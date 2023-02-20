431
Suspensions February 20

Which FPL players are nearing a ban?

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

We also round up which FPL assets are already suspended – or returning from a ban – ahead of Gameweek 25.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

We have passed the cut-off point for five yellow cards, so now the target to avoid is 10 cautions.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

There are two players at immediate risk of a two-match suspension, though neither is well-owned from an FPL perspective.

Joao Palhinha (£4.9m) and Joelinton (£5.9m) are both on nine cautions, so face an uphill task to avoid a two-match ban. Palhinha has eight more matches to get through before he is in the clear, while Joelinton has nine. The Newcastle United midfielder isn’t in action in Gameweek 25, of course.

Four players are sitting on eight bookings, the most notable of whom from an FPL perspective is Ivan Toney (£7.7m).

Toney blanks in Gameweek 25 but then doubles in Gameweek 27, so he’ll be under serious consideration for some FPL managers after this weekend.

If he gets booked in his next two Premier League appearances, he’ll miss the second half of Double Gameweek 27 (away to Southampton).

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED OR RETURNING FROM A BAN

Manchester United and Newcastle United both blank in Gameweek 25 but when they return to Premier League action, they’ll have key midfielders back from three-match bans.

Casemiro (£4.9m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£5.5m) have now served their suspensions following straight red cards, with their returns a big boost to their respective clubs. Newcastle, in particular, have missed their Brazilian schemer in a winless three-match run.

Nick Pope (£5.5m) will be available in Gameweek 26, too, as the one-match ban he collected when being sent off against Liverpool on Saturday evening will be served in the EFL Cup final.

With Mario Lemina (£4.5m) also returning from a one-game ban ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Double Gameweek 25, there are no players currently flagged with a suspension in FPL.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

  1. AzzaroMax99
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Gomez from Pool? Y or N?

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours ago

      who you selling?

      is he going to play both?

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      N

      Open Controls
  2. kennethrhcp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Currently have 5 dgwkers & 10 players playing in total (including Greenwood).

    A: Martinez to VVD (no hit & will potentially have 11 players)

    B: Martinez, KDB & Greenwood to VVD, Gakpo & Darwin (-8, 8 dgwkers)

    Open Controls
  3. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    From BBC:-

    Jurgen Klopp says there is a chance for Darwin Nunez to be fit for Tuesday night's Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

    The Liverpool striker has been struggling with a shoulder injury.

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Klopp on Darwin Núñez: "There's a chance [he'll play]. We have to see how he'll cope with the pain and make a decision."

      Open Controls
  4. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Realy want Saka but not at expense of ode

    Do obvious
    1) bruno >Salah (C) with FT
    2) Bruno, nketiah, mahrez > saka (C), gakpo & Darwin (if fit) for -8

    Kepa (3.0 ITB)
    White, tark, bot*
    Mahrez, ode, andreas, bruno*
    Nketiah, kane, haaland
    Bench Ward, rash*, shaw* trip*

    Open Controls
    1. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Definitely not 2

      Open Controls
    3. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      1

      Open Controls
    4. Gon Freecss
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    5. Big Mike
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Bruno and Mahrez to Saka and Gakpo. Keep Nketiah.

      Open Controls
  5. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/20/darwin-injury-latest-ahead-of-fpl-double-gameweek-25/

    Open Controls
  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Worth a -4 to get in another Liverpool player or other DGW players?

    Kepa
    Bueno, White, Tarkowski
    Andreas, Saka, Mahrez, Salah (C), Rashford
    Kane, Haaland Nketiah

    Subs: Ward, Patterson, Trippier, Rashford

    0.3 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Maybe Mahrez to Gakpo.

      Open Controls
  7. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    2 FT and 1.9 ITB

    A - Schar, Bruno & Greenwood > Tarkwski, Gakpo & Darwin for -4 (gives 9 starters in GW25)
    B - Other suggestion?

    Kepa
    Gabriel
    KDB - Saka
    Haaland - Nketiah

    Ward - Trippier - Shaw - Schar - Greenwood - Patterson - Bruno - Rash - Almiron

    Open Controls
  8. Big Mike
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Does anyone know when the price changes occur? Gakpo is already a the stage where his price will go up.

    Open Controls
  9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Setting up my team to have:

    11 playing/ 6 DGWers in 25
    11 playing/ 3 DGWers in 27
    8 playing in 28

    Think 8 should be enough for 28. Don't want to waste my FH in a BGW.

    Open Controls

