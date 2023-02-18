185
Scoreboard February 18

FPL Gameweek 24: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Newcastle United0 – 2Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 1Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest1 – 1Manchester City
Everton1 – 0Leeds United
Chelsea0 – 1Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion0 – 1Fulham
Brentford1 – 1Crystal Palace
Aston Villa2 – 4Arsenal

185 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bakutaner
    34 mins ago

    Will KDB play in GW 25? Your opinion?

    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think yes and reckon it’s the game the midweek after where Bristol City he gets his rest. I’m selling though.

      1. Bakutaner
        just now

        The thing is I don't want to use FH this GW, and If I sell one player I will have full eleven. So I was thinking of him staying just to fill my starting eleven, and week after will sell him

  2. dshv
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    How we will proceed with chips (have all except TC) ?

  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Mitrovic has to be considered a dead pick now right?

    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Good fixtures going into the end of the season

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        just now

        More likely to be punished by holding all the way to the end though? Better alternatives.

    2. _____JR_____
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      The most frustrating FPL asset

    3. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      For me he's a hold through 25, and then swap to Toney or Ferguson after they blank.

  4. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    2 FT, thoughts on Shaw + Bruno -> TAA + Bowen? Bowen punt vs. NFO

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      No

    2. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Forest are now decent, no?

  5. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Are blanks for gw28 confirmed?

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No. Need another round of FA cup games. Which doesn't happen until after our next GW.

  6. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    assume Even if gakpo benched 1 game in DGW25 he comes on as a sub

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fair assumption.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thinking worth getting him over salah to avoid -4

  7. JurgenRodgers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Woke up this morning, wasn’t happy with my team, Wildcard was played 127K - 58k

    Trent the hero!

    I know it’s risky but feel happy how it went

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Love to hear it

    2. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Nice. I’ve got 30 with 3 to play so hoping for the same.

      1. JurgenRodgers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nice

        1. Gazwaz80
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Cant believe that we’re saying 30 is nice but you’re spot on. I’m on 28 with 3 to go and Rash as captain and I’m well chuffed 😀

  8. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    11 starters. Worth shipping Akanji for Kilman or any other defender up to 5.0 or save?

    Can do Akanji and Mitro to Felix and Mings for -4 either.

    Kepa
    White Tark Akanji*
    Salah Odegard Kdb Andreas
    Mitro Nektiah Halland

    0ITB

  9. Tinslinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Anyone Free Hitting GW25?

    1. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probably not. I can field 10 players without a hit with 5 dgwers so reckon that will be good enough

  10. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Yes

    Unlike Pep, klopp uses his bench if there are options on there (still annoyed at Mahrez no show)

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      *reply fail to Stranger Mings

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Sorry was that in reply to me assuming gakpo plays 1 game but sun spperance 2nd?

        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Yeah, don't be surprised if he starts both games if Nunez is injured

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 2 Years
            20 mins ago

            Oh missed that , yeh if Nunez injury doubt gakpo great option . Thanks

            1. Our Tiny Windows
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Nunez injury?!

  11. _____JR_____
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Mee + KDB -> Tarkowski + Salah worth -4?
    Benching Rashy, Shaw & Trippier so that's why I am getting rid of Mee. Would lose too much on the other 3. Also am short .1 for kdb to Salah straight swap

  12. lindeg
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Pick a transfer:

    A: Shaw to Gabriel
    B: Rashford to Ødegaard

    1. Norco
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Surely you have to hold Rashford as you'll want him back straight away

    2. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I would keep Rashford

  13. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    So here are my non players next GW. Who is most worth ridding for a -4?

    Shaw
    Trippier
    Rashford
    Mitoma
    Estupinan

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Estu

    2. Slitherene
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Shaw

  14. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Stay quiet tomorrow Rashford. Off early for Barcelona please.

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes hopefully comes off at 59

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Can only imagine that happening if we're 2 or 3 up. Can't see it happening.

  15. Norco
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Team is in a pickle, can't get Salah unless a major restructure.

    Thinking a -8 for the following, EXACT funds to make these moves right now, yay or nay?

