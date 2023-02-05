299
Scout Notes February 5

FPL review: Johnson and Navas impress

299 Comments
Share

Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Leeds United is the focus of our latest Scout Notes piece.

FOREST ON A ROLL

Brennan Johnson’s (£5.6m) terrific first-half strike was the difference at The City Ground, as Nott’m Forest claimed an important 1-0 win over Leeds.

The in-form forward has now been involved in five goals in his last four appearances, scoring three and assisting two.

In that time, he ranks first among teammates for shots in the box (seven) and big chances (three).

“I am a little [surprised with my form]. I knew it was going to be a hard season and at times I found it really difficult but to get the goals for the team is massive and for myself it’s good for my confidence so hopefully it keeps continuing.” – Brennan Johnson

Nott’m Forest have had just 65 shots on target this season, the joint-fewest in the division, while only West Ham United are under-performing their expected goals (xG) by more (17 goals from 23.58 xG), but their ability to produce 1-0 wins is notable (this was their fifth of the season so far).

As a result, Nott’m Forest are now unbeaten in five Premier League games, with just one loss in eight.

“We’re building an identity, we’re building a team, we’ve been doing that from the summer so step-by-step.” – Steve Cooper

Keylor Navas (£4.5m), meanwhile, had some debut. Steve Cooper needed to bring in a new ‘keeper with Dean Henderson (£4.7m) injured and the former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain number one made an instant impact, making four saves and earning two bonus points. He was also comfortable with the ball at his feet when Nott’m Forest tried to play out from the back.

“Everyone knows what he’s done in the game in terms of decorated years and how experienced he is, but he still wanted to show who he is today. We’ve had a great few days with him, he’s showed fantastic humility, he’s really trying to buy in to how we play and the surroundings of the club so I’ve only got positive things to say at the moment. We’re delighted in the dressing room and he’s quite composed in the corner thinking ‘I’ve done that before’.” – Steve Cooper on Keylor Navas

GNONTO LIVELY

Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m), who is owned by just under five per cent of managers inside the top 100k, was Leeds’ most dangerous player at The City Ground.

The Italian could have had a goal and assist in the first half and put up some decent underlying numbers.

He created five chances – more than any other player on the pitch – and also drilled a dangerous shot on target.

In fact, he was so good it forced Nott’m Forest into a half-time change, with Serge Aurier (4.6m) introduced, which in turn pushed Neco Williams (£3.9m) into midfield.

Above: Only Havertz has created more chances than Gnonto in his position from Gameweek 17 onwards

As for Leeds, they are entertaining on the eye but not clinical enough.

Here, they dominated the stats and played well in the first-half, but having mustered just two shots from inside the penalty area during the goalless draw with Brentford in Gameweek 21, created just 0.79 xG at The City Ground.

Not putting the ball in the net is proving to be a real problem (they have scored just four in their last six matches), especially with a trip to Old Trafford up next, the second part of their Gameweek 22 double-header.

Their away form is particularly worrying: no side has won fewer Premier League points on the road than Leeds this season (five), with their only victory coming at Liverpool in October.

“I feel like we were the better team. We were on top from the beginning and we created lots of chances. The first time down the pitch they get a goal. We are struggling to turn performances into results and we’ve been in this place for a while. It’s hard for me to accept and it’s frustrating. And I’ve got to find ways to change that feeling and find ways to get the results we think we deserve.

We lost discipline a little bit and guys started running all over the place. We didn’t stick to the tactical plan as we wanted to.” – Jesse Marsch

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas; Williams (Ayew 90), Boly, McKenna, Lodi; Danilo (Colback 45), Freuler, Mangala (Aurier 45); Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood (Surridge 73)

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Struijk (Firpo 67); Adams, Roca (McKennie 57); Sinisterra (Summerville 57), Harrison (Greenwood 83), Gnonto; Bamford (Rutter 67)

299 Comments
  Eleven Hag
    5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Just saw that I got upto career best rank of 39k.

    Open Controls
    Steve Stiffler
      6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Havent been close to that in the last couple of years, best for me was my first year properly playing fantasy in 16/17 my rank was 4318, once in a lifetime probably

      Open Controls
    Robe Wan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Well done mate!

