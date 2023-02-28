672
Members February 28

Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?

672 Comments
Share

Our latest Members article series, reviving an old Scout strand called Tales of the Expected, explores the expected goals (xG) data from the last six matches, assessing each side from an attacking and defensive perspective.

In addition, we’ll also check out the form players on show, asking if their recent output is sustainable.

Having last looked at these tables after Gameweek 23, it’s time to revisit them again, armed with the latest stats from our Members Area.

Only Premium Members are able to read these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

TEAMS

XG: LAST SIX MATCHES

Brighton and Hove Albion have claimed victory in just one of their last four Premier League matches, yet their attacking process remains sound.

In that period (Gameweek 21-24), they have created 9.36 xG but only found the net four times, with Alexis Mac Allister (£5.4m) particularly wasteful in front of goal.

However, the fact they are racking up in excess of 2 xG so often is hugely encouraging for those eyeing up their attacking assets.

BRIGHTON’S XG BREAKDOWN: LAST SIX MATCHES
GW24 (FUL)GW23 (cry)GW22 (BOU)GW21 (lei)GW20 (LIV)GW19 (eve)
xG2.222.502.502.141.942.17

Albion ‘double’ in Gameweek 27, along with Brentford, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Attacking investment in the latter two probably isn’t necessary, depending on how much weight you put in these tables of course, but what about Brentford?

After their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in Gameweek 24, Thomas Frank’s troops have gone 11 league games without defeat. No team in the division has lost fewer home games than Brentford in 2022/23, with Arsenal still the only visiting side to have triumphed at the Gtech Community Stadium.

That suggests now is the time to invest in Ivan Toney (£7.6m), with a home match against Fulham preceding Double Gameweek 27, which involves away trips to Everton and Southampton.

BRENTFORD’S XG BREAKDOWN: LAST SIX MATCHES
GW24 (CRY)GW23 (ars)GW22 (SOU)GW21 (lee)GW20 (BOU)GW19 (LIV)
xG0.892.012.150.401.401.77

Only West Ham United have underperformed their xG more emphatically across the season than Everton. Sean Dyche has made them more solid at the back but they still lack firepower: they had 15 shots/1.71 xG against Aston Villa without scoring.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United (three goals from 9.03 xG) and Chelsea (two goals from 7.69 xG) remain the two biggest xG underachievers in the last six matches and both need to become much more clinical in front of goal.

Finally, we’re not used to seeing Fulham quite this low down, but since the World Cup there has been a shift in approach. Marco Silva stated that he wanted the Cottagers to tighten up, which is understandable given how open they were earlier in the campaign. However, their improved performances at the back have impacted their attacking play in a big way.

XGC: LAST SIX MATCHES

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

672 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Wildcarding becuase you brought in 4 relatively poor players (for a hit) last week & dressing it up as 'optimal'...

    https://twitter.com/BigManBakar/status/1630685932390162432

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      "The Great and The Good"

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Like, share, subscribe and buy him a coffee.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Every little helps after the -10 taken to ship Kane.

        Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Good ol' Bernie is up to his old tricks again I see.

      Open Controls
  2. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    We get Wolves v Leeds now don't we?

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Bueno vs Gnonto in a titanic battle in my team.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      An ugly fixture for an ugly gameweek. Congrats Sarabia owners at least!

      Open Controls
  3. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Assume if only 6 players BGW28 have to FH?

    Open Controls
    1. djman102
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      You can get to 9 with free transfers, and Brentford even cover the 27 double. I'd hold if it were me.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Ok cheers guess -4 won’t hurt either and Toney essential DGW27

        Open Controls
    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      FT + hits if you like but ya, free hit or wc.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Thanks- Guess always better to save FH for DGW

        Open Controls
    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      3 transfers and one hit can get you up to 10 players.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thanks, sorry if I have 6 players and do 2 FTs plus -4 assume that gives me 9 so would need -8 to get 10?

        Open Controls
        1. djman102
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          You have 3 FT: 26, 27, and 28.

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Ok cheers

            Open Controls
  4. jimmy12
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    How soon do you think Toney ban could start?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      The fact he'll be disputing some of the charges, not as soon as we'd expect!

      Bar bookings, I'd expect him to play in DGW27.

      Open Controls
    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      I don't think it will be as soon as some think. He has disputed some charges, and can respond individually to all 200+ of them. So that would all need concluding before the punishment ban length was decided upon.

      Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      I'd want his ban to begin ASAP if I was Brentford so he misses as much time now as possible while Brentford are safe.

