144
Scout Notes February 15

FPL review: De Bruyne haul, Saka penalty + relief for Haaland Triple Captainers

144 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Wednesday night’s huge top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Manchester City

The numbers and graphics below are taken from LiveFPL and our own Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

An entertaining top-of-the-table clash at the Emirates saw Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m), Jack Grealish (£6.8m) and Erling Haaland (£12.2m) seal a 3-1 win that means Manchester City have leapfrogged Arsenal into first place.

Originally meant for Gameweek 12, this was the first league meeting in over a year between student Mikel Arteta and teacher Pep Guardiola. Yet the late joy for Haaland triple captainers ensured that Man City have won 11 consecutive Premier League matches against the Gunners – a mentality which could greatly affect the title race.

DE BRUYNE IS BACK

Without a goal since Gameweek 14, a lot of managers had either recently sold the Belgian for Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) or have been planning an imminent switch to Mohamed Salah (£12.6m).

He gave the visitors a 1-0 lead after pouncing on an awful Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.2m) back pass to lob the ball over Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m). In the second half, after avoiding a yellow card for pushing the mischievous Arteta, his 82nd-minute minute cut-back was expertly finished by Haaland to seal the victory.

What could hold De Bruyne back in FPL – like all Man City players – is the return of the Champions League. Guardiola has recently shown that he’s not afraid to rotate his star midfielder, so having trips to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth surround their RB Leipzig first leg is not ideal.

SAKA IS STILL ON PENALTIES

One of Gameweek 23’s most-bought players was Bukayo Saka. With a security of minutes alongside his penalty duties, many even sold Double Gameweek team-mate Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) to accommodate him.

Owners must have been relieved, then, when Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m) was fouled in the box shortly before half-time. January signing Jorginho (£5.8m) is a renowned penalty taker and was in the starting XI to replace the injured Thomas Partey (£4.7m) but Saka still took the kick, coolly ignoring Ederson’s (£5.4m) mind games to equalise.

Arsenal are top of our Season Ticker for every range of upcoming gameweeks from two to nine, so nailing down the right assets is imperative. Saka remaining on penalties will be a huge boost.

ARSENAL ERRORS

Arteta had picked an identical starting XI for each of their previous six league outings but made two changes this time. Replacing Partey was enforced but popular pick Ben White (£4.7m) was benched for Tomiyasu, to the dismay of many FPL managers.

He might be straight back in though, as the Japanese international’s severely under-hit pass caused the first goal and a huge Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m) error was rescued by Ramsdale preventing a Haaland punishment. Then, another sloppy moment saw Haaland slip the ball to Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m), preceding Grealish’s low right-footed finish.

The title is still in Arsenal’s hands, as they have a spare game over the new leaders, but the manner in which they’ve dropped eight points in their last three matches is disappointing.

PEP ROULETTE

Nine of the participants entered with at least 25% ownership inside the top 100k, so let’s round up the others. Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m) had no goal attempts and was replaced in the 61st minute by Manuel Akanji (£5.0m), who himself had started 14 of the 15 league games before this double. Naturally, Guardiola chose to bench him on both occasions.

The emergence of Rico Lewis (£3.9m) ultimately forced the departure of Joao Cancelo (£7.1m), yet the 18-year-old failed to play a single minute in either match. It feels like the Champions League return, combined with Pep’s rotations and the likely Blank Gameweek 28, is a recipe for disaster.

Goalkeeper Ederson was booked after 36 minutes for time wasting and could’ve seen red when he fouled Nketiah for the penalty just minutes later. Arsenal’s forward avoided total Double Gameweek failure by grabbing an assist but missed two big chances, both headers. He was also cautioned by the referee.

Lucky Gabriel (£5.2m) saw his own booking reversed after VAR ruled that Haaland was offside and therefore his foul would not bring a penalty, whilst Nathan Ake (£5.1m) – the only Man City change from Sunday afternoon – had a Rodri (£5.6m) header hit him on its way to the crossbar.

Martin Odegaard (£7.0m) mustered two goal attempts but neither was on target. This was more than Martinelli, who started again over Leandro Trossard (£6.7m) but had an expected goal involvement (xGI) of just 0.10.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu (White ’82), Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka (Vieira ’82); Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli (Trossard ’76)

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Bernardo; Rodri, De Bruyne (Phillips ’88), Gundogan; Mahrez (Akanji ’61), Haaland, Grealish (Foden ’77)

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

144 Comments Post a Comment
  1. LLoris
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    When will price rises happen?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      10 minutes

      Open Controls
  2. dparran
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Best options for Fernandez (yes, still have him) for next GW's

    1) Mahrez (NFO, BOU, New Castle)
    2) Neves (BOU, FUL/LIV, TOT)
    3) Enzo (SOU, TOT, LEE)
    4) other?

    Open Controls
  3. LLoris
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Does this look good? Or should I take out Shaw instead of Trips trying to catch the price rise on Shaw and Saka.

    Martenelli for Saka
    Trippier to Tarkowski

    Open Controls
    1. LLoris
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      *to

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I wouldn't be too keen on selling Trippier.

      Open Controls
  4. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Anyone know Van Dijks injury update? Will he back for GW25?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yes should be—was on bench v Everton as you will have seen

      Open Controls
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Yes seen that, what would you do out of these next week? Will have 2FTs

        A) White + Patterson > VVD + Kilman
        B) Patterson > James

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Patterson out but James a rotation risk so would go for Badiashule or Tarkowski

          Open Controls
          1. Steve Stiffler
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Ok yeah cheers mate

            Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Touch and Go for 25

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        * ignore this - no idea what I am responding to here!!!

