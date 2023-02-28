82
Suspensions February 28

Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

82 Comments
Share

It’s time for our semi-regular look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweeks just gone.

Our last such article came in early February, so here we focus on Gameweeks 23-25.

GAMEWEEK 23-25 SET-PIECE TAKERS

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the last three rounds of matches.

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties
ArsenalSaka (13)
Trossard (6)
Martinelli (5)
Odegaard (1)		Odegaard (8)
Saka (1)
Vieira (1)		Odegaard (1)Saka (1)
Aston VillaLuiz (4)
Digne (2)
McGinn (1)		Luiz (1)
Digne (1)		Luiz (1)
Digne (1)		Watkins (1)
BournemouthTraore (10)Traore (5)Traore (1)
BrentfordMbeumo (5)
Jensen (1)		Jensen (1)
Brighton and Hove AlbionGross (10)
March (5)
Mitoma (1)		Gross (1)Mac Allister (2)
ChelseaFelix (10)
Chilwell (5)
Ziyech (1)
Gallagher (1)
Mudryk (1)		Chilwell (2)
James (2)
Felix (1)		Felix (2)
James (1)
Crystal PalaceOlise (11)
Eze (1)		Olise (4)
Eze (1)
Lokonga (1)
EvertonIwobi (8)
McNeil (5)
Gray (1)		McNeil (4)McNeil (1)
Gray (1)
FulhamPereira (10)Pereira (1)Pereira (2)
Leeds UnitedHarrison (10)
Gnonto (5)
Greenwood (3)
Aaronson (2)		Harrison (4)
Greenwood (2)
Aaronson (1)
Leicester CityMaddison (4)
Kristiansen (2)
Praet (1)		Praet (1)Maddison (1)
LiverpoolAlexander-Arnold (7)
Robertson (6)		Alexander-Arnold (2) Robertson (2)Salah (2)
Alexander-Arnold (1)
Manchester CityDe Bruyne (10)
Foden (8)
Mahrez (7)
Gundogan (1)		De Bruyne (5)
Foden (2)
Mahrez (2)		Mahrez (2)
Gundogan (1)
De Bruyne (1)		Mahrez (1)
Manchester UnitedShaw (5)
Fernandes (4)		Fernandes (1)
Shaw (1)		Shaw (1)
Newcastle UnitedTrippier (12)Trippier (3)
Gordon (1)
Nottingham ForestGibbs-White (7)Gibbs-White (3)
Shelvey (1)
SouthamptonWard-Prowse (9)Ward-Prowse (3)Ward-Prowse (1)
Tottenham HotspurKulusevski (6)
Perisic (5)
Son (2)		Son (1)Perisic (1)
Dier (1)
West Ham UnitedRice (12)
Bowen (10)
Cresswell (2)		Emerson (3)
Bowen (1)
Coufal (1)
Fornals (1)
Paqueta (1)		Benrahma (2)
WolvesSarabia (9)
Moutinho (4)
Bueno (3)
Neves (1)		Neves (2)

KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

  • Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) stepped up to take Aston Villa’s penalty in Gameweek 25. His career record from 12 yards is patchy, with only 50% of his eight spot-kicks converted, but the departure of Danny Ings (£6.4m) from the club has opened up a vacancy for the role. Philippe Coutinho (£6.6m) – currently ruled out for a month – had taken and missed one in pre-season with Watkins on the pitch but that was before Unai Emery had taken charge.
  • Riyad Mahrez (£7.8m) scored a penalty with Erling Haaland (£12.2m) on the pitch in Gameweek 23 but Pep Guardiola said after the game that the Norwegian striker is “normally… the first taker”.
  • As was perhaps expected, Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) took Arsenal’s penalty when they were awarded one against Manchester City in Gameweek 23. This was despite Jorginho (£5.8m), a regular taker at former club Chelsea, being on the pitch at the same time.
  • Budget midfielder Hamed Traore (£4.5m) has assumed control over all the set plays at Bournemouth since joining the club, with the exception of penalties.
  • Joao Felix (£7.6m) has played a prominent role at set pieces since joining Chelsea, taking 10 corners, one indirect free-kick and two direct free-kicks since he returned from suspension in Gameweek 23.
  • Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) took all three of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ corners in Friday’s draw at Fulham. It’s still too early to know whether he’ll be a regular taker: seven different Wolves players have taken at least one corner-kick since Julen Lopetegui took charge in Gameweek 17.