      Open Controls
  5. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    How does this sound please?

    Darwin and gnonto to toney and watkins - 4

    Gives me 8 for gw28 and will free hit in 29

    Sounds like toney won't be banned immediately

    Kepa
    Taa shaw tarko (trippier botman)
    Salah saka martinelli rashford (andreas)
    Haaland darwin gnonto

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      If not played yet a BB in GW29 looks better

      Open Controls
  6. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    If you are activating WC now, are u keeping Kane or Haaland? Both blank GW28 and don't have DGW29. Would lose lot of value.

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I’m reluctant to sell Kane even with the blank and non dgw.

      Open Controls
  7. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    As things stand, when are you planning on Wildcarding?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Possibly sooner than I wanted

      Open Controls
  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    @xGPhilosophy
    Fulham (0.19) 2-0 (1.53) Leeds

    Open Controls
  9. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Are the chips popular? I really don’t like them and would prefer to play without them. This season is complicated enough. I guess what I’m asking is are the chips here to stay.

    Open Controls
    1. jimmy12
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Only like Wildcard, the rest can go
      THey probably are here to stay

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      They are going nowhere. Except hated "all out attack". Having said that I would have needed it first time this season.

      Open Controls
  10. Snake Juice
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    People are wrecking their beautiful teams this GW just to get in Brentford and Brighton players. Wild times.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Imagine blanks 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. djman102
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I just looked at my team and my players that blank in GW 28 have the following GW 27 fixtures:
      De Gea/Rashford (SOU)
      TAA (BOU)
      Kane (NFO)
      Haaland (cry)

      Do I really swap one of these for a Brentford doubler?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        taa possibly

        Open Controls
  11. xHaTr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Wildcard 26 just became the choice for me I think

    Currently got zero Brentford and Brighton and only currently got 6 with a game in 28

    Will bench boost 29 and hopefully free hit in 34

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Very similar here, with 7 in 28 my only difference.

      There's a chance you'd be able to not FH in 32 too which would be a big boost!

      Open Controls
      1. xHaTr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Nice to see similar thinking. Here's my draft:

        Kepa Raya

        Gabriel Mee Dunk Trippier Botman

        Odegaard Saka Mitoma Rashford Macallister

        Toney Haaland Kane

        Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Two of mine are Bueno & Gnonto too which is just fell on meh!

        Open Controls
        1. Ask Yourself
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Same exact boat here, ffs considering it now also sadly

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Bueno is decent pick from Wolves defence atm. Especially at his price. He created some chances last time I watched him. Not perhaps MOTM, but didn't he get that also(?)

          Open Controls
  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    why is wc for gw26 so popular all of a sudden?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Good question I am confused

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Yeah I don't get it

        Sticking with my fh29, Wc 33 , bb34 plan

        Got 8 already for gw28

        Just means I won't have much Brentford or Brighton for 27 - but can live with that

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I am struggling to look past Toney & mitoma ? Maybe March also worth it

          Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Because of Leicester v brentford match being on in GW28

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        really? cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          surely fh28 fixes it all?

          Open Controls
          1. Shultan
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Yeah but if you WC now can get in Brentford players (good fixture in 26), get rid of Liverpool (playing utd) & set up your team in order to avoid FH28 & save that for later

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              i see. yeah thats an option i suppose. will wait until gw33 to wc i think. cheers.

              Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      BRE dgw27 no blank 28 dgw27 and LIV no fixture GW28 from this evening results. Teams with 3 LIV and no BRE for example will try to save FH28 and avoid many hits ...

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        *dgw29

        Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        cheers. i d rather save wc than fh personally.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          I won't WC26 myself, just getting impression from who talked loud about it so far

          Open Controls
        2. Shultan
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Like most things it's team dependent. You could look at your team & not want to WC
          Just because others are doing so doesn't make it right for your team

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            i want to wc my team every gw to be honest...

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              i swear you'd have got even severe headache if so, look at the scout picks 😆

              Open Controls
            2. Bluetiger1
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              ditto

              Open Controls
  13. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Anyone else exhausted by the permutation of the blanks and doubles? Maybe fun for some but FPL feels rather complicated 😛

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yeah I've got no idea what I want to do

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      it has never been that bad hasnt it? is it because of the world cup?

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah I have this part of the season

        Much prefer first half

        Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        That and the Queen passing.

        Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Wait until they start moving games from GW35 due to the Coronation.....

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Oh my world ... another?

        Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      I normally am and have been all season but these games just made everything easier for me. Maddison and Kilman having a game in GW28 now and my deciding not to use transfers to get rid of players doubling in GW29 for Liverpool assets this week will hopefully pay off long-term

      Open Controls
    5. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yep!

      Open Controls
    6. Bluetiger1
      21 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  14. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Any chance Ward can get a CS for Leicester against Southampton? My other keeper is Pope.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Slim imo

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yeah, best I can probably hope for us 3 points.

        Open Controls
  15. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Not to poo poo those who are stocking up on Brentford players.
    This is a team whose fixtures in the doubles are all away from home and have only 2 wins the whole season away from home averaging 1 goal per game.

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      That sounds like poo poo to me.....

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        furthermore, Toney has to avoid 2 yellow cards over 6 games. Keep buying.

        Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yeh making me think just get Toney

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        22 mins ago

        Any news if Toney ban when & what GW or GWs missing a big scare?

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeh waiting til last minute before getting

          Open Controls
        2. Digital-Real
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          which ban, the match fixing or the 2 match suspension for 10 yellow cards 😉

          Open Controls
    3. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Fair points

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Nice home game against Leicester now in 28.

      Open Controls
  16. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    How does it look, lads? WC material, or just Castagne to Estupiñán?

    Ramsdale / Ward
    TAA, Trippier, Burn / Castagne, Kilman
    Salah, Saka, Rashford, Ødegaard, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane / Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      WC material for games coming up

      Normal starting 11 looks good

      Open Controls
  17. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    So far getting Toney & mitoma for DGW27 but struggling with 3rd player ? Thanks

    Open Controls
  18. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Is there an obvious reason why people are playing their WC in GW26 instead of GW27?

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ 24 qu…
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      If I had Darwin I'd want to destroy my team instantly too.

      Open Controls
      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ummmm, ok

        Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Have triple liverpool who are playing utd & no brentford or Brighton who have good fixtures this week

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        yep

        Open Controls
      2. FPL_ UP_Down
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I’m in exactly same situation! Force to WC !

        Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Team looks better

      DDG (liv)
      Tark (nfo), Shaw (liv)
      Mart (BOU)
      Nketiah (BOU), Kane (wol)

      Vs

      Raya (FUL)
      James (LEE), Gabriel (BOU)
      Saka (BOU)
      Toney (FUL), Watkins (CPL)

      Or maybe it doesn't when it's written down....

      Open Controls
  19. Baldest of Frauds
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    What's everyone's thoughts on Toney now? Is he screwed?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      we know he is, just don't know when exactly

      Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Don't buy. Don't sell unless on WC - that is until a decision on when a ban will take place is made. As an owner I'll be patient and wait.

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Don't buy in 26, wait for a bit more info and buy before 27 deadline - he won't be banned between Saturday morning deadline and 3pm game and then just hope he lasts a bit longer than that

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Something like that. He may also get more yellows and be "Mitro 2".

        Open Controls
  20. FPL_ UP_Down
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Force to WC ! Sadly ( FH 100%
    Got 3 Liverpool No Brenfort no Brighton !! I’m screwed!
    Already chasing 100 points ! At the top ! Doesn’t look good at all

    Who would you target ? Please

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_ UP_Down
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      FH 34 or 37

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Start drinking as a first step

      Open Controls
  21. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    No clue what to do with next weeks transfers now, was set on rolling FT this week then doing Ake and Grealish to Mee and Mitoma. But with Brighton now possibly blanking 28, think I may just FH GW28.

    Team is:
    Kepa/ Ward
    White, Tark, Shaw/ Ake, Trippier
    Salah, Saka, Rashford, Martinelli, Grealish
    Haaland, Kane / Greenwood

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  22. Feed tha Sheep
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Second post on the matter (apologies) but can anyone who is using WC in GW26 give me a rough idea of your WC team? I’m struggling to see how people can WC a good team in 26 and have enough for 28 and good 29 team without using FH?? If it’s only to get Brighton/ Brenford players surely FTs and odd hit is enough?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Scroll back and you will see teams with Kane and Haaland for example.

      Open Controls
      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I seen a few but they only have 7/8 for GW28 so what’s the point really? Everyone will have plenty for DGW29 so is everyone really playing a WC for Brighton and Brentford players? Would FTs to get Toney/ Brighton etc for 27 FH28 and save WC for second DGW not make more sense?

        Open Controls
  23. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Good evening all!! Have Sanchez and Mitoma, who would your 3rd Brighton pick be????…..

