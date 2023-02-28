FPL team news: Darwin, Thiago Silva, Patterson, Shaw + more

There’s plenty of midweek league and cup football ahead of us and the pre-match press conferences are already underway.

While there’s nothing that we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do now to affect the outcome of Blank/Double Gameweek 25, there are a number of pertinent updates that could influence your thinking for Gameweek 26 and beyond.

CHELSEA

Although Graham Potter hasn’t spoken to the media today and the Blues have no midweek match, numerous reputable sources are saying that centre-back Thiago Silva will be out for up to six weeks after injuring his medial cruciate ligament at Spurs on Sunday.

“Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, Thiago underwent further assessment and a scan on his return to the training centre on Monday. “Scan results from those assessments have confirmed damage to Thiago’s knee ligaments and he will now work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation to return to action as soon as possible.” – statement from Chelsea’s website

This means two things for FPL managers. Firstly, it’s more likely that cheap assets Wesley Fofana or Trevoh Chalobah will get a run in the side.

However, secondly, the experienced Silva will be a huge loss and it lessens the appeal of a defence that’s now three games without a clean sheet.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25

LIVERPOOL

Darwin Nunez (shoulder) trained normally yesterday and should be available to face Wolves on Wednesday, although it’s unknown whether Jurgen Klopp will use him from the start.

“Darwin [Nunez] we have to see. It looked absolutely okay yesterday, but we have to see how he reacts.” – Jurgen Klopp

Another played described as having trained normally is centre-back Ibrahima Konate, out since Gameweek 21 and back just in time to replace Joe Gomez (muscle).

As well as the known injuries of Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Calvin Ramsay (knee), there is a lack of match fitness preventing Arthur Melo from playing.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Forward Matheus Cunha (ankle) faces a late fitness test for the trip to Anfield, although Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring) is not ready to return and Boubacar Traore (groin) has had a minor setback.

They join long-term absentees Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee).

ARSENAL

Speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday’s match against Everton, Mikel Arteta hinted that Thomas Partey (muscle) still isn’t ready to return to action.

“He hasn’t trained much, he’s only had a session. He will train today. He was out for a few weeks and he needs to get the rhythm.” – Mikel Arteta

Beyond that, it’s just Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Mohamed Elneny (knee) missing for the Gunners.

EVERTON

Sean Dyche confirmed that Nathan Patterson (knee) won’t take part at the Emirates, as he’s slightly behind James Garner (back) and the latter is still only ready for under-21s minutes.

“Jimmy [Garner] is going well – he’s getting fitter and stronger. There’s another game this week [for the under-21s], so we’ll probably get him in that one. And then he should be classed as being fit. “Patterson is just a bit behind that, so he’ll need a bit more than that.” – Sean Dyche

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) also misses out, alongside the usual Andros Townsend (knee) absence.

FA CUP

MANCHESTER UNITED

No injuries were picked up in Sunday’s EFL Cup final victory but Erik ten Hag is still without the trio of Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip) and Donny van de Beek (knee) in the FA Cup fifth round.

There are also doubts over the fitness of Luke Shaw and Fred, with this match providing an opportunity to rotate a few tired players.

“Anthony Martial is not available and Luke Shaw and Fred are questions for tomorrow.” – Erik ten Hag

WEST HAM UNITED

Vladimir Coufal (heel) won’t face Manchester United in Wednesday’s FA Cup tie after his half-time removal at the weekend. There was also a rare goalkeeping substitution, as Lukasz Fabianski (fractured cheekbone) was forced to leave after 68 minutes.

“We’ve got a squad available and ready. We’ve got a few injuries. Lukasz [Fabianski] has got a fractured cheekbone, so we haven’t got everything sorted in terms of whether we’re getting it operated on, or letting it heal itself.” – David Moyes

January signing Danny Ings is cup-tied, with Maxwel Cornet (calf) and Kurt Zouma (hip) in the final stages of their recoveries.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Assistant head coach Cristian Stellini – still filling in for Antonio Conte – reports nothing new on the injury front.

Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) is out for the season, whilst Hugo Lloris (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) should return in April. Midfielder Yves Bissouma (ankle) remains absent.

SOUTHAMPTON

The 20th-placed Saints host Grimsby Town tomorrow but without forward Che Adams and defender Mohammed Salisu, who have both missed the last two matches with a knock.

“We have all the same players that we had available for the last game.” – Ruben Selles

Tino Livramento (knee) and Juan Larios (muscle) remain on the sidelines but Mislav Orsic has served the concussion protocols and could take part.