      Open Controls
    Bggz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      3 mins ago

      nice!

      Open Controls
  Rinseboy
    11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Bollocks who do I bench next week for these?!

    Kepa
    White Trippier Ake Shaw
    Rashford Bruno KDB Saka
    Haaland Nketiah Mitro

    Open Controls
    Rinseboy
      11 Years
      38 mins ago

      *from these!

      Shaw or Trippier maybe?

      Open Controls
    Eleven Hag
      5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
    Steve Stiffler
      6 Years
      35 mins ago

      thinking Shaw myself

      Open Controls
    JELLYFISH
      10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Bollocks bench Haaland

      Open Controls
    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Assuming you're benching the missing midfielder and defender then Shaw. Mitro second choice.
      Play Trippier, Bournemouth haven't scored in weeks

      Open Controls
      Rinseboy
        11 Years
        12 mins ago

        yeah Andreas and Patterson are already benched so probably Shaw although Forest could be a tough game for.Fulham too.so Mitro not a bad shout

        Open Controls
        Biggsy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'm benching both tbh. Mitoma starting ahead of Mitro

          Open Controls
    FourLokoLeipzig
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Definitely Shaw from that bunch. I'm debating between him and Andreas

      Open Controls
  FantasyClub
    2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Toney ➡️ Kane for a hit?

    Would mean benching Mitoma though…

    Open Controls
    Steve Stiffler
      6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yes i think so. Mitoma is on fire can you not bench someone else?

      Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mids
        Saka/Odegaard/Mahrez/Rashford/Mitoma

        Forwards
        Nketiah Haaland Toney

        Only other bench option is Rashford

        Open Controls
    FourLokoLeipzig
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Kane Vs leaky Leicester would be a captain option if it was for Erling's double. You want him in. For a hit and benching Mitoma may not be sensible short term, but the hit should pay off longer term

      Open Controls
      Biggsy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        8 mins ago

        *if it wasn't for

        Open Controls
  Eleven Hag
    5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Haaland is my only city asset now. Which move would you do to get one or two more? (1ft, 1.6itb)

    Kepa
    Tripps White Cucurella
    Rashford Bruno Saka Odegaard
    Haaland Kane Havertz
    - Shaw Andreas Bueno

    A) Cucurella -> Ake
    B) Cucurella -> Akanji
    C) Bruno --> Mahrez
    D) Havertz + Andreas -> Gnoto + Mahrez (-4)
    E) Cucurella + Bruno ➡ Lewis + KDB (-4)
    E) Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    Rinseboy
      11 Years
      35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Look at City clean sheets recently. That'll knock off A and B. C maybe. Don't like D but might be shrewd. Not E.

Not sure what else best tbh. Havertz probably priority

      Not sure what else best tbh. Havertz probably priority

      Open Controls
      Eleven Hag
        5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Yeah I do agree that Havertz is the priority, want to punt on Alvarez if he can get like 1 and half games in the double. Can't rule out Haaland rest vs villa at home.

        Open Controls
        Biggsy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          22 mins ago

          I don't think he'll rest Haaland at Villa. Too risky. They had last midweek.
          Alvarez could be a punt, but with blanks coming up is it another transfer or hit waiting to happen?

          Open Controls
          Biggsy
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 Years
            18 mins ago

            *rest, not last

            Open Controls
          Eleven Hag
            5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Yeah it would leave me with another headache for the blanks.

            Looks like Havertz won't be leaving my team any time soon. Do you think he would lose his place in the team or his 2 pts are safe for few more weeks?

            Open Controls
            Biggsy
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              8 Years
              just now

              Can see him losing it, Felix back soon and Fofana did ok. Chelsea not playing well so Potter has to shake it up

              Open Controls
        Hazz
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          1 min ago

          Alvarez didn't have a particularly good showing vs. Spurs (IMO). If I were you, I wouldn't go there.

