Chip Strategy February 8

When is the best time to Wildcard in FPL?

297 Comments
It’s that time of the season again when Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers start to ponder various chip strategies, including the best time to Wildcard.

The answer, of course, is partly team dependent.

In fact, over 11% of managers inside the top 10k had already used the chip before Gameweek 22.

However, for the rest of us, some Wildcard windows do appear more appealing than others, which we’ll explore below.

GAMEWEEK 29

This should be a big Double Gameweek and one of the better opportunities to Wildcard or Free Hit.

It’s also worth noting an international break precedes Gameweek 29, allowing additional time to tinker and react to any injuries, which is always welcome.

Mikkel Tokvam’s excellent Transfer Algorithm had a go at predicting which teams could Double and Blank earlier this week (it was produced prior to Tuesday’s Double Gameweek 25 announcement), which you can see below.

If a team has a score of 2.00, it’s a guaranteed Double for that club, while a lower figure – like the one we see for Manchester City in Gameweek 28 – suggests there is a high chance of a Blank.

These are, of course, only predictions, but can prove very useful for planning purposes.

As you can see, a lot of teams can potentially Double in Gameweek 29; the only two who can’t are Arsenal and Everton.

However, things get complicated when we consider that some of those sides will also blank in Gameweek 28 due to clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals.

At present, there are only four confirmed games scheduled to take place in Blank Gameweek 28, so dead-ending your team into this round of fixtures, then freshening up your squad the following week with a squad packed full of ‘doublers’ is appealing.

We’ll only know the full extent of Blank Gameweek 28 after Gameweek 25, when the FA Cup fifth round has taken place, but here’s a quick recap of where we currently stand.

GW28 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen if the following occurs:
Arsenal v Crystal PalaceOn
Aston Villa v BournemouthOn
Brentford v LeicesterPossible blankIf Leicester beat Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round
Brighton v Man UtdPossible blankIf Brighton beat Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Man Utd beat West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round
Chelsea v EvertonOn
Liverpool v FulhamPossible blankIf Fulham beat Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round
Man City v West HamPossible blankIf Man City beat Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if West Ham beat Man Utd in the FA Cup fifth round
Nott’m Forest v NewcastleOn
Southampton v SpursPossible blankIf Southampton beat Grimsby in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Spurs beat Sheff Utd in the FA Cup fifth round
Wolves v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds beat Fulham/Sunderland in the FA Cup fifth round

The main issue with this strategy is that you’ll not be able to use another chip in Gameweek 29. Now, this isn’t necessarily a problem, but if you still have your Bench Boost, you probably won’t want to use it until Double Gameweeek 34 or 37. As a result, it’s likely you’ll have a bigger squad, with more money left on your bench each week.

If using your Wildcard ahead of Gameweek 29, Free Hitting in Blank Gameweek 32 – which coincides with the FA Cup semi-finals – could form a nice chip strategy.

GAMEWEEK 33

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    In a 253:
    A)Ward (2nd goalie) and Johnson B)Sanchez (upcoming doubles) and Gnonto

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      352 even*

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      You can do Pep formations in fpl?

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        The idiotic play you mean?

        Open Controls
    3. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
  2. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Shaw, Fernandes and Rashford (TC). Big game ahead...

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Just want them to lose. And everyone around us. Realistic chance to win it all this year after ages. Don't want any pressure.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Smoke em if ya got em

      And I do

      Open Controls
  3. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Still a success all round regardless of whether Fernandes (TC) gets outscored by Rashford (TC)!!!!

    Open Controls
  4. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    So if you’re top 10K and normal C rashy you want him to blank, just, Bruno to haul and Shaw is irrelevant?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Shaw EO is around 80

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Bruno red card would be delightful if you ask me

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        An ugly one, with at least 2 matches ban so we had to sell

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Wish I had him to sell

          Open Controls
  5. Kaneyonero
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Which 'Ford' will score today?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Rash

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Harrison? Don't think so
      Wegford

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Harrison. Heard he is at a pub.

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      not Bradford

      They're not playing tonight.

      Open Controls
    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Fordnandes?

      Open Controls
    6. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Fredford

      Open Controls
    7. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Stretford End

      Open Controls
  6. Radulfo28773
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Ngonford

    Open Controls
  7. JoeSoap
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Would you prioritise Saka or Mahrez this week? Almiron likely to go (no game 25)

    Ward
    Tripper, White, Shaw
    Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron, Bruno
    Haaland, Kane, Mitro
    Raya, Botman, Andreas, Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    2. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I guess Saka is absolutely nailed whereas we can't say that about Mahrez.

      Open Controls
    3. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Thanx. He is the safer option.

      Open Controls
  8. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Big zero points coming off my bench via Digne for Donkey Martial no-show. Foden no-show (1st on bench). Brutal.com

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      No Zaha?

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Had him for couple of weeks after the restart, but not thereafter, thankfully...

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          The whole gallery of trolls 😀

          Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Digne autosub would be a blessing compared to Casemiro

      Open Controls
  9. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Just on the radio and there’s a whole other match going on!

    Open Controls
  10. dabber7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Gabriel is 100% staying in my defence but which two other Arsenal players do you think is optimal?

    A) Saka & Odegaard
    B) Saka & Nketiah
    C) Odegaard & Nketiah

    Many thanks

    Open Controls
  11. saplingg
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    I'm not sure about bringing in Mahrez. (have 3 ars, haaland Ederson), feels like I've missed his hauls and rotations impending.

    I need to swap a 25 blanker for a doubler. Is anyone considering Robbo this week against toothless Everton? (for luke Shaw)

    Open Controls

