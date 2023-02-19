52
Scout Notes February 19

FPL review: Darwin injury latest, Liverpool’s Gameweek 25 audition

52 Comments
Share

We assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Newcastle United v Liverpool in our first Gameweek 24 Scout Notes.

The numbers and graphics you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

DARWIN INJURY LATEST

Darwin Nunez (£8.7m) scored his first Premier League goal since November but the good news ended there for the Uruguayan striker, as a shoulder injury cut short his evening on Tyneside.

Darwin’s current and prospective owners in FPL face a nervous wait to see how serious the issue is ahead of Double Gameweek 25 but we may at least find out earlier than Friday’s pre-match press conference, as Jurgen Klopp will face the media both before and after Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

“The bad news [is] Darwin has something on his shoulder. We will see. In that situation I don’t know what he [the referee] whistled there against him, to be honest.

“In the end, he had to go off with a shoulder issue. We need further assessment; I don’t know in the moment. In the moment is it painful, but hopefully it’s just painful and not more.” – Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez

Even if Darwin is out, competition for game-time in the front three has hotted up with the returns to fitness of Diogo Jota (£8.8m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.0m), both of whom got over half an hour to work on their match-sharpness here.

LIVERPOOL’S GAMEWEEK 25 AUDITION

We’ll get another look at Liverpool in the midweek clash against Madrid before Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) take centre stage in Double Gameweek 25, when they face Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The trip to Newcastle was also an audition of sorts ahead of Friday’s FPL deadline.

A 2-0 win against a side previously unbeaten at home all season, with attacking returns for all of the front three and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m), sounds pretty good on paper.

But there are still one or two question marks about this Liverpool side, particularly at the back where they allowed the 10 men of Newcastle multiple chances. The Magpies twice hit the woodwork after Nick Pope‘s (£5.5m) dismissal, while substitute Callum Wilson (£7.0m) squandered a great opportunity, Fabian Schar (£5.2m) nodded wide from six yards and Alexander Isak (£6.6m) blazed over when well positioned. Miguel Almiron (£5.6m) had earlier spurned a clear opening before Pope was sent off.

Liverpool themselves didn’t create much at all for an hour after the red card (a flurry of chances arrived late on) but perhaps one eye was on energy preservation ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League tie.

Onto the positives, though, and the goals themselves, scored by Darwin and Cody Gakpo (£7.7m), were well-fashioned and assisted brilliantly by Alexander-Arnold and Salah.

Liverpool’s clean-sheet prospects still look iffy from week to week but Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) and Alexander-Arnold in particular are starting to rediscover their attacking swagger, with seven chances created between them on Tyneside.

Salah is the big question for many FPL managers ahead of Double Gameweek 25, and there’ll be plenty of column inches devoted to him in the coming days. He didn’t have a single shot in the box against Newcastle, although that’s ignoring the fact that he would have had a gilt-edged chance had Pope not handled outside his area.

WHICH GAME WILL POPE MISS?

Newcastle take a backseat in FPL until Gameweek 26 now, as their participation in the EFL Cup final next Sunday leaves them without a Premier League fixture.

The good news for Pope’s owners in FPL is that the goalkeeper will be back for that Gameweek 26 trip to Manchester City, as his one-match ban for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity will be served in the cup final – hence the lack of a red flag.

The Magpies were uncharacteristically carved open with ease for Liverpool’s two goals but the good news is that they now get Bruno Guimaraes (£5.5m) back from suspension, as his presence has been sorely missed at either end of the pitch.

They also rallied brilliantly after Pope’s dismissal, a sign of the progress made under Howe.

“I thought the reaction to that sending-off was brilliant from the team. I thought we stayed in the game and were competitive, we created chances and I felt if we could get the next goal we had a route back into the game but that never happened.” – Eddie Howe

Newcastle rise up the Season Ticker from Gameweek 27 onwards, with a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 28 and a very likely Double Gameweek 29 also in their favour.

Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.1m) is one to monitor for differential-seekers, as he was absolutely electric against Liverpool, forcing Alisson (£5.4m) to tip an effort onto the bar and providing the big chance that Almiron spurned. After a rusty return to the starting XI in Gameweek 22, he’s rapidly improved.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

52 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NZREDS
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    if you want some I’ll give it ya

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      I want it

      Open Controls
  2. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Seems like a lot of people are rushing the transfers despite CL this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Price rises/drops probably forcing the issue. And after all, a chance taken is a chance halved.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Doesn't feel like the season where money is an issue

        Open Controls
        1. Oscar Slater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          I largely agree with that but when you're contemplating trying to to squeeze in a third premium, funds can get a little
          stretched.

          Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Some may be FH

      Open Controls
  3. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    For this gameweek only, Iwobi or neves?! Need 1 to fund my move for salah (c)

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      iWork to get something even against Arsenal? His old club…maybe

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Iwobi*….

        Open Controls
  4. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    So, who do you guys think are the most important dgw players for next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      3 x Liverpool.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Trent, Gacko and Salah?

        Open Controls
      2. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Robbo, Taa & Gakpo imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Not watched Pool for ages. Salah still poor?

          Open Controls
          1. Oscar Slater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Salah is now no better than the player Chelsea sold. He's still got some moments of glory ahead of him but at 12.6m he is a luxury player to own.

            Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      You need imo TAA more than Salah and Saka more than any other ARS asset, so these two

      Open Controls
  5. dansmith1985
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Well not a great decision bringing in Kepa for this GW but I still managed green arrows somehow. Just inside top 5k now,now to ponder who to bring in alongside Salah for GW25

    Open Controls
  6. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Do I keep Shaw or transfer him out for a -4 hit?

    I have two players eight players missing game week next round, have six players double game eeek.

    Should I go with the team or get a replacement.

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Only defender that's is worth a hit is TAA...but assuming can't afford him for Shaw?

      Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Do I need 11?

    Got 10 without a hit.

    Ederson ,
    White, Bueno, Tark
    Mahrez, Ode, Saka, Gakpo
    Hauland, Kane,

    Ward, Trippier, Shaw, Toney, Rashford

    .8

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Play 10 since have 6 DGW players

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ta

        Open Controls
    2. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You look pretty good for next week plus upcoming doubles for Toney. I can get rid of Shaw until GW29 so maybe Shaw > Van Dijk or TAA if you have funds

      Open Controls
  8. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Tark in for who?

    A. Bueno
    B. Patterson

    Open Controls
  9. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Selling Shaw for a hit sounds mad. Good form and value. Easy bench for me.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Reply fail for fake madrid

      Open Controls
  10. Norco
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    -12 a bit too hectic? I only have 7 GW25 players that includes Mitro, so really not ideal at all.

    Bruno > Gakpo
    Mitro > Darwin
    Botman > TAA
    Shaw > Tark
    Ederson > Forster (funder enabling bencher)
    0.3ITB

    Kepa (Forster)
    TAA Tark Gabriel Patto (Trips)
    Gakpo Ode Saka (Rash Mitoma)
    Haaaland Kane Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      You’ll get the 12 back. Go for it.

      Open Controls
  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    A: Martinelli + KDB to Saka + Gakpo
    B: Gabriel + KDB to TAA + Saka
    C: Gabriel + KDB + Greenwood to Gomez + Saka + Darwin (-4)

    First two would just play Greenwood and hoping for a 1 point cameo, last gets out a full XI

    Open Controls
    1. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm in similar pickle to get Saka and Salah, and get rid of Martinelli.
      Good time to get rid of Greenwood, but watch for Darwin injury news. Watkins could be an option as well

      Open Controls
    2. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gomez is not a good option though, maybe Tark or Kilman better

      Open Controls
  12. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Need some help to decide

    a) KdB > Salah
    b) KdB, Schar > Salah, Kilman (-4)
    c) KdB, Martinelli > Saka, Gakpo (-4)
    d) KdB, Martinelli, Patterson > Saka, Gakpo, Kilman (-8)
    e) Kdb, Patterson > Gapko, TAA (-4)

    Kepa
    Gabriel, Tarkowski, Patterson
    KdB, Ode, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Watkins

    Pope Trippier, Schar, Rashford, March

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Salalalala
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        That will mean playing 9 + Patterson though. Saka is sinking me but do you think Martinelli + playing someone with a double is worth sacrificing for Saka?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          How about KDB & Schar > Gakpo & Trent?

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            I have Saka & Ode & good week this week

            Open Controls
          2. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            Or Saka & Trent/Robbo

            Open Controls
            1. Salalalala
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Already 3 Ars so 1 has to drop for Saka

              Open Controls
          3. Salalalala
            • 4 Years
            just now

            That could be interesting, Saka can hurt but can't have them all. Just not sure on Gakpo playing both (Salah is assured), maybe champions league game gives some hint

            Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yeah not an early one
      Patterson wasn’t even on the bench today from memory, but maybe wait until press conferences

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        *not an easy one

        Open Controls
  13. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (538 teams)

    Current safety score including autosubs = 20
    Top score = 46
    LMS average = 23.05 (-0.16) = 22.89 pre autosubs
    Players played pre autosubs = 8.19/12.01
    Captains played = 92.39%

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  14. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Has Salah gotten some of his form back? Tempted to go with Bruno + Mitro -> Salah + Gnoto. Team will then look like this.

    Kepa
    Gabriel Ake Bueno
    Martinelli Saka (S)alah Andreas
    Haaland Kane Gnoto

    Ward Shaw Rashy Trippier

    Open Controls
  15. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Risers: Watkins (7.2)

    Fallers: Fernandes (9.8) Dennis (5.6) Gyabi (4.2) Begović (3.9) Hegyi (3.9)

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ah poo off with the unnecessary Bruno drop. If I was paying more attention I might have sold ha.

      Open Controls
  16. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Thoughts on KDB & Shaw > Salah & TAA for free?

    Yes or no

    Open Controls
    1. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      just now

      looks good

      Open Controls
  17. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Will u do -8 or just use freehit for gw25?

    Open Controls
  18. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bruno, Shaw, Ederson -> Gomez, Salah, Pickford (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. squ1rrel
      • 8 Years
      just now

      To field 11 players with 6 DGWers

      Open Controls
  19. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Trippier mahrez kane pope to allison robbo watkins and salah for -8?
    Or just freehit ?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.