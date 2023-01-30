219
Fixtures January 30

How Blank Gameweek 28 looks after the FA Cup fourth round

219 Comments
Blank Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals, so there’ll be blanks for FPL managers to navigate on that mid-March weekend.

After the results of the weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round ties and this evening’s draw for the fifth round, we now know a little more about which games will take place and who is likely to blank:

  • Four fixtures are definitely going ahead as things stand, only one of which was added after the FA Cup fourth round (Arsenal v Palace).
  • We will get between one and five postponements in Gameweek 28. Should the ties go the way of the fifth-round favourites, we will indeed get five postponements.
  • At least one of Liverpool v Fulham or Wolves v Leeds will go ahead. If Sunderland defeat Fulham and Leeds, both of these Premier League games will proceed as planned.
  • At least one of Man City v West Ham or Brighton v Man Utd will definitely be postponed. Based on the draw, it looks very likely that both games will have to be rescheduled anyway.
  • Southampton v Spurs also looks very likely to be postponed in Gameweek 28 based on the fifth-round draw, with Brentford v Leicester also probable.
GW28 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen if the following happens:
Arsenal v Crystal PalaceOn
Aston Villa v BournemouthOn
Brentford v LeicesterPossible blankIf Leicester beat Blackburn/Birmingham in the FA Cup fifth round
Brighton v Man UtdPossible blankIf Brighton beat Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Man Utd beat West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round
Chelsea v EvertonOn
Liverpool v FulhamPossible blankIf Fulham beat Sunderland in their FA Cup fourth-round replay and then beat Leeds in the fifth round
Man City v West HamPossible blankIf Man City beat Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if West Ham beat Man Utd in the FA Cup fifth round
Nottm Forest v NewcastleOn
Southampton v SpursPossible blankIf Southampton beat Luton/Grimsby in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Spurs beat Wrexham/Sheff Utd in the FA Cup fifth round
Wolves v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds beat Fulham/Sunderland in the FA Cup fifth round

We’ll only know the full extent of Blank Gameweek 28 just before Gameweek 26, when the FA Cup fifth round has taken place.

As for Blank Gameweek 25, you can read more about that here.

  1. Nespinha
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Best 4.5 defender for upcoming gameweeks?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Really depends on the GWs you'll need them.

      Most with Trippier/Shaw/Arsenal Def will be looking to players who play in BGW25 and also BGW28.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Yep - if planning for BGWs, then a Villa defender is probably standout with EVE and BOU in BGW25/28. I'm hopeful Alex Moreno steps up a bit.

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • 6 Years
          1 hour ago

          Just checked his NPxGI/90 over his career and now I'm very intrigued!

          Hopefully Unai gives us a useful Digne update.

          Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Could it be Lewis?

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Malacia or Wan-Bissaka.

      Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Estupinan or Moreno

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Estupinan

        Open Controls
    5. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I'm looking at villa. Decent 25 and 28 fixtures

      Open Controls
    6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I’ve gone Mings at 4.3 on WC as my 5th defender, decent fixtures in 25 and especially 28

      Open Controls
  2. tom2224
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Can anyone lend a hand with suggested transfers?

    Kepa
    Tripper Botman Mee Shaw
    Rashford KDB Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Mitrovic Andreas White

    Currently leaning towards KDB + Almiron > Bruno + Mitoma but KDB has the double next week...
    Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Shark
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Mitro - Nketiah
      Almiron - Bruno

      Open Controls
  3. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Bench one please.Rashford Fernandes Gnonto the other 3 players.

    a)Kdb
    b)Nketiah
    c)Saka
    d)Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Painful!

      Did you get Mitoma's points vs Leicester? Who did you bench last GW for him?

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Basically Fernandes and Gnonto for Kane+Andres(on my bench in gw21) would be my transfers now in gw22.

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'd bench KDB but it seems silly even typing that, enjoy the headache 😆

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not ideal
      Mitoma

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        or Gnonto even!

        Open Controls
        1. ted mcnure
          • 12 Years
          38 mins ago

          Bench Gnome

          Open Controls
  4. Rash
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Heads scrambled.. if man united and Newcastle reach the final then I'll have 6 players out plus Patterson but also want to be maximising the upcoming doubles.. some advice on what to focus on please!!

    De gea (ward)
    Trippier Botman shaw (white patterson)
    Kdb rashford almiron martinelli (andreas)
    Kane Haaland Mitro

    2ft 2.4itb

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      All cool, just shift say, patterson or andreas to say, mings or bailey
      and roll one

      Open Controls
    2. MrJobby
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Over next couple weeks Ward to kepa ?
      Patterson to Mings
      Almiron to odegaard
      I’m sure that adds up

      Open Controls
  5. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Bruno on +84%

    I’ll be priced out if he goes up, make the move now?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      He won't go up based on that.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Doubt he goes up tonight

      Open Controls
    3. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      See how he goes on Weds

      Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    KDB Almiron to Bruno Ode -4 and Rash TC?

    Kepa
    Trip/Shaw/White
    KDB/Rash/Mart/Almiron
    Haaland/Kane/Toney

    Ward/Cucu/Bueno/Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Farteta
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes for transfers, no for TC. Rashford never usually scores more than a goal whereas Haaland is more explosive.

      Open Controls
  7. BUZZBOMB
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Play Ward (avl) or Kepa (FUL)?
    Play KDB (tot) or Kane (MCI)?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Kepa | KDB

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        Thanks. Thats what Im on currently.

        Open Controls
      2. ted mcnure
        • 12 Years
        34 mins ago

        Yes, but play Kane surely?

