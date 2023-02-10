292
FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With another Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) starting on Saturday, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Arsenal and Manchester City players, the forthcoming Blank Gameweeks or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Who would I rather have in GW25 - Salah or Darwin ?

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I, u, we

    2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah

    3. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah

    4. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I U We

    5. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Mo

    6. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Salah

    7. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Salah

    8. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thanks guyz so it's unanimous in favor of Mo

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        more like unanimously against punting on Nunez again?

    9. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Darwin might be dialled in by then, Jota is also back.

    10. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't go anywhere near Darwin.

  2. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    4-3-3 with Shaw, KDB, Saka and Nketiah

    Or

    3-4-3 with Fernandes, Mahrez, Saka and Nketiah

    TIA

    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B.

  3. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Votes please

    A) Schar -> Ake
    B) Bueno -> Lewis
    C) Fernandes -> Mahrez
    D) Martinelli, Toney & Schar -> Mahrez, Nketiah & Tarkowski (-8)
    E) Something else

    Ederson*
    Gabriel*, Trippier, Schar
    Saka*, Martinelli*, Fernandes, Rashford
    Haaland*, Kane, Toney

    (Ward, Andreas, Shaw, Bueno)

    Cheers

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      E

      Depends on £ itb?

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers - zero in the bank. Would you not fancy Ake* or Lewis* to get more points than Schar? (and with Newcastle blank coming up)

    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      a

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    3. estheblessed
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Can you do Andreas to Mahrez? Otherwise I think its fine if you were to press me Id say B)

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers. I neglected to say - 1 FT and 0.0 ITB!

  4. estheblessed
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    G2G or Mahrez in for Almiron for -4?

    Pope
    Trips, Akanji, White
    Rashford, Bruno, Saka, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane, Nketiah

    Ward, Shaw, Almiron, Beuno

    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Humm. With Newcy blank incoming I'd probably go for it just to make things a bit interesting (Andreas usually has a pretty low ceiling).

      1. estheblessed
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        I hadnt even thought about the coming blank! I just know that Almiron is out of form atm (he'll probably score now).

        1. Catastrophe
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'm preparing myself for that too. I got rid of him too but regrettably decided not to shift him on for Mitoma when everyone else did.

          1. estheblessed
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yea that Mitoma looks decent. I plan to get him soon as may be for Andreas

  5. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Repost soz

    What to here lads, got 2FT and dazzling 2.6 ITB (willing to take a hit). Shaw/DDG duo is killing me.

    De Gea, Ward
    Shaw,Trippier,White,aperraud,Bueno
    Martinelli,Kdb,Rashford,Almiron,Andreas
    Kane,Haaland,Toney

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      DDG to

      Kepa
      Pope
      or Raya then

    2. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not Pope or Raya unless you are happy with Ward versus Arsenal in 25.
      Kepa would be a good bet as he plays in both 25 and 28.

      Almiron to Saka or Odegaard this week looks a no-brainer.

  6. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Had some good feedback on the previous thread, looking for one or two more opinions please;

    Do I bench boost this week? GW22 was my 4th best score of the season, bringing me up to 1.8M and if I finish outside the top 100K it would be the first time in 3-4 years so would be gutted.

    Kepa
    Trippier, Shaw, Badiashile
    Mahrez, Ode, Rash, Bruno
    Haaland (c), Nketiah, Kane

    Ward, Mitoma, Burn, White

    Ward - Meh, it's Ward.
    Mitoma - Palace have two clean sheets in their last nine fixtures (benched him last week for Mahrez/Nketiah and feeling hurt).
    Burn - Bournemouth have scored once in their last seven fixtures.
    White - Double game week.

    1FT. 0.7ITB.

    1. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Play White over Shaw and give serious thought to Burn over Badiashile (double Chelsea or double Toon vs Bournemouth?).
      Save your BB for a big double game week where most of your players including your bench play twice if you can.

    2. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      You can switch Ward to a decent keeper and go for it!

  7. putana
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    anyone else planning on selling kane in 25 to bring in salah?

    1. estheblessed
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      No! Not on current form.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      KDB is the easier route

    3. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I've agreed with Myself to leave Kane alone (in my team) and consider other options only.

    4. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bruno to Salah would be my move

    5. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nah, Kane stays ticking over nicely

    6. Shipstontrev
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No, you’re on your own there.

  8. Fodboldfrank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Hey Tom,

    Considering a sideways move to Saka/Ødegaard/Zinchenko from Martinelli/White or getting a third City player - or a combination of the above. What would be your play?

    Kepa/Ward
    White, Akanji, Trippier, Shaw, Bueno
    Bruno, Rashford, Martinelli, Mount, Andreas
    Haaland, Nketiah, Kane

    1 FT 2.6m ITB. Used TC, other chips left. Think the last chips are allocated for GW28+.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Mount to Mitoma

      But he blanks soon

  9. DGW27 Confirmed
    Zebras
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Brentford & Brighton DGW announcement: https://www.premierleague.com/news/3055696

    Southampton v Brentford and Brighton v Crystal Palace move to Matchweek 27

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Woohoo

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good for Brentford players

  10. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    New (DGW27!) article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/10/double-gameweek-27-confirmed-for-brighton-brentford-palace-soton/

  11. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bench Shaw or Toney?

    1. Shipstontrev
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Shaw

  12. fylde2022
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Bruno & Shaw out for KDB & Tarkowski... -4

    Yay or nay? I'm trying to clear some blankers.

    Arrizabalaga
    Trippier Botman White
    Rashford Saka Bruno Martinelli
    Mitrovic Kane Haaland

    Ward Andreas Shaw Patterson

    1.7m itb
    1FT

  13. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Toney to Kane worth a hit? I think the hit could be repaid this gw and Kane is better long term.

  14. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    So hard to choose.. thinking about C

    A, B or C?

    A) Bruno and Mitro to Mahreze and Kane
    B) Martinelli to Saka
    C) Greenwoord, Martinelli to Mitoma and Nketiah

  15. urosz
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bench one
    A) Kulu
    B) Andreas
    C) Toney
    D) Rashford

