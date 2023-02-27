28
Scout Notes February 27

FPL review: Gracia’s first match + Ings leads late West Ham surge

28 Comments
Share

We continue to assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Gameweek 25 in our Scout Notes series.

Here, we focus on Leeds United v Southampton and West Ham United v Nottingham Forest.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

These were two huge matches in the relegation battle, with the bottom two meeting at Elland Road. The much-maligned Junior Firpo (£4.5m) secured a win in Javi Gracia’s first game as Leeds boss, the Yorkshire side’s first win since early November.

Meanwhile, a Danny Ings (£6.4m) brace helped West Ham score four goals in the final 20 minutes, ensuring that both winning teams have pulled themselves out of the relegation zone for the time being.

Things look increasingly difficult for Southampton’s newly-appointed Ruben Selles, although Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest at least have a four-point gap above the drop.

GNONTO PLAYING WIDE FOR GRACIA

Our recent Scout Report on new manager Gracia suggested that he’d prefer a 4-4-2/4-2-2-2 system that could potentially put Wilfried Gnonto (£5.1m) up front.

Yet another known trait of the Spaniard is that he’s used to arriving mid-season and adapting to whatever he inherits. Therefore, whilst Leeds tended to play with more patient passing and width than when under Jesse Marsch, Gracia stuck with their 4-2-3-1 formation.

Above: Wilfried Gnonto’s touch heatmap v Southampton

Gnonto was a constant nuisance to Southampton yet, at the same time, played very wide and was restricted to two shots from outside the box.

He was the first player to depart, making way for Crysencio Summerville (£4.2m). The Dutchman came on to have a match-high nine touches and two shots inside the penalty area.

After coming close to scoring, he caused the goal by working the ball from a difficult spot towards Jack Harrison (£5.8m), who flicked it onto Firpo’s low finish.

Gnonto and Summerville are both incredibly cheap FPL options. Should one emerge as a Gracia favourite, he could be a great pick when anticipating future Bench Boost weeks.

INGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER

Nottingham Forest are the league’s worst away team, scoring three goals and conceding 29 from a dozen trips. 70 minutes into Saturday’s match with West Ham, they’d only let in 25 and were frustrating the Hammers.

Then Ings tapped in some brilliant Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) trickery to break the deadlock. Two minutes later, another close-range finish from a Said Benrahma (£5.5m) assist, before the Algerian set up Declan Rice (£4.7m) soon after. Once Michail Antonio (£7.0m) heads home, it’s somehow a heavy 4-0 win for David Moyes.

Arriving in January with plenty of Premier League pedigree, that was Ings’ first start and he currently leads the way with Gameweek 25’s highest expected goals (xG) tally of 1.75.

With FPL managers frustrated by Aleksandar Mitrovic‘s (£6.8m) injury woes, Callum Wilson‘s (£6.9m) recent slump and the lack of security in Eddie Nketiah‘s (£6.8m) game time, perhaps Ings could emerge as a real option.

The stage is set for him to score past recent employers Aston Villa in Gameweek 27, before hosting Southampton in Gameweek 29. What might hold him back is in between those, as West Ham’s match at Manchester City is likely to become a blank.

FOREST’S FIXTURES

Speaking of which, the defeated Forest are currently one of only five teams to be guaranteed both a Gameweek 28 fixture and a Double Gameweek 29. Solid fixtures too – Newcastle United (H), Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) and Leeds (a).

This, combined with a defensive injury crisis, could put Neco Williams (£3.9m) back on the radar, provided Serge Aurier (£4.4m) is still out. Wolves are the season’s second-lowest scorers, Leeds have failed to net in four of their last six and the Magpies are really struggling for goals right now.

Of course, the very same defensive woes dampen Williams’ appeal, seeing this 4-0 defeat. But those wanting to Bench Boost in Gameweek 29 could see him as a way to get two decent fixtures on board without having to worry about leaving money on the bench afterwards.

Joe Worrall (£4.2m) costs slightly more but may be a more nailed-on route into their defence.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; McKennie, Adams; Harrison, Aaronson (Rutter 75′), Gnonto (Summerville 61′), Bamford (Roca 86′)

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud (Walker-Peters 71′); S Armstrong (Walcott 63′), Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Elyounoussi (A Armstrong 82′); Sulemana (Mara 63′), Onuachu (Diallo 63′)

West Ham United XI: Fabianski (Areola 69′); Coufal (Cresswell 46′), Ogbonna, Aguerd, Ben Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta (Lanzini 83′), Benrahma (Fornals 83′), Ings (Antonio 84′)

Nottingham Forest XI: Navas; Williams, Worrall, Felipe, Renan Lodi (Toffolo 77′); Shelvey (Ayew 67′), Freuler, Colback; Gibbs-White; Brennan Johnson (Surridge 86′), Wood (Lingard 77′)

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

28 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Tarkowski(nfo)
    B. Shaw(liv)
    C. Trippier(mci)

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      A and B are close - I'd probably go A if I had Liverpool attackers and no Forest attackers (not that anyone has any Forest attackers)

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yea I'm playing Shaw atm. He's always dangerous from set pieces.

        Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. fredmnz
      22 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Shaw by a mile. He will probably be rested midweek and be ready to get some assists against Liverpool.

      Open Controls
    5. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
  2. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    37 mins ago

    I traded out Rashford for GW25 to afford Gakpo. Should I trade Gakpo or Mahrez for Rashford, or should I stick?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      If Mahrez starts midweek then I’d sell him for rashly

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        That's not how Pep works...

        Open Controls
    2. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      You shouldn't stick. Rashford is the hottest player in the game so you shouldn't have sold him in the first place.

      Not sure who the better option of the two is to sell. More will become clear after FA Cup results and will depend on your chip strategy.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Agree with BK.

        Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    0-pointer for Patterson confirmed. Ruled out of the Arsenal game

    https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1630240781364592640?t=b3dcuZ0OoRErOiGP47boYg&s=19

    Open Controls
  4. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is Estupinan is injured or rested? Not really clear based on the scout tweet here.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Subbed off early in the last league game due to hammy injury so I would assume it's still an issue

      Open Controls
  5. juicewagz
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    On WC and need to beat my mini league rival this week in our mini cup final, who is essential this week? He has Saka

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Strange question

      Open Controls
      1. juicewagz
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Which player is essential to own this week if you wanted to beat a mini league rival's score?

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Essentially you are using the WC as a FH.

      Attackers below should be in your team

      Saka Ode Salah Rashford
      Kane Haaland

      Open Controls
  6. mdm
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Choose two to play:

    A. Tarkowski (nfo)
    B. Shaw (liv)
    C. Trippier (mci)

    Open Controls
    1. fredmnz
      8 mins ago

      A and B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I have the same dilemma and currently benching Trippier

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      AB

      Open Controls
  7. Zack124
    13 mins ago

    Is this right order for defenders in next GW?
    Tarowski, White, Shaw (Digne, Trippier)
    Or choose 3 from those.
    Thanks

    Open Controls
  8. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any news about Darwin? Was supposed to be my ML differential 🙁

    Open Controls
  9. juicewagz
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Felix (LEE H) or Toney (FUL H) the better pick this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Toney because the other one plays for Chelsea

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Toney

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.