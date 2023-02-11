West Ham v Chelsea team news: Mount a sub, Madueke and Felix start

Double Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the London Stadium, where Chelsea are West Ham United’s visitors.

Kick-off is at 12:30 GMT.

Reece James is the only player on show with a double-digit ownership in FPL but among ‘active’ teams, this match is all about Kepa Arrizabalaga: the in-form goalkeeper is owned by 55.88% of the top 10k, by way of example.

As for the team news, Mason Mount is benched for the first time in the Premier League since Graham Potter took over.

The England international is one of three players who makes way from the side that drew 0-0 with Fulham, with Conor Gallagher and Hakim Ziyech also having to be content with places among the substitutes.

New signing Noni Madueke makes his first start since joining the Blues in the January transfer window, while fellow winter recruit Joao Felix returns from suspension to take his place in the Chelsea attack.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also makes his first start since before the World Cup, while Mykhailo Mudryk keeps his place on the left flank.

West Ham boss David Moyes names an unchanged side from the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, with defender Thilo Kehrer shaking off an injury to make the starting XI.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Lucas Paqueta, Rice, Emerson Palmieri, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ings, Soucek, Hegyi, Anang.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Madueke, Joao Felix, Mudryk, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gallagher, Datro Fofana, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka.

