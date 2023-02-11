748
Dugout Discussion February 11

West Ham v Chelsea team news: Mount a sub, Madueke and Felix start

748 Comments
Double Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the London Stadium, where Chelsea are West Ham United’s visitors.

Kick-off is at 12:30 GMT.

Reece James is the only player on show with a double-digit ownership in FPL but among ‘active’ teams, this match is all about Kepa Arrizabalaga: the in-form goalkeeper is owned by 55.88% of the top 10k, by way of example.

As for the team news, Mason Mount is benched for the first time in the Premier League since Graham Potter took over.

The England international is one of three players who makes way from the side that drew 0-0 with Fulham, with Conor Gallagher and Hakim Ziyech also having to be content with places among the substitutes.

New signing Noni Madueke makes his first start since joining the Blues in the January transfer window, while fellow winter recruit Joao Felix returns from suspension to take his place in the Chelsea attack.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also makes his first start since before the World Cup, while Mykhailo Mudryk keeps his place on the left flank.

West Ham boss David Moyes names an unchanged side from the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, with defender Thilo Kehrer shaking off an injury to make the starting XI.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Coufal, Lucas Paqueta, Rice, Emerson Palmieri, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ings, Soucek, Hegyi, Anang.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Madueke, Joao Felix, Mudryk, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gallagher, Datro Fofana, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka.

748 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Swan
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Goal disallowed if its an accidental handball in the build up but they ignore Souceks save. \0/

    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      They must've thought souceks hand was NOT in an unnatural position

  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Chelsea interested in make an offer for souceck

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Backup for Kepa

  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Does Soucek get any save points?

  4. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    500million more investment required in this Chelsea side

    1. Stram Dunk
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      A good coach investment

    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      I’d say at least a billion more needed to keep the plastic fans happy.

      1. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Nobody mentioned plastic fans previously re Chelsea Wonder where you copied that from ?
        No originality.

        1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          25 mins ago

          Wow you invented the word plastic. Another outrageous claim from award winning liar Slugtch

          1. Slouch87
            • 7 Years
            19 mins ago

            Read the my statement above more clearly then get back to me ( give you a clue - the "re Chelsea" bit is relevant).
            Another factual statement from myself .
            You will not find a single untruth on here from me as opposed to your catalogue of proven lies witnessed by many .

  5. A guy
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    I can see why VAR didn’t give a penalty there. For situations where a player is falling down and his hand serves as support for the fall, the guidelines are that it shouldn’t be deemed a foul play.

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      He threw himself down there though

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      it was intentional

      a little disguise but for anyone who's played it's obvious enough

      1. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah. He's even looking. Deliberate as.

    3. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      So a player can fall down to save a shot with his hand?

    4. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Disagree, he knew what he was doing

    5. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      He was looking at the ball & moved his shoulder to save the ball with his hand

    6. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      Ask yourself if he’d have fallen like that if the shot was to the other side of him.

  6. Rash
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    After all the clamour to get out martinelli it would be very ironic for him to haul.

    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      I'm a martinelli & expect this

      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        *seller

      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Nice surname

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      quietly confident of a haul

    3. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      You know he will too, just the way it is

    4. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      If he scores ex-owners will need Nketamine to get over the pain.

      1. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        I'm salibating at the prospect.

    5. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      I kept him and White... so expect both to get y/c and off at 59 mins.

      1. Rash
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Same here

  7. The Swan
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Soucek looking at the ball as he puts his hand in the way.

    https://twitter.com/Chels_HQ/status/1624415036071444484?t=V98XSy7O-aOCd03W4Ao0mg&s=19

    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      He was falling, where did you expect his hands to be? In the sky?

      1. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        Strange coincidence that it landed directly behind the path of the ball.

        1. ZeBestee
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          He was falling, and given his stature, at least one hand would go down to support his body not to hit the ground.

          1. Slouch87
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            Directly behind the path of the ball. Clear penalty

            1. ZeBestee
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yeah maybe if the ball did touch the hand.

          2. Twisted Saltergater
            • 13 Years
            25 mins ago

            By that logic, every gk “falls” towards the ball

          3. Slouch87
            • 7 Years
            24 mins ago

            Which would more naturally have fallen not behind the path of the ball.

    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Even on 1st look I thought penalty

  8. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Chelsea with all that investment should at least be climbing up the table. If they dont get CL next season, it will be utter failure.

  9. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Does actually look like it came off his knee though?

    1. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yeah saw it like it was the knee, as the hand quickly moved in the direction of his body.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      No

      https://twitter.com/LDNFootbalI/status/1624417635696795648

      https://twitter.com/Vancho666_CFC/status/1624417753623822337

      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Those are still shots where the perspective doesn't show you the gap between his hand and the ball.

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 13 Years
          26 mins ago

          It 100% didn’t hit Soucek’s knee

          1. Bartowski
            • 12 Years
            22 mins ago

            Well that settles that then...

            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • 13 Years
              21 mins ago

              It’s not an opinion!

              1. Bartowski
                • 12 Years
                14 mins ago

                Opinion - a view or judgement formed about something.

                1. Twisted Saltergater
                  • 13 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  An opinion is subjective. It is a fact that the ball didn’t touch Soucek’s knee.

                  1. Bartowski
                    • 12 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    You've formed an 'opinion' on the video you've seen. A somewhat obscured video where the ball is travelling fast. VAR has seen that and their own video and formed a different opinion based on that.

                    1. Twisted Saltergater
                      • 13 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Please just go and watch the other camera angle. There’s a ton of daylight between the ball and his knee.

                      VAR didn’t give the pen because they thought Soucek was using his arm to support his fall. Nothing to do with his knee.

                      1. Bartowski
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        Okay, I have watched the videos, I would lean more to his hand now because of the odd spin of the ball, although it is still somewhat obscured to be certain.

                        I don't think that's true what you're saying about VAR though, that is the opinion of the ref BT Sport employ. VAR haven't made a statement as far as I know and like I said, do have their own cameras they look at.

                    2. Slouch87
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      I've seen a number of video replays from many angles from various service providers. The ball does not at any point touch any part of Soucek's knee. Transparently clear.

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          I mean just watch the various bits of footage. It clearly doesn't touch his knee. Not sure what you're trying to argue.

          1. Bartowski
            • 12 Years
            10 mins ago

            I have watched the video. It looks like it comes off his knee. And neither of us have watched the additional videos VAR has available to them.

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1624419598433935362

              You can see at the 1:58 Mark especially that the ball hit his arm and not his knee.

              Strange horse to sit yourself atop.

            2. Twisted Saltergater
              • 13 Years
              6 mins ago

              You haven’t seen the video from the camera behind the shot which BT Sport showed at full time.

      2. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        It could still be the knee.

  10. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Did the Martinelli to Saka move. Waiting for Saka penalty miss and Martinelli scoring the rebound.

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      It is loading...

    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      I sold to ode

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      So Saka's getting an assist!

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        😀

    4. ZeBestee
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Saka has been really good. Martinellu could do well but your transfer has logic so relax.

    5. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Don't curse my boy 🙁

  11. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Anyone sell both white & martinelli?
    I just sold Marti as it was for FT & didn't fancy triple city

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      White was an easy hold for me. Don't see any logic behind all the panic with him

      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        Hive mind influencers. One guy said it and they all without thinking went oh u might be right

  12. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    1,618 managers have already sold Martinelli, do they have a time machine?

  13. The Mighty Hippo
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    The West Ham goalkeeping coach was furious at Soucek for not gathering the ball.

  14. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Mudryk yet to impress. He clearly isn't the full package just yet and may take time to show his talent. His touches are too heavy and will need to improve his passes/final ball and link up play. He can either go Hazard's path or Dan James path and it looks like it is inclined to the latter.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not pairing him up with Cucurella down that flank will help. Cucurella's passing/positioning has been gash.

      1. ZeBestee
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah he looks electric but some of his passes are atrocious. He definitely has the physical attributes to become world class but PL is tight defences and doesn't give you a breather. Would have been terrific in a team which utilizes counters.

