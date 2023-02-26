173
Scout Notes February 26

FPL review: In-form Watkins scores again

We continue to assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Gameweek 25 in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on Everton v Aston Villa.

FIVE IN FIVE FOR WATKINS

Ollie Watkins (£7.2m) found the net for a fifth successive Premier League game at Goodison Park.

The in-form forward has now amassed 40 points from Gameweek 21 onwards, more than any other player bar Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) and Erling Haaland (£12.2m).

Aston Villa’s Gameweek 28 match v Bournemouth is not at threat of postponement due to the FA Cup, while they also have a Double Gameweek 29, boosting their players’ appeal.

“I’ve been frustrated in the past because I know I can hit these sorts of levels. Maybe I was trying too hard because I know I’m capable of it. It’s nice that I’m showing people what I’m capable of doing and long may it continue.” – Ollie Watkins

Watkins’ second-half penalty put Aston Villa ahead, with substitute Emiliano Buendia (£5.7m) wrapping up the points late on. The Argentine had picked up a slight knock earlier in the week but was introduced just after the hour mark, taking his goal well.

With neither Buendia or Philippe Coutinho (£6.6m) fit enough to start, Leon Bailey (£4.4m) was recalled to the first XI, partnering Watkins up top, but failed to make much of an impact, with the visitors much more dangerous after his withdrawal. The Jamaican still hasn’t scored a goal away from home in the Premier League this season.

As for Coutinho, he isn’t expected back until Gameweek 29 after pulling his hamstring in training last week.

“Coutinho is injured and it’s longer than one week. It’s a muscular injury. I think he’ll be out for one month, more or less. Yes, after the international break.” – Unai Emery

VILLA’S AWAY FORM

Aston Villa travelled to Merseyside having lost their last three games, conceding 11 goals against Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester City.

They were under the cosh for large periods at Everton, too, but prevailed as they continued their fine away form Unai Emery, with the latest win making it four victories in five away Premier League matches under the Spaniard. That’s in stark contrast to their seven points from 18 at Villa Park.

At Goodison Park, Tyrone Mings (£4.3m) was excellent, winning all eight of his aerial duels and making six clearances.

“After the last three matches, where we’ve conceded a lot of goals, we were worried about it and we spoke about how much we wanted to win today. Through a clean sheet we can try to win. The team was very focused in 90 minutes to do it, and we achieved it because the players have good spirit.” – Unai Emery

“We were speaking before the match and today, of course the target was to win but to also keep a clean sheet and try to be again organised and defensively strong. We need to defend and defend the long balls of course, we needed to keep possession and take our time and we did it. We are not playing well at home and playing matches really didn’t control the game like we want, but I think it’s a process and we are being competitive. We are taking a lot of points away but I really want to show with our supporters of course, and be strong with them.” – Unai Emery

DYCHE ON MCNEIL

After back-to-back wins to-nil over Arsenal and Leeds United at Goodison Park, Sean Dyche tasted his first home defeat as Everton manager.

Neal Maupay (£5.9m) had an effort cleared off the line, while Amadou Onana’s (£4.8m) header from an Alex Iwobi (£5.4m) cross was tipped over the bar.

Dyche named an unchanged first XI, which meant Maupay retained his place leading the attack, flanked by Iwobi and Dwight McNeil (£5.1m).

The latter was Everton’s main attacking outlet from out wide and dovetailed nicely with Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.3m), who was particularly advanced. No FPL player has attempted more crosses than McNeil (13) in Gameweek 25 so far, who clearly impressed his manager.

“I thought Dwight McNeil was excellent today. He kept working and he probably deserves something for his performance. We have to keep knocking on the door and eradicate the soft moments. No disrespect to Burnley, but Dwight’s come to a bigger club, it’s a different environment. He’s still relatively young and he’s played a lot of football for a young player. It’s probably been a bit of a fresh start with me coming in, and some familiarity. The crowd can see what he’s doing and they get behind him, and you can see he’s becoming the player that I always believed he was. We want him to keep up that level of performance.” – Sean Dyche on Dwight McNeil

After full-time, Dyche confirmed Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) is unlikely to feature against Arsenal on Wednesday, in the second part of Everton’s Gameweek 25 double-header. The striker has not featured since he played the first hour of Gameweek 22 and watched Saturday’s defeat from the directors’ box along with Nathan Patterson (£3.9m).

  1. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Anyone else Wildcarding? Loading up on Brentford, Brighton, United, Arsenal and ditching Spurs, Chelsea etc.

