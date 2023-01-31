80
Scout Reports January 31

What can FPL managers expect from Sean Dyche’s Everton?

4-4-2, “touch and go” team news updates, nicknames that end in ‘y’…

There’s always been a degree of mirth around Sean Dyche, his supposedly primitive tactics and his gravelly utterings but he was a hugely effective manager for Burnley for the best part of 10 years.

Now he takes the Everton manager’s job after the departure of Frank Lampard, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Toffees.

He inherits a team sitting 19th in the table and a squad almost completely overlooked by Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

So, can Dyche transform Everton’s fortunes and put the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) back on the FPL radar? This Scout Report outlines the Herculean task that awaits him.

THE HISTORY

After an 18-year playing career came to an end in 2007, Dyche joined the coaching staff at Watford. Spells as both the under-18 manager and the senior team’s assistant boss preceded him taking the head coach role at Vicarage Road, where he was to last just one season.

Dyche guided the Hornets to an 11th-place Championship finish in 2011/12, their best in four years, with some initial teething problems giving way to a run of just six defeats in the final 30 fixtures of the campaign.

That wasn’t enough to save his job: enter the Pozzos and their hire-and-fire approach, with Dyche becoming their first victim before a ball had been kicked in 2012/13.

Watford’s loss turned out to be Burnley’s gain, with the Clarets getting promoted to the Premier League in Dyche’s first full season in charge.

Demotion from the top flight happened in 2014/15 but an immediate promotion back to the big time followed the next year, with Burnley then enjoying five relegation-free seasons under Dyche in the Premier League before they finally dropped down in 2021/22. The Clarets dispensed with their long-serving manager’s services in April 2022, in a failed last-ditch attempt to beat the drop.

DYCHE’S MANAGERIAL RECORD AT BURNLEY
SeasonDivisionPlayedWonDrawnLostScoredConcededPointsPosition
2012–13Champ4616131762606111th
2013–14Champ 46261557237932nd
2014–15Prem 387121928533319th
2015–16Champ 46261557235931st
2016–17Prem381172039554016th
2017–18Prem381412123639547th
2018–19Prem381172045684015th
2019–20Prem381591443505410th
2020–21Prem381091933553917th
2021–22Prem 387141734533518th

DYCHE AT BURNLEY: THE UNDERLYING NUMBERS

DEFENDING
SeasonGoals conceded (rank)Clean sheets (rank)Shots conceded (rank)Shots in the box conceded (rank)Big chances conceded (rank)Expected goals conceded (xGC) (rank)
2016/1755 (11th)10 (=11th)672 (19th)369 (18th)52 (7th)n/a
2017/1839 (6th)12 (7th)570 (19th)330 (18th)58 (8th)52.36 (13th)
2018/1968 (16th)8 (=12th)653 (20th)387 (19th)84 (15th)62.69 (19th)
2019/2050 (=9th)15 (3rd)539 (=14th)320 (11th)64 (=6th)50.62 (8th)
2020/2155 (15th)11 (=11th)570 (18th)358 (18th)73 (=12th)55.56 (15th)
2021/2253 (10th)9 (=10th)603 (19th)394 (19th)71 (12th)64.91 (15th)

The story here is that Dyche-era Burnley tended to concede a lot of shots but not nearly as many ‘big chances’, so there were plenty of clean sheets and save points to go around.

It led to the likes of Nick Pope and Tom Heaton racking up some tidy FPL scores, with Pope’s return of 170 points in 2019/20 – from a starting price of £4.5m – a memorable one.

There was even mitigation for a porous 2018/19 campaign, with Dyche later admitting that he had underestimated the effect of European football on his squad: an uncharacteristically high 41 goals had been conceded by the halfway point of that season.

ATTACKING
SeasonGoals scored (rank)Shots (rank)Shots in the box (rank)Big chances (rank)Expected goals (xG) (rank)
2016/1739 (17th)392 (18th)214 (19th)38 (17th)n/a
2017/1836 (15th)378 (=15th)245 (12th)43 (=18th)32.80 (18th)
2018/1945 (=14th)360 (20th)253 (16th)67 (13th)45.19 (15th)
2019/2043 (12th)387 (18th)264 (=15th)80 (7th)48.47 (11th)
2020/2133 (18th)384 (17th)234 (17th)56 (16th)39.97 (16th)
2021/2234 (=18th)407 (17th)264 (17th)54 (17th)45.24 (16th)

Burnley never scored more than 45 goals in a single Premier League season under Dyche, while they were generally bottom-half material for most of the key metrics listed above.

But from a Fantasy perspective, the good thing was that we generally knew where the goals were coming from: in all five seasons from 2016/17 to 2020/21, at least one of his forwards hit 10 goals or more.

