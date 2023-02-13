UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

In this excerpt from an article on our sister site Fantasy Football Community, we check out some UCL Fantasy expert team reveals for Matchday 7.

The teams provided come from some of the most experienced UCL Fantasy managers in the community.

The original article itself has even more, so check it out here!

@FplToni

Notes

Pretty set with the team.

Haaland injury one to monitor but think that he will be fine.

Luckily we have the Bayern line-ups so will react if I need to adjust.

A Spurs attacker is tempting me, especially if Tomori isn’t starting so I will be interested in their line-ups too but with the information provided at the moment he should be ready.

@Konate_FPL

Notes

Kane first day captain because Milan look vulnerable at the back at the moment and is a nice placeholder for the second leg for Mbappe etc.

Double Madrid midfield versus Liverpool as we’re very weak at the back at the moment and could be exploited heavily.

Triple Napoli non-negotiable currently. One of the better fixtures to have also.

@FplRossoneri

Notes