YOUTUBE VIDEO LATEST

82 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Could navigate through 28 and 29without using a chip (with a hit in 28) but would end up with this 29 team before transfers. Decent enough or would does it require a WC/FH? DGW players marked with !

    Kepa!
    TAA! Trippier! White
    Salah! Rashford ! Mitoma ! Saka
    Haaland Watkins ! Felix !

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Nearly the same as what I’m going to end up with, saving my chips for GW30 onwards

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      That’s not bad at all unless you want to BB29

      Open Controls
  2. Flog the trog
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    Who remembers Charlie Adam at Blackpool. Absolute set piece monster! First name on my sheet that season

    Open Controls
    1. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      A beast.

      Open Controls
    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      He was a real good player, needed to be more disciplined to have made it at a bigger club.

      Open Controls
    3. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Ashley Young to Martin Laursen used to be a cheat code

      Open Controls
    4. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Man in the stands loved him. 3pts bonus every week.

      Open Controls
    5. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Blackpool was fun to watch in their first season when they came up with Adam, so unpredictable.

      Open Controls
  3. Trini Chelsea
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    Hi everyone,
    What to do with this team
    Kepa
    White - Ake - Trippier
    Salah - Martinelli - Mahrez - Rashford
    Kane - Haaland - Nketiah

    Ward - Tarkowski - Andreas - Patterson

    0.2 In the bank, have all my chips available

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Depending on the approach to navigate the blank and doubles. In doubt, save FT to buy time. DGW27 BHA and BRE maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        I'd be aiming to bring in Toney and March/Mitoma for Nketiah and Mahrez

        Open Controls
        1. Trini Chelsea
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Save this week
      Next week
      - Nketiah to Toney
      - Mahrez to Brighton
      - Maybe get a Brighton defender for -4

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Ake to Dalot would be my suggestion.

      Open Controls
  4. Trini Chelsea
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Yea want to move Nketiah to Toney
    Salah to Mitmoa

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Imagine writing Salah to Mitoma before the season began...

      Open Controls
  5. Chris_l25
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Looking at WC 27, FH 28 and BB 29

    Likely WC team would be:

    Raya, Navas
    Shaw, Trippier, Gabriel, Estupinan, Castagne (could be Mee)
    Saka, Maddison, Rashford, March, Mitoma (for DGW 27 and then switch to Bowen for DGW 29)
    Toney, Ings, Watkins

    leaves me with 13 doublers and 2 arsenal against Leeds.

    12.2m in the bank to get Haaland and Kane back ASAP if i want to

    Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. K.Jabba 88
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      This is my chip plan too. Think this is a better opportunity than later gameweeks

      Open Controls
  6. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Bench one in 26:

    Tarkowski (nfo), TAA (MU), Trippier (mci)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Trippier

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Guess I will join you Jarv 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. All For One
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Trippier

      Open Controls
  7. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Which move would you prioritize this week?

    A. Darwin to Toney
    B. Mahrez to BHA midfielder

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  8. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    2FT, 0itb
    1ft, 0itb

    A) Salah > March, Cunha > Toney (-4)
    B) Ake > Mee
    C) Roll

    Or something else?

    Kepa
    Ake White Shaw Trips
    Salah Odegaard Saka Rashford
    Mitro Haaland Kane

    Ward Andreas B.Williams Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Are you sure that you have your squad right? You have 4 strikers listed there, EBH, Kane, Mitrovic and Cunha.

      Open Controls
      1. Zalk
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        How do you even spot that?

        Open Controls
    2. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Good spot. Made a complete hash of this (I brought Cunha in for Mitro last week, which went well...).

      Open Controls
  9. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Sorry, to clarify I have 1ft!

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Yeah but this now needs clarifying.

      Open Controls
  10. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Who's on penalties for Chelsea?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Not me.

      Open Controls
      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Give it time, you'll get your chance.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Felix is my guess, I think he has missed only 1/9. Who else could it be if not him?!?

