Scout Notes February 5

FPL review: Kane’s goals, why De Bruyne was benched

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City is the second and final Sunday fixture to get the Scout Notes treatment as we look back on the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from north London.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

RECORD BREAKING KANE

Harry Kane (£11.7m) surpassed Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer on Sunday, by netting the winner against Man City.

The champions dominated possession in the early stages but looked vulnerable to the counter attack, with Spurs’ goal arriving after Rodri (£5.6m) gave up possession on the edge of his own box, allowing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.5m) to tee up Kane.

The England forward came close to adding a second twice in the second half, ending the match with five shots in the box, which included two Opta-defined ‘big chances’. That was at odds with fellow premium Erling Haaland (£12.2m), who failed to have a single attempt on goal for the first time in Man City colours.

As for Kane, the Spurs forward has been absolutely electric this season, scoring 17 goals and blanking in just five of his 22 league outings. His ownership currently sits at 78.66 per cent in the top 100k, but with a decent run of fixtures still to come (see below), that will continue rising, despite a likely blank in Gameweek 28.

“Harry Kane, in his DNA, he has football. He understands football in every moment. He can play in any position. He is a GOAT in this league, in this sport. He is a great example.” – Cristian Stellini

Elsewhere, Emerson Royal’s (£4.9m) performance means we might have to wait a while longer for Pedro Porro’s (£5.0m) first start, having impressed on Sunday.

Defensively, he was superb, with two interceptions, five ball recoveries and six clearances.

“We have seen him play great games. Against City last season it was similar. Today he was a good player and he used to be better when you are winning. He has to improve in other situations but today he was perfect.” – Cristian Stellini on Emerson Royal

DE BRUYNE BENCHED AGAIN

Owners of Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) saw the playmaker benched for the second time in three Gameweeks on Sunday, with Julian Alvarez £6.0m) preferred.

Both substitute appearances have arrived against Spurs and their back three/five formation, with Pep Guardiola saying prior to kick-off it was “definitely” a tactical decision.

“We want to defend inside and attack inside, that’s why we put two strikers there to try to put balls to them with Bernardo [Silva] in the first half and second with Kevin [De Bruyne] and be patient.” – Pep Guardiola

De Bruyne was introduced just before the hour mark, replacing Riyad Mahrez (£7.7m), who came closest to scoring in the first half when his shot rattled the crossbar.

On bringing De Bruyne on, Guardiola said:

“I wanted him for the last pass, to find between the lines, he can make one of these actions and that was the reason.” – Pep Guardiola

£12.4m is a lot of money for a player who isn’t a sure starter each week, but his owners will likely keep faith ahead of Man City’s Double Gameweek 23, in the hope he is reinstalled in the starting XI against Aston Villa and Arsenal, both of whom traditionally line-up in back four formations.

It’s also worth noting De Bruyne created more chances (three) than any player from either side despite being on the pitch for just 31 minutes.

Phil Foden (£8.0m), meanwhile, was not involved at all after feeling ill overnight.

“He was there at the hotel. He felt unwell all night – really, really bad.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

LEWIS AT LEFT-BACK

Rico Lewis (£3.9m) lined up on the left of Man City’s back four against Spurs, which coincided with him completing 90 minutes in a league fixture for the first time this season.

It’s an intriguing development in light of Joao Cancelo’s departure to Bayern Munich, having previously been deployed solely on the right, from where he would often invert into midfield.

There is, of course, still plenty of competition for places even on the left, with Nathan Ake (£5.1m) and Aymeric Laporte (£5.7) both able to perform the role.

However, Lewis’ positional versatility is undoubtedly a plus, adding another string to the youngster’s bow.

Above: Rico Lewis’ average position by Gameweek

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic (Sessegnon 79); Kulusevski (Sanchez 88), Son (Bissouma 84), Kane

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis; Mahrez (De Bruyne 59), Rodri, Bernardo (Gundogan 84), Grealish; Alvarez, Haaland

  1. UnitednationsXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Thoughts on

    A: Martenelli + Mahrez + 0m itb for Shaw replacement in gw25

    B: Saka + Andreas + 1m itb for Shaw > James in gw25

    1. UnitednationsXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Andreas will rotate with gnonto

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Water off a leeches back.

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    If you have
    Ramsdale White Ødegaard would u ?
    A- Keep them
    B- White & Bruno >
    Aké & Saka for -4
    C- Ramsdale & Bruno >
    Kepa & Saka for -4

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tough one. Just keep I think.

  3. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    KDB > ???? after the double. Have Odegaard(Son of Aeroguard), Saka, Bruno, Rashford.

    1. TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      I'd hold.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Tough. He's got good fixtures and with no blank it might be worth swapping out others.

