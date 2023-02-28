89
Team News February 28

FPL team news: Darwin, Thiago Silva, Patterson, Shaw + more

89 Comments
Share

There’s plenty of midweek league and cup football ahead of us and the pre-match press conferences are already underway.

While there’s nothing that we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do now to affect the outcome of Blank/Double Gameweek 25, there are a number of pertinent updates that could influence your thinking for Gameweek 26 and beyond.

CHELSEA

Although Graham Potter hasn’t spoken to the media today and the Blues have no midweek match, numerous reputable sources are saying that centre-back Thiago Silva will be out for up to six weeks after injuring his medial cruciate ligament at Spurs on Sunday.

“Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, Thiago underwent further assessment and a scan on his return to the training centre on Monday.

“Scan results from those assessments have confirmed damage to Thiago’s knee ligaments and he will now work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation to return to action as soon as possible.”statement from Chelsea’s website

This means two things for FPL managers. Firstly, it’s more likely that cheap assets Wesley Fofana or Trevoh Chalobah will get a run in the side.

However, secondly, the experienced Silva will be a huge loss and it lessens the appeal of a defence that’s now three games without a clean sheet.

Darwin injury latest

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25

LIVERPOOL

Darwin Nunez (shoulder) trained normally yesterday and should be available to face Wolves on Wednesday, although it’s unknown whether Jurgen Klopp will use him from the start.

“Darwin [Nunez] we have to see. It looked absolutely okay yesterday, but we have to see how he reacts.” – Jurgen Klopp

Another played described as having trained normally is centre-back Ibrahima Konate, out since Gameweek 21 and back just in time to replace Joe Gomez (muscle).

As well as the known injuries of Luis Diaz (knee), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Calvin Ramsay (knee), there is a lack of match fitness preventing Arthur Melo from playing.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Forward Matheus Cunha (ankle) faces a late fitness test for the trip to Anfield, although Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring) is not ready to return and Boubacar Traore (groin) has had a minor setback.

They join long-term absentees Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee).

ARSENAL

Speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday’s match against Everton, Mikel Arteta hinted that Thomas Partey (muscle) still isn’t ready to return to action.

“He hasn’t trained much, he’s only had a session. He will train today. He was out for a few weeks and he needs to get the rhythm.” – Mikel Arteta

Beyond that, it’s just Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Mohamed Elneny (knee) missing for the Gunners.

EVERTON

Sean Dyche confirmed that Nathan Patterson (knee) won’t take part at the Emirates, as he’s slightly behind James Garner (back) and the latter is still only ready for under-21s minutes.

“Jimmy [Garner] is going well – he’s getting fitter and stronger. There’s another game this week [for the under-21s], so we’ll probably get him in that one. And then he should be classed as being fit.

“Patterson is just a bit behind that, so he’ll need a bit more than that.” – Sean Dyche

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) also misses out, alongside the usual Andros Townsend (knee) absence.

Ronaldo delivers but defensive issues remain at Man Utd 6

FA CUP

MANCHESTER UNITED

No injuries were picked up in Sunday’s EFL Cup final victory but Erik ten Hag is still without the trio of Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip) and Donny van de Beek (knee) in the FA Cup fifth round.

There are also doubts over the fitness of Luke Shaw and Fred, with this match providing an opportunity to rotate a few tired players.

“Anthony Martial is not available and Luke Shaw and Fred are questions for tomorrow.” – Erik ten Hag

WEST HAM UNITED

Vladimir Coufal (heel) won’t face Manchester United in Wednesday’s FA Cup tie after his half-time removal at the weekend. There was also a rare goalkeeping substitution, as Lukasz Fabianski (fractured cheekbone) was forced to leave after 68 minutes.

“We’ve got a squad available and ready. We’ve got a few injuries. Lukasz [Fabianski] has got a fractured cheekbone, so we haven’t got everything sorted in terms of whether we’re getting it operated on, or letting it heal itself.” – David Moyes

January signing Danny Ings is cup-tied, with Maxwel Cornet (calf) and Kurt Zouma (hip) in the final stages of their recoveries.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Assistant head coach Cristian Stellini – still filling in for Antonio Conte – reports nothing new on the injury front.

Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) is out for the season, whilst Hugo Lloris (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) should return in April. Midfielder Yves Bissouma (ankle) remains absent.

SOUTHAMPTON

The 20th-placed Saints host Grimsby Town tomorrow but without forward Che Adams and defender Mohammed Salisu, who have both missed the last two matches with a knock.

“We have all the same players that we had available for the last game.” – Ruben Selles

Tino Livramento (knee) and Juan Larios (muscle) remain on the sidelines but Mislav Orsic has served the concussion protocols and could take part.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

89 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Darwin fit will be super useful if Leeds beats Fulham tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Never again for me!

