How Blank Gameweek 28 looks after the FA Cup fourth round

Blank Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals, so there’ll be blanks for FPL managers to navigate on that mid-March weekend.

After the results of the weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round ties and this evening’s draw for the fifth round, we now know a little more about which games will take place and who is likely to blank:

Four fixtures are definitely going ahead as things stand, only one of which was added after the FA Cup fourth round (Arsenal v Palace).

We will get between one and five postponements in Gameweek 28. Should the ties go the way of the fifth-round favourites, we will indeed get five postponements.

At least one of Liverpool v Fulham or Wolves v Leeds will go ahead. If Sunderland defeat Fulham and Leeds, both of these Premier League games will proceed as planned.

At least one of Man City v West Ham or Brighton v Man Utd will definitely be postponed. Based on the draw, it looks very likely that both games will have to be rescheduled anyway.

Southampton v Spurs also looks very likely to be postponed in Gameweek 28 based on the fifth-round draw, with Brentford v Leicester also probable.

GW28 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen if the following happens: Arsenal v Crystal Palace On Aston Villa v Bournemouth On Brentford v Leicester Possible blank If Leicester beat Blackburn/Birmingham in the FA Cup fifth round Brighton v Man Utd Possible blank If Brighton beat Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Man Utd beat West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round Chelsea v Everton On Liverpool v Fulham Possible blank If Fulham beat Sunderland in their FA Cup fourth-round replay and then beat Leeds in the fifth round Man City v West Ham Possible blank If Man City beat Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if West Ham beat Man Utd in the FA Cup fifth round Nottm Forest v Newcastle On Southampton v Spurs Possible blank If Southampton beat Luton/Grimsby in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Spurs beat Wrexham/Sheff Utd in the FA Cup fifth round Wolves v Leeds Possible blank If Leeds beat Fulham/Sunderland in the FA Cup fifth round

We’ll only know the full extent of Blank Gameweek 28 just before Gameweek 26, when the FA Cup fifth round has taken place.

As for Blank Gameweek 25, you can read more about that here.

