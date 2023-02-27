55
Team News February 27

FPL team news: Mitrovic, De Bruyne, March, Estupinan + more injury updates

55 Comments
There’s plenty of midweek league and cup football ahead of us and the pre-match press conferences have begun already.

While there’s nothing that we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do now to affect the outcome of Blank/Double Gameweek 25, there are a number of pertinent updates that could influence your thinking for Gameweek 26 and beyond.

FULHAM

Three days too late for many Fantasy managers, Aleksandar Mitrovic (hamstring) has been passed fit to face Leeds United in Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Craven Cottage.

“From the last game, that is the only different thing, that Mitro [is available].

“Of course, Mitro is really important for us. If he is in a good condition, physical and mental as well, he is always a threat for the opposition sides and he’s always a big help for us.” – Marco Silva

Tom Cairney (shin) and Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) remain out.

MANCHESTER CITY

Having sat out last week’s UEFA Champions League draw in Leipzig and then watched on from the bench in Saturday’s win over Bournemouth, Kevin De Bruyne (illness) is “better” ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup tie at Bristol City.

John Stones (hamstring) and Aymeric Laporte (illness) have been back in training recently but the typically taciturn Pep Guardiola didn’t give away anything on the defenders’ availability before the Citizens’ trip to Ashton Gate.

“Still a little illness, a little bit, but he is much better.” – Pep Guardiola on Kevin De Bruyne

“We are training this afternoon.” – Pep Guardiola on Aymeric Laporte and John Stones

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

With two confirmed Double Gameweeks to come in the near future and up to three more to follow in the run-in, Brighton players are about to become hot property in FPL.

Two of the key transfer targets are now flagged as doubts for Gameweek 26, however, having been ruled out of the Seagulls’ midweek FA Cup tie; Pervis Estupinan (muscle) and Solly March (unspecified), it turns out, won’t be able to do it on a cold Tuesday night in Stoke.

Estupinan had been withdrawn in Gameweek 24 with “tightness” but Roberto De Zerbi said at the time that the left-back’s injury was “not a big problem”.

Adam Lallana (muscle) and Jakub Moder (knee) are out long-term but Danny Welbeck (calf) is available and Levi Colwill (muscle) and Billy Gilmour (unspecified) are back in training.

“Estupinan isn’t on the list for tomorrow but Welbeck is. Colwill is working with us today and Gilmour also. Solly can’t play tomorrow but it is not a big problem.

“[Colwill is] not available. I think he needs one or two weeks to work with us inside of the group but he feels good and well.” – Roberto De Zerbi

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) isn’t going to play any part in Everton’s Double Gameweek 25, while Nathan Patterson (knee) is also set to sit out the midweek trip to Arsenal.

Andros Townsend (ACL) and James Garner (back) are missing from Wednesday’s squad but the latter is nearing a return.

“They’ve [Garner and Patterson] been out a while, so they both need games.

“Jimmy is going well, he is getting fitter and stronger. There’s another [under-21] game this week, so I will probably get him in that one. Then you are saying ‘after three months out, you should be classed as being fit’ if you like, but he’s going well.”

“Patto is just a bit behind (Garner), he will need a bit more than that.” – Sean Dyche

Dyche refused to put a timescale on Calvert-Lewin’s recovery.

LEICESTER CITY

James Maddison (illness) should be fit for the weekend but the prognosis looks gloomier for Youri Tielemans (ankle), who could miss a number of games after picking up an injury in Gameweek 25.

Jonny Evans (thigh) is now back in training for the Foxes but may get game-time with the youth team before a first-team return.

“[Maddison is] feeling better. We’ll see where he’s at for tomorrow. If it’s not good, then he’ll be [fit] for the weekend.

“[Evans] trained with the squad this morning. I think it’s getting Jonny through this week, seeing where we’re at towards the end of the week, then decide what his plan looks like after that. It’s really just reintroducing back into training again. By the end of the week, we’ll have an idea of whether he needs some game-time with the under-23s or [not], just assess it day by day.

