278
Scoreboard February 4

FPL Gameweek 22: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

278 Comments
Share

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Newcastle United1 – 1West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers3 – 0Liverpool
Manchester United2 – 1Crystal Palace
Brighton and Hove Albion1 – 0Bournemouth
Brentford3 – 0Southampton
Aston Villa2 – 4Leicester City
Everton1 – 0Arsenal
Chelsea0 – 0Fulham

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

278 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    About to make this move...

    Robertson, Martinelli, Darwin -> White, KdB, Nketiah

    For a hit! Y/N?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Hell yes

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Done!

        Team looks like this now..

        Kepa | Iversen
        Trippier Shaw White
        KdB Mahrez Rashford Odegaard
        Haaland Kane Nketiah
        ¦ Botman Andreas Patterson

        0.3 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          just now

          Stellar!

          Open Controls
  2. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bruno, Almiron -> Saka, Odegaard (-4) worth it?

    Open Controls
  3. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Keep one for lee & LEI:
    A - Shaw
    B - Bruno.F

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Very nice bonus Bruno getting max baps. My TC might actually come good for once.

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      If u pray for a Rashford brace I'll pray for a Bruno brace 😉

      Open Controls
      1. PogChamp
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Deal

        Open Controls
  5. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Kepa
    Gabriel trippier shaw
    Kdb Mahrez Saka Bruno Rashford
    Mitro Haaland
    Ward gnonto bueno Ashby
    1 FT, 0.2M ITB.
    Mitro to Nketiah the obvious move? Or roll the transfer?

    Open Controls
  6. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Kepa Ward
    Shaw Botman Trippier Bueno White
    Ode KDB mahrez rash Bruno
    Toney Haaland Nketiah

    Got 2 frees and set so can think about the blanks ahead.

    Though really not sure what to do?

    Open Controls
    1. User Unknown
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      You need to ease your Manchester and Newcastle players out over the next few, so that you've got players in 25.

      Keep Trippier, Shaw and Rashford IMO

      Open Controls
    2. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I know the fixtures suck but Maddison constantly performs when healthy. You have the depth so you don't have to play him every week (yes I know his fixture suck). I'll be moving to him in 24/25 as they have a great run 26+.

      Your boring option is moving Botman. Dare I saw another wolves defender? I have Bueno too and a bit worried about his spot going forward.

      Regardless you are rolling 1FT - nice team!

      Open Controls
  7. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw Martinez
    Odegaard Martinelli Rashford Salah Andreas
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Gnonto Bueno Patterson - 1 FT, 3.6M ITB

    Would appreciate your feedback on this team, was thinking Salah & Andreas > KDB & Saka -4>

    Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Probably doing Toney to Nketiah as FT.

    Would you add Martineli to Saka or Bruno to KDB for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      In same boat

      Am doing first move plus KDB to Bruno for -4

      Open Controls
      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        *other way round obvs

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cheers kinda tough losing Brno tho

          Open Controls
  9. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Owner of Ramsdale Odegaard Martinelli, I need a long term triple up on Arsenal till 28 at least. Should I do Martinelli to Saka?
    Other thoughts are Ramsdale to Kepa(is it worth?) and try to bring Nketiah also

    Open Controls
  10. TheFridge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 mins ago

    Bumping. I'll hit yours if you hit mine.

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier, Shaw, Botman, Bueno, Patterson
    Bruno, Rashford, Martinelli, Odegaard, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Nketiah
    3.6 ITB

    Trying to prepare for next week's DGW and the blank in 25, where I'm planning to bench Trippier, Shaw, and Rashford. That means I need to move Bruno, Almiron, Botman, and Patterson over the next weeks, or just take a blank at a spot in 25.

    Considering:
    a) Bruno, Almiron, Martinelli > KDB, Andreas/Bailey, Saka -8 (Andreas/Bailey set up moves at defense for the blank in 25)
    b) Bruno, Almiron, Martinelli > KDB, Andreas/Bailey, Mahrez -8
    c) Almiron > Mahrez for free (but I'd have a benching headache)
    d) Bruno > KDB, the original plan before seeing Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I would remove Bruno and Botman for Mahrez/KdB and Ake/Akanji for a -4

      Open Controls
  11. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    In the unlikely event that anyone followed my advice last week I would like to apologise for recommending transferring Almiron to Casemiro, or getting Rodrigo (though I added the caveat to wait for the deadline).

    I did follow my own advice to bench Martinelli, play Kepa ahead of Ederson and TC Rashford so there's that along with the risky early transfer KdB > Bruno which worked out well. Best week so far, though it's only halfway.

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I would like to congratulate myself on endlessly telling everyone not to buy casemiro and to sell miggy

      Shame my GW is cra p

      Open Controls
  12. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bench Martinelli or Mitoma next week?

    Can't bench Kane or other Ars/MC/MU attackers

    Open Controls
  13. Roten Teufel
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    For the double:

    DDG (Ward)
    Trip | Burn | White (Cucu, Bueno)
    Rash | Bruno* | Martinelli | Odegaard (Andreas*)
    Haaland | Kane | Toney

    1 ft & 3.7 itb

    A) Bruno > KdB
    B) Andreas > Mahrez
    C) Other?

    Open Controls
    1. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  14. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    **Repost
    Kepa
    Gabriel trippier shaw
    Kdb Mahrez Saka Bruno Rashford
    Mitro Haaland
    Ward gnonto bueno Ashby
    1 FT, 0.2M ITB.
    Mitro to Nketiah the obvious move? Or roll the transfer?

    Open Controls
  15. RICICLE
    1 min ago

    For next gameweek’s double:

    Kepa
    Trippier - Shaw - White
    March - Saka - Rashford - Odegaard - Bruno
    Kane - Haaland
    ________________________________________
    Ederson: Schar: Aurier: Gnonto

    1FT, 2.8 ITB

    A) Bruno > KDB/Mahrez
    B) March > Mahrez
    C) Something else perhaps?

    Chers gents!

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’d go for B mate!!!

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.