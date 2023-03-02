85
Scout Notes March 2

FPL notes – FA Cup: Kane’s “illness”, confident Foden, Solomon’s goals

85 Comments
Share

It’s time to round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from this midweek FA Cup fifth-round action.

Nine top-flight teams were involved, with only four successfully reaching the quarter-finals.

Whilst the top link above discusses how results affect Blank Gameweeks 28 and 32, plus the outstanding fixtures that will/may need to be rearranged, the below focuses on the matches themselves.

KANE’S ‘ILLNESS’

One of the three sides shocked by lower-league opposition was Spurs, losing 1-0 at Sheffield United. A strong starting line-up featured the likes of Son Heung-min (£11.6m), Ivan Perisic (£5.5m), Richarlison (£8.4m) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.5m) but England captain Harry Kane (£11.7m) was named as a substitute.

He was eventually called upon after 65 minutes and assistant head coach Cristian Stellini – still filling in while Antonio Conte recovers – admitted afterwards that Kane needed a rest after recently playing through illness.

“We need to look in the medium period, we have many games. Harry Kane played in the last six games, one time with fever, one time with a [throat] problem, we have to take care of our best player.

“He was ill one week ago and he didn’t train on some days because he was very ill. After he played a game with a fever he was very ill, so he didn’t. For that reason we decided to keep him on the bench and maybe play a part of the match. A player like this also needs to work not only to play.” – Cristian Stellini

It emphasises just how vital Kane is to Spurs because their squad depth means he couldn’t even get a full rest. With a top four spot still to secure, FPL managers planning to sacrifice Kane for Ivan Toney (£7.6m) or Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) may change their minds now that the north London side has avoided a Blank Gameweek 28.

FODEN’S FOOT PROBLEMS

When almost 800,000 managers bought in-form Phil Foden (£8.0m) for Gameweek 13, only to see him benched for the next three matches, it ruined him as an FPL prospect.

Since then, just five starts have arrived from 15 Manchester City league games but he’s now started the last two plus Tuesday’s 3-0 cup win at Bristol City. Furthermore, a goal and assist away to Bournemouth has been immediately followed by two strikes at Ashton Gate.

Post-match, he discussed the recent foot injury that put him in a bad place.

“I am feeling much better in my feet. It’s not easy sometimes when you play with discomfort in your feet. I feel 100% fit now and comfortable, so hopefully I can come back into the team and help them as much as possible.

“It has definitely [been frustrating], it has been one of the lowest parts of my career but everyone goes through them, it’s how you react.” – Phil Foden

MAN UNITED ROTATE BUT FERNANDES PLAYS 90

Parading their Carabao Cup trophy before kick-off, Manchester United made six changes to the side that played the final. Marcus Rashford (£7.2m), Casemiro (£4.9m) and Raphael Varane (£4.8m) moved to the bench, whilst Luke Shaw‘s (£5.3m) knock kept him out of the squad.

It was interesting to see Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) once again play the whole match. Apart from a couple of stoppage-time substitutions and a one-match suspension, the Portuguese playmaker has played every league minute of Man United’s season.

He’s yet to miss a single United league game through injury since he joined three years ago.

Fernandes’ free-kick set up Casemiro’s disallowed goal, shortly before his corner forced Nayef Aguerd (£4.8m) to head past his own goalkeeper.

DE ZERBI ON FERGUSON

18-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson (£4.6m) scored the goal which eliminated Stoke City on Tuesday night.

Since coming on against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve, Ferguson has bagged four goals and two assists from nine appearances, earning praise from manager Roberto De Zerbi.

“He is unique for us in terms of quality, in terms of characteristics. He knows very well the way to score. I think he can and he has to improve, in the quality of play, in ball possession, to keep the ball better. But he is 18, he will improve for sure because I know the guy, I know his passion, his attitude. I have no doubt.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Having an in-form cheap enabler sounds perfect during this spell of popular Wildcard and Bench Boost usage, where the Seagulls have Double Gameweeks 27 and 29, but Ferguson isn’t a reliable starter and now has further competition from fit-again Danny Welbeck (£6.5m).

However, should Brighton overcome quarter-final opponents Grimsby Town, they will have even more Double Gameweeks to arrange, adding Man United (H), Man City (H) and Newcastle United (a) into proceedings.

No wonder Kaoru Mitoma (£5.3m), who assisted Ferguson’s midweek goal, is one of this week’s most-bought players.

SOLOMON SCORES AGAIN

Israel international Manor Solomon (£4.9m) joined Fulham on loan during the summer but a long knee injury had kept him out until recently. Yet what a reintroduction he’s had!

Four goals from four consecutive matches, with his only start being the Tuesday night win over Leeds United that ensured both they and Liverpool have a Blank Gameweek 28.

