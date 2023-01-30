How Blank Gameweek 28 looks after the FA Cup fourth round

Blank Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals, so there’ll be blanks for FPL managers to navigate on that mid-March weekend.
After the results of the weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round ties and this evening’s draw for the fifth round, we now know a little more about which games will take place and who is likely to blank:
- Four fixtures are definitely going ahead as things stand, only one of which was added after the FA Cup fourth round (Arsenal v Palace).
- We will get between one and five postponements in Gameweek 28. Should the ties go the way of the fifth-round favourites, we will indeed get five postponements.
- At least one of Liverpool v Fulham or Wolves v Leeds will go ahead. If Sunderland defeat Fulham and Leeds, both of these Premier League games will proceed as planned.
- At least one of Man City v West Ham or Brighton v Man Utd will definitely be postponed. Based on the draw, it looks very likely that both games will have to be rescheduled anyway.
- Southampton v Spurs also looks very likely to be postponed in Gameweek 28 based on the fifth-round draw, with Brentford v Leicester also probable.
|GW28 Premier League fixture
|Status
|A blank will happen if the following happens:
|Arsenal v Crystal Palace
|On
|Aston Villa v Bournemouth
|On
|Brentford v Leicester
|Possible blank
|If Leicester beat Blackburn/Birmingham in the FA Cup fifth round
|Brighton v Man Utd
|Possible blank
|If Brighton beat Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Man Utd beat West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round
|Chelsea v Everton
|On
|Liverpool v Fulham
|Possible blank
|If Fulham beat Sunderland in their FA Cup fourth-round replay and then beat Leeds in the fifth round
|Man City v West Ham
|Possible blank
|If Man City beat Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if West Ham beat Man Utd in the FA Cup fifth round
|Nottm Forest v Newcastle
|On
|Southampton v Spurs
|Possible blank
|If Southampton beat Luton/Grimsby in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Spurs beat Wrexham/Sheff Utd in the FA Cup fifth round
|Wolves v Leeds
|Possible blank
|If Leeds beat Fulham/Sunderland in the FA Cup fifth round
We’ll only know the full extent of Blank Gameweek 28 just before Gameweek 26, when the FA Cup fifth round has taken place.