    Mitrovic > Nunez
    Bruno > Gakpo
    Botman > Robertson
    Ederson > Forster

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good apart from forster

      1. Norco
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I have Kepa as well so Forster would.be enabler fodder and get rid of Ederson the fund's sponge lol

        1. Robe Wan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Ok fair enough

  16. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kdb Shaw Nketiah
    To
    Trent Gakpo Nunez -8?

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Top 3 could score more even without shaw

      And then you’ve taken -8

  17. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    I’m on 10

    I have definitely never had a lower score in 12 years

    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      in fair 30 is a monster score this GW

    2. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Shouldn’t laugh but that’s kinda funny

  18. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    will appreciate opinions

    A) Shaw, Rashford, Kane -4 -> TAA, Salah, Watkins
    B) Shaw, Rashford, Kane -4-> Tarkowski, Salah, Darwin
    C) Shaw, Mahrez -> Tarkowski, Salah + bench Rashford, play Patterson in 4-4-2
    D) Ward, Rashford, Kane -4-> Alisson, Salah, Darwin + play Pattersopn in 3-5-2, Kepa & Alisson nicely cover BGWs 28 and 32

    thanks

  19. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Take a hit for the following move?

    Kepa | Iversen
    Shaw* White Kilman Patterson
    KdB Mahrez Odegaard
    Haaland Kane Nketiah
    ¦ Andreas Rashford Trippier

    1 FT, 0.5 ITB

    Shaw, Kane -> TAA, Darwin

  20. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    FH needed here? 2ft 0.7itb

    Ward
    Ake white Patterson
    Saka martinelli Andreas
    Kane haaland

    Pope trippier shaw Bruno toney

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      No. Good team. Would go Shaw to Tarkowski and Bruno to Gakpo or Salah if you can afford think you will be a bit short.

      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers for the feedback, could do shaw Bruno to taa gakpo/mahrez

        1. Bucket Man
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          That looks good too. As a owner of Mahrez wouldn’t go there.

  21. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any DGW defender worth getting for under 5.1m? (Tripled up on Arsenal already)

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Tarkowski possibly. Improved defensively and a set piece threat.

  22. estheblessed
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    GW 25

    a) Gakpo
    b) Salah

    ?

    1. dshv
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I will go for salah

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Salah unless -4

  23. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts?
    James, Mitrovic, KDB > Tarkowski, Darwin, Salah (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes

  24. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    My defence is a mess.
    What would you do?
    Shaw Tripps Ake Bueno Ream. 3.8 itb

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Move Ake to Trent?

  25. BUZZBOMB
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Kepa
    Tark Bueno Akanji
    Marti Saka KDB Mitoma*
    Kane Nketiah Haaland

    Ward Shaw* Tripps* Rasher*

    So somewhere between 7and 10 starters. Do I...

    A Go with 9 or 10 and get rid of Akanji and Bueno?
    B Get rid of Mitoma
    C Salah in for KDB

    2 FTs and 1.3m in bank. Could do a mix maybe even involving a -4. Want to keep Mitoma I think.

    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C for me. Never know with Pep. Akanji might play

  26. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Darwin injury not serious then I assume?

    1. riot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      We don't know that

  27. Bucket Man
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Worth keeping hold of Martinelli now? Either a -4 to Saka with Gakpo or keep and get Salah with him.

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Holding through the double personally. He'll get 1 start at least, and could well return. Looked fine to me again today.

      1. Bucket Man
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Edging that way too. May play centre forward possibly? Been suggested by Arsenal fans I believe.

    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      -4 with Saka gakpo sounds good to me

      1. Bucket Man
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Will see after champions league games. Saka looks seriously good but was a nice surprise Martinelli’s impact off the bench.

  28. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Cancelo to Trent the move here? 2FT in hand, but want to roll one to get rid of Martinelli and Mitrovic next week.

    Kepa
    Cancelo White Bueno
    Saka(C) Andreas Mahrez Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Ward Rashford Trippier Shaw

  29. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Simple / Stupid question
    Would u do any transfers tonight or next days to avoid price rises or wait after UCL matches ?

    1. riot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      The logical answer is always to wait, price rises don't matter a massive amount.

