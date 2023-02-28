Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

It’s time for our semi-regular look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweeks just gone.

Our last such article came in early February, so here we focus on Gameweeks 23-25.

GAMEWEEK 23-25 SET-PIECE TAKERS

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the last three rounds of matches.

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties Arsenal Saka (13)

Trossard (6)

Martinelli (5)

Odegaard (1) Odegaard (8)

Saka (1)

Vieira (1) Odegaard (1) Saka (1) Aston Villa Luiz (4)

Digne (2)

McGinn (1) Luiz (1)

Digne (1) Luiz (1)

Digne (1) Watkins (1) Bournemouth Traore (10) Traore (5) Traore (1) Brentford Mbeumo (5)

Jensen (1) Jensen (1) Brighton and Hove Albion Gross (10)

March (5)

Mitoma (1) Gross (1) Mac Allister (2) Chelsea Felix (10)

Chilwell (5)

Ziyech (1)

Gallagher (1)

Mudryk (1) Chilwell (2)

James (2)

Felix (1) Felix (2)

James (1) Crystal Palace Olise (11)

Eze (1) Olise (4)

Eze (1)

Lokonga (1) Everton Iwobi (8)

McNeil (5)

Gray (1) McNeil (4) McNeil (1)

Gray (1) Fulham Pereira (10) Pereira (1) Pereira (2) Leeds United Harrison (10)

Gnonto (5)

Greenwood (3)

Aaronson (2) Harrison (4)

Greenwood (2)

Aaronson (1)

Leicester City Maddison (4)

Kristiansen (2)

Praet (1) Praet (1) Maddison (1) Liverpool Alexander-Arnold (7)

Robertson (6) Alexander-Arnold (2) Robertson (2) Salah (2)

Alexander-Arnold (1) Manchester City De Bruyne (10)

Foden (8)

Mahrez (7)

Gundogan (1) De Bruyne (5)

Foden (2)

Mahrez (2) Mahrez (2)

Gundogan (1)

De Bruyne (1) Mahrez (1) Manchester United Shaw (5)

Fernandes (4) Fernandes (1)

Shaw (1) Shaw (1) Newcastle United Trippier (12) Trippier (3)

Gordon (1) Nottingham Forest Gibbs-White (7) Gibbs-White (3)

Shelvey (1) Southampton Ward-Prowse (9) Ward-Prowse (3) Ward-Prowse (1) Tottenham Hotspur Kulusevski (6)

Perisic (5)

Son (2) Son (1) Perisic (1)

Dier (1) West Ham United Rice (12)

Bowen (10)

Cresswell (2) Emerson (3)

Bowen (1)

Coufal (1)

Fornals (1)

Paqueta (1) Benrahma (2) Wolves Sarabia (9)

Moutinho (4)

Bueno (3)

Neves (1) Neves (2)

KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) stepped up to take Aston Villa’s penalty in Gameweek 25. His career record from 12 yards is patchy, with only 50% of his eight spot-kicks converted, but the departure of Danny Ings (£6.4m) from the club has opened up a vacancy for the role. Philippe Coutinho (£6.6m) – currently ruled out for a month – had taken and missed one in pre-season with Watkins on the pitch but that was before Unai Emery had taken charge.

(£7.3m) stepped up to take Aston Villa’s penalty in Gameweek 25. His career record from 12 yards is patchy, with only 50% of his eight spot-kicks converted, but the departure of (£6.4m) from the club has opened up a vacancy for the role. (£6.6m) – currently ruled out for a month – had taken and missed one in pre-season with Watkins on the pitch but that was before Unai Emery had taken charge. Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m) scored a penalty with Erling Haaland (£12.2m) on the pitch in Gameweek 23 but Pep Guardiola said after the game that the Norwegian striker is “normally… the first taker”.

(£7.8m) scored a penalty with (£12.2m) on the pitch in Gameweek 23 but Pep Guardiola said after the game that the Norwegian striker is “normally… the first taker”. As was perhaps expected, Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) took Arsenal’s penalty when they were awarded one against Manchester City in Gameweek 23. This was despite Jorginho (£5.8m), a regular taker at former club Chelsea, being on the pitch at the same time.

(£8.5m) took Arsenal’s penalty when they were awarded one against Manchester City in Gameweek 23. This was despite (£5.8m), a regular taker at former club Chelsea, being on the pitch at the same time. Budget midfielder Hamed Traore (£4.5m) has assumed control over all the set plays at Bournemouth since joining the club, with the exception of penalties.

(£4.5m) has assumed control over all the set plays at Bournemouth since joining the club, with the exception of penalties. Joao Felix (£7.6m) has played a prominent role at set pieces since joining Chelsea, taking 10 corners, one indirect free-kick and two direct free-kicks since he returned from suspension in Gameweek 23.

(£7.6m) has played a prominent role at set pieces since joining Chelsea, taking 10 corners, one indirect free-kick and two direct free-kicks since he returned from suspension in Gameweek 23. Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) took all three of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ corners in Friday’s draw at Fulham. It’s still too early to know whether he’ll be a regular taker: seven different Wolves players have taken at least one corner-kick since Julen Lopetegui took charge in Gameweek 17.

YOUTUBE VIDEO LATEST