FPL Gameweek 25 chip usage, captaincy + template squads

It’s been a while since we dedicated an article to LiveFPL but with a Friday deadline and no Saturday lunchtime kick-off, there’s time to dive into Ragabolly’s excellent site.

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we here look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

It’s chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings but the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – are also acknowledged.

Between the two groups, these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the vast numbers of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K: CAPTAINCY

Much like our own on-site captain poll, it was a close-run thing between Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) for the Gameweek 25 captaincy among the top 10,000 FPL managers.

Saka edged it by around five percentage points but, looking at the 1,000 hall of famers (see the graphic below), Liverpool’s Egyptian was vastly favoured:

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

There was a smattering of chips being deployed in Double Gameweek 25, with 6.96% and 8.24% of the top 10,000 managers using the Wildcard and Free Hit respectively.

Almost half of the top 10k have now cashed in their Free Hit, while over one in four has used the Bench Boost. Wildcard usage is also past 25% but the most-activated chip so far in 2022/23 is the Triple Captain, with approximately six out of seven Fantasy bosses having already spent it.

A mere 4.1% of the top 10k have yet to use a single chip (apart from the first Wildcard), with almost 10% having already maxed out their allocation.

The blanks and doubles ahead might be tricky to navigate for the 54.0% who have used at least two chips

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE SQUADS

The ownerships of Marcus Rashford (£7.2m), Luke Shaw (£5.3m) and Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) have taken a bit of a hit, presumably due to their non-involvement in Gameweek 25, but Erling Haaland (£12.2m) remains pretty much unsellable despite his lack of an upcoming double and a very likely Blank Gameweek 28.

James Tarkowski (£4.4m) has wormed his way into over half of these squads, making him the second-most-popular defender in the top 10k.

Salah is, interestingly, still in fewer squads than Harry Kane (£11.7m), despite Liverpool ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 25.

Salah is barely in any more Wildcard squads, only just making it past the 60% mark and trailing in the wake of Messrs Saka, Odegaard and Rashford.

Tarkowski is the most-owned defender among Wildcarders, with Shaw and Trippier’s ownerships falling below 50%.

Free Hitters have predictably favoured Salah and his Liverpool teammates, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) also owned by more than two in three managers using this chip.

TOP 10K: AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED PER TEAM

Almost every top 10k manager has an Arsenal triple-up but no other club can boast an average higher than 2.0 players in the table above.

The average top 10k boss only owns 0.7 Brighton and Brentford assets ahead of their Double Gameweek 27.

  1. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    These transfers worth a hit for DGW27:
    Robertson + Gakpo + Greenwood > Trippier + March + Toney (-4)

    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Wait to see outcome of FA cup matches
      Pool assets might come in handy for 28

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      In theory yes, but would you still make them if Liverpool play in blank GW28?

  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    what are the chances nketiah is back for midweek?

    1. Orion
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Confirmed out?

      1. Digital-Real
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        not spotted in training pictures

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'm not saying that he's not out but he was in training.

          https://twitter.com/karthikadhaigal/status/1628806035065704448

          Not sure where you've heard that.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            (sorry this was 23rd, but looks fine here)

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Let's just see if he's actually out first, might just be on the bench

  3. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    What are the Darwin rumours?

    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      See previous page
      Rumours he's benched

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Not benched, injured seemingly

        1. Shultan
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Apologies just seen the latest tweets...yep looks reliable sources now saying injured

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Didn't he play after that shoulder injury(?) Reoccurrence perhaps, no idea. But I'd trust Fpl focal. Happy to have Gakpo.

          1. NateDog
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yeah maybe he strained it against Madrid again, or just played through the pain

          2. Shultan
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Reading tweets that he hasn't travelled with team today so must be some recurrence or other injury

    2. Mirror Man
      18 mins ago

      Rumored to be a striker. I have my doubts.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Fake news. Ban!

        1. Mirror Man
          3 mins ago

          David Icke started it. Allegedly.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maupay rumoured to be a striker also. Maybe there is something in it(?)

    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      He's evolving into the striker role.

    4. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just seen this, brought him in as part of a -8

  4. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Of darwin is injured, who to go for? I'm free hitting 29

    A....toney - who has dgw27 but likely blank gw28

    B...watkins....singles in 27 and 28

    Getting toney and swapping to watkins is obv an extra move....thanks

  5. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    ITK just told me the Oz is benched 😮

    Unlucky owners….

    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who's Oz?

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh…Ox

        1. Oscar Slater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Ok. 😉

          1. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            just now

            No…Ox 😉

  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/FPLFocal/status/1629467535941746689

    I've just been dm'd from a reliable source that Darwin is out.

    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Was so close to doing kane > Darwin last night for a hit!

      Would have made the move if had 2 FT but hit put me off

    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep Klopp just DM’d me also….

    3. Mirror Man
      just now

      Bad news for non owners

  7. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Tarkowski 25/1 to score with a header? That's what we all bought him for wasn't it?

    https://www.bet365.com/?&cb=10880420548#/AC/B1/C1/D8/E132534340/F3/

    REMEMBER...DON'T GAMBLE. 😯

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      26/1 (?) now. I'd say his odds are higher than that.

  8. cigan
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Went the maverick differential route,
    ignored Salah and got triple Arsenal mid, Darwin, Trent (c) instead. What could possibly go wrong? (:

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Trent captain might work

  9. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Meltdown for us nketiah owners in about 30 minutes!

  10. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    White, Nketiah and Darwin possibly out or benched. Kane is going to score a hatrick tomorrow isn't he?

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      White out?

      1. Supersonic_
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Heard he might be benched, will take it all with a pinch of salt until later.

        Reckon there is enough noise surrounding the others though

    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not read about white anymore
      If he's benched I'm realy screwed

  11. Mirror Man
    1 min ago

    A Mykolenko and/or Coady goal would be nice. That and red cards for TAA and Salah.

