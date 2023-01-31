254
Transfers January 31

Transfer deadline day live updates: The new FPL arrivals

The January transfer window closes today at 11:00pm (BST) and late developments in the market could potentially shape Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ thinking going into Gameweek 22 and beyond.

Amid the carnival of yellow ties, made-up sightings in chip shops and besieged television reporters with phallic objects in their ears, this live blog will be rounding up the confirmed incoming deals that could present Fantasy bosses with new targets or hurt existing assets.

SELECTED INCOMINGS

  • Matias Vina (Roma to Bournemouth, loan)

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY – AS IT HAPPENS

4:50pm – Update

A very slow day so far, in that an explosion of confirmed transfers feels imminent but the official announcements of Pedro Porro, Jorginho (£5.8m), Hamed Traore, Harry Souttar, Jonjo Shelvey (£4.8m) and Kamaldeen Sulemana still haven’t arrived.

10:00am – Harrison Ashby (West Ham United to Newcastle United, £3m)

The high-flying Magpies have followed up their big-money Anthony Gordon (£5.2m) purchase with a lower-profile addition.

Right-back Harrison Ashby (£3.9m) arrives to provide back-up to Kieran Trippier (£6.1m), although the 21-year-old has only ever played 365 minutes of first-team football – six of which in the Premier League.

LAST NIGHT – Matias Vina (Roma to Bournemouth, loan)

Late on Monday night came the confirmation that Roma left-back has joined Bournemouth on an initial six-month loan with the summer option of making the move permanent.

He follows Dango Ouattara (£5.0m), Darren Randolph (£4.0m) and Antoine Semenyo (£5.0m) through the door at Dean Court, with hopes that he won’t be the last addition.

The 25-year-old Uruguay international made two cameo appearances at the World Cup.

  1. Cluckfuster
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Do you think Rico Lewis is now a thing?
    At 3.9 it can't hurt, right?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      I've had him for a while. Just a transfer in the waiting nd a 1 point machine, so yeah, it can hurt.

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Why are we still talking about City defence in times when almost all of them are fit to play?

      It can hurt. I'm not even sure if this is a case of explosiveness vs consistency. Paying £0.6m extra gets you a nailed and reliable defender from Newcastle, who usually ends up with 6 points or more.

      1. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Cancelo just left, Stones injured again and DGWs. A 3.9 defender has to be considered.

        1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Surely Ake with the chance of LCH or LB is the better bet

          1. St Pauli Walnuts
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Yep, with good aerial threat too. But Lewis worth considering if funds to be put to use elsewhere.

            1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 48 mins ago

              Yes true. If you avoid cameos its an FPL dream really.

      2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Some of us cant be getting in blanking players

  2. fivetothree
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Gtg?

    DDG
    Trippier, Schar, Shaw
    KDB, Rashford (c), Martinelli, Odegaard
    Haaland, Kane, Nketiah

    subs

    Ward, Almiron, Ream, Bueno

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Good to go.

  3. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Would you do

    A KDB to Bruno or
    B Almiron to Antony (keep KDB)

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      I'd be tempted by B

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      If you're skipping Bruno but still going for Man U, I prefer Casemiro

      Antony's lacked end product this season. You'd be hoping for a sudden change in fortunes, not a continuation of good stats and form

  4. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Konate hammy

    Matip + Gomez, then

    Not so relevant in FPL this season anyway

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Time to get on those [checks schedule...] hmph, Wolves & Everton attackers?

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        😀

      2. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Bueno's first double-digit haul is coming.

        1. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours ago

          Cancelo just left, Stones injured again and DGWs. A 3.9 defender has to be considered.

          1. St Pauli Walnuts
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            Whoops, reply failamondo.

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Interesting post I seen on Twitter

    Fantasy Scotland gives a free transfer to replace one of your players that moves to another league.

    I quite like this idea to be added to FPL. What do others think?

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Nah

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Hmm yeah I don't mind that, seems fair enough

    3. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      I think it should be like concussion substitution rules. If someone else gets a bonus free transfer then we should all get one.

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Or the bonus FT has to be for a player from the same club

  6. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Which move looks best?
    A) Eriksen, Mitro - Rodrigo, Nketiah
    B) Eriksen, Mitro - Saka, Gnonto
    C) Eriksen, KDB - Saka, Bruno (Bruno to Mahrez next week?)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      C

  7. dshv
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 10 mins ago

    Kdb Almirion -> Bruno Odeggard (2FT)? Or hold almirion for hammers home?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Nah go to Ode

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Easy

  8. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Just trying to sort my will card. The likely blanks are Man U vs Brentford and Newcastle vs Brighton right?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Yep. Have a look at this as well:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/30/how-blank-gameweek-28-looks-after-the-fa-cup-fourth-round/

      My recommendation for that Henry spot would be Alex Moreno

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Thank you.

  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    Think Sander Berge will be a regular starter at NEW if the move goes through?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Nope

      For settled clubs who are doing well, many of the January transfers will likely be backups. No reason to drastically change a winning team

      Howe had Bruno G and The Botman benched/rotated for a while before they got nailed, because the previous starters were doing well. And these two were clear upgrades at the time, even. ASM was their talisman until his injury, but now he can't get start over Joelinton at LW. Wilson's kept starting over Isak through his blanks

      I won't be bothered about new NEW players unless they're clear upgrades

  10. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Kepa
    Trippier, estupinan, Shaw
    KDB, Rashford (tc), Martinelli, Bruno
    Haaland, Kane, Gnonto

    subs

    Ward, cucurella, Andreas, Patterson

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Indeed. I would bump Andreas to 1st sub

      1. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yeah was thinking about that? Recon fulham will score? I think Chelsea with all their signings could bounce back

        1. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          And lower ceeling with kepa and andreas

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          I think Fulham will probably score 1, yeah. But my answer is also influenced by an uncertainty whether Cucu will start

  11. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Docherty off to Althletico?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      yep

  12. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Any love for a Rashford or Bruno TC?

