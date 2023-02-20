Which FPL players are nearing a ban?

In this regular article, we look at the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation.

We also round up which FPL assets are already suspended – or returning from a ban – ahead of Gameweek 25.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

We have passed the cut-off point for five yellow cards, so now the target to avoid is 10 cautions.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

There are two players at immediate risk of a two-match suspension, though neither is well-owned from an FPL perspective.

Joao Palhinha (£4.9m) and Joelinton (£5.9m) are both on nine cautions, so face an uphill task to avoid a two-match ban. Palhinha has eight more matches to get through before he is in the clear, while Joelinton has nine. The Newcastle United midfielder isn’t in action in Gameweek 25, of course.

Four players are sitting on eight bookings, the most notable of whom from an FPL perspective is Ivan Toney (£7.7m).

Toney blanks in Gameweek 25 but then doubles in Gameweek 27, so he’ll be under serious consideration for some FPL managers after this weekend.

If he gets booked in his next two Premier League appearances, he’ll miss the second half of Double Gameweek 27 (away to Southampton).

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED OR RETURNING FROM A BAN

Manchester United and Newcastle United both blank in Gameweek 25 but when they return to Premier League action, they’ll have key midfielders back from three-match bans.

Casemiro (£4.9m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£5.5m) have now served their suspensions following straight red cards, with their returns a big boost to their respective clubs. Newcastle, in particular, have missed their Brazilian schemer in a winless three-match run.

Nick Pope (£5.5m) will be available in Gameweek 26, too, as the one-match ban he collected when being sent off against Liverpool on Saturday evening will be served in the EFL Cup final.

With Mario Lemina (£4.5m) also returning from a one-game ban ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Double Gameweek 25, there are no players currently flagged with a suspension in FPL.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.