FPL Double Gameweek 25 opinion: Open your mind to Liverpool assets

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser talks about Liverpool players now that their Double Gameweek 25 has been announced.

Before you know it, more Double Gameweeks have been announced.

We recently got the news that Gameweek 25 will now be of both the Blank and Double variety. These are the teams that will play twice:

Now let’s talk about a few things. I have seen people being extremely close-minded towards getting in some Liverpool assets. Whilst I do understand such scepticism with the poor form they’ve been in, I am a firm believer that underlying data such as expected goals (xG) is a strong indicator of future returns.

UNDERLYING DATA

OTHER FACTORS

A couple of additional factors worth considering here are that Fulham won their FA Cup replay against Sunderland, meaning that Liverpool could still blank in Gameweek 28 if the Cottagers beat Leeds United in the fifth round.

We’ll only have this information after the Gameweek 25 deadline has passed, so we’ll have to roll the dice before knowing Liverpool’s future for sure.

Also, with Arsenal also having an attractive Double Gameweek 25, the need for Liverpool assets slightly reduces because managers will be just as likely to captain one of these assets instead.

Now defensively, I agree that Jurgen Klopp’s side has looked far from convincing and, even though van Djik might return, it’s the completely broken midfield that’s causing them to concede chances for fun. I’ll quietly observe their defence but am certainly more interested in their attack right now.

Moving on, there are a couple of things I wanted to add. James Tarkowski (£4.2m) is a budget-enabling gift at the moment, given that Sean Dyche’s Everton have a good immediate fixture run, including a Double Gameweek 25 and a confirmed outing in Gameweek 28.

They are one of the teams you should be assessing, especially if in need of a defender or goalkeeper. Assets are cheap and there’s a reason I said ‘Sean Dyche’s Everton’ and not just Everton.

Also, if you own Brighton and Hove Albion assets and are thinking of selling them for their Blank Gameweek 25, I would reconsider. Some of the predictors on Twitter are expecting a double for them in either Gameweek 26 or 27, so keep that in mind.

That is it from me this week. We dive deeper into the implications of Gameweek 25 and look at the upcoming doublers in this week's episode of The FPL Wire