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      A) Just activated!

      B) Swinging for your username is how I get dismissed most games.

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Noice.

        Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Tempted as noted below. Is saving it until GW33 really better?

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        No chance. I'm looking at this.

        Raya. Ward.
        Zinch. Mee. Estu. Trippier. Shaw.
        Rashford. Bruno. Saka. March. Maddo.
        Haaland. Toney. Watkins.

        About 5 mil itb.

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          I do like a bit of confirmation bias...

          Raya. Navas.
          Saliba. Davies. Estu. Burn. Dalot.
          Rashford. Mitoma. Saka. March. Maddo.
          Haaland. Toney. Kane.

          Contemplating shifting Kane also. Probably for Watkins or Nacho.

          Open Controls
        2. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Almost my draft lol

          Open Controls
    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yup

      Kepa Raya
      Trippier Shaw Estupinan Zinchenko Henry
      Rashford Bruno Maddison Saka BigMac
      Haaland Toney Iheanacho

      4.9m itb.

      Open Controls
  2. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    MILK CUP CHAMPIONS 😀

    Open Controls
  3. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    The mags are sinking fast. Blood money owners. Bad losers, only relegation to stave off now over the next couple of seasons.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      I dislike Newcastle but… ‘blood money owners’ is a bit of a thick comment

      Open Controls
      1. alsybach
        • 13 Years
        43 mins ago

        I am a bit thick. Good job you don’t need brains to be a football fan eh?

        Open Controls
    2. Kane and Ablett
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Maybe Saudi sports washing owners players paid with dirty money would have been acceptable? But it’s only a game isn’t it which is why sports washing works so well

      Open Controls
  4. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    congratulations to Man Utd for beating Burnley, Charlton, Forest and Newcastle to win the Carabao Cup 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      58 mins ago

      Who else would you like them to beat?

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      I don't think we would beat those teams atm so fair play.

      Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      Newcastle earned their place in the final. They played a great tournament.

      City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea all lost.

      Open Controls
    4. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Hahaha cry more 😉

      Open Controls
    5. Bluetiger1
      53 mins ago

      Strange....

      Does not matter whom Manchester United beat on route to wembley final it will only show whom played against & more importantly since SAF there is hope & possible more trophy's this season-I feel the first under ETH

      Open Controls
    6. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      City, Liverpool, Chelsea, arsenal etc not at all participated in the tournament right 🙂 Not loud enough, can you try again in a different manner so that we all can hear you cry a bit louder?

      Open Controls
    7. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      This is when you know we are back

      Open Controls
    8. Amey
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rent Free ...

      Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Thoughts on that WC draft? Or keep WC until GW33?
    Aim at DGW27&29, BB DGW29, ignore blank GW28 or use FH.

    Raya/Kepa
    Trip/Shaw/Zin/Estupinan/(BH or BRE def)
    Bruno/Saka/Madd/Rash/(Mitoma or March)
    Haaland/Toney/Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      28 mins ago

      Similar dilemma Atimis

      GW28 - won't know until mid-week so would wait until then before
      possible deciding for GW26/GW27/GW28/GW29

      Depending on how many players you have in GW28 afterwards - weigh up points gained/dropped
      FH on DGW27 & DGW29 looking at proposal/thoughts maybe keep FH for GW33/GW34 when ever this falls as a backup?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sounds good, especially that FH for 33/34 could even allow to plan earlier for particular GW and FH in the other

        Open Controls
    2. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Lol I have the EXACT same WC draft.

      Open Controls
  6. AleksaMaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    ETH has made some real team here. Good job.

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Yeah exceptional turn around. Might only be the carabao but they’ve come a long way and have been rewarded for their efforts

      Open Controls
    2. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Yeah. Well done

      Open Controls
  7. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Congrats to Dúbravka

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Does he get a medal?

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        45 mins ago

        Yup

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          23 mins ago

          Neat. Fair, played his part.

          Open Controls
  8. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Ten Hag did his lil dance with Antony and Martinez! 🙂

    Open Controls
  9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    My live stream is stuck ok Bruno Fernandes' face a a caption below that which reads "5th major trophy of career". Define major.

    Open Controls
    1. Kane and Ablett
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Audi cup and above

      Open Controls
  10. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    The best team lost. All the luck today.

    Open Controls
    1. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      At least you are not bitter

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      I'm sorry but Newcastle were dire for the most part.