No midfielder scored more than three goals in any of those campaigns, meanwhile.

FAVOURED TACTICS

Image

Above: How Everton could line up in Gameweek 22

This one’s easy…

From his very first match in charge of Watford in August 2011 to his last fixture at the helm of Burnley in April of last year, Dyche has almost exclusively favoured a 4-4-2.

There have been variations and slight tweaks (a 4-4-1-1, for example) but barring the very, very occasional dalliance with a wing-back system, Dyche has remained faithful to his Mike Bassett-approved set-up for over a decade.

There’s even a detailed Masterclass video devoted to Dyche’s use of a 4-4-2, which is embedded below.

DYCHE’s IN-TRAY: EVERTON’S 2022/23 STATS

SeasonGoals scored (rank)Shots (rank)Shots in the box (rank)Big chances (rank)Expected goals (xG) (rank)
2022/2315 (19th)198 (19th)129 (17th)28th (=16th)20.44 (16th)
SeasonGoals conceded (rank)Shots conceded (rank)Shots in the box conceded (rank)Big chances conceded (rank)Expected goals conceded (xGC) (rank)
2022/2328 (=11th)320 (19th)220 (20th)42 (12th)36.98 (19th)

Everton’s numbers this season actually already look quite Dychean.

At the back, lots of shots are being conceded but not quite as many big chances or goals.

And up top, the goals have been in short supply. Only Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored on fewer occasions than the Toffees in 2022/23 so far.

THE PROSPECTS

We’re almost certainly not going to get free-flowing attacking football with Dyche in the Everton hotseat, something that may have happened if Marcelo Bielsa had taken the job as initially rumoured.

“We want to put out a team that works, that can fight and wear the badge with pride, beyond the tactical and technical.

“I’m not questioning any manager who has been here before, I’ve got to imprint my feeling and my style on it and that’s part of what I do.

“But it starts with hard graft, literally the hard yards. We have to fast-track it. We want truth and honesty and they will certainly get that from me.” – Sean Dyche

With Arsenal and Liverpool up first for Dyche, expect the bulk of the work to be on going back to basics off the ball (“hard yards”, “keep them one side”, “how crunched can we make the pitch” etc) in Gameweeks 22 and 23.

As for who might prosper in FPL in a Dyche-led Everton squad, there’ll be hopes that Jordan Pickford (£4.4m) can become the latest goalkeeper to benefit from the ample save/bonus point opportunities and occasional clean sheet that Burnley custodians enjoyed under their former boss.

On past evidence, there’ll be little of note to interest managers in midfield or at full-back. Dwight McNeil (£5.1m), who now reunites with his old boss, did provide seven assists in 2019/20, but in most part it was industry rather than invention behind the strike pairing.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) and an ‘out of position’ Demarai Gray (£5.3m) could well be Dyche’s front two at Goodison Park this weekend, with Gray taking on the support striker role occupied by the likes of Jeff Hendrick and Maxwel Cornet at Burnley, although Neal Maupay (£5.9m) is of course on the books if Dyche desires for a more orthodox strike pairing.

Calvert-Lewin’s aerial ability seems like a good match for his new manager.

Burnley were top-seven material for headed goal attempts/goals in each of Dyche’s last five seasons in charge – and when you bear in mind how unremarkable the rest of their attacking numbers were (ie 20th for goal attempts in 2018/19), it’s clear how much they relied on this approach:

Headed goal attempts (rank)Headed goals (rank)
2017/18110 (1st)11 (=6th)
2018/19100 (2nd)14 (=2nd)
2019/2093 (6th)9 (=5th)
2020/2193 (=5th)9 (=7th)
2021/22100 (2nd)11 (5th)

Gray, responsible for many of Everton’s set pieces this season, could also benefit, with the corner-taking Ashley Westwood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson racking up the assists at Burnley in previous campaigns, helped by their roles at dead-ball situations.

All of this is well and good but the question has to be asked about just when Everton assets would be under serious FPL consideration, as they don’t really get a sustained run of favourable games between now and the end of 2022/23.

In fact, they meet all of the current top 10 over the coming 15 Gameweeks, with an-as-yet unscheduled rematch against Arsenal to throw in somewhere too:

Gameweek 24-27 doesn’t look bad, with a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 28 as further incentive, but Dyche would really have to hit the ground running with his new troops for the Toffees to be considered a transfer priority over that period.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    I don’t think I’ve owned an Everton player since Timmy Cahill.

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Gray?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Yes, correct. I love Gray.

    2. jackruet
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      You forget baines?

  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    How safe is Ferguson? Not a bad record at 4.6. Good match ups till GW27. Nailed?

