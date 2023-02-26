661
Dugout Discussion February 26

Spurs v Chelsea team news: Son and Badiashile among subs

661 Comments
Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at the slightly earlier time of 13:30 GMT on Sunday, as Tottenham Hotspur welcome Chelsea to north London.

The Lilywhites ran out 2-0 winners over West Ham United last time out, while Chelsea’s poor form carried on in a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton.

This is the only Premier League match of the day, with Newcastle United and Manchester United doing battle in the EFL Cup final later.

As for the all-important team news, Spurs are unchanged from Gameweek 24. That means Ivan Perisic and Son Heung-min both start on the bench again.

As for Chelsea, Graham Potter makes six changes to his first XI. In come Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz.

Benoit Badiashile, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana are the ones who drop out.

GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Son, Perisic, Danjuma, Porro, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Ziyech, Felix, Sterling, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Badiashile, Aubameyang, Mudryk, Mount, Zakaria, Gallagher, Madueke, W Fofana

661 Comments Post a Comment
  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Karius in goal for Newcastle. Lol.

    Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Kepa
    Perraud White Tarko
    Salah Marti Rash Mahrez
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Ward Shaw Tripp Andreas

    0.2m itb, 1 ft

    Surely this team is a roll transfer unless someone gets injured midweek? Subs in correct order?

    Open Controls
  3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    130000 rank in gw22, 87k in gw 23 thanks to rash tc, kdb, mahrez, 120000 rank in gw 24, again thanks to kdb(blank) mahrez (no show) rash (not captained). And now after taking -8 sitting on 160000 rank with salah C..

    Open Controls
    1. King Carlos
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Aint this game fun?

      Open Controls
  4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Foster would have been in goal today if he agreed the offer back when the season started..

    Open Controls
  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    OR#83's free hit bench is a thing of beauty 😀
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/770806/event/25/

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Jesus christ. Looks like Darwin is getting a cameo midweek then.

      Open Controls
    2. Art Vandelay
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Someone should sen The Samaritans round. That is absolutely brutal.

      Open Controls
    3. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      How do you find this sort of stuff lol

      Open Controls
    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Ranked no 83

      Open Controls
    5. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Surprised used the FH chip. Could have dealt with the previous team with an FT or hit

      But then again my OR is 200K so what do I know?!

      Open Controls
  6. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    40 with 5 to go, not bad considering forgot deadline and have KdB, Shaw, Mitoma in my XI and Trippier/Rashford on bench!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      doing nothing was the play this week

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Depends on Pool second game I guess

        Open Controls
  7. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best option to bring in this week?

    A) Estupinan
    B) Mee

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Both good options, got Toney?

      Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    What does ETH see in Wegworst?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Injury free.

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hard worker. Presses a lot. And can come off for a better faster player half time or second half.

      Open Controls
    3. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      His wegbest

      Open Controls
  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    The Chelsea and Liverpool results have gone with recent form.

    It looks like those who swapped Kane to Darwin have burnt points the most...

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I also commuted slight seppuku bringing in James :mrgreen:
      (Didn't fancy buying Robbo, then selling straight away. Maybe keeping Shaw was the play :P)

      Open Controls
  10. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Yeah, maybe I'll get Wilson instead of Felix in GW28

    Open Controls
  11. NoSalah'd
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    How's this for a wildcard draft? 0.1 ITB
    Raya, Ward
    Tripper, Shaw, Estupinan, White, Henry
    Saka, Maddison, Odegaard, Rashford, Mitoma
    Kane, Toney, Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
      1. NoSalah'd
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looks good, yeah

      That's my exact attack for GW26, and what I'd get if on a WC as well

      Defence is a bit less straightforward, and might depend on what happens in the Cup. Still looks good though, and I see the funds restriction that led to Ward

      Got BB plans, or already played it?

      Open Controls
      1. NoSalah'd
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers. I am considering BB in GW29.

        Open Controls
  12. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Exact funds to do Paterson > Estupinan….so it yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      After FA Cup games, yeah

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. Kane and Ablett
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes after the cup of you have the willpower , just keep an eye on Patterson dropping at some point before the deadline

      Open Controls
  13. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Harry watch out. Oliver is on your heels

    Open Controls
  14. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    That late Kane goal hit me hard…..looks like 3 red arrows in a row. Thanks for nothing Felix and Kepa.

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kane to Darwin, Bruno to Salah. Nice moves on my part

      Open Controls
  15. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Score prediction for Man U - Newcastle?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      3-1 Manchester United

      Open Controls
    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      2-1 to one of the Utd's

      Open Controls
    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Don't know but Weghorst will score a goal today from a Karius howler.

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think ManU will nick it 2-1

      Open Controls
  16. Kane and Ablett
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wait, did somebody transfer Harry Kane FPL royalty out for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Sure, he even dropped in price because of the sellers...

      Open Controls
  17. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    With Chelsea in this kind of form don't realy want any of their attackers for DGW29. Maybe just kepa

    An arsenal or City mid can easily outscore them

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes u are right

      Open Controls
    2. Kane and Ablett
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes. Same as pooL this week

      Open Controls
  18. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    For Manu v.s Liverpool next match pick two to be in ur team for this Fixture only
    A- Salah
    B- Rash
    C- Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      B C

      Open Controls
    2. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rash Bruno

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes Exactly

      Open Controls
    4. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The utd players

      Open Controls
  19. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    This site can be dangerous for your rankings

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      No Bap February?

      Open Controls
  20. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who to move to Toney

    A Nketiah (BOU)
    B Felix (LEE)
    C Wait another week and do Mahrez to Mitoma instead

    Open Controls