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      LOL!

      Wasting time from the 20th minute, men against boys today.

      Open Controls
    4. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. Bubble burst. Go home.

      Open Controls
    5. Amey
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
  11. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    I dont understand the decisions managers make sometimes. ASM was the only Newcastle player that looked any kind of threat but Howe subs him off for the useless Jacob Murphy.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      ASM made good runs but when it came to then laying off the ball to a teammate, he just loses it, passea it to a MUN player or messes it up another way. Same as usual really...

      Open Controls
    2. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      Total headless chicken. Most overrated player, he ha absolutely NO end product. None.

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      He's made of glass.
      Would have broken if played full 90.
      BrunoG was nursing injury as well hence pulled off early.
      They decide players minutes according to players fitness rather than match situation now a days especially with injury prone players.

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Emu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      He was so deep in AWB's pocket I forgot he was out there for a bit.

      Open Controls
    5. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Wan Bissaka is such a good defender. He's the total opposite of TAA.

      Open Controls
  12. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    It's great to see Newcastle lose all the same...

    Congrats United fans, your famine is over and a feast is coming under ETH!

    Hopefully just a feast down to being the club they are and not becoming a state owned one.

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yeah, hopefully some clean owners and Greenwood sold.

      I'm still pinching myself seeing Casemiro and Varane play for United. Two serial winners.

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      United are definitely going in right direction.
      Solid core available in the team now.

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Too bad Casemiro isn't a little younger 🙁 we'll only get like 3 more good years out of him unless he pulls a Thiago Silva.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 4 Years
          just now

          United are lucky to have him. Whatever amount of years he plays. Even after his legs are gone, he'll be amazing influence in the dressing room unlike that whiny b.tch Ronaldo.

          Great signing by United. I'm so glad De Jong didn't Join us. That paved the way for Casemiro move. His game awareness is second to none. He'll rub off the winning mentality on the youngsters in the squad.

          Open Controls
    3. FPL Emu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      He was so deep in AWB's pocket I forgot he was out there for a bit

      Open Controls
  13. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Exact money for the following WC team:

    Raya / Ward
    Shaw / Trippier / Zinchenko / Estupiñán / Mings
    Bruno Fernandes / Saka / Maddison / Rashford / Mitoma
    Haaland / Kane / Watkins

    Should I do it?

    Open Controls
    1. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      Great question. Thanks for coming.

      Open Controls
  14. Bluetiger1
    38 mins ago

    Question to FPL Managers - GW28 as it stands at the moment how many players do you have?

    Open Controls
    1. Silver_and_Gold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      5+1 (Bueno) or
      5+4 (triple Pool, Mitro)
      ...subject to Fulham - Leeds outcome. Assuming all other PL sides go through in the FA Cup.

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        3 mins ago

        Thanks - Fingers cross FA Cup results go well for your FPL squad/team

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Haven’t bothered to check. Will wait on the FA Cup games midweek. No point until then.

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      6

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Free Hitting unless there's some shock cup exits in the next few days.

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        just now

        Good call - I don't have option as had a nightmare first half of season & played chip before xmas -much better form since WC break - refocus & getting more Green Arrows than Red Arrows since restart

        Open Controls
    5. Bluetiger1
      16 mins ago

      I have currently 5 but possible wait until after FA replays completed to then decided on GW26/GW27/GW28/GW29

      Open Controls
    6. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      7

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        8 mins ago

        Looking good 'Bewater'

        Have you got your GW27/GW29 worked out?

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Not too sure yet. Midweek will dictate what happens with chips. If I don't use chips plan is to get Toney then a Brighton mid.

          Open Controls
          1. Bluetiger1
            6 mins ago

            Thanks Bewater- all the best

            Open Controls
            1. BeWater
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              You too mate. Good luck 🙂

              Open Controls
    7. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not much sense to ask this until FA Cup games

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        just now

        Point taken

        Open Controls
  15. rokonto
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who will top the Captain Poll next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      6 mins ago

      Saka or possible Watkins!

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haaland.

      Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably Haaland.

      Tempted by Kane or Rashford though...

      Open Controls
  16. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Rashford and Shaw to be rested for the FA Cup game and then fresh for Liverpool.

    Open Controls
  17. Amey
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    GGMU !!

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      https://twitter.com/UtdPlug/status/1629914045993172992?t=_6Mtyc3k7iNw8_Ft6YDpAg&s=19

      Open Controls

