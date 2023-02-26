Spurs v Chelsea team news: Son and Badiashile among subs

Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at the slightly earlier time of 13:30 GMT on Sunday, as Tottenham Hotspur welcome Chelsea to north London.

The Lilywhites ran out 2-0 winners over West Ham United last time out, while Chelsea’s poor form carried on in a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton.

This is the only Premier League match of the day, with Newcastle United and Manchester United doing battle in the EFL Cup final later.

As for the all-important team news, Spurs are unchanged from Gameweek 24. That means Ivan Perisic and Son Heung-min both start on the bench again.

As for Chelsea, Graham Potter makes six changes to his first XI. In come Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz.

Benoit Badiashile, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana are the ones who drop out.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Son, Perisic, Danjuma, Porro, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Ziyech, Felix, Sterling, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Badiashile, Aubameyang, Mudryk, Mount, Zakaria, Gallagher, Madueke, W Fofana