    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yeah rash tc here

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Of course.

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Definitely maybe, some might say, he’s electric. D’You know what I mean?

      1. kysersosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        It’s all part of the master plan.

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          I hope, I think, I know.

    4. mojoindojo
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      On Rash.

    5. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      An extremely high amount.

    6. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      yeah, I'm increasingly tempted to put the TC on Rashford this week.

    7. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Rashford TC. Let's go!

    8. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      I was on Rash (TC) until the Eriksen news. Now I need to rethink.

    9. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Rash TC very tempting, but think I will still go Haaland as potentially bigger upside.

    10. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Eriksen injury has me saying no to Rashford TC

  13. tim
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Martinelli KDB Rash Mitoma Almiron
    Darwin Kane Haaland

    2FT
    Almiron to Casemiro
    Darwin to Nketiah

    Next week
    Casemiro to Mahrez

    3 Arsenal 3 City for the double, no hits required.

    What you reckon?

    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Nope wouldnt touch casemiro, good player -not in fpl tho

      1. tim
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Could do:

        This week:
        Almiron to Bruno
        Darwin to Gnonto

        Next week:
        Bruno to Mahrez
        Gnonto to Nketiah

        1. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          Way better

  14. mojoindojo
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Anything for a hit? 4.4 itb.

    Ward
    Shaw² Trippier Gabriel
    Martinelli Bruno² Rashford² Almiron
    Kane Haaland Nketiah

    Guaita Stones Andreas Neco

    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Would be tempted to do almiron > todrigo

      1. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        Rodrigo *

      2. mojoindojo
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        Tempting but Almiron has wham next.

  15. Wobbles
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Eriksen out until late April, early May.

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Shame, he made them tick

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        Man Utd no longer the post WC pacemaker

      2. Wobbles
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Big loss

  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Christian Eriksen will be out until late April or early May with an ankle injury.

    Enhances the appeal of Bruno

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Massive blow for United.

      F*** Andy Caroll.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      I really don't think it does.

      It means Bruno might have to play deeper.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Fred could be the direct replacement and ETH doesn't change Bruno's role.

    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      from set pieces point of view, yes it does but otherwise i dont think there are more upside for Bruno. It will impact united's general way of playing negatively, eriksen is a important player for them

  17. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Almiron to Saka / Odegaard worth a -4?

    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      I would

    2. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Maybe give Almiron a week and do it for free next GW.

  18. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    A salah to bruno -4
    B andreas to casemiro -4 keep salah
    C none

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      A

      1. The Wayfarer
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        A

  19. The Mighty Hippo
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    I realise that planning a few weeks ahead almost never works, but I thought I'd give it a go anyway. How does this look, any alternatives that you'd recommend?

    Kepa | Ward
    Trippier | Botman | Shaw | White | Patterson
    KDB | Rashford | Odegaard | Martinelli | Andreas
    Haaland | Kane | Wilson

    GW 22: KDB + Wilson to Bruno + Gnonto (-4)
    GW 23 Bruno to KDB
    GW 24: Patterson to Badiashile
    GW 25: Shaw to Alex Moreno
    leaving me 3.0M in the bank in GW26 to upgrade Andreas or Gnonto

  20. The Wayfarer
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    My plan for this GW was to save one of my FTs and use it for Darwin to Nketiah next GW. The idea was to give Darwin one last shot at glory. But do you think it's worth making the move this week? Basically, is Nketiah a better option than Darwin this GW?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Counter-point to consider: when do you expect Jesus to return, and do you think Nketiah will start over Jesus then?

      1. The Wayfarer
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        I think Jesus' return is far enough far in the distance right now not to worry too much about it. Nketiah looks nailed for the DGW, which is the main thing. His minutes will certainly drop when Jesus does return, though.

        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          OK, here's the thing: Jesus said he's on track to be back by GW25: https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1618231268579381254?s=20&t=n9gUu1jPJ_srPZslnZoFrg

  21. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Eriksen's injury has me confused. I don't know how this will go

    It might be like the Jesus injury which had the Arsenal attack continue ticking and scoring, with his replacement even scoring more often. It could have a huge negative impact instead

    But I can't say how this will go. I need data. There are too many possibilities

    To be clear, I do think Man U has the talent pool to reshuffle the pack and have Casemiro/Bruno take up the deep-lying playmaker role, or have Casemiro as a main CDM while Fred plays B2B and the rest of the front 4 continues as usual. I... Just don't know

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      I would assume Fred comes in & Bruno remains as 10. Not sure who else would play Bruno's role if he moved deeper? But I'm sure there's others here that know Utd better than me so interested to see other responses...

      I guess its also a slight dampener on TC prospects

  22. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Eriksen out for months. Screw Andy Carroll.

  23. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/31/how-to-navigate-the-next-few-fpl-gameweeks/

  24. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    With Ericksen out does that impact on decision whether to TC rash DGW22 or haaland DGW23?

  25. Matt442
    1 min ago

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier, Shaw, White, Botman, Cucurella
    KDB, Martinelli, Rashford, Mitoma, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Martial

    1 free sub, 1.1m itb

    Do you go:-
    A) Martial, KDB > Nketiah, Bruno for -4
    B) Martial > Weghorst
    C) Almiron > Odegaard

