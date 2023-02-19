112
Scout Notes February 19

FPL review: Mitrovic a Gameweek 25 injury doubt

We assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fall-out from Brighton and Hove Albion v Fulham and Brentford v Crystal Palace in our next set of Gameweek 24 Scout Notes.

MITROVIC INJURY LATEST

Owners of Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) may have partly kept the Serbian striker in their sides because Fulham are in action in Blank Gameweek 25 but there are no guarantees we’ll see him next weekend.

Mitrovic was absent from the Fulham squad that defeated Brighton 1-0 at the Amex, with Marco Silva saying that his sidelined forward’s injury was “minor” in nature but adding that he was a doubt for the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“It looks really a minor injury. I don’t know if he will be able to play the next game or not but it will not be weeks or something like that.

“Right now, the statement I have from the medical staff is that it’s a minor injury. For this afternoon it was impossible for him to play, I don’t know if it will be for the next one but soon we are going to have him back.” – Marco Silva on Aleksandar Mitrovic

Silva had made similar comments before kick-off.

The Cottagers were second-best without Mitrovic (not that his presence would have helped that much) but did keep their third clean sheet in a row and their fifth shut-out since the restart. As we discussed last week, Fulham are vastly overachieving on the goals conceded front – and they owe much of that to Bernd Leno (£4.5m), who banked a double-digit haul at the Amex after more heroics. He made seven stops against Albion and now trails only David Raya (£4.7m) for saves in FPL this season.

A PAIR OF BLANKERS

It was a frustrating afternoon for owners of Brighton and Brentford assets, who would have been hoping for one final hurrah before they signed off for Blank Gameweek 25.

The Seagulls, as has become customary, utterly dominated proceedings against Fulham, registering 21 shots to their visitors’ five but succumbed to a late Manor Solomon (£4.9m) goal.

BrightonvFulham
Shots215
Big chances50
Expected goals (xG)2.220.34

A quiet Kaoru Mitoma (£5.4m) failed to have a shot for the first time since he became a regular starter but Solly March (£5.1m) was again in the thick of things, involved in four of the five big chances that Albion had.

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) was once more stationed further forward in a number 10 role and, as was the case last week, posed much more of a goal threat. One of his four shots was a great opportunity from close range, carved out by the busy March.

Budget FPL forward Evan Ferguson (£4.6m) was also recalled to the line-up and was another Albion asset to see a succession of chances go begging.

As for in-form Brentford, this was a bit of an off-day by their high standards but Vitaly Janelt‘s (£5.5m) late header extended the Bees’ unbeaten league run to 11 games – that’s the longest sequence in the division following Newcastle’s defeat on Saturday night.

There’s definitely a school of thought that Brentford are better against the Premier League elite, having deservedly taken points off all of the ‘big-six’ sides but having sometimes struggled against teams who are less attacking. Ten of Ivan Toney‘s (£7.7m) 17 attacking returns this season have come against sides in the top half.

“The performance overall, we could have done better. I’m disappointed with the performance, but this is the Premier League. We still gave very little away.

“We gave the goal away, and the chance after, which is not much in a Premier League game. If you can’t win, don’t lose. We are 11 games unbeaten.” – Thomas Frank

ESTUPINAN INJURY UPDATE

Pervis Estupinan (£4.7m) – FPL’s form defender based on points over the last 30 days – managed to bank a clean sheet before Brighton conceded late on, being replaced just after the hour mark.

It was indeed an enforced change but Roberto De Zerbi wasn’t concerned after full-time.

“No, no problem. It was a tight [hamstring]. Not a big problem.” – Roberto Zerbi on Pervis Estupinan’s withdrawal

BRIGHTON + PALACE’S DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 27 LATEST

Two of the sides featured in this article play each other in Gameweek 27, creating a ‘double’ for both clubs.

A rail strike put paid to the initial staging of Brighton v Crystal Palace back in September and, wouldn’t you just know it, there’s another strike planned for the rescheduled date (Thursday 16 March).

According to the Athletic, the Seagulls have requested that the M23 derby in Gameweek 27 is now brought forward 24 hours in order to avoid the chaos that union action will bring.

A decision from the Premier League is expected early next week, so it’s a situation to monitor.

112 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    3rd scout notes in a row! Neale is a machine! Like Jack Lemon in Glengarry Glenn Ross!

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      It's your lucky day, virgin

      Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      I shall never look at ABC on here the same way again.

      Open Controls
    3. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Didn't turn out so well for Jack though.

      Open Controls
  2. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Predictions?