      Open Controls
  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    When would you WC this team - 28 or 29

    Kepa Ward

    TAA Tarkowski Ake Trippier White

    Salah Saka Rashford Neves Peirera

    Toney Haaland Nketiah

    1.5 ITB No FH

    26 Roll
    27 Neves & Peirera > March/Brentford MF & Mitoma

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      That team surely has a lot of shelf life Doubles and Blanks apart. Id be holding that WC until post GW30 and using transfers/FH to navigate 26-30.

      Open Controls
  3. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Who to play?

    1. Darwin v MUN (H)
    2. Gakpo v MUN (H)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      1 if fit

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Darwin. If he cant play from the start, i dont think they risk bringing him on.

      Open Controls
  4. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Bruno > Maddison
    Almiron > Mitoma

    For free, leaves this.

    Kepa
    Shaw Zinchenko Trippier
    Saka Rashford Mitoma Maddison
    Nketiah Kane Haaland

    Ward Andreas Bueno Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Just curious to why you are selling Bruno at this point having brought him through the Blank GW?

      Open Controls
      1. Sterling Malory
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Valid point. I actually forgot there was a Friday game so didn't make my transfers ans was always planning on selling Bruno > Salah for this GW

        Guess he might be worth keeping now

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I'd happily keep Bruno vs Liverpool and Southampton

      That second transfer can be spent on Patterson instead, for Estupinan or Mee to then bench Trippier

      Open Controls
  5. Legohair
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Hey guys!
    What would you do if you only have 5 players+Kepa to the GW28 now,so i can field only 8+1 without hits.i assume fulham will beat leeds tonight...

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Larsbowski
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I would field 8-9 players. No use for freehit to cover 2 empty places. The games in 28 are not that attractive either.

      Open Controls
    2. 23 Carra Gold
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      take hits, invest in BRE & BRI

      Open Controls
  6. A Pillow of Winds
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Chelsea asset owners. Show yourselves.

    Open Controls
    1. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Kepa and James here

      Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Kepa and Felix (because they were going to batter Southampton).

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Just Kepa here, but he'll be going on WC I think. (Two from Raya / Sanchez / Pope probably)

      Open Controls
    4. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Kepa and badi 🙁

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Kepa, T Silva, Felix 🙁

      Open Controls
    6. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Kepa kept my season afloat through 20-22 so he has some leeway from me....

      Open Controls
  7. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    I think the Maddison transfer is a risky one. If only for the fact that Leicester look good with him in the side, but awful without him. It really tells me the team itself isn't functioning great and whilst Maddison will collect points, there are going to be teams they come up against that go all out to nullify him knowing that is the key to beating Leicester...

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I think he can wait until GW29.

      Loads of other good options for 26 / 27 and likely no game in 28.

      Open Controls
    2. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      He’s got ~100 points and missed about 1/3 of the season. On a PPG basis he’s in the top 4 for mids. (Alongside rashford, Saka, ode).

      You’re right that Leicester depend on him heavily, which isn’t good for Leicester, but great for an fpl asset (think Tevez/Payet for West Ham).

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Those are very fair points. If I was a Leic supporter, i wouldnt like this. If I am an FPL player, i see all their creativity coming through this asset (at some point) which can only be a positive. His points score is very high considering he hasnt been on the pitch much in the last few months. Personally, I like him as an FPL asset.

        Open Controls
    3. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Massively overrated on here.

      Open Controls
  8. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Hi all, worth rolling? Nothing itb

    Kepa
    White, Coleman, TAA
    Salah, Odegaard, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Nketiah

    Ward, trippier, Dawson, Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes, roll

      Open Controls
  9. mcginnntonic
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Which 3 would you bench here in 27?

    Trippier Shaw Gabriel Botman Estupinan
    Rashford March Mitoma Bruno Saka
    Toney Haaland Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Botman, Trippier and you might have your hand forced with March or Estupinan for the 3rd bench player

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Actually has to be March as you need to have min 3 defenders and max 7 attackers

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Of the front 8, March, partly due to risk of not being fully fit

      Open Controls
  10. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A. Shaw
    B. Trippier

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Best Brentford defensive asset (not GK) is it still Mee? Henry putting up some half decent numbers lately.

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Henry decent differential

      Open Controls
  12. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Who’d you back for this week in isolation (GW26):

    A) Salah

    B) Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. ryskal
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A, definitely. I think Bruno is more of a social creature, wouldn't last a week.

      Open Controls
    5. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Kepa’s CS odds now T Silva out with knee ligament damage?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I think it reduces the odds. Big loss for CS prospects imo

      Open Controls
  14. Skengzema
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Can someone explain why the Fulham Leeds fixture is so significant?

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      The winner goes through to the next round

      Open Controls
      1. Skengzema
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        is this the first time thats happened? Crazy if true

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          No, this happens every season. As teams progress in cup competitions, this leads to league game postponements

          Open Controls
        2. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Apologies for the flippant comment - having a tough day at work!!

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      GW28 clashes with FA Cup R6.

      All details in the FFS article

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/27/how-the-blank-double-gameweeks-will-be-shaped-by-the-fa-cup/

      Open Controls
    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      is it because they are due to play Liverpool so impact on whether there is a Fulham pool fixture or not. I.e. if Fulham win there won't be?