“We’re just waiting on the scan results for Youri. That’ll come through today. It doesn’t look good. He did incredibly well to come back onto the pitch. When you see it, it looks a real nasty one, so we’ll have to see what the results are today.” – Brendan Rodgers

LEEDS UNITED

Javi Gracia once again gave little away on the team news front ahead of the cup clash with Fulham although did at least say that there were no new concerns compared to Gameweek 25.

“You know, I don’t like to speak much about injured players. But I try to tell you something. In this moment, we are in the same situation in respect of the injured players. The players [who] were available in the last game will be available. In this case, [Sam] Greenwood will be suspended.” – Javi Gracia

Rodrigo Moreno (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (knee) are still unavailable, while Archie Gray (ankle) and Luis Sinisterra (muscle) have also been on the sidelines of late.

Pascal Struijk hasn’t featured since being concussed almost three weeks ago.

STILL TO COME TOMORROW

Jurgen Klopp is among the managers set to face the media at 1.30pm on Tuesday, so we may get an update on Darwin Nunez (shoulder) ahead of Wednesday’s Gameweek 25 clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

We should also be hearing from Mikel Arteta, Julen Lopetegui, Erik ten Hag, Cristian Stellini (in for Antonio Conte), David Moyes and Ruben Selles, although some of their pre-match pressers may take the form of embargoed quotes held over from weekend games.

55 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    What to do with this lot?

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier, White, Tarkowski, Shaw, Walker
    Saka, Salah, Odegaard, Mahrez, Rashford
    Haaland, Watkins, Mitrovic

    1 free transfer and no money in the bank.

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  2. goneill79
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    De Zerbi after the Fulham game regarding Estupinan…… Head coach De Zerbi put the issue down as tightness and added: “Not a big problem."

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      Yup, but he doesn't make the list vs Stoke, according to the coach's pre-FA Cup presser. So we'll need more info from the next presser

      Open Controls
      1. goneill79
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Why take the risk?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          There's a chance that it's time off for extra recovery, yes. But we'll have another presser or two before GW26. De Zerbi hasn't been shifty with injury updates so far (iirc), so I expect something concrete from him

          Open Controls
          1. goneill79
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            It’ll have been 2 weeks since Fulham come the weekend so fingers crossed.Brought him & March in on wildcard this week so kinda clutching onto any positives

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Ouch. That's rather unlucky

              Hopefully, both will be fine. If Estupinan is fit, I'll prefer him over Mee as my GW26 Akanji replacement

              I'll just try to focus on other things until that presser, like the many possibilities after the FA Cup games 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. goneill79
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                Mee could be a great shout.If Blackburn dump Leicester out tomoro he’ll definitely become popular

                Open Controls
  3. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Is Darwin out of this weeks game?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Not yet

      Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      He deserves an award for Most Frustrating FPL player of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        James says hi

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Cancelo and Foden want to join this party

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Not forgettting Digne

            Open Controls
          2. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            They are top tier flops, like Digne, never ever going there again

            Open Controls
      2. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Mitrovic is also a nightmare.

        Open Controls
    3. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Klopp may tell us a bit more in his press conference tomorrow.

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        My Rigga

        Open Controls
  4. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Walker (very frustrating) -> Estupiñán (will have double game week soon) for free?

    Yes or No?

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      If fit, yeah. If not, maybe Mee

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Read posts above.

      Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Why is the urge to WC strong Obe Wan?

    Probably Ederson CS horror show!

    Currently,

    Ederson,
    White, Tark, Matip
    Mahrez, Ode, Saka, Rashford
    Hauland, Kane, Toney

    Ward, Gakpo, Trippier, Bueno

    .1

    To something like this,

    Raya, Kepa
    Shaw, Trippier, White, Estupian, Henry
    Rashford, Bruno, Ode, Saka, March
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    .1

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      You’d need to FH GW28 though wouldn’t you?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        28 or 32 whichever way I look?

