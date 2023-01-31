Transfer deadline day live updates: The new FPL arrivals

The January transfer window closes today at 11:00pm (BST) and late developments in the market could potentially shape Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ thinking going into Gameweek 22 and beyond.

Amid the carnival of yellow ties, made-up sightings in chip shops and besieged television reporters with phallic objects in their ears, this live blog will be rounding up the confirmed incoming deals that could present Fantasy bosses with new targets or hurt existing assets.

Matias Vina (Roma to Bournemouth, loan)

4:50pm – Update

A very slow day so far, in that an explosion of confirmed transfers feels imminent but the official announcements of Pedro Porro, Jorginho (£5.8m), Hamed Traore, Harry Souttar, Jonjo Shelvey (£4.8m) and Kamaldeen Sulemana still haven’t arrived.

10:00am – Harrison Ashby (West Ham United to Newcastle United, £3m)

The high-flying Magpies have followed up their big-money Anthony Gordon (£5.2m) purchase with a lower-profile addition.

Right-back Harrison Ashby (£3.9m) arrives to provide back-up to Kieran Trippier (£6.1m), although the 21-year-old has only ever played 365 minutes of first-team football – six of which in the Premier League.

LAST NIGHT – Matias Vina (Roma to Bournemouth, loan)

Late on Monday night came the confirmation that Roma left-back has joined Bournemouth on an initial six-month loan with the summer option of making the move permanent.

He follows Dango Ouattara (£5.0m), Darren Randolph (£4.0m) and Antoine Semenyo (£5.0m) through the door at Dean Court, with hopes that he won’t be the last addition.

The 25-year-old Uruguay international made two cameo appearances at the World Cup.