Scout Notes February 4

FPL review: Kepa hauls again but James misses out on clean sheet

Chelsea’s goalless draw with west London rivals Fulham is the focus of our latest Scout Notes piece.

IN-FORM KEPA

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s (£4.6m) fine Fantasy Premier League (FPL) form continued at Stamford Bridge on Friday, with another double-digit haul courtesy of a clean sheet, four saves and maximum bonus.

The Spaniard has now produced 29 points in the last three Gameweeks and 44 in seven appearances since football resumed after the World Cup. For context, that’s 11 more than next best Nick Pope (£5.5m) and 24 more than Ederson (£5.4m).

Under Graham Potter, Kepa is accumulating bonus at a faster rate than any other goalkeeper, thanks to his ability to make lots of saves whilst often racking up 30+ attempted passes due to Chelsea’s approach to playing out from the back. Paired with his passing accuracy, plus the fact the Blues don’t score many goals, and it’s easy to understand why he is doing so well.

Indeed, he took his bonus tally to 13 for the season against Fulham, more than any other ‘keeper despite not making his first start until Gameweek 9.

As for Chelsea, it’s now three clean sheets in a row, a run that coincided with Benoit Badiashile’s (£5.0m) introduction to the starting XI.

JAMES SUBBED ON 59 MINS

Reece James (£5.7m) made his return from injury against Fulham, lining up at right-back in Potter’s 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 formation.

The England international showed glimpses of his attacking potential and was able to push forward despite playing in a four, with £107m deadline day buy Enzo Fernandez (£5.0m) screening the backline. The Argentine looked sharp and certainly put himself about, winning more tackles (six) than any other player on the pitch.

However, James was cruelly subbed off on 59 minutes, just 30 or so seconds away from banking a clean sheet, as Potter looks to manage his workload. As a result, he has returned just one point in four of his last five appearances.

Elsewhere, the game also marked the return of fellow full-back Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) and Raheem Sterling (£9.7m) from injury, both of whom appeared from the bench in the second half.

Above: Reece James’ touch heatmap v Fulham

WHY MUDRYK WENT OFF AT HALF-TIME

January arrival Mykhailo Mudryk (£7.0m) made his first start after an impressive cameo at Anfield last time out. However, the winger failed to impress and was hauled off at half-time.

Potter has since confirmed Mudryk had been suffering from a cold, which goes some way to explaining why he was so poor, as he registered fewer touches than Bernd Leno (£4.5m) in the first half.

“He’s had a heavy cold all week. We thought 60 would be his maximum but he felt heavy-legged at half time. We’re still building him up in terms of his minutes because of the break he has had in his season so we thought 45 was about right for him.” – Graham Potter on Mykhailo Mudryk

Despite introducing Noni Madueke (£5.5m), Sterling and David Datro Fofana (£5.0m) from the bench, Chelsea failed to score and managed just two shots on target all game. That means they have found the net just seven times in their past 12 league games.

Kai Havertz (£7.8m) twice fired wide in the first half and hit the post when he lifted it over Leno, but the return of Joao Felix (£7.5m) can’t come soon enough, who served the final match of his suspension against Fulham.

“I feel we didn’t do enough in terms of our attacking play to create more, which is something we need to do. I think we saw a team against us who defend very well, are very organised and that bit of connection, that bit of fluidity, that bit of understanding that you need, we probably lacked a little bit which is understandable when you consider we have players coming back from injury and new players in the team. That’s just where we’re at, at the moment.” – Graham Potter

FULHAM’S DEFENCE

It’s four goals conceded from seven league games since the World Cup for Fulham, a run that has seen them keep three clean sheets, despite facing Chelsea twice, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

From Gameweek 17 onwards, their rate of 68.6 minutes per xGC is 10th best in the division, a real improvement from their pre-World Cup showings.

Their attack, however, has suffered as a consequence. After today’s blank, they have now failed to score in each of their past three games against Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle, although Marco Silva doesn’t sound too concerned, putting it down to their tough run of fixtures.

“It’s not a concern. We’re an offensive team but we have to understand the teams we played against – twice against Chelsea, probably the best defence in the league in Newcastle, against Tottenham, whose defensive organisation is really strong. I’m not really worried about the situation. We’ll keep providing chances for our players and we will score.” – Marco Silva on Fulham’s recent lack of goals

93 Comments
  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Repost for new article

    Last Man Standing Update

    Currently 682 qualified for GW22.

    Highest - 66th overall - https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/105462/history
    Lowest - 2,816,130th overall - https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/139591/history

    Still time to enter - https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/26/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition-6/ for scores needed.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      LMS safety score currently 1
      Top score = 20
      LMS avg = 7.21 (-0.99) = 6.22
      Rashford 233 EO

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
  D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Would you bench boost this next GW?