          Open Controls
    Bggz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      32 mins ago

      city mids are always a minefield but this season is next level AND the defence have been dragged into the quagmire. im not going to try and bet on which will get 60+ in both games AND score points. think i'll just keep haaland and ignore the double

      Open Controls
      Eleven Hag
        5 Years
        20 mins ago

        Issue with having only one city player is that they got good fixtures coming up after the double and they play in the bgw25

        Open Controls
        Bggz
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 Years
          just now

          for sure there will be points coming .... but from whom is the question. its an expensive dice to roll

          Open Controls
    FourLokoLeipzig
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      32 mins ago

      A of those options, but I'd also be tempted to roll

      Open Controls
      Bggz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        2 mins ago

        same

        Open Controls
    Coys96
      5 Years
      28 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  Kantelele
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    How many chances do you give that Patterson will play in BGW25 ?

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Historically Dyche has been a manager that is fairly loyal concerning starts for players that are performing well.

      If he's still the same man, therefore you might expect Coleman to retain his starting berth - at least until his form drops enough to warrent swapping to Patterson. I'm guessing here, but it's a guess with reasons.

      Open Controls
      Kantelele
        just now

        unfortunatelly i think so too

        Open Controls
    Coys96
      5 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'd say quite low. Coleman is more of a Dyche player I feel and he might not even be fit

      Open Controls
  Jet5605
    8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Hi, 2 FT and 2.8 ITB

    A - Bruno & Toney > Kane & Saka
    B - Other suggestions?

    Kepa
    Gabriel - Trippier - Shaw
    Bruno - KDB - Martinelli - Rash - Almiron
    Haaland - Toney

    Ward - Schar - Greenwood - Patterson

    Open Controls
  J to the T
    6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Kepa
    Shaw Trippier White
    KdB Martinelli Rashford Mitoma
    Kane Haaland Mitro
    (Ward Almiron Bueno Patterson)

    1) Roll FT
    2) Almiron -> Mahrez / Odegard. Bench Mitoma
    3) Bueno -> Ake. Bench Shaw.

    Open Controls
  Coys96
    5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Over 3 weeks, how many points would you want to make up for a wildcard to be worth it?

    I've worked out I'll be about 25 points better off if I wildcard now rather than save it and take hits as I've left myself with no Arsenal assets and currently 9 blankers in GW25

    Hit the button or save?

    Open Controls
    Bggz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      7 mins ago

      save the wc and use FH for 25

      Open Controls
      Coys96
        5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wanted to save that for a big double

        Open Controls
        
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          theres so much uncertainty regarding blanks and doubles at this time i dont see how you'd pick a wc that would maximise points over the next 6ish gws. at least you can plan for 25, and with some strategic hits you could get enough arsenal

          Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sounds like your team is a mess so a WC could be on the cards

      Open Controls
  9. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    57 mins ago

    When do we find out about the blanks and doubles post 25?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Exactly then. Post 25. The FA cup games are between 25 and 26 so that's when it'll be confirmed

      Open Controls
  10. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Would you do this: Bruno Mitro > Mitoma Kane (-4)? Kane (lei) is really tempting ...

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      gaining kane is a good move medium term but losing bruno is a bad move short term. depends how youre going to navigate the banks and doubles coming up really.
      if you postponed it a week i doubt youd be worse off

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      On balance, yeah it probably is better move. See how Bruno does Vs Leeds on Wednesday

      Open Controls
  11. rjcv177
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Good evening guys.
    Very short on Arsenal (just nketiah)

    Who should be the order of priority?
    Saka
    Odegaard
    White
    Martinelli
    Gabriel
    Zinchenko

    Thkx in adv

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      first 2

      Open Controls
      1. rjcv177
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thkx
        I can get saka with white, or odegaard with Gabriel.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Wouldn't buy White right now. Whilst he's first choice his form has dipped and Tomiyasu is lurking.

          Therefore if I were you I'd opt for Gabriel & Odegaard. Although first two also good.

          Open Controls
  12. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    2 FT and 2.8 ITB

    A - Bruno & Toney > Kane & Saka
    B - Almiron & Toney > Mahrez & Nketiah
    C - Other suggestion?

    Kepa
    Gabriel - Trippier - Shaw
    Bruno - KDB - Martinelli - Rash - Almiron
    Haaland - Toney

    Ward - Schar - Greenwood - Patterson

    Open Controls
  13. Norco
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best combo?

    1. Bruno + Saka
    2. KDB + Martinelli
    3. Saka + Mahrez
    4. Bruno + Mahrez

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls

