84
Champions League February 13

UCL Fantasy tips for the round of 16

84 Comments
Share

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) is back this week – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game to return.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, UCL Fantasy also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Our Champions League content continues this week as FPL Milanista (aka Obay) assesses the players taking part in the round of 16.

ENTER A UCL FANTASY TEAM HERE

UCL Fantasy: Milanista

Champions League football is back this coming Tuesday! Football fans all over the world must be eager for the elite competition’s resumption, just like Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers searching for an alternative platform after a reasonably shocking week (so far).

In this article, I’ll be previewing the round of 16 teams and give out some tips and strategies that I tend to follow in such Fantasy games.

ROUND OF 16 OVERVIEW

FPL Gameweek 10 tips: Dance like no one's watching 1

Before jumping into the games, we must be aware that the current format of the Champions League splits the round of 16 games over four days and this is vital information for our strategies, as it gives us the option to pursue captaincy success on four occasions instead of two.

It’s fair to say that predicting a winner of this year’s competition is not straightforward, as we’ve seen a lot of fluctuations in team performances before and after the World Cup. The bookmakers are favouring Manchester City to grab their first UCL title but, before Gameweek 23, their recent performances had dipped. Yet the presence of a certain Norwegian striker should boost their chances of tasting European success.

Before selecting my team for the knockout phase, I try predicting the winners of each tie to focus my attention on players most likely to progress and therefore not need replacing with transfers further down the line. This is very important as it gives you the luxury of using free transfers on catching some in-form players and differentials instead of fixing holes.

TUESDAY

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 4
AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur

Starting at the San Siro, AC Milan will host Spurs in a seemingly evenly contested match. The Italian side has had a disastrous post-World Cup run and, if we exclude their second-half performance on Friday night against Torino, haven’t shown any sign of progressing.

On the other hand, Spurs had two really good games against Fulham and Man City but were thrashed by Leicester City on Saturday. It’s worth noting that both teams will be missing their first-choice goalkeepers.

Of course, I may be emotionally influenced here but I hope that our European pedigree will edge the tie and take the Rossoneri to the quarter-finals after a long wait.

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

The second game of the night will see a Kylian Mbappe-less (€11.3m) Paris Saint Germain host Bayern Munich in a tie that I believe has the French outfit attempting to keep their chances alive for his probable return in the return leg.

Players like Jamal Musiala (€7.0m, ten goals and six assists in the Bundesliga) and Leroy Sane (€9.3m, six goals and three assists) must be strongly considered because the German champions are a real contender for the trophy.

WEDNESDAY

FPL review: Kepa hauls again but James misses out on clean sheet 2
Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

On Wednesday, in-form Borussia Dortmund host a Chelsea side that has drawn their last three league games. The German outfit must fancy their chances at home, while the Blues may be relying on this competition after an underwhelming domestic campaign that has them currently sitting in ninth place.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (€4.5m) and Reece James (€6.2m) may be my favourite ways of investing in Chelsea, while the current form of Jude Bellingham (€7.5m) makes him the go-to option for Dortmund.

Club Brugge v Benfica

On the same day, Benfica visit Club Brugge and are favourites for progression. In terms of players, Joao Mario (€6.1m, 12 goals and four Primeira Liga assists) is the standout pick, while Alex Grimaldo (€5.3m), Nicolas Otamendi (€4.7m) and Goncalo Guedes (€7.5m) should be strongly considered.

NEXT WEEK

FPL Gameweek 11: Sunday's goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The following Tuesday’s fixtures see a very strong Napoli travel to Eintracht Frankfurt and this is one of the games that I would happily target in UCL Fantasy, by investing in the team that is currently storming Serie A.

Victor Osimhen (€7.9m, 16 goals and three assists) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€5.9m, eight goals and nine assists) are strong contenders to be in my squad, while a strong case can be made for adding an attacking defender like Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.1m).

Meanwhile, reigning champions Real Madrid will visit Anfield for a replay of last season’s final. Both have been quite leaky recently but Liverpool will need to be massively strengthened, particularly at the back, if they are to stand a chance against Los Merengues.

I’d keep an eye on Karim Benzema (€10.7m), Vinicius Junior (€10.0m) and Federico Valverde (€6.6m), whilst Mohamed Salah (€11.2m) always remains an option if you believe the Reds will score.

The next day, Man City and Inter Milan are favourites to qualify over RB Leipzig and Porto respectively, with Erling Haaland (€11.1m), Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) and Riyad Mahrez (€9.8m) on your shopping list.

As for the other game, both teams are in good form but the Italian side has a higher calibre of players that might push them through.

Lautaro Martinez (€8.5m) has scored five goals in his last five Serie A games, while their wing-backs are always good for an attacking contribution but do get rotated a lot. It’s Matteo Darmian (€4.3m) and Federico Dimarco (€4.6m) who have started most Serie A fixtures since the World Cup. For Porto, there is a certain Diego Costa (€5.2m) in goal, with his insane record of saving penalties.

MORE TIPS

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2022/23

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

84 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    If you go in to Liverpools squad on FPL and filter form, their best player atm is Alisson with 3.2pts and then Robbo with 2.0pts. Salah is on 1.8pts with Gakpoo and Nunez is on 0.8.

    Very grim stuff before that DGW.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      No. Just means you can load up on Wolves.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Haha true.

        Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Honestly prefer Everton to look good tonight than pool

      Cheap defence assets at the ready as opposed as to being pulled into a heavy commitment for potential duds!

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If Diaz is back for DGW25 he could be an option

      Open Controls
  2. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    PGMOL confirm John Brooks has been replaced as VAR for both Liverpool v Everton tonight and Arsenal v Manchester City on Wednesday evening. Brooks was VAR for Palace v Brighton on Sat when wrong offside line was drawn.

    Open Controls
  3. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Having been on the Sané and Mané TC fails in the past, I'm actually feeling pretty good about my Haaland 4 point mega haul

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Did you cap Duffy that time too?

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      This is how I felt after having suffered through both fails myself when I TCd Bruno in a TGW in which he blanked 3 times but got 8pts

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I think Haaland plays vs Arsenal as well tbh.

      Open Controls
  4. boc610
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    so hearing theres going to be an investigation into why john brooks has an FPL team and also that he had benched Estupian

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Seriously?

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        no man is stupid enough to put his career on the line for a fantasy game.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          I sure hope not.

          Open Controls
        2. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Im sure there are a few on here that probably would.

          Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yeah heard about this. Absolutely scandalous.

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        he'll probably get a longer ban than John Yems

        Open Controls
  5. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Question is: do you risk Erling before Leipzig next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Arsenal a bigger game than Leipzig, so yes.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      It's a 6-pointer at the top of the league. If he's fit he'll play, which I feel like he must be given Pep first said he thought he wasn't injured but then said his usual "we will see, if he's not ready he won't play" sort of thing. I think he's just playing mind games

      Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Im more worries for the NFO game.

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        This is why it is essential to have a decent playing bench this season and not just fodder

        Open Controls
  6. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Just saw this comment on The Athletic regarding João Félix, says enough about Chelsea's attack this season:

    "After just 147 minutes playing for Chelsea, he has the 4th most shots on target for the entire season

    1. Havertz (17)
    2. Sterling (10)
    3. Mount (9)
    4. Félix (6)"

    Open Controls
    1. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      I've considered a move to Felix from Kane this week to free up funds to get Salah in and captain him for the DGW25. Felix vs Saints this weekend could be a haul.

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        I’m going for Felix this week, easy for me as it’s Greenwood to Felix, the only worry is Southampton sacking the manager as they might just give it their all for the new man coming in.

        Open Controls
        1. Tic Tacs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          True, I may just roll and bring in Darwin for the double. See if Liverpool show signs of life tonight in the derby.

          Open Controls
  7. Simon69
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Worth rolling or just make planned transfer this week and do Botman > Tarkowski?

    Ederson

    Trippier - Kilman - White

    Rashford - Fernandes - Mahrez - Saka

    Haaland - Kane - Nketiah

    Subs: Willy - Mitoma - Burn - Botman

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      You don't need Tarko for GW24 so just save it. Anything could happen between now and GW25 deadline.

      Open Controls
      1. Simon69
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Sensible! Cheers

        Open Controls
  8. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Play Mitoma or Odegaard next week?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      No one else?

      Open Controls
    2. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Saka Mahrez Mitoma Ode Rashford
      Haaland Kane Toney

      Nope. It’s one of those two for me

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Wouldn't bench Øde here. Between Mitoma, Toney, and maybe Mahrez if unsure of mins between Arsenal & Leipzig.

        Open Controls
  9. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Benching headache for next week. Play one of:

    A. White (avl)
    B. Tarkowski (LEE)
    C. Bueno (BOU)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tarkowski

      Open Controls
      1. Heavy Cream
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sorry, thought you asked who to bench! Play White.

        Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Don’t think Bueno has enough upside to take the minutes risk. Decide between the others after their games this week

      Open Controls
  10. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Is Robo or Trent just too risky for DGW25?

    Open Controls
    1. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not necessarily. It depends on what it costs you to get them in though

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        True , maybe I should consider then as can do botman to Robo then downgrade Bruno for liv, Everton or wolves mid

        Open Controls
  11. Heavy Cream
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Why is Bueno getting more attention on here than Kilman?

    Open Controls
    1. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Because many have him

      Open Controls
    2. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      £0.4m. You may see his name a bit more because people got him on their world cup wildcard, so are hoping he's kept his place. For those of us with neither, i'll be going for Kilman now that Bueno's place is less clear.

