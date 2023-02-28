Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

It’s time for our semi-regular look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.
Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweeks just gone.
Our last such article came in early February, so here we focus on Gameweeks 23-25.
GAMEWEEK 23-25 SET-PIECE TAKERS
Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the last three rounds of matches.
|Corners
|Crosses from
free-kicks
|Shots from direct
free-kicks
|Penalties
|Arsenal
|Saka (13)
Trossard (6)
Martinelli (5)
Odegaard (1)
|Odegaard (8)
Saka (1)
Vieira (1)
|Odegaard (1)
|Saka (1)
|Aston Villa
|Luiz (4)
Digne (2)
McGinn (1)
|Luiz (1)
Digne (1)
|Luiz (1)
Digne (1)
|Watkins (1)
|Bournemouth
|Traore (10)
|Traore (5)
|Traore (1)
|Brentford
|Mbeumo (5)
Jensen (1)
|Jensen (1)
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Gross (10)
March (5)
Mitoma (1)
|Gross (1)
|Mac Allister (2)
|Chelsea
|Felix (10)
Chilwell (5)
Ziyech (1)
Gallagher (1)
Mudryk (1)
|Chilwell (2)
James (2)
Felix (1)
|Felix (2)
James (1)
|Crystal Palace
|Olise (11)
Eze (1)
|Olise (4)
Eze (1)
Lokonga (1)
|Everton
|Iwobi (8)
McNeil (5)
Gray (1)
|McNeil (4)
|McNeil (1)
Gray (1)
|Fulham
|Pereira (10)
|Pereira (1)
|Pereira (2)
|Leeds United
|Harrison (10)
Gnonto (5)
Greenwood (3)
Aaronson (2)
|Harrison (4)
Greenwood (2)
Aaronson (1)
|Leicester City
|Maddison (4)
Kristiansen (2)
Praet (1)
|Praet (1)
|Maddison (1)
|Liverpool
|Alexander-Arnold (7)
Robertson (6)
|Alexander-Arnold (2) Robertson (2)
|Salah (2)
Alexander-Arnold (1)
|Manchester City
|De Bruyne (10)
Foden (8)
Mahrez (7)
Gundogan (1)
|De Bruyne (5)
Foden (2)
Mahrez (2)
|Mahrez (2)
Gundogan (1)
De Bruyne (1)
|Mahrez (1)
|Manchester United
|Shaw (5)
Fernandes (4)
|Fernandes (1)
Shaw (1)
|Shaw (1)
|Newcastle United
|Trippier (12)
|Trippier (3)
Gordon (1)
|Nottingham Forest
|Gibbs-White (7)
|Gibbs-White (3)
Shelvey (1)
|Southampton
|Ward-Prowse (9)
|Ward-Prowse (3)
|Ward-Prowse (1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Kulusevski (6)
Perisic (5)
Son (2)
|Son (1)
|Perisic (1)
Dier (1)
|West Ham United
|Rice (12)
Bowen (10)
Cresswell (2)
|Emerson (3)
Bowen (1)
Coufal (1)
Fornals (1)
Paqueta (1)
|Benrahma (2)
|Wolves
|Sarabia (9)
Moutinho (4)
Bueno (3)
Neves (1)
|Neves (2)
KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES
- Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) stepped up to take Aston Villa’s penalty in Gameweek 25. His career record from 12 yards is patchy, with only 50% of his eight spot-kicks converted, but the departure of Danny Ings (£6.4m) from the club has opened up a vacancy for the role. Philippe Coutinho (£6.6m) – currently ruled out for a month – had taken and missed one in pre-season with Watkins on the pitch but that was before Unai Emery had taken charge.
- Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m) scored a penalty with Erling Haaland (£12.2m) on the pitch in Gameweek 23 but Pep Guardiola said after the game that the Norwegian striker is “normally… the first taker”.
- As was perhaps expected, Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) took Arsenal’s penalty when they were awarded one against Manchester City in Gameweek 23. This was despite Jorginho (£5.8m), a regular taker at former club Chelsea, being on the pitch at the same time.
- Budget midfielder Hamed Traore (£4.5m) has assumed control over all the set plays at Bournemouth since joining the club, with the exception of penalties.
- Joao Felix (£7.6m) has played a prominent role at set pieces since joining Chelsea, taking 10 corners, one indirect free-kick and two direct free-kicks since he returned from suspension in Gameweek 23.
- Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) took all three of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ corners in Friday’s draw at Fulham. It’s still too early to know whether he’ll be a regular taker: seven different Wolves players have taken at least one corner-kick since Julen Lopetegui took charge in Gameweek 17.
Could navigate through 28 and 29without using a chip (with a hit in 28) but would end up with this 29 team before transfers. Decent enough or would does it require a WC/FH? DGW players marked with !
Kepa!
TAA! Trippier! White
Salah! Rashford ! Mitoma ! Saka
Haaland Watkins ! Felix !
Thanks