      Open Controls
  11. Big Mike
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    I notice that Solly March is out of the FA Cup game. That makes Mitoma the go to guy for me.

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Any details as to why he is out?
      Flagged in FPL now too.

      I held him during BGW.

      Open Controls
  12. All For One
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Ward
    Akanji, Dunk, White
    Mitoma, Mahrez, Saka, Rashford
    Toney, Haaland, Kane

    Raya, Martinelli, Emerson, Trippier

    Any changes to starting line up you guys would change?

    Not sure if I should start Martinelli or not.

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      I would start him over Mahrez

      Open Controls
      1. All For One
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Cool thanks

        Open Controls
  13. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Am I going to get left in the dust by all the GW26 WCers or can I save FT for now?
    Will get a couple doublers in 27

    Ederson
    White Tark Shaw
    Salah Saka Odegaard Rashford Andreas
    Haaland (C) Kane

    Ward Gnonto Trippier Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      I'm having a similar thought process below. Feel like one or two from Brentford/Brighton could be enough, but also seen a WC26 strategy on twitter this morning that looked promising for both 27 and 29

      Open Controls
  14. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Which chip strategy is the best with my current team?

    A: WC33 BB34 FH28
    B: WC26/7 BB29 FH28
    C: WC26 BB29 save FH for 33/37

    Kepa Ward
    Shaw Trippier Gabriel Tark Bueno
    Rashford Saka Salah Bruno Andreas
    Haaland Watkins Nketiah

    1FT 0.1ITB

    Open Controls
  15. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Please rate this WC.

    Sanchez, Ward
    Mee, Trippier, Shaw, Estupinan, Coufal
    Salah, Rashford, Maddison, Mitoma, Ødegaard
    Haaland, Toney, Watkins

    Will FH in 28

    Open Controls
  16. DeadStar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Maybe I'm in a minority here as many don't seem to be considering what I am, but if I'm well set up for GW28 and GW29 is a free hit 27 a decent option? Lots appear to be wildcarding but with some compromise on DGW27 because of navigating 28 and/or preparing for 29.With a free hit 27 I figure I can get 7/8 DGW players. Currently on paper I have 8 playing 28, and 9 doublers 29.

    Open Controls
    1. ryskal
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      No, we are considering what you are, the whole marvel of light still reaching the Earth when you are not shining anymore...

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Trouble with FH in 27 is that the popular SGW players all have good fixtures, therefore your FH team full of Brighton, Brentford, etc could quite easily be matched by non-FH teams.

      I've come to the conclusion (rightly or wrongly) that having a couple of DGW players will be enough in gw27 for this reason. (A Brighton mid and def probably)

      Open Controls
      1. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yeah so I guess what I'm really suggesting is that I feel that FH27 (and saving the WC for beyond GW29) is just as good (if not better) than wildcarding. I'm struggling to see what people wildcarding are really gaining, but maybe that's because my team is better prepared for 28 and 29.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        No Toney?!? I think that's just too risky.

        Open Controls
  17. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Come on Blackburn and Leeds!

    Open Controls
  18. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Which move would you prioritize this week?

    A. Darwin to Toney
    B. Mahrez to BHA midfielder

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      I think I would rather wait another GW for Toney. On 8 YCs and betting charges may be imminent

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Week 27 falls exactly where I think the punishment for betting will be handed out based on what info we have.

        A DGW, possibly on the back of a mini haul against a Palinha-less Fulham is exactly the kind of trap I want all my rivals to get sucked into.

        Open Controls
  19. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    So what's the latest on Darwin guys?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Evolution theory still unproven

      Open Controls
  20. Vovhund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Assuming Wolves-Leeds will go on in GW28, I've realised that going without Toney could be key to saving both FH and WC for GWs 32 and 33. Please rate this plan:

    Current team:
    Kepa-Ward
    Trippier-Shaw-Ake-Tarkowski-White
    Salah-Saka-Ødegaard-Rashford-Andreas
    Haaland-Kane-Gnonto

    GW26: roll transfer
    GW27: Salah and Andreas to MacAllister and Almiron
    GW28: Kane and Ake to Watkins and James (for - 4, giving me 10 starters)
    GW29: Ødegaard to Bruno (giving me 9 doublers + Haaland and Saka)
    GW30: Gnonto to Kane
    GW31: ?
    GW32: FH
    GW33: WC
    GW34: BB

