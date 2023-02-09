20
Pro Pundits February 9

FPL Double Gameweek 25 opinion: Open your mind to Liverpool assets

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser talks about Liverpool players now that their Double Gameweek 25 has been announced.

Before you know it, more Double Gameweeks have been announced.

We recently got the news that Gameweek 25 will now be of both the Blank and Double variety. These are the teams that will play twice:

Now let’s talk about a few things. I have seen people being extremely close-minded towards getting in some Liverpool assets. Whilst I do understand such scepticism with the poor form they’ve been in, I am a firm believer that underlying data such as expected goals (xG) is a strong indicator of future returns.

UNDERLYING DATA

OTHER FACTORS

A couple of additional factors worth considering here are that Fulham won their FA Cup replay against Sunderland, meaning that Liverpool could still blank in Gameweek 28 if the Cottagers beat Leeds United in the fifth round.

We’ll only have this information after the Gameweek 25 deadline has passed, so we’ll have to roll the dice before knowing Liverpool’s future for sure.

Also, with Arsenal also having an attractive Double Gameweek 25, the need for Liverpool assets slightly reduces because managers will be just as likely to captain one of these assets instead.

Now defensively, I agree that Jurgen Klopp’s side has looked far from convincing and, even though van Djik might return, it’s the completely broken midfield that’s causing them to concede chances for fun. I’ll quietly observe their defence but am certainly more interested in their attack right now.

Moving on, there are a couple of things I wanted to add. James Tarkowski (£4.2m) is a budget-enabling gift at the moment, given that Sean Dyche’s Everton have a good immediate fixture run, including a Double Gameweek 25 and a confirmed outing in Gameweek 28.

They are one of the teams you should be assessing, especially if in need of a defender or goalkeeper. Assets are cheap and there’s a reason I said ‘Sean Dyche’s Everton’ and not just Everton.

Also, if you own Brighton and Hove Albion assets and are thinking of selling them for their Blank Gameweek 25, I would reconsider. Some of the predictors on Twitter are expecting a double for them in either Gameweek 26 or 27, so keep that in mind.

That is it from me this week. We dive deeper into the implications of Gameweek 25 and look at the upcoming doublers in this week’s episode of The FPL Wire which you can view below:

20 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    I think i'll get an Everton defender and a Wolves defender to cover holes in my team to field XI.

    I have room for a Liverpool midfielder but i won't break the bank for Mo, and that doesn't leave much behind that unless Jota gets back ASAP.

  2. Drogba Legend
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Cheers all. Help appreciated. 2FT

    Kepa
    Tripp - Botman - White
    Almiron - Rash - Bruno - Martinelli
    Toney - Kane - Haaland (C)

    Ward - Shaw - Andreas - Bueno

    A) Toney + Bruno > KDB + Nketiah
    B) Toney and Almiron/Andreas > Mahrez + Nketiah
    C) Toney and Shaw/Botman > Nketiah > City defender (probably Ake/Akanji/Lewis)
    D) Something else?

    Can't decide between KDB and Mahrez. Cheers all

    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'd actually go B there.

  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    I agree with Lateriser. Salah could be an extremely prudent pick in GW25.

    1. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      It could also be a catastrophic failure. He's a total punt , end of

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hence the words 'could be' as opposed to me saying he 'will be'.

        Big difference.

      2. Herogrows
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I think punt isa bit strong, 2 matches for a great player against not great defenses , I’ll have a piece of that.

  4. Thursday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    A few pressers today, belatedly sent over to me (all times in GMT):

    1.30pm - Cooper, Rodgers, Jones
    2pm - Conte

    Also had one listed for ten Hag at 12pm, which I don't think is right (nothing reported on so far).

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      (Also it's Stellini still filling in for Conte)

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Oh wow, Conte back in the mix at Spurs? Quick recovery.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Nope. It was a typo.

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Someone hit the snooze button this morning! 😉

  5. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Think its also worth pointing out that its 5 games in 15 days for Liverpool, with the DGW wedged in between new RMA MUN. With Jota & Firmino returning from injury, maybe prudent to be wary of rotation in the DGW (for Darwin especially)?

  6. Herogrows
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    I’ll be getting Salah in, he might not be as great this year but we know he can explode!Also I still seem to have Darwin in my team so that’s enough pool for me, certainly no defenders

  7. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hi all,
    Really struggling to make the right move here. Can you help?

    Kepa
    White Trippier Ake
    Odeguard Martinelli Rashford Bruno
    Kane Haaland

    Toney Shaw Andreas Bueno

    1ft & 3m ITB

    Thanks!

    1. Herogrows
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I’d save the transfer, boring as that is

    2. Rash
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Martinelli to saka

  8. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Didn't Bananarama do a song about Nathan Jones once.
    Quite appropriate really with them slipping down the league into oblivion.

    And why do I own Ward-Prowse?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nathan Jones, you've been gone too long.

      Probably not what Luton fans are saying now.

      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        just now

        If a woman could die of tears
        Nathan Jones, well, I wouldn't be here
        The key that you're holding won't fit my door
        And there's no room in my heart for you no more

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same.. May get rid after gw25.

  9. Rash
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on white bruno andreas to Lewis saka odegaard for a -8?

    Gives me 3 arsenal and city for the double.

    Kepa
    Trippier shaw white
    Kdb bruno rash martinelli andreas
    Kane Haaland

    Ward Gnonto botman Patterson

    1ft .6itb

  10. hustler7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    What are the best moves here? Currently for this week I am looking at either:

    A) Martinelli & Bruno to KDB & Saka (-4)
    B) Almiron to Mahrez (free)

    Current team:

    Kepa
    Trippier Ake White Shaw
    Rashford Bruno Martinelli
    Kane Nketiah Haaland

    Ward Almiron Andreas Patterson

    Still deciding whether to TC Haaland this weekend. Just hope he can beat/match Rashford's score this week.