    A- Estupinan
    B- March
    C- MacAllister
    D- Ferguson

    Thoughts appreciated!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      None. Two is enough given they blank GW28. I have A and B but both are flagged.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I suppose Sanchez blanking GW28 won't matter as your other keeper will play?

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          Kepa my other keeper mate so all
          Good for 28, going to BB in 29

          Open Controls
      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        Cheers mate!! Might just stick with 2 in the end could be sensible

        Open Controls
    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Out of them B. Also, with Brighton probably blanking 28 what are you going to do then? Free hit, wild card or just going to play with not that many players in 28?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Brighton has still 4 games during 3 weeks (around the blank, 27-29). So perhaps it's not the end of the world to have less than 11 players on bgw 28?

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          That’s what I’m weighing up mate, think I could get away with 10 for that week definitely

          Open Controls
      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        That’s the concern mate is 28, used WC and FH already, but prepared for 28 with my WC a couple of weeks ago, so can get 10
        Out comfortably for that week

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          *reply to Steve Stiffler

          Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      D is not nailed to start, even though very cheap.

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      All of those are a risk right now. I currently own A and B.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate!!Could maybe look at Dunk Instead of Estupinan I guess

        Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      C

      @BigManBakar
      "Higher up he can help us find the final pass as he knows very well that position."

      De Zerbi on MacAllister's new #10 role. Suggests that he might keep using him there.

      Worth noting that his xG v Palace was a season-high 1.41 and v Fulham it was 0.8, his third-best all season.

      Since MacAllister is playing #10:

      MacAllister v March v Mitoma:

      Big chances: 4 v 2 v 0
      Big chances created: 0 v 5 v 0
      Shots in the box: 8 v 4 v 1
      Chances created: 4 v 9 v 1
      xGi: 2.5 v 3.4 v 0.3

      Destroying Mitoma on stats & on penalties too!

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wowie!! He is!! Cheers mate!! Thank you so much for Taking the time to provide me with this info!!! Extremely informative and useful!! I think I may just go for Mac now!!!

        Open Controls
      2. Werner Bros
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He has since posted a draft of his transfer plans without MacAllister as well

        Open Controls
  24. GC123
    • 1 Year
    50 mins ago

    Hi guys

    Sanchez
    Estupinan
    Raya
    Mee

    Would have preferred one from BRI and one from BRE but Brighton blank in GW28 whilst Brentford don’t now. Is Raya & Mee the sensible option to maximise starters for GW28? Tough call as, if you take the fixtures in GW27 & GW29 in isolation, Brighton probably have the better fixtures

    Open Controls
  25. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of navigating 28 with just 8 to 9 players?

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Potentially bit I am also thinking about everything everywhere all at once at the moment, so who knows what's gonna happen

      Open Controls
  26. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Appreciate any thougyts on chip strategy. WC, FH & BB remaining. Been thinking of plans this week and can't decide whether to WC26 and try to optimise GW27-29 looking at BB29 and potentially saving FH for later blanks/doubles or if my team is well set up enough to navigate 27-29 with transfers, saving the chips for later doubles and blanks.

    What would you lean towards with the following team?

    Kepa Ward
    Shaw Trippier Gabriel Tark Bueno
    Rashford Saka Salah Bruno Andreas
    Haaland Watkins Nketiah

    1FT 0.1ITB

    Open Controls
    1. EMILE FOR ONE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      You have 6 players without a game GW29 (Shaw, Rash, Bruno, Haaland, Salah, Andreas) and three subs before then.

      I would be transferring out Shaw, Salah, Pereira for Brentford assets, maybe another Newcastle defender. Maybe Palace/Chels midfielder

      Lay your free hit in G29 double, and save your WC/BB for 33/34 double

      Open Controls
      1. EMILE FOR ONE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        6 players without a game GW28* sorry

        Open Controls
      2. Werner Bros
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, would you ignore Brighton assets for GW27 as well then?

        Open Controls
  27. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    BGW28 2FT
    Kepa Raya
    Trippier Gabriel Mee Botman [Estupiñán]
    Saka Ødegaard [BrunoF Rashford March]
    Toney [Haaland Kane]

    Following FA Cup results I have 8 starters BGW28 and hopefully 2FT.
    GW28 Kane > Watkins gives me 9 starters, and 10 doublers plus Haaland in GW29.

    Any other transfers worth doing that week for free? May need to keep one up my sleeve in case of Toney developments.

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      * £1M itb

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.