    Fernandes v Leeds (A)
    James v West Ham (A)
    Pedro Porro v Leicester (A)

    Open Controls
    NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      That's a massive amount of potential to be benched. I'd reluctantly keep the BB for DGWs later in the season

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      If you're asking about a bench boost, it's useful to post your full squad

      Open Controls
      D.r.a.c.o
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Kepa
        Trippier Schar Shaw
        Mahrez Rashford Odegaard Martinelli
        Nketiah Kane Haaland

        Hennessey Fernandes James Pedro Porro

        Open Controls
        Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          I'd easily bench Hennessey, Shaw and Porro here

          Hennessey is unlikely to start. Porro plays for a horrible defence (for the past 10+ GWs) and faces Maddison. Shaw is away at Leeds, which can be quite bad for a defender regardless of class, because Leeds don't care about conceding as they attack relentlessly

          This leaves Bruno as the main reason to trigger the BB, but I'll just take that as a symptom of having a strong squad

          You'll have DGWs like 29, 34 and 37 where many of your players will have two fixtures, so I'd just wait for those

          Open Controls
  NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Noob question

    Started the season in GW17. Do I have 1 or 2 WC?

    Open Controls
    Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      NABIL - FPL otai
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      The first wildcard had a deadline of the World Cup break and was cleared once unlimited transfers were active, so you can only have one

      Open Controls
      NABIL - FPL otai
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Make sense.. cheers

        Open Controls
    romperstomper
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      NABIL - FPL otai
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Thanks ya

        Open Controls
  Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    OMG! I didn't see or follow the game tonight and only logged in much later on to see how my goalie had got on. Didn't realise James had been whipped off after 59 minutes! This guy is sheer bad luck! 😯

    Open Controls
  romperstomper
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    how are there no worthwhile strikers outside of kane & haaland?

    Open Controls
    D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Nketiah and Toney

      Open Controls
      romperstomper
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        they are OK backups if a little expensive for the bench. But seriously who is the 3rd best fpl striker in the game? A young striker who may well lose his place and a guy facing a 10 match ban?

        Open Controls
        bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Fergusson was doing pretty good till he got injured. he is back next week.

          Open Controls
      Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Nketiah growing in stature imo. He ranks alongside Ode & Saka as the Arsenal players to covet right now.

        Open Controls
    NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Considered going 442 or 532, but then Nketiah happened

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Mitro's just had his 4 tough fixtures, and things ease up for a while now
      Toney until his ban
      Nketiah until the return of Jesus, and then maybe Jesus onwards
      .

      .

      .

      Maybe Darwin and Felix

      Open Controls
  Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    I agree with Tom in the article here: I don't think Havertz will be a starter from the next GW onwards. Looks like it might be Mudryk - Felix - Noni

    But, then again, Potter doesn't know his best XI yet

    Open Controls
    romperstomper
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      he doesn't know his best XXV

      Open Controls
    D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      It'll be Lukaku

      Open Controls
    NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      A Chelsea midfielder/striker a possibility for me somewhere in the future

      Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Felix looked good. I might get him when Nketiah becomes a rotation issue due to Jesus

        Open Controls
  coriswrasse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    No words on CuCu. Still nailed? Solid points from him and Kepa to start the GW

    Open Controls
    Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Well done. I've got Kepa as my FPL 'keeper but Cucu's only my third sub on Fan Team. Funny how slightly different scoring can affect your perception of a player. 🙂

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Chilwell is a better full back, and Chilwell has his first minutes in a while today

      Cucurella had a bit of a stinker, again. He was even visibly upset with his own performance when he was subbed off, especially an errant pass in midfield that others had to clean up for him some minutes before his number came up

      I wouldn't be confident as an owner

      Open Controls
      Bennerman
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        In your opinion.

        'Chilwell is a better full back'.

        I know we've been here but it does sound somewhat superior

        Open Controls
    Scratch
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Cucu's been an awful signing and had another poor game.

      Open Controls
    Gommy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Certainly our weakest link again tonight, lacks pace and therefore prone to lunge into challenges too much. Passing can be errant and offers very little going forward.

      Fulham were getting a lot of joy down the right side tonight, particularly first half. All due to Cucurella.

      Open Controls
      Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        He was poor tonight for sure.

        Open Controls
      Bennerman
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Lack of pace? I didn't get that impression.

        Also felt he was left completely unprotected tonight

        Open Controls
  FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Who to bench next GW and why?