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Is he? Maybe because he is cheaper. Doubt he is a regular starter though with Nouri around.

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Is Alt Nouri still going to start now - he was subbed at half time this weekend?

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Apparently Wolves did better when Bueno came on so advantage Bueno now i would expect.

        Open Controls
  12. Ooh Ah Cantona
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    I'm quite glad that Gillett showed a yellow card to Wolves player Lemina Vs Southampton.
    Just because "Yeah but it happens all the time" doesn't mean it's okay.

    I'm tired of players surrounding the referee whenever a decision goes against them. Remember how bad it used to be years ago with half a team screaming and pointing in the refs faces, and don't want it to go back to that.

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Is there even a 'the third person that approaches me gets a booking'? That's what Neves said the reason was, and it appeared to happen in the United game too.

      Doesn't seem like many of heard of it as a rule, but fair play if it is. Like you say about the old days.

      Open Controls
      1. Ooh Ah Cantona
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        I've been Googling! I found this new law when introduced back in 2016 and copied and pasted key points below.

        Dissent towards match officials

        Yellow cards will be issued to players who:

        Show visibly disrespectful behaviour to any match official
        Respond aggressively to decisions
        Confront an official face to face
        Run towards an official to contest a decision

        Surrounding match officials

        A yellow card for at least one player when two or more from a team surround a match official.
        The FA will continue to sanction teams when they surround match officials.

        Open Controls
    2. Slouch87
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Too true. I remember that Man Utd team starting it all off. Familiar sight of Gary Neville and gang in the refs face.

      Open Controls
  13. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Chances of Rico Lewis either starting or making an appearance on Weds. Will free up Shaw bench points for another player if he doesnt.

    I dont think Pep risks him, in either scenario. Peps team yesterday was a real throwback to experience.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Don't get your hopes up, he'll probably cameo

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Aké ahead of Shaw for me, so not even a sweat 🙁

        Open Controls
    2. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I am hoping for the same, but preparing for a Lewis 1pt cameo.

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Arsenal with pacey wingers, he could be needed and may even start

      Open Controls
    4. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cameo

      Open Controls
  14. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Will any trams blank in DGW26 or 27? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Sorry *teams

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Oh ok thanks - thought read something about that but maybe another GW

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Just 28 & 32.

          https://twitter.com/MikkelTokvam/status/1624175403790114818/photo/1

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Thanks mate

            Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Think it's just the train and bus drivers who have gone on strike. Not 100% sure, though.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Oh ok, haven't heard anything about this. I'm not in the UK anymore.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          😳 Didn't spot the trams typo so that went over my head at first...

          Open Controls
      2. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ha ha very good !!

        Open Controls
  15. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Why Mahrez took the pen ffs!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I got hit too. TC Haaland. Had to get it out of the way this week.

      Rodri grabbed the ball. Then Gundo stepped in and was like "whats up here". Then Mahrez and Haaland came over and it looks like Gundo "split the bill" with Rodri by giving it to Mahrez (and not Haaland).

      One goal and 1 assist would have been fine out of that game (even with the subbing at HT).

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Crazy… really I think if I buy Mahrez too then Ederson will start taking pens

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Haaland had a knock

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I was wondering why Haaland didnt seem to compete for it much. But how bad is a knock. Id still want to bury it. Still, this is pro football i suppose.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I think he still wanted it (as did Rodri for some reason)! But Gundo's decision I suppose

          Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would think as trainer had only just been on treating his muscle issue so probably not a great surprise given he subsequently went off.

      Open Controls
  16. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you do March -> Mitoma FT?

    Or just keep rolling with March.

    Benched him this GW 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Possible to double up for 26-7 (or just 27 even)?

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Did not even think of that.... I'll prob do KDB to Mitoma then

        Open Controls
  17. Alexv
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hey Milanista, im pretty sure you have the captaincy rules wrong. It reads maximum 1 captaincy change, and this changes the whole strategy, would be cool if you check it out.

    Open Controls
    1. Alexv
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      @milanista10

      Open Controls
    2. Alexv
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I see rules are different in English than in Spanish. Messaged UEFA about it and will post if any reply. Ill assume daily changes are the ok for now.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers. Not 100% clear to me. This is the first MD with 4 distinct days within it. Rules imply one captaincy change but aren't explicit

        Open Controls
  18. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    For GW24 who should be the first defender on your bench:

    A. Schar (LIV)
    B. Bueno (BOU)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      A for me. Secure starter. Not much to fear from Liverpool. I'm starting him even with Bruno out

      Open Controls
  19. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A) KDB -> Salah
    B) KDB -> Mahrez
    C) Save FT
    D) Something else

    Kepa
    Trippier, Shaw, Gabriel
    KDB, Rashford, Odegaard, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    Ederson, Martinelli, Bueno, Patterson
    Bank 0.5m, 1FT, TC played

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      C

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.