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Nailed? He didn't start the last game...

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Quite possibly injured too

  3. Catona75
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Quick question: I really want to keep de Bruyne, which makes it hard to get Bruno in. Why are people so obsessed with Bruno? Personally, I think Casemiro looks just as threatening. What am I missing?

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Recency bias perhaps

      1. Catona75
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Perhaps.

        I watch all United-matches, and would say Casemiro has been the stand out player for a kong time. He looks like Bruno the first year at United

    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I agree Bruno's stats not that great but he has returned in the last few games. Really not sure what to do.

      Do you think KDB has a chance of being benched again?

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I might just switch KDB to Mahrez, can see KDB being benched again against Spurs for Alvarez

        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          I already have Mahrez, would you still do KDB > Bruno or I was thinking of perhaps Odegaard.

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Odegaard probably makes more sense as the better long term pick

    3. theplayer
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      FOMO with Bruno

    4. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I am bringing him in this week then switching back to KDB immediately

    5. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Would you rather we didn't talk about Bruno?
      (I'll get my coat)

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        ...and if you like Casemiro then get him, and keep KdB. Simple.

    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      If that’s what you think ignore the herd and get Casimiro

    7. Mirror Man
      38 mins ago

      Quick question: I really want to keep Bruno in, which makes it hard to keep De Bruyne. Why are people so obsessed with De Bruyne? Personally, I think Rodri looks just as threatening. What am I missing?

      1. Dennis System
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Concentrate on your own game and don't worry what others are doin

    8. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Ignore the noise
      PPl will say get him...same ppl will then ask why all the teams look similar.

    9. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Plays a more advanced role, scores more, assists more, has better xG & xA, could be on pens, has a share of set pieces, shoots more, creates more chances... need I continue? Casemiro has decent threat for a DM but there are lots of obvious reasons why people prefer Bruno

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Of the 2 (bruno + cass) then Bruno yes. However is not essential other than a rank protector for this double. Win or lose with the heard but most likely lose.

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Hopefully!

  4. AbsolutelyNoIdea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Hi all ,

    Any ideas how I get Bruno in?
    Or do I go without?

    2FT 0.1 ITB

    Kepa
    Shaw, Trippier, White
    Odegaard, Rashford, DeBruyne,Mahrez
    Haaland, Kane , Mitrovic

    Ward, Digne, Patterson, Almiron

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Obvious one is KDB > Bruno.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        This. With the second question being do you reverse it in 23 or invest the surplus funds elsewhere

        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          I was probably not going to reverse it and get in someone else.

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            I'm thinking of that.

            But having KDB and losing before a double feels wrong. Plus need to shed United assets before the blank, so Bruno probably has to go anyway

            1. DavvaMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Have you thought about Casimiro?

              I could go Martinelli > Casimiro

              Then Casimiro > Odegaard GW23.

              1. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Yes. Would probably chop him in for Almiron. Only issue is that I can't afford Odegaard without downgrading elsewhere so would have to find another mid and probably do Mitro to Nketiah to triple on Arsenal

  5. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Bruno + Cancelo => KDB + Mings -4 will be justified hit for next week? It affects this weeks transfer planning

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sounds good to me. If you struggle with money to get KdB back, you could go for Mahrez instead

  6. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Best transfer to make with this squad? 1 ft and 1.6 in the bank

    Almiron to Antony maybe? Will most likely become Ødegaard for GW23

    Ederson, Ward
    Trippier, Gabriel, Shaw, Bueno, Patterson
    KDB, Martinelli, Rashford, Almiron, Andreas
    Kane, Haaland, Mitrovic

  7. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Any tasty rumours on deadline day ??

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      pizza's alround

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Harry Souttar to Leicester.

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      Dyche to Liverpool.

  8. DAZZ
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    90% sure i’m doing KDB > Bruno.

    Is Almiron > Odegaard worth a -4? Almiron is already being hooked early and also Gordon will eat into his minutes now.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Just do it for free next GW

      1. DAZZ
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Will probably also do andreas > mahrez next week. This is my issue. Probably keep bruno

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Almiron > Casemiro and keep KdB for dgw23

  9. Eric Banternaaa
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    My season is gone, back to back 5K finishes followed by this.

    However, I'm in some money leagues with prizes for manager of the month.

    I plan to use all my chips - TC, GH, WC & BB all in one month.

    Would you suggest February be the best month for this?

    Current team this GW:

    Kepa
    Trippier Botman Saliba Martinez
    Bruno Rashford Almiron
    Kane Haaland Nketiah

    Ward Foden Andreas Bueno

    Thanks in advance.