    Kepa - Ederson
    Trippier - Shaw - White - Botman - James
    Fernandes - Mahrez - Rashford - Odegaard - Mitoma
    Haaland - Nketiah - Kane

    Currently benching; Ederson - Fernandes - Shaw - James.

    Open Controls
    FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      What a headache. Why get Fernandes only to bench him the next GW

      Open Controls
      FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Because I wanted him this GW and it costs me nothing next?

        Open Controls
        Casual Player
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Nah mate, bEnChInG hEaDaChE

          Even if you can afford 15 players you really want, you need to replace a couple with scrubs to avoid this.

          Avoiding selection decisions is definitely more important than points

          Open Controls
    NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I give up 😀

      Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I'd play James over Botman. Much higher ceiling, and should be available for more than 60 mins now that he's had some playing minutes in his legs

      Ederson vs Kepa is close. I don't see Villa scoring, and there's a chance that the Arsenal game ends up being tight. So I'd play Ederson, but I understand the appeal of Kepa's form (and Chelsea's improved defence) vs the unreliable West Ham

      Bruno vs Mitoma is close, but I agree on starting Mitoma for this one

      Open Controls
    POTATO
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Even though sgw Kepa outperformed dgw Ederson last time this occurred, I'd bench Kepa.

      Open Controls
  FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Looking to get rid of Walker…Who’s the best defender to get that doesn’t blank in 25, money no object?

    Already have Tripp/Bot/Robbo/Bueno/Walker

    Open Controls
    Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I take it you've got 3 x Arsenal up front?

      Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yes I do Saks/Ode/Nketiah

        Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I’m thinking either City Ake/Akanji or CHE or Spurs Perisic/Pedro

        Open Controls
        Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          No guaranteed 60+ mins starter on this list right now, but I'd go with Ake here due to his fixtures

          I have Akanji. I'm getting Porro for Shaw in GW24. I'll probably replace Akanji with James/Chilwell in GW28

          Open Controls
          Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            *Porro for Schar

            Open Controls
  POTATO
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Why on FPL team sheet is it Pedro Pollo, instead of just Pollo?
    Is it to distinguish him from all the other Pollos?

    Open Controls
    Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      He's a bit of a chicken.

      Open Controls
    coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Marco

      Open Controls
    POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      * or even just Porro? 😉

      Open Controls
  Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    I hate it when the gw starts with a Kepa clean sheet cause my ML opponents own him and now I have to go through the pain.
    Next gw also Chelsea early kick off playing first for the first time in the row

    Open Controls
    Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Third time in a row *

      Open Controls
  Scratch
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Kepa (somehow) highest PPG goalie in the game

    And still nobody wants him!

    Open Controls
    Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      As I commented earlier, anyone who remembers his darker days must find it hard to believe current exalted position.

      Open Controls
      Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Teams change. Players evolve

        This is why I don't like holding onto ideas like "I'll never buy that guy again! He burnt me too many times"

        1. He doesn't know you
        2. He's probably a young professional who wants to do a job he's (most likely) passionate about, supported by teams of staff who micromanage things from nutrition to sleep to workout equipment to decision-making to exact ways to strike a ball. He's more likely to improve than not, especially at the top level and especially if the issues are obvious
        3. If others have him in FPL while you stubbornly don't, especially if he's clearly the best in his position, you're losing FPL points in the context of rank by the end of the season. The points don't care about your history with said player

        Open Controls
        Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          I think we have to exclude Zaha from this .,,

          Open Controls
      Scratch
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        I have him, i'm very surprised at his hauls in the last few.
        As an FPL asset you couldn't ask for more - cheap and doing well, but as a premier league goalie he's still as dodgy as ever, only need to go back a few weeks to the Fulham and City games

        Open Controls
    POTATO
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      EO top 10k 35.3%
      EO top 400K 26.5%

      Open Controls
      Scratch
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Very surprised at those figures going by RMTs on this site

        Open Controls
        POTATO
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Last few weeks I see a lot of Kepa+Ward which has worked for many. Unfortunately I have had a rotation of Ederson/Kepa and have sometimes missed Kepa's hauls. But not this week 🙂

          Open Controls
          G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Kepa and Ward has been working for me, with Thiago Silva thrown in for good measure 🙂

            Open Controls
    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Just the cool kids
      Sad and bitter avoid
      hes around 35% in top 10,000

      Open Controls
    Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I had Raya 1-16, Kepa 17-now

      Pretty stoked with both.