    Spurs 2 - 1 Wham
    Utd 3 - 1 Lei

    Kane one goal

    Bruno brace 😛

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Kane is going to make the red arrow even redder isn't he 😥

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      That’d be great. With no Casemiro and Leicester scoring as prolifically as they’re conceding, I’m hoping lots of goals. Another 4-2

      I think Hammers with Aguerd will be tough for out of form and injury struck Spurs. Going 1-1 (you can have your Kane goal)

      Open Controls
    3. afsr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Spurs - Wham 1-1, with a Kane assist
      Utd - Lei 2-1, Rash goal, Bruno assist

      Open Controls
    4. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Spurs 1-4 West Ham
      United 1-0 Leicester

      Bowen brace.
      Garnacho late winner.
      FPL Virgin sectioned.

      Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      MUN 3-2 LEI
      TOT 1-1 WHU

      Open Controls
    6. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      2-2
      3-2

      Open Controls
    7. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      I'd tend to agree

      3-1 Man Utd
      2-1 Spurs

      Open Controls
    8. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Spurs WHam 1-2
      Utd Lei 2-4

      Open Controls
    9. jacob1989
      54 mins ago

      Lol bruno wont get score unless he is gifted a penalty.
      Spurs and manu to win narrowly.

      Open Controls
    10. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bruno brace sounds good to me

      Open Controls
  3. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    0.1 short of Bruno, Shaw -> Salah, TAA with 2FT

    A - Bruno -> Salah and save
    B - Bruno, Shaw -> Salah, Tarkowski
    C - Bruno, Trippier -> Salah, TAA
    D - Bruno, Shaw -> Gakpo, TAA
    E - Bruno, Shaw, Andreas -> Salah, Tarkowski, Grealish (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      C is interesting. You will want Trips back in for 27 & 28 but could enjoy big points from TAA in the meanwhile. If this fits your transfer strategy I would say go for it. Otherwise, B is solid.

      Open Controls
      1. afsr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        The value i have tied up in Trippier (bought him at 5.2) is what's holding me back from making that transfer

        Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. No Salah
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Who are your other defenders?

      Open Controls
      1. afsr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        White, Lewis, Bueno

        Open Controls
  4. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Ederson,
    Gabriel, Bueno, Patterson
    KDB, Martinelli, Ødegaard, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane, Mitro

    Ward, Shaw, Trippier, Rashford

    2ft and 0.3 Itb. Best transfers to make?

    Open Controls
  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Greetings all!!! How does this sound…. KDB, Trippier and Sanchez to Salah, Gomez and Alisson -4???!!!…. Would
    Leave me with this….

    Alisson
    Gomez, Ake, Tarkowski, Mings
    Salah, Saka, Odegaard
    Haaland, Kane, Nketiah
    Subs- Kepa Rashford Mitoma Estupinan

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Greetings my friend! A few thoughts:

      I'm not sure how nailed Gomez is, maybe just marginally above Matip. The fixtures in 25 look decent for CS, but largely because they face such weak attacks. Would rather have some attacking upside if I were to go for a Pool defender.

      Alisson could do ok here but with all the DGWs to come for Sanchez, I wouldn't want to sell him.

      I'm guessing there isn't a simpler route to Salah that you like..? Maybe one that involves downgrading the headache that is Aké rather than Trippier (who I'm quite against selling tbh)?

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Hello matey!!! Hope you are well!!! Thankyou for your response!!! Greatly appreciated as always!!!

        Would love Trent but would have to lose Kane basically to get him, so not sure it’s worth it in the long run, would
        Lose Kane to Watkins, agreed with Gomez and Matip, 4.3 could be a bargain for this double tho!! Sanchez is a tricky one, he have Estupinan and Mitoma losing him would open up a slot for March, should really stick with Sanchez as I went for him on WC purely because of the amount of doubles he has left

        Yeah I agree mate, im reluctant to lose any of Trippier, Rashford, Estupinan or Mitoma, could to KDB and Ake to Salah and Gomez for free, would have 10 men playing but 6 with doubles, good idea???? And then it sorts out getting rid of ake, soooo gutted i started him over tarkowski this week, i has Tarkowski starting most of the week as I thought Everton at home with Dyche will be solid!! Grrrr then ake comes on last minute for 1 point

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          Losing Aké is definitely a better idea. I'm in the same boat this week with his 1pt-er, and the change to a back 3 really puts me off him going forward (I'm selling for Estupinan in 26). Playing 10 is perfectly fine, I reckon. I'll be doing the same.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Ah did you too mate??? Soooo cruel!!! when I saw he took foden off I presumed Mahrez would come on, sooooo annoying haha, Estupinan is a good move mate!! I got him on WC and hasn’t blanked yet, got a bit of good fortune with him yesterday but he’s been good to own!!yeah 10 should be sufficient !!Thanks for your input mate!!! Best of luck!!!

            Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Selling trippier feels a bit nuts tbh

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yeah I agree mate!! Haha, I’ve dissolved that idea already!!! Haha

        Open Controls
    3. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      How about
      KDB & ake > Gakpo & TAA.
      2 players with attacking threat & maybe even 1 CS for TAA

      Can captain saka. On better form than Salah

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Oooh I do like this idea!!!! I may lean on captain Saka anyway so this does make a lot of sense and leaves me funds to do Nketiah to Toney for 27 whilst keeping Kane, cheers mate!!! Going to seriously consider this!!!

        Open Controls
        1. Shultan
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Glad to have given another idea to consider!

          I think Salah is likely outscore Gakpo but think gakpo & TAA combined likely to score more than Salah & gomez.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            That’s a really good point mate!! That’s the way I need to look at it, the combined totals, also need to consider if I want to have Salah as a 3rd premium with Kane and Haaland, would be hard to sell Salah whereas I could easily sell Gakpo after the double

            Open Controls
  6. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of taking a big hit?

    Was planning on just KDB to Salah for free.....but i can see a -16 actually paying off

    Paterson(1), Shaw (0), Trippier (0) KDB (benched maybe for Bou, so 1), Joao Felix (2) to Tarkowski (7), Robertson (8) , TAA (11) , Salah (10) , Ferguson (0)

    even been conservative as above it probably nets me close to 20 points

    Will drop me 70k to around 170k but sets me up to attack the double and Liverpools run of fixtures , maybe captain TAA/ Salah

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Liverpool's run being Man Utd, Bournemouth, a very tough looking Fulham, and a likely DGW of mci che..? Doesn't look good to me. I would want to show any Liverpool players the door again in 26 tbh

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        I see a number of clean sheets in that run

        Both Palace and Wolves are very poor attacking wise- so could be 2 clean sheets

        ignoring United who should score They have Bournmouth also and Fulham at Anfield

        I like the prospect of 4 clean sheets in 5 weeks there

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          23 mins ago

          How about if they blank in 28? I would make Fulham strong favourites to beat Leeds in the FA Cup

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yep i need to consider this

            My alternative is just do KDB + Paterson to Gapko + TAA and sell Gapko probably week 26

            Ideally i like just Liverpool double defence but hard to get in my structure

            Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      I’m looking at -8

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Whats your plan?

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Sounds like utter madness tbh

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Doesnt really matter what it looks like if the points come in

        I was being conservative above where it will be 20+ up on the hit with Liverpool only keeping one cleansheet and salah one assist

        It could easily be two 3-0 wins for Liverpool

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          You're also being extremely lenient with your predictions that Patterson, KDB and Felix in 4 games combined bring in 4pts. That's not an argument it's just picking figures and attributing them to players. It could easily be two 1-1 draws for Liverpool and TAA, Robbo and Salah get 12-15pts combined

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Yep could be

            To be honest i could do one of a number of options yet

            The easiest is simple do KDB to Salah (c) for free and play possible 10 -11 depending if Paterson starts

            Still feel i will lose 10+ points avoiding TAA for the dgw

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              But if you're taking something like -8 to get him in then even if he gets 10pts or so you're not really benefitting from it

              Open Controls
              1. FPL_trail_runner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                I can get him with various different -4
                Its basically Salah for FT or TAA with -4 and extra dgw player (Gapko or Darwin)

                Open Controls
    4. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Why would KDB be benched? Bournemouth don’t play the same system as spurs

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        I expect him to start midweek and Pep to expect to win without fielding a full 11

        Can see Foden, Philips, Ake, Akanji, Alvarez , Lewis all playing v Bou and easily putting them aside ,

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          just now

          The same way that a full team swatted aside Forest yesterday? Bournemouth drew v Newcastle and beat Wolves away recently

          Open Controls
    5. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      If you reckon it's netting you points, how do you figure you'll drop 70k places?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sorry, meant the drop prior to gameweek starting

        Would be around 170 / 180k when factoring in the -16.

        Open Controls
    6. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I have good news and bad news.

      The good news is your name checks out.

      The bad news is this might be the worst plan I have ever read in here.