    1. SINGH
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      When TC? I feel this week with Rash or Bruno is goid

      1. Eric Banternaaa
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        GW22 - Rashford TC
        GW23 - FH - Tripple up on City & Arsenal
        GW24 - WC
        GW 25 - BB

        That's my thinking?

        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          just now

          It may have occurred to one or two others too (not naming names)

  10. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Everyone is doing kdb > bruno. Don't you want kdb back for dgw 23? What's the plan?

    1. villa_til_i_die
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      I’ll probably swap Bruno back for Mahrez, KDB’s ship has sailed I think!

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        just now

        This

    2. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kdb to Bruno then Bruno to Mahrez for me, hard to justify KDB price tag with recent output

  11. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Doesn't seem to be much mention of eriksen,....been in decent form as well. Any reason not as popular as other utd picks?

    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/UtdPlug/status/1619472291620089857

    2. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Casa holds a good goal threat too. Weg could be a surprise pick

  12. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Should I make any changes or hold?

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trip / Schar / Shaw (Bueno/Lewis)
    Ode / Rash / KDB / Almiron (Pereira)
    Mitro / Haaland / Kane

    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good, few options if you did want to make a transfer:
      Mitro to Eddie
      Almiron to Casimero
      KDB to Bruno

  13. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Debating Casimiro or Bruno.

    Casimiro means I keep KDB. If Eriksen is out does this change Casimiro attacking role? Will he play deeper?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      I think Casemiro is a good option especially if he saves you from additional hits down the line and needing to book in future transfers that will be needed to navigate the blanks

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        Not seen many Man U games, does Casimiro still play deep though?

        1. SINGH
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Box to box

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      I'm interested in this too. Already have Eriksen and it would be a much simpler switch to Casemiro...

  14. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Which do you prefer guys?
    A) Eriksen and Mitro to Rodrigo and Nketiah
    B) Eriksen and Mitro to Mitoma and Nketiah
    B) Andreas, Eriksen, Kane to Mitoma, Bruno, Nketiah (-4)
    B) Andreas, Eriksen, KDB to Mitoma, Saka, Bruno (-4)

    Ederson Ward
    Shaw Tripper Botman White Bueno
    KDB Rashford Eriksen Martinelli Andreas
    Kane Haaland Mitro

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      A) looks best for navigating next few weeks using only free transfers..

    2. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I like B... But the last version of B

  15. Tommo1212
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Very big differential call ….thoughts on Gundo for this gw only ? Chance of him starting playing pep roulette . Had more mins this season than I would I have expected?

    1. SINGH
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      No man why risk it

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      I make it a policy not to guess what Pep will do because I haven't a clue.

      But his guy does: https://twitter.com/4lex_mcfc

  16. SINGH
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Casemiro is the second coming. Absolute genius who doesn't play as a holding midfielder but very much a box to box. Vision of Zidane, technical ability of Ronaldinho, speed of Roberto Carlos, finishing of Henry, aerial ability of Crespo and team work of Totti. No other player comes close to him, best midfielder the premier League has and will ever see.

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not McTominay?

  17. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Was going to post about Cancelo going to Bayern but loath to interrupt the Casemiro chat

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      TSB 35.9% - high percentage of zombie teams perhaps

  18. bootsmanus
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    I can field a pretty good starting 11 but it's very similar to others in my league and I'm chasing

    Kepa
    Botman - Trippier - White - Shaw
    Fernandes - Rashford - Odegaard - Martinelli
    Haaland - Kane

    Sub: Ward - Almiron - Bueno - Mitrovic

    Got 1 FT. What to do?

    A) Almiron -> Mitoma
    B) Almiron -> Mahrez
    C) Save FT

    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd save, gives 2ft with more info about the blank 25

    2. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would start Almiron over Botman.

  19. antis0cial
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    This look good to go? Probably going to TC Rashford. Start Ake or Mitro?

    Kepa
    Trippier White Shaw Ake
    Bruno Saka Marti Rash
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Mitro Andreas Bueno

    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Good to go.Mitrovic

  20. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Chasing so gonna be brave and captain Bruno I think. Who's with me?

    1. Kodap
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      TC here I think

  21. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    If I'm happy losing KDB (will still have Mahrez and Haaland for the double) then can reinvest the funds this week. Which looks better:

    a. Mitro -> Nketiah (allows KDB back if I get cold feet)
    b. Almiron to Saka
    c. Almiron to Odegaard

    Not sure I see point in spending more on B? But it's A better than C?

  22. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Arsenal have kept 9 clean sheets, 7 of which have been away from home. Arsenal play a woeful Everton at Goodison this weekend.

    Kane up against City.

    Who scored more this weekend (!) White or Kane?!