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      One fixture guaranteed to be added to GW28 depending on the outcome - LIV v FUL / WOL v LEE

      Open Controls
  15. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Not too happy with my defensive options for the coming GW. Obviously a few variables still but assuming everyone is fit & no major FA Cup surprises, would you take a hit here? Planned move of Ake - Estupinan would give:

    Estupinan Trippier TAA (Schär Moreno)

    Also considering just ditching Moreno (wanted for GW28 cover but maybe too much rotation risk now) for Shaw?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Estupinan will be high on my transfer list for 27. Not sure about bringing the move forward by 1 GW especially for a hit. Moreno is a sell, finding it difficult to predict Emery on who would start LB

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Ake - Estupinan would be the 1 FT. More than happy to bring him in this week (if fit).

        Hit would be Moreno - Shaw. That's a move I originally intended for GW29 (which may well end up being for a hit anyway) but I think could be beneficial to bring forward

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Misunderstood the post. I read it as Ake to Estupinan as the hit instead of FT. Ake to Estupinan is fine this GW if nothing else pressing. I don't think I would take the hit for Shaw this GW. Blanks in 28 and the defenders you have for 27 are good.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Thanks Tony. Yeah all good for 27.

            Open Controls
  16. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I'm just thinking out loud here and will obviously wait and reassess after cup games, but would appreciate your feedback on this.

    Currently on this team:

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trippier TAA Robertson (Bueno Patterson)
    Rashford Saka Odegaard Martinelli Gakpo
    Haaland Kane (Gnonto) - 1 FT, 0.1M ITB

    I think it's very likely Fulham beat Leeds and Liverpool won't play in 28. With this in mind, it looks like I would be kind of forced to FH28. Unsure about WC, but to me it looks better to navigate DGW27 and DGW29 with hits (bring in Brighton and Brentford) and WC & BB for the later doubles.

    With this strategy in mind, I think I would do the following moves over the next couple of GWs:

    Robertson, Martinelli, Gakpo, Gnonto > Estupinan, Mitoma, March, Toney.

    That's 8 points worth of hits. Would it be better to take the hit this week (mist likely save Martinelli to March for 27) instead of next since it could give me better fixtures for 26?

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes, you've got all the logic right there so the only question is how soon you think the players can start paying back the hit in the combination you want to get them.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Robbo to Estupinian this week has to be biggest priority of those with Gnonto to Toney. Others can wait.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I would keep Martinelli for BOU & go for the -4

      Open Controls
  17. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Start TAA or Trippier?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I'm currently starting TAA, home fixture edges it over Trippier

      Open Controls
    2. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Tough one. Don’t think either will keep a clean sheet. Might come down to attacking returns, in which I think Trippier is the more likely.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Haven't entirely made up my mind on this one for my own team but I think I'll start Trippier. I would give Newcastle the higher CS % (maybe contrary to some). The hard part is that Trent is probably level with or even above Trippier on attacking threat from open play at the moment, but there's a fair degree of unpredictability to set piece assists.

      Open Controls
  18. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    The thought that Darwin's redemption arc is still possible feels good.

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      i hope they name this instalment of the epic "Darwin so Farwin".

      Open Controls
  19. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Will Badiashille get back in the team with Thiago Silva out for 6 weeks?

    Open Controls
    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Probably. Though is Chelsea's defence good enough to consider without him? I think there's better value elsewhere.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        28 mins ago

        Without TS, that is.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          They haven't been at their best lately and looked to be almost in chaos without TS. (Even having Kepa feels like too much and actually owning TS makes my situation in fpl even worse 🙁 )

          Open Controls
          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Eek. You got an exit plan?

            Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Chelsea didn't pay £80m for Fofana to warm the bench forever. I think he will take over from here.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Badiashile being left footed plays left side CB. It may mean Koulibaly plays RCB more rather than competing with Badiashile but Fofana is available and can play RCB.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        47 mins ago

        Also Badiashile and Fofana have played a couple of games together for France U21s

        Open Controls
    4. Funkyav
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      im hoping it will be Fofana and Badiashile until Silva returns, that way Kouliabaly can be benched as he has been terrible

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Risky business to have any of them and Reece James hasn't been attacking enough in current system. I don't think any Che def is worth buying now in fpl.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        But from football point of view, I agree.

        Open Controls
  20. el polako
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Chelsea just doesn't have the squad depth to deal with this injury.
    I'm surprised Potter didn't ask for reinforcements last transfer window.

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Lol. There weren’t any spare pegs left in the dressing room!

      Open Controls
  21. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    49 mins ago

    Which move would you prioritize this week?

    A. Darwin to Toney
    B. Mahrez to March

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  22. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    A. Mahrez-> Mitoma
    B. Gakpo-> Mitoma?

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  23. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    What are we hoping for in the Leeds Fulham match then?

    It will essentially force our hand on chip strategy so if there even a preferred outcome?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      We're hoping for a Fulham win so thar all those Liverpool transfers were very short-term and wasted 😛

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.