        Open Controls
  8. asr
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Completely lost on who to swap for Cancelo, any suggestions? 2.1 ITB

    Ward
    Trippier Botman Shaw
    Bruno Odegaard Sala Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Kane

    Iversen Cancelo* Ake Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. asr
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Sala=Saka

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Would just wait a week - current XI looks fine and by next GW we'll have better visibility on BGW25

      Open Controls
      1. asr
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Makes sense, cheers.

        Open Controls
      2. ted mcnure
        • 12 Years
        33 mins ago

        agree

        Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Arsenal defender

      Open Controls
      1. ted mcnure
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        Ward to Ramsdale would work

        Open Controls
    4. MrJobby
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Cancelo to white swap iverson to kepe at some point maybe greenwood to someone if you can afford it

      Open Controls
  9. sentz05
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Best United defender to bring in?

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Average Wan Bissaka!

      Open Controls
  10. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Anyone else very tempted to play their wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Nooo! So much chaos..

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Nope.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    4. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      It’s probably worse time to play WC

      Open Controls
    5. MrJobby
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      I’m waiting till there is a major dgw and hopefully plan ahead so I can get everyone playing doubles and then bench boost

      Open Controls
    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nah
      Want better visibility on fixture schedule and a better look at some of the new January signings

      Open Controls
  11. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    I currently on White and Odegaard. Which third option for arsenal?

    A. Nketiah
    B. Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Settled on B myself

      Open Controls
  12. HurriKane
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Based on this season form which dream team wins?

    Open Controls
  13. HurriKane
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Based on this season form which dream team wins?

    London XI

    ------Ramsdale-------
    White, Saliba, Silva, Rico Henry
    ---- Partey, Xhaka -------
    Saka Odegaard Martinelli
    ------- Kane --------

    Manchester XI

    -------DDG-------
    Dalot Stones Martinez Shaw
    ---- Rodri Casemiro ----
    Mahrez KDB Rashford
    -----Haaland--------

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Manchester wins that 5-0

      Open Controls
    2. MrJobby
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      No idea but love to see that game for real

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yh would love to see a game like this instead of community sheild

        Open Controls
  14. MrJobby
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Bowen could be a differential but don’t like next couple games . Form over fixtures? Anyone taking a punt?

    Open Controls
  15. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    If u were getting an Arsenal defender who would it be?

    A Saliba
    B Zinchenko
    C Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      D White
      E Ramsdale

      Open Controls
      1. ted mcnure
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Could be a handy time for a gk switch, what with dbls and blanks

        Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
    4. Bezz82
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Need to move Cancelo so gk not an option right now

    Open Controls
  17. Captain Beefheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Who scores most points Bruno minus 4, or Man U defender, not Shaw I already have him

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Defender

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Beefheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Thanks, sort of convinced myself the same, basically thinking Bruno would have score to break even with the hit to get him in, no hit required for defender

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Problem with Bruno is he likes to jam points. May be more attacking if Eriksen is out

          Open Controls
  18. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Free transfers are valuable and I tend to use FTs to bring in players for at least 3-4 GWs.

    Why am I considering Bruno for 1GW then sell in 23 when I could bring in an Arsenal attacker as a long term pick this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Fever. Most succumb. I’m looking at Salah to Bruno or Casemiro. But I’ll hold longer than 1 gw.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Probably right with the DGW fever. Bruno in for Salah is an easy move. The hokey cokey with KDB just doesn't feel right

        Open Controls
  19. HurriKane
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Antonee Robinson rumored to be Cancelo replacement for city

    He's good but i think Rico Henry would have been a better option.

    Such an underrated fullback. Got pace and great at one one one defending.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      They've had a long-standing interest in him. Must definitely see something in him.

      Interesting as my Fulham-supporting friend doesn't think the fullbacks are all that amazing - although obviously had a good season so far.

      Open Controls
    2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Rico Henry is class, Jedi is a pretty tidy player too though for Fulham

      Open Controls
  20. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best arsenal defender to bring in? Price not an issue

    Open Controls
    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
    2. LosBlancos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
  21. LosBlancos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Reece James to start VS Fulham?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      No chance. Limited mins from the bench at best.

      Open Controls
      1. LosBlancos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's what I thought but reading articles that he's ready

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          just now

          He will be eased in. They won't risk a re-injury

          Open Controls
  22. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which arsenal defender to pick up?

    Open Controls
    1. LosBlancos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Literally answered above you mate

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
    2. Bezz82
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I like Zinchenko. He’s been shifting into midfield and with his low ownership as well

      Open Controls
  23. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Want 3 Arsenal attack so plan is to drop White this week and I’ll have 2 freebies next week for:

    Toney to Nketiah
    Rodrigo to Ode

    Question is… White to who?

    A) Moreno
    B) Bueno
    C) Another?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Villa defender for 25 and 28

      Open Controls
      1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        That’s what I’m thinking

        Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I like Moreno but is he safe when Digne comes back

      Open Controls
      1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Emery isn’t a fan of Digne. He might go this window

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Moreno is Emery's signing. I think he is first choice LB.

        Open Controls
  24. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bruno or Antony better?

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Silly question

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Surely you already know the answer to this question...

      Open Controls
  25. thepancakeman123
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Got 1.0m in the bank. Doing Mitrovic > Weghorst this week allows me to get Saka in for Almiron next week. Is that worth doing?

    Kepa
    Trippier, Shaw, Ake
    KDB, Rashford, Odegaard, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    Ward, Andreas, Bueno, Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Martial will be lurking

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I would rather save the FT than get Weghorst

      Open Controls
  26. jimmy.floyd
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Who is on pens for Man Utd?

    Open Controls