      As an avid liverpool supporter I can tell you that taking a -16 to bring in any 3 of our players is just bloody madness right now. We have been God awful until 2 games ago. Yesterday's game was against 10 men after we went 2 nil up and they still hit the post and bar twice. This is a team who can't score with 11 on a good day. I would love to believe we can keep clean sheets but we can't. Our defence is absolutely useless. Useless. Our midfield needs no introduction and up front we are a mess. We are not keeping clean sheets obscuring three goals in a game. Conservative estimate myself a$$

      Open Controls
      1. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sweet @$$

        Open Controls
  7. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Thoughts on Cancelo + Shaw+ Almiron + Kane to Tarkowski + Gomez + Salah + Nunez -8pts

    Open Controls
    1. Nas
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I would do it, except not not about Gomez.

      Open Controls
  8. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Tarkowski Bueno
    Salah Saka Odegaard
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Ward Trippier Botman Rashford Almiron

    0.2 itb

    Anything worth a hit to get 11 out?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  9. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Walker is essentially nailed in city’s new shape and even if they revert is still a likely starter… has to be a good option at 4.8, right?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      Who knows with City. I thought this a few weeks ago about Ake.

      Open Controls
      1. The Tinkerman
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        They need pace in that 3 though and only Walker can fill that role in back three from the city squad. He is also their best right back in a 4.

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Isn't such a thing as nailed with City as you know. Pep talked him up recently saying he was training great and doing what he wanted, can change in an instant

      Open Controls
    3. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      No such thing as nailed city defender with pep
      People thought ake & akanji nailed & look what happened there

      Open Controls
      1. The Tinkerman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I don’t see what would make Ake or Akanji nailed, both are squad players when they have a full squad. Walker is the only player that can play a specific role in both shapes they play, obviously I could be wrong but unless he is about to start playing Gomez or Lewis at centre back I think it’s pretty likely he keeps playing.

        Open Controls
    4. Nas
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      How long is that shape gonna last though? Pep could easily change to something else

      Open Controls
      1. The Tinkerman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Agree, but if it’s a 4 instead of a 3 then Walker is still their best RB and will likely start the majority of matches, though would rotate with Lewis at times you’d think.

        Open Controls
  10. thepancakeman123
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Currently looking at Ake, Shaw, KDB > Tarkowski, Gabriel, Salah (-4)

    Would leave my team like this, thoughts?

    Kepa
    Gabriel*, Tarkowski*, Bueno*, Patterson*
    Salah*, Saka*, Odegaard*, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane

    Ward, Trippier, Rashford, Weghorst

    Open Controls
    1. mcginnntonic
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
  11. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Team not set up well, had 3 arsenal since GW17 but regret going nketiah over saka

    Do obvious
    1) bruno >Salah (C) with FT
    2) Bruno, nketiah, mahrez > saka (C), gakpo & Darwin (if fit) for -8

    Kepa (3.0 ITB)
    White, tark, bot*
    Mahrez, ode, andreas, bruno*
    Nketiah, kane, haaland
    Bench Ward, rash*, shaw* trip*

    Open Controls
    1. mcginnntonic
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Personally I wouldn't risk on 3 Liv attackers as doubt they all start next 3. Mahrez has a nice fixture this week

      Open Controls
      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thanks with option 2 would only have 2 liv as don't have Salah currently

        Option 1 seems sensible, it's just horrible not having Saka & feel will miss out on points until GW28 with nketiah

        Hoping Jesus is back so im forced to get rid of nketiah

        Open Controls
      2. Thanos
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        Do you see Mahrez starting?

        Open Controls
        1. Shultan
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Hard to tell now that CL is back. Think pep prefers mahrez for CL

          Open Controls
  12. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Anthony Elanga and Victor Lindelöf start for mufc against Leicester City

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      😎

      The more defensive rotation the better, as far as I'm concerned. Anticipating my delicious Maddi haul already

      Open Controls
    2. Woy_is_back
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Two swedes of championship quality. Terrible players

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Nah Lindelof is a decent mid table level cb, i mean he has put in years of decent level in Champions league (Benfica) and World cups

        Open Controls
    3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Shaw lb assumed

      Open Controls
  13. mcginnntonic
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Thoughts on this free hit team? Where would you change? 3.4m in the bank.

    Ramsdale
    Trent Tarkowski Kilman
    Salah Mahrez Salah XX
    Nketiah Nunez Haaland

    Ward Coady Dasilva B Williams

    7.8m for the last midfielder spot (can be 1m more if i make Coady deadwood), who would you go for? Or would you switch up the formation for 442? Would you grab another city player?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Ødegaard over Ramsdale

      Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I Think FH team in 25 should have 3 arsenal
      odegaard over mahrez gives money for Saka for last spot

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Assuming Salah no2 = Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Shultan
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Ah ok that makes sense!

          Open Controls
    3. Sly Fly
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      I like the two Salahs punt.