        Open Controls
    3. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      He was warming up on the sideline during that Robbo Pickford scuffle, so I think he's probably close.

      Open Controls
    4. PastaConcerto
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think he will be in for Gomez.....Matip/Van Dijk CB pairing

      Open Controls
  5. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Risers: Estupiñán (4.7)

    Fallers: Rodrigo (6.3) Almirón (5.6) Henderson (4.6)

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      thanks Raga! nice work!

      Poor Almiron

      Open Controls
  6. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Have 1 FT and 2.4 ITB.

    Easy roll? Want to gain as much info as possible before I swap Cancelo to a defender next week. Want to carry 2 FTs through 25 to do Mitro/Martinelli to Toney/Mitoma.

    Kepa
    Trippier Shaw White
    Rashford Martinelli Saka Mahrez
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Bueno Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  7. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Think I may go

    Nketiah>Felix & Mahrez>Mitoma this week (own De Bruyne/Haaland)

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Bringing in Mitoma right before he blanks? Weird.

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        need the funds, can play Andreas

        Open Controls
    2. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Losing a dgw player and bringing in a bgw player doesn't seem like the right move.

      Open Controls
  8. C0YS
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Hey all! Was thinking of transferring out KDB for Salah for GW25 but not so sure anymore after his haul. Thoughts??

    A) KDB
    B) Salah

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Think I'd like Salah for his DGW. Would rather KDB this week though (if you think he starts this weeked).

      Open Controls
      1. C0YS
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Cheers, thanks for the feedback. Yeah definitely rolling this GW

        Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Salah hauled too .. and with Jota back the front three may be a little more potent.

      Open Controls
  9. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Which one scores more this gw?
    A) Kepa Ake
    B) Ramsdale Estupinan

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Close enough that I sure wouldn't be using FTs to move from one to the other.

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I need to do either Ake to Estu or Ramsdale to Kepa/Raya cause im FHing

        Open Controls
    2. C0YS
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Can go either way, but A with a higher chance of success

      Open Controls
  10. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    a. Bruno > KDB

    b. Martinelli > Odegaard

    c. Roll FT

    Kepa,
    Shaw, White, Akanji
    Rashford, Bruno, Martinelli, Mitoma
    Kane, Haaland, Nketiah

    Ward, Trips, Andreas, Bueno

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Think I'd roll with an eye to do Bruno+Martinelli to Saka and someone next week instead,

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply, leaning to rolling too 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Ne0
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        cthis

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          cheers

          Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  11. Ne0
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Who'd you bench among?
    a) White
    b) Ake
    c) Shaw
    d) Trippier
    d) Nunez?

    Leaning towards d atm.

    Open Controls
    1. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Nunez.

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      A or B might take care of themselves

      Open Controls
    4. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      White

      Open Controls
  12. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Good to go for gw24?
    Pope
    Trippier shaw gabriel
    Saka rash martinelli andreas
    Haaland kane toney

    Subs ward cucu mahrez bueno

    Open Controls
    1. Ne0
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Starting Andreas and benching Mahrez?

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Mahrez is defnitely gonna be bench against forest

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Why? Make more sense to bench Grealish for Foden

          Open Controls
  13. Kane Lane
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Banking my transfer who to captain this game week?

    A) Rashford
    B) Haaland
    C) Mahrez
    D) KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Has to be B

      Open Controls
  14. dansmith1985
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    1 FT 0.4 bank

    DDG
    Trippier White Shaw
    KDB Saka Mitoma Rashford Odegaard
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Botman Gnonto Bueno

    A)DDG to Kepa
    B)Botman to Tarkowski/Kilman
    C)Both of the above for -4
    D)Roll

    Open Controls
  15. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Against NFO, does Haaland
    1) Start
    2) Play < 60
    3) Play 60+

    Is there a better choice of captain among the usual suspects?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      I'm thinking !&2 with perhaps an early goal or assist

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    3. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      He’s only played less than an hour in a PL match twice this season: 26 min after returning from injury, and again when taken off on 45 min as a precaution after taking a knock. One goal, one assist, respectively 🙂

      Open Controls
  16. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Haaland should play full 90 this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Is he needed for 90?

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Navas in goal could keep City at bay for quite a while.

        Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Plays until the game is done.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Ie 3-0

        Open Controls
  17. BS03
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    hi all which 1 to bench:

    1) odegaard
    2) mahrez
    3) toney
    4) mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Im between 1 and 4, currently benching Odegaard bec of form, start Toney and Mahrez played 60 so i think he starts and he can haul

      Open Controls
    2. luk46
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      There are surely better options, but Mahrez if you think he sits out

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      4 or 1

      Open Controls
  18. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Kepa vs Raya so close for me (fhing 25 so not included)
    Option A: Raya CRY, FUL, DGW(sou/eve) and do -4 to Kepa(EVE)
    Option B: Kepa SOU, LEE, lei, EVE

    Open Controls
    1. luk46
      • 4 Years
      just now

      shouldn’t be much in it really, both ok

      Open Controls
  19. luk46
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Did Ait-Nouri get subbed because he was on a yellow last game? I wanna save my transfer but need to start either Bueno or Botman…

    Open Controls
  20. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Thoughts on where to go from here? Fancy both Brighton and Brentford but BGW25… 1FT, 0.0 ITB, WC & FH available.

    Kepa (Ward)
    Shaw White Trippier (Neco Cancelo**)
    Bruno Rashford Saka Almiron* (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is BB available?

      Open Controls
  21. Jengkreng
    3 mins ago

    Do u think Kdb and mahrez will be rested vs nforest?...or they will start..want to bring in mahrez...but with just 2 days rest..they could be rested by pep for CL

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.