      Philosophy is:
      - guess the best 4.5 keeper and forget about it

      I’ve been good at guessing this year

      Feel like Kepa was an easier guess. 4.5 keeper for a team that should be minimum top 7 by season end. Don’t overthink it

      Open Controls
  Price Changes
Ragabolly
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Risers: Mudryk (7.1) Mitoma (5.2) Zinchenko (5.1)

    Fallers: Darwin (8.7) Xhaka (4.9) Senesi (4.4) Kouyaté (4.4) Andreas (4.4) Zemura (4.3) Smith (4.3) Amartey (4.1) Dasilva (4.1) Colback (4.1)

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly

      The movements finally came after the deadline. Mudryk is an interesting one

      Open Controls
    rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Cheers 🙂

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      I will not have this Andreas slander...

      Open Controls
    POTATO
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      Was hoping for another Bruno rise due to the late influx. Too late now it's not going to happen again.

      Open Controls
      Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Unless he bags back to back hatties … so yup ..

        Open Controls
    POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly!

      To think Martinelli was on -400 today on fplstats. Hah!

      Open Controls
    G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Thanks Raga!

      Martinelli survives!!!

      Open Controls
    GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly.

      Open Controls
    Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Andreas going to be one of those players highly owned from start who hardly ever gets a price rise, then as players offload him he ends up dropping down to 4.2 or 4.3

      Open Controls
    FCHaalandaise
      11 mins ago

      So do they just manipulate price changes then or do fpl statistics just get it wrong?

      Is there a reason Martinelli didn’t drop for example?

      Open Controls
      Casual Player
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I doubt they manipulate, although I guess it’s possible

        I’d guess FPL statistics doesn’t have the algorithm totally nailed, and maybe is struggling with a mid season restart effect on prices

        cracks me up that FPL is the most simplistic fantasy sports game in nearly every facet to pick up… except for the one part where price changes are determined by a super secretive formula that isnt even logical and experienced players don’t know what’s happening

        Open Controls
  No Salah
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Would you bench boost this lot in GW23?

    Ward ( Tot )
    Almiron ( Bou )
    Estupenian ( Cry )
    Bueno ( Sou )

    Open Controls
    NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Nah save for later on when there’s some DGWs

      Open Controls
      G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        This...

        Open Controls
    McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      In my experience, bench boost yields 12 points if lucky (never got to 12 but got 10 once), so it is a pathetic chip that deserves little attention

      Open Controls
  The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    When are people thinking of WCing?

    Open Controls
    Scratch
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      Prior to a big DGW, possibly GW34 to set up a nice bench boost.

      Open Controls
  McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is anyone else (the last time i started like this i got destroyed because it was just me!. Haha), but i am concerned by the 0-0 creep in recent weeks. Those old enough to remember the 90s we had 0-0s regularly (but it was fine at least people were not being punched outside the ground for wearing the wrong shirt like the 80s), so on balance we were happy. EPL has been amazing since but so many 0-0s recently. Top tier team like Newcastle playing for the draw. 600m Chelsea being dominated by a Championship team. Liverpool losing their sh*t. Pep picking a reserve team every week. I fear for future, but fear more for the negative responses when i eventually wake up tomorrow!! x

    Open Controls
    Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      I reckon it’s a blip not a trend

      Chelsea and to a lesser extent Man City will click again in attack and goals will happen there. Newcastle can’t not concede goals forever, this isn’t 1980s Serie A

      In the meantime the mid table sides are coming at the big sides more now, increasing their chances to score but also leaving themselves open to concede. Which makes sense because an average EPL side now has more economic clout than a Champions League team from the continent. So if Napoli or Bayern come to play football, why wouldn’t Brighton or Fulham?

      Open Controls
      McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I hope you are right, for the sake of entertainment. Football trends are very cyclical by nature so who knows. The trend is worrying though. All the best!

        Open Controls
  D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    I think Boehly will retire before Potter after all these abysmal signings

    Open Controls
    FCHaalandaise
      just now

      Joao Felix got sent off

      Badiashile had helped keep a few clean sheets already

      Enzo looks immense

      Gallagher has done well and was decent yesterday

      Mudryk has been ill apparently

      Madueke looks exciting

      That's just a few of them

      They could come good. Could I say, not will. Auba, Cucurella, yea, rubbish that's true.

      Open Controls
    Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I think it’s a bit early to say anything about the signings.

      There are lot of EPL superstars that were drowned in hot takes about being rubbish after 1 game, 1 month, even 1 season

      Open Controls
  Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Dodged a bullet benching James over white. James needs to go now, probably for a city defender. Which one seems the most ‘nailed’?

    Open Controls
    POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I wouldn’t get rid of Reece now. They were just easing him in todays match

      Open Controls
    Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      He’s a buy now, not a sell!

      Open Controls