      But then on current form good fixtures aren't exactly a good time for him

  4. Kantelele
    48 mins ago

    Which move would you do for this GW :
    a) buy Saka and play with 10 for -4 in BGW 25 with Patterson in squad so propably 9 (-4)
    b) buy Nketiah and play with 11 for -4 in BGW25 with Patterson in squad so propably 10 (-4)
    c) buy Saka and play FH

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

  5. Kantelele
    47 mins ago

    buy Saka and play FH in BGW25*

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

  6. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    TC Haaland 23 or keep it?

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keep

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Keep

  7. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Monster week. 90(-8), four points (instead of 40ish) off my ML lead. Leader has Rashford (c), guy 2 points back has Rashford (c), Bruno and Shaw, I have Rashford (tc) and Bruno. Fourth guy wildcarded and started Mahrez, Saka, Mudryk and Nketiah while leaving Mitoma THIRD on bench.

    1. Optimus.
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Who will play you in the movie?

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Laugh all you want, but this season has been such a disaster that this rates a brag.

        1. Optimus.
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          It's been hard work for us all 😀

          All messing aside, well done

          1. Pad Randa (The OG)
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            Ta 🙂

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Ben Mendelsohn

        1. Pad Randa (The OG)
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          I won't settle for anyone less than Adam Sandler. Am told I kinda look like him, as well 😀

          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Tis a comedic re-enactment?

            1. Pad Randa (The OG)
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              Ranked 1.4M AFTER the epic week, what else could it be?

      3. dansully3
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Epic burn! Well played. What would the movie be called....

        1. Pad Randa (The OG)
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          The real question: Would that be epic _Dan_ Burn?

          1. dansully3
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            Go to bed panda before you combust!

            1. Pad Randa (The OG)
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              Early doors yet. Although, if anyone needed an excuse for a drink, it's just past 5 pm here...

  8. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    What a season Kane is having. One of the few world class strikers in Europe. I incredibly saw some people suggesting benching him for today's game.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      17 goals from 22 games playing in that Spurs side is immense.

    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      So now that we know he scored, suggesting a benching was a bad idea? 😛

  9. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Kinda tempted to (c) Nketiah next week instead of Haaland, but that's probably a bit too cheeky to come off...

    1. Chris_White
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Watching how Villa defended against Leicester, probably.

    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      If Haaland scored 5 against Villa, i wouldn't even call it unexpected.

  10. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Current team:

    Kepa
    Trippier - Gabriel* - Estupinan
    Rashford - KdB (v) - Bruno - Mitoma
    Nketiah - Kane - Haaland (c)

    Ward, Andreas, Mings, Bueno.

    I really want to make two moves: Bueno > Lewis and play him, as well as Andreas, while benching the Brighton boys. But Mitoma really scares me with his form...

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      I’d be scared to bench Mitoma during a blank!

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        LOL. Well played. Might just bench Estupinan. Palace are annoying in their ability to pluck a goal from nothing.

  11. Kantelele
    35 mins ago

    When will Jesus return ?

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      On the third day after his crucifixion.

  12. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Roll FT?

    Ederson - Ward
    Shaw - Trippier - Badiashile - Estupinan - Moreno
    Bruno - Rashford - Odegaard - Saka - Mitoma
    Haaland - Kane - Nketiah

    0.4 ITB, 1 FT

    Who would I bench if so? Otherwise, can consider Bruno -> Mahrez or Shaw -> Ake

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nice team. Roll.

  13. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Thoughts on Bruno > KDB next week?

    Already used my FT for GW23 to get Doherty out of my squad in anticipation of blanks in GW25, does anyone think taking a hit to get KDB is even worth it right now? City look poor, and Bruno at Leeds might be more fruitful than KDB's 2 games, plus rotation concerns...

    1. Chris_White
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would stick

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not really going to think about that move too much until after Bruno plays Leeds. Wednesday is like, an almost perfect eye test. Same week, same player, same opponent. However it will be (A) the second time round.

  14. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Seriously considering captaining an Arsenal DGWer next GW. Haaland didn’t touch the ball in the Spurs penalty area tonight. Of course it could be a different story v Villa and Arsenal but I prefer the Arsenal attackers.

    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Who would you go with?

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Personally? Saka

        1. The Wheeler Dealer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          If you need something special in your MLs then I think Saka is a good call, but not captaining Haaland in a DGW could be a complete and utter disaster with the EO captaincy pick...very brave lol

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            It's good to take risks now and then but it's probably not a risk I'd go for. It's not like Arsneal looked particulate good this week...

            1. The Wheeler Dealer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              yeah agreed just not enough current upside potential given arsenals slump vs everton. Haaland is always capable of scoring 2-3 goals just like that

    2. dansully3
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      If you write it down more you'll eventually even convince yourself!

  15. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is Martinelli + Mitrovic -> Mahrez + Nketiah worth a hit?

    1. alexmj
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      No

    2. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      why not just move Mitro to Nketiah? or you already full on Arsenal picks?

      1. agueroooooney
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Yeah already have 3 Arsenal

        1. The Wheeler Dealer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          I can see why you'd wanna get shot of mitro asap...i dont think thats necessarily worth the hit, but the choice of other strikers atm is a bit thin....