      Open Controls
    4. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pickford over ramsdale & just realised got Salah twice so can still have mahrez
      Salah, mahrez, ode, saka midfield

      Open Controls
  14. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Worth -8? I need -4 to play 11 this week regardless with Lewis no longer suiting the city shape/system. Can’t really fit Salah in sadly.

    Kane, Shaw, Lewis, Patterson > Darwin, TAA, Perraud, a city defender

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Mitoma, Rashford, Trippier fill my bench with blankers.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not super sold on selling Kane , Darwin will be rotated as 1) maybe injured and 2 ) Firmino and Jota will certainly start 1 of the 2 dgw to build fitness

      Open Controls
      1. The Tinkerman
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        My other source of funds is KDB. It’s impractical for me not to sell one of these guys else I’m taking -4 for three ~4.2m players. One has to go and I’m not selling KDB before Bournemouth.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Im probably selling KDB myself

          Feel will for sure want Kane back with his fixtures , while KDB as we know is rotated at times now

          Open Controls
        2. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Albeit you did raise the idea for me of doing

          Kane + Paterson > TAA (C) + Darwin/Jota for -4

          Not a bad structure and keeps KDB , will see how spurs are today but id have this then

          Kepa
          TAA (C) White Kilman
          KDB Martinelli Andreas Saka
          Darwin Haaland Felix
          Ward Trippier Rashford Shaw

          Open Controls
          1. The Tinkerman
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I like that tbh

            Open Controls
  15. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Think FH team in 25 should have 3 arsenal
    odegaard over mahrez gives money for Saka for last spot

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reply fail

      Open Controls
  16. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    United will definitely lose today

    Open Controls
    1. Run DCL
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Which one?

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Man U

        Open Controls
    2. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      yes West Ham will lose

      Open Controls
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      The bookies must love you

      Open Controls
    4. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Definitely?

      I’m a Leicester fan and am quietly confident we will get something here. We look much better in recent weeks, and United have a very busy schedule.

      Open Controls
      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah, I'm worried you're right.

        Hopefully Ten Hag will find a way. Maybe put Fred on Maddison to take him out of the game.

        Open Controls
        1. The Tinkerman
          • 7 Years
          just now

          KDH is our most prolific chance creator in open play, which I find surprising despite watching every game. We will see how it goes. Maddison takes risks, and obviously creates a lot of chances from set plays on top of his general play. I’d take a point for sure.

          Open Controls
    5. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Should put a bet if so confident

      Open Controls
  17. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which one to sell to raise funds to replace Shaw, Lewis and Patterson?

    A) Kane
    B) KDB

    Kepa, Ward
    Trippier!, Shaw!, White, Lewis!, Patterson!
    KDB, Saka, Rashford!, Mitoma!, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane, Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Of course, I cannot do KDB > Salah to raise funds, so would be KDB > Gakpo or Kane > Darwin in all likelihood.

      Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I would choose to lose KDB..more of rotation/minutes risk compared to Kane

      If did KDB to gakpo would be able to afford TAA for lewis,

      Open Controls
  18. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Good to go for GW25?

    Forster
    James Schar* Zinchenko
    Mahrez Odegaard(C) Martinelli Gakpo
    Kane Haaland Darwin(vc)

    Kepa Rashford* Trippier* Shaw*

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yep. How did you end up with Gakpo and Forster in your team before now?

      Open Controls
  19. Nas
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ward
    Saliba james (botman, trippier, mee)
    Andreas martinelli odegaard (rashy bruno)
    Kane haaland darwin

    2FT

    A) kane bruno marti- Watkins saka salah -4 (play 10, -4 hit)
    B) bruno marti- saka gakpo (play 10, -4 hit)
    C) bruno saliba- Robertson, saka (play 10, no hit, bo salah)
    D) bruno botman-robbo gakpo (play 11, no hit, no saka or salah)

    Open Controls
  20. Alexis Nonsense
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Are we expecting Newcaste to be tighter when Bruno is back?

    Contemplating selling Trippier, but I really don't wan't to if they get back to business

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tripps has good fixtures again after 26. He also vretaes the most chances yesterday, despite playing only 60-odd minutes. Risky sell.

      Open Controls
      1. Alexis Nonsense
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ok I'll hold then thanks

        Open Controls
      2. Digital-Real
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He may drop 0.3m by GW26 with the blank and game against City coming up. Managers will likely jump on Pool defenders.

        Open Controls
  21. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thinking Fernandes and KdB to Salah and Gakpo (-4). Also want to do one more hit to avoid starting Patterson.

    A) Shaw to Robertson
    B) Trippier to TAA
    C) Patterson to Tarkowski( or Gomez, max 5.8)

    Open Controls

