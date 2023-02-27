How the Blank/Double Gameweeks will be shaped by the FA Cup

The fifth round of the FA Cup will take place in midweek and, if you weren’t aware already, the results of these ties will have big ramifications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Here we take a look at what will be decided by the time we get to the Gameweek 26 deadline.

TUESDAY 28 FEBRUARY

FA CUP FIXTURES

Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers

Fulham v Leeds United

Bristol City v Manchester City

Tuesday is the biggest night for our Blank Gameweek 28 planning.

Liverpool’s Gameweek 28 status will be dictated by the result of Fulham v Leeds United, with a win for the latter meaning that the Reds will be guaranteed a fixture.

Victories for Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City would confirm blanks for those three teams and their scheduled opponents in Gameweek 28.

If Leicester lose, however, their Gameweek 28 match against Brentford goes ahead.

WEDNESDAY 1 MARCH

FA CUP TIES

Southampton v Grimsby Town

Burnley v Fleetwood Town

Manchester United v West Ham United

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

All that it will take for the Gameweek 28 match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur to fall will be a victory for one of those two sides in their respective cup matches, which looks likely to happen.

Gameweek 28 blanks for Manchester United and West Ham United will already have been confirmed on Tuesday if Brighton and Manchester City have won their respective cup ties at Championship opposition.

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will then follow and this will have implications for Blank Gameweek 32.

GAMEWEEK 28 OVERVIEW

GW28 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen if the following happens: Arsenal v Crystal Palace On Aston Villa v Bournemouth On Brentford v Leicester Possible blank If Leicester beat Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round Brighton v Man Utd Possible blank If Brighton beat Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Man Utd beat West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round Chelsea v Everton On Liverpool v Fulham Possible blank If Fulham beat Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round Man City v West Ham Possible blank If Man City beat Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if West Ham beat Man Utd in the FA Cup fifth round Nottm Forest v Newcastle On Southampton v Spurs Possible blank If Southampton beat Grimsby in the FA Cup fifth round and/or if Spurs beat Sheff Utd in the FA Cup fifth round Wolves v Leeds Possible blank If Leeds beat Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round

GAMEWEEK 32 OVERVIEW

GW32 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen in the following situation: Arsenal v Southampton Possible blank If Southampton beat Grimsby and then a quarter-final opponent Bournemouth v West Ham Possible blank If West Ham beat Man Utd and then a quarter-final opponent Brentford v Aston Villa On Brighton v Man City Possible blank If either Brighton or Man City beat Stoke or Bristol City and their quarter-final opponent Crystal Palace v Everton On Fulham v Leeds Possible blank If Fulham beat Leeds then a quarter-final opponent, or if Leeds beat Fulham then a quarter-final opponent Leicester v Wolves Possible blank If Leicester beat Blackburn and then a quarter-final opponent Liverpool v Nottm Forest On Man Utd v Chelsea Possible blank If Man Utd beat West Ham and then a quarter-final opponent Newcastle v Tottenham Possible blank If Tottenham beat Sheff Utd and then a quarter-final opponent

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK IMPLICATION

Most, possibly all, of the fixtures that have to be postponed in Gameweeks 28/32 will then drop into Double Gameweeks 34/37.

Up to nine Premier League fixtures will be postponed in these two Gameweeks due to a result of an FA Cup clash.

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion is the only postponed fixture from earlier in the season that still needs a new date.

This excellent graphic from Legomané below shows where each postponed match could slot.