          1. agueroooooney
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            I feel like any of Mitro/Martinelli/KDB/Almiron could come God but don't want to let my team/rank rot by holding on to players in poor form

            1. agueroooooney
              • 8 Years
              just now

              *good

  16. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Also who would you bench next week out of Mitoma, Bruno, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah, Haaland and Kane?

    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Mitoma

      1. The Wheeler Dealer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Feels almost sacrilege to drop Mitoma atm, and Palace defensive expected stats is one of the worst in the league

        1. agueroooooney
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Who's your last attacker?

          1. The Wheeler Dealer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I have Nketiah Haaland and Kane

      2. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah, of those, definitely Mitoma. Of course, you will be the one left crying after you also bench Ward and he saves a Kane pen, but gotta play the percentages.

    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      well it cant be Arsenal/Haaland so that leaves Mitoma or Bruno, I'd go Mitoma begrudgingly

      Who is 5th mid? - can you not play them all?

  17. Kantelele
    29 mins ago

    Calvert Levin will be nailed ? leave pitch because of injury with Arsenal ?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Having scan on likely hamstring injury

  18. TheFridge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    29 mins ago

    Kepa | (Ward)
    Trippier | Shaw | Botman | (Bueno) | (Patterson)
    Rashford | Martinelli | Bruno | Odegaard | (Almiron)
    Haaland | Kane | Nketiah

    Posting my thoughts, in case it's helpful, to manage through GW25.

    I'd like to get to Saka and feel like it's time to move on from Martinelli and Almiron. Long-term, I want to hold Bruno, but for the blank in 25. And I'm going to push in on Mitoma for GW26 and forward (hoping that it's not too late by then). I'm pretty happy with my forwards, and will make a move on Nketiah if Felix pans out or when Jesus returns.

    For this week:
    A. Patterson --> Ake (in order to get ready for GW25, and to get the MC double in 23) AND
    B. Martinelli --> Saka (because I'll have to take a hit between now and GW25 to get to Saka, and I'd rather get the differential sooner rather than later).

    Would love folks' thoughts.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      1. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thanks, Bobby. I'm leaning A _and_ B. . .

    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      if you are set on saka in and need a hit pre 25 anyway then yes A+B looks good

      contemplating what to do with Martinelli myself

      1. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Setting aside differentials, it feels like the midfield breaks down like this, at least right now:

        Tier 1:
        Rashford

        Tier 2:
        Odegaard, Mitoma, Bruno, Saka

        Tier 3:
        KDB (form, maybe minutes), Mahrez (what happens when Foden returns?), March

        Tier 4:
        Salah (form), Martinelli (minutes, form), Bailey (as a cheap fill-in, though you probably don't need him with Mitoma)

        If Liverpool gets its act together and has a DGW, then I expect I'll be scrambling for Salah, but not right now.

  19. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw White
    Rashford Martinelli Bruno Mahrez
    Kane Haaland(c) Nketiah

    Ward Andreas Perraud Patterson

    3.4m itb, 0 ft

    Did Almiron to Mahrez yesterday before Almiron dropped. Next weeks transfer plan is taking out Patterson for Tarkowski in preparation of BGW25.

    GTG?

    1. TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Yeah, good to go. I like it. Very similar to what I'm planning.

      Nice work beating the price drop on Almiron.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        The template is strong in my team 😛

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        We have 9 same players in our starting 11...

    2. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      looks like you're well prepared for blank gw25! Wouldn't change anything else for now. Feeling a bit envious of you, I have 6 players from newc, utd and brighton left in my team and have used my FT for this week already!

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good- only concern is whether Tomiyasu gets start over White

  20. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Had been fairly set on Andreas/Robertson > Mahrez/Ake for a hit but having second thoughts now. Will make transfers on deadline regardless.

    Whats the general consensus on 2nd/3rd city player

    a) go for it, DGW fever
    b) steer clear

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      A for sure

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Would do it definitely

    3. TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      I like that you get two extra games from City between now and GW26 compared to a lot of the strong alternatives. If Mahrez gets minutes, he's a winner. I don't feel strongly about the defenders, and I'd rather spend 4.5 - 4.7 than 5.1, but prices aren't that tight these days.

      1. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        I typed all that and didn't answer your question: go for it. A.

      2. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        2 extra games, in theory.. but yes think the haze of that performance will die down and then by the end of the week 3 city will be essential

    4. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I went for Lewis as my third.

  21. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Have Haaland, KDB, Walker and Martinelli, Odegaard for the DGW.

    Worth doing Mitrovic to Nketiah for a full house? Was considering hits for Mahrez, etc, but not massively convinced anymore.

    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Only if you have a reasonable belief about Arsenal beating City.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Could go either way but I think there will be goals in it.

        1. Pad Randa (The OG)
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I'd do it. NFO aren't the pushovers they used to be, either.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Y

  22. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    A. Bruno vs. lee & save FT

    B. KDB for DGW

