassess with more data on the Martinelli v Trossard situation by GW24, and DGW blinkers off when considering Almiron replacements (Mitoma, for example)

              Open Controls
  11. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    good morning guys.

    A, Kulu out for Mahrez. for free.
    B, Martinelli and Martinez out for Odegard and 3.9 def for -4
    C, Martinelli, Kulu, Martinez out for Ode, Mahrez, Mings for -8
    D, Roll with 5 from City and Arsenal ??

    Open Controls
  12. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    I see that people are still transferring Mahrez in - how so?

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      He has a double, has been praised heavily by Pep for a solid month now, hopefully one early sub doesn't change his form. Didn't he hit the bar too?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        It's two early subs, actually

        The Cup game vs Arsenal was massive and Pep subbed him off before 60 mins there, then again in a massive game vs Spurs. In both matches, Pep needed a winning goal

        With someone as volatile as Pep when it comes to trusting players, I think this has the potential to be significant: you don't sub a trusted player off when chasing a goal in a big game

        Maybe it's just Pep being weird again, but Mahrez has joined KDB in the "don't buy, don't sell" bracket for me

        Open Controls
        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          This. My own probability of bringing Mahrez in dropped from 80% to 20% when he was again subbed before 60min.

          We have seen so many times that City winger x starts 5+ games straight and will be benched the next 5. Sometimes there is this kind of preliminary signs available, sometimes not. Pep mentioned earlier about "rest periods" or similar, it could be that Foden is soon favoured after his illnesses etc and Mahrez will drop to bench.

          Any idea of how Foden situation affects this? Haven't heard much about him except that he was ill for this game.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I don't think it's related to Foden. Foden's been dropped across competitions since GW13, and he's been fit in chunks of that period. Foden isn't starting because Pep prefers Grealish's ability to maintain possession and keep control of the game's tempo. Not really about Mahrez

            Heck, Mahrez wasn't a starter until Pep noticed he was no longer on the beach after the World Cup.

            Foden and Mahrez had one start each between GWs 13 and 16

            Open Controls
    2. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Shh... the more people that fall into the Mahrez trap the better.

      Open Controls
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      many of the decisions pep makes seem illogical from people not close to pep i'd imagine. Foden scored a hat trick v united and people thought he was 100% nailed and soon after he was out.

      I think pep was using Grealish as the main man up against Royal and most of the attacks went down that side. Mahrez interestingly was hardly in the game because the attacks never went down his side. Looked like Pep then decided to bring on KDB to change it but it didn't work out as planned. Will Mahrez now be considered a rotation risk, is KDB now deeper in the doghouse because he failed to change the game, is Grealish the now nailed on attacker for the next few. Nobody really knows but all are possibilities

      Open Controls
  13. boc610
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    "If they say ‘it is like this or like that’, OK I believe them, because I said to them, ‘If you lie to me, the day after I will not be here, I will be out and you will not be my friend anymore’.”

    -Pep Guardiola may 2022

    Open Controls
    1. TanN
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      He'll be gone this summer or next

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Cancelo redeemed!

      Open Controls
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      sounds like an argument at pre school

      Open Controls
  14. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Shaw Trippier
    KDB Bruno Rashford Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Nketiah

    (Ward Gnonto Cancelo* Patterson)
    1 FT & 2.5m

    A) Cancelo & Martinelli ➡️ Ake/Reece & Saka -4
    B) Martinelli & Andreas ➡️ Odegaard & Mitoma -4

    Thoughts on this lot?
    Like the look of A because I feel Saka is the best option to own long term but worried about rotation for Reece/Ake with CL coming up.
    C looks a solid option but at the cost of Odegaard over Saka and one less player (will have 10) for BGW25 as I wont sell Mitoma, Tripps, Shaw & Rash.

    Open Controls
    1. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      A Cancelo needs out and Saka has most xP of any player in the next 5 games.

      Open Controls
  15. Paddyburns
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward) Tripps, Botman, Shaw(Ream, Patterson)
    Rash, Bruno, Saka, Martinelli(Andreas) Haaland, Kane, Toney
    1 FT 2,1 ITB
    A: Bruno and Toney to Nketiah and KDB/Mahrez -4
    B: Toney to Nketiah
    C: Toney and Martinelli to Nketiah and Ode -4?
    D: something else?
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      A or B - depends whether you think KDB or Mahrez will play both games and will outscore Bruno by more than 4 points

      Open Controls
  16. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trippier Botman Shaw (Kilman Castagne)
    Martinelli Saka (VC) Bruno Rashford (Mitoma)
    Kane Haaland (C) Nketiah

    G2G?

    Open Controls
  17. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you buy Ake or James this week?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.