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      I have exact same team (with Cunha over Gnonto) - my worry is going without Toney into gw27 is v risky, so am considering doing Salah > Mac, Cunha > Toney for a hit

      Open Controls
      1. Vovhund
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        I'm considering the same myself, just with Gnonto. I just feels wrong to transfer out a GW28 player - but of course, it might be worth it with Toney, although I'm affraid of the possible ban (and not loving the DGW29-fixtures)

        Open Controls
  21. GoonerGirl
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    These are early thoughts for my transfer this gameweek. I don't have any plans for what I'm doing with chips yet.

    Would you do A B or C?

    A) Nketiah>Toney (is Toney worth the risk this week, considering his yellow card situation?)
    B) Ake/Catagne>Mee/Henry
    C)Nketiah>Watkins

    Open Controls
  22. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Any improvement ideas for this WC team? 2.1 itb and all chips available

    Kepa
    James Gabriel Mings
    Bruno Rashford Saka Odegaard
    Haaland Watkins Toney

    Raya Trippier Schär MacAllister

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Schär over Shaw?

      Open Controls
  23. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    When would you WC this team - 28 or 29

    Kepa Ward

    TAA Tarkowski Ake Trippier White

    Salah Saka Rashford Neves Peirera

    Toney Haaland Nketiah

    1.5 ITB No FH

    26 Roll
    27 Neves & Peirera > March/Brentford MF & Mitoma

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
  24. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Klopp says Darwin trained normally yesterday

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Thank you - that's a relief

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/02/jurgen-klopp-confirms-darwin-nunez-return-and-luis-diaz-update/

      Open Controls
  25. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Darwin trained yesterday.

    Klopp Nunez: "...Darwin, we have to see it's the shoulder. It looked absolutely okay yesterday [Monday] but I don't know, before [Wolves] some of the [medical] people will tell me how he reacted yesterday [in training]."

    https://twitter.com/ColmVHayes/status/1630561859169316864?t=034sR9-e49K94vHbH5qQqg&s=19

    https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1630565036040114182?t=PN9-CVf1KKTSZ1wM52MKwA&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      They will have to get him ready. Gakpo Jota Salah didn't work at all.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        I still don't expect him to start. Shoulder injuries are often nasty and there is probably risk of setback (again). However no-one probably knows yet.

        Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      he starts then

      Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Hmmm does he risk starting him vs wolves or ease him in and start him Vs United on the weekend?

      Open Controls
  26. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Roll this week and bring in Toney and Brighton mid next week? Still undecided on chip strategy, have all WC, BB, FH

    Kepa Ward
    Shaw Trippier Gabriel Tark Bueno
    Rashford Saka Salah Bruno Andreas
    Haaland Watkins Nketiah

    1FT 0.1ITB

    Open Controls
  27. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    For those wondering about Estupinan:

    When asked about the Ecuadorean’s absence, De Zerbi said: “Muscular problem but against West Ham I think there aren’t problems.”

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Thanks! I think I have to sell injured T Silva and even though Whu isn't team to target, Estupinian is probably best defender to get.

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      im between him and Gabriel, Brighton def is bad

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        To get Gabriel I would have to sell Nketiah and I am not ready to do it (incl. -4 now) yet.

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Good news, cheers!

      Open Controls
    4. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  28. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    If Bruno Guimaraes is out then Haaland cap is locked, else Saka is also good

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I think Haaland regardless. No midweek games either side, at the etohad, Bruno or not newcastle are starting to crumble a fair bit

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Annoying that "dull" Haaland is probably the best option. Would like to try either Rashford or Saka, one of them probably gets more pts than Haaland.

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I've had some awful GWs with captaincy in those early kickoffs.

      It could be one of those games where City win 5-0 with goals from Rodri, Gundo, Bilva, etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Or it can be Haaland show with same numbers or low scoring one 🙁 I have unfortunately lost my crystal ball, not that it helped though.

        Open Controls
  29. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/28/fpl-team-news-darwin-thiago-silva-shaw-patterson-more/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.