        Open Controls
  6. GC123
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Yeah it’s going to be tough to manage for sure

    Open Controls
  7. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    What players will you have for dgw 27?

    Mitoma Toney and Estep I’m thinking?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Probably one Brighton and one Brentford plus Perraud who I already own.

      Open Controls
    3. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Estup may be out

      Open Controls
    4. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Those three plus Raya

      Open Controls
    5. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitoma, March, Mee, Toney, Estupinan

      Open Controls
  8. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Please rate this WC.

    Sanchez, Ward
    Mee, Trippier, Shaw, Estupinan, Coufal
    Salah, Rashford, Maddison, Mitoma, Ødegaard
    Haaland, Toney, Watkins

    Will FH in 28

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Potential benchings headaches in GW27+29 (unless you're BBing in one of them), flags on Coufal/Estupinan + the unknown of BGW32.

      But otherwise strong, despite the Saka-lacka. Am guessing you've got decent team value there?

      Open Controls
      1. EL tridente
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Definitely some benching headaches... But yeah, I will most likely BB in 29.
        Squad value is 101.8, so not that high actually

        Open Controls
  9. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    What would you do with these lot? Still have WC, FH and BB to use too.

    1.2m in the bank and 1FT.

    Kepa
    White - Tarko - Trent
    Gakpo - Martinelli - Saka - Rashford
    Kane - Haaland - Toney

    Ward - Trippier - Akanji - Andreas

    Open Controls
  10. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    I own two Brighton players and now they're both flagged after a blank game week. What are the chances?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      49 mins ago

      Sorry to hear that 'Potato' - fingers cross just will recover for GW26 or more importantly GW27/GW29 for you

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        43 mins ago

        GW26 I can replace them with Trippier and BrunoF who have poor fixtures but otherwise would be first choice. GW27 is a cross fingers on the fullback but I expect March will be fine unless there's something they are not telling us.

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          12 mins ago

          Currently without the mid-week fixtures replays in the FA Cup how are you set for
          GW28 BGW (x no players at the moment)
          GW29 DGW ( x no players on a DGW)

          Open Controls
          1. Bluetiger1
            9 mins ago

            I'm struggling to get team for GW28 made worse as panic & played my FH before world cup which I regret at the moment. Currently looking at various options with WC in GW26 or GW27 & BB in GW29 but everything up in the air at the moment as trying to balance between team line up numbers in GW28 & GW29 undecided

            Open Controls
          2. POTATO
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            GW28 is dependent on FA Cup tie esults and 2FT that week.
            GW29 has 9 doublers before transfers, though most likely 10 plus Haaland after GW28, and a full Arsenal bench.

            Open Controls
            1. Bluetiger1
              just now

              GW28 - Agree
              GW29 wow looking good already

              Will you playing any chips 'Potato' possible in GW26 to GW28 as GW29 seems covered?

              Open Controls
  11. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Play Tark (forest) or Bueno (SPURS)

    Bueno MOTM last week.

    Tark 2 CS + 1G in last 4

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Tark, yo.

      Open Controls
    2. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Tark

      Open Controls
  12. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Marcin Oleksy the most deserving winner of the Puskas award ever.

    Open Controls
  13. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    Dunk second best Brighton defender option?

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I would say so, more of a goal threat.

      Open Controls
  14. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    New Ted Lasso trailer just dropped!

    https://youtu.be/y40M4Y5DvkY

    I'm reminded it's a work of fiction since Chelsea score a goal in it.

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Things on the up for Crystal Palace, I mean "AFC Richmond".

      Open Controls
  15. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Greeting all!! Any rumblings come out about Darwin today at all?? Any training pics or anything????

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
  16. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Cancelo in the Fifpro best 11

    Open Controls
  17. Flying Dutchman
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any reason to keep Salah in the team? Think KDB or Bruno much better option

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      just now

      Bruno -yes

      KDB not the player of old this season - struggled & Pep rotation not helped

      Open Controls