The most recent two goals were similar and brilliant, moving from the left flank to the corner of the box before curling beautiful right-footers into the net.

Although no future Double Gameweeks have yet been announced (Fulham will get at least one double), Solomon could become a late-season FPL differential, coming in at slightly more than Andreas Pereira (£4.4m) but with more of a goal-scoring eye. Up next is Brentford (a), with Solomon’s fitness improving by the week and his form surely set to see him start a league game soon.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

85 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    How is pinnock for a differential?

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      bit risky, isn't he just coming back from injury?

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Last few games play 90 mins? Come back from injury since when ?

        Open Controls
  2. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Who's benching Haaland GW29?

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Guardiola

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      I am on my BB.

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Fools. If you have him play him imo

      Open Controls
    4. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I won't own him

      Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Changes you would make to this core?

    Ode over Mart?
    March over Mitoma? Or both?
    Ideas for other defs?

    Raya/(Kepa?)
    Trip/Zin/Est/X/X
    Saka/Madd/Rash/Mart/Mitoma
    Haaland/Kane/Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Glad to see someone else on Maddison instead of two Brighton mids. Been thinking which player are people planning on benching for Brighton mids in GW27 with Maddison he can be benched for the Brighton mid while playing Arsenal Mids, Rashford and the front 3.

      Had Martinelli for weeks and didn't expect him to start this GW let alone score. Jesus is back soon so think Odegaard may be worth it for security.

      Mitoma for me but March tempting and cheaper

      Gone for Henry and Botman. Tempted by Sanchez in goal, as GW29 nice fixtures as well as GW27.

      Open Controls
  4. meule
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Bueno or Patterson to Mee ?

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bueno looks like the longer term injury

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Bueno

      Open Controls
    3. meule
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    4. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Patterson is closer to a price drop if that matters.

      Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Only striker I could afford for nketiah without a hit is nacho.may as well keep nketiah one more week and hope for best v Bournemouth?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nacho against that Saints D though.......!

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I could probably afford Watkins with 2 FTS following gw.tempting though..

        Open Controls
  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    WC this team?

    Kepa
    Trippier, White, Tarkowski
    Rashford, Saka, Mahrez, Salah
    Kane, Haaland Nketiah

    Subs: Ward, Andreas, Patterson, Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      I wouldn't

      Open Controls
    2. Athletico Underachieving
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I’ve wildcarded a very similar team. Wasn’t keen on Tark, Mahrez or Salah

      Open Controls
    3. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes, I would. Many players you don't want to have imo (Tark, Mahrez, Nketiah, Andreas, Patterson, Bueno and maybe even Salah). x7

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Already have many BGW 28 players, but no DGW 27 players, ML leader will have 6. And will take quite some time and hits to build up a good BB DGW 29 team.

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Leaning towards this.

        Open Controls
    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      I would yep.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Would you do it this or next week?

        Open Controls
  7. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    Who to play out of for GW26

    Ake
    Trippier
    Tarkowski

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. TKC07
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Tark

      Open Controls
  8. TKC07
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Repost.. Who would you sell first among these players.. in what order?
    A) Cucurella
    B) Nketiah
    C) Bueno
    D) Andreas
    E) TAA
    F) WC.. All the above.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Nketiah

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Dependant on the rest of your team, chip strategy, how much itb, how many FTs etc. Can't answer this as it is

      Open Controls
    3. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      F seems reasonable.

      I dont believe you really WANT any of those players on you roster.

      Who else could you also sell to increase avail funds?

      Open Controls
    4. TKC07
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Current Team.. 1FT. 3 itb

      Guaita - Ward
      Estupinan - TAA* - Tark* - Cucurella** - Bueno**
      Rash - Saka - Marti - Salah* - Andreas**
      Haaland - Toney - Nketiah**

      Open Controls
  9. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW25 (466 teams)

    Safety score = 71
    Top score = Garrett Dooley with 121
    LMS average = 87.33 (-3.95) = 83.38

    49 teams eliminated, 417 teams through to GW26
    Up to 12% or minimum 51 out next GW.
    Congrats to all the survivors. 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Jeez. Scrapped it with 72.

      Open Controls
  10. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    WC this team?

    Kepa Ward
    TAA White Tarkowski Akanji Shaw
    Salah Odegaard Rashford Bowen Dasilva
    Haaland Darwin Nketiah

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  11. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Based on current plans this would be my bench for GW29. Wild card played ages ago. Bench boost for sure?

    Ward; Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard (+ Haaland as the only SGW player)

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      just now

      My BB will be Kepa, Henry, Mee, Kane. Your bench could easily outscore mine.

      Open Controls
  12. Firmino
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which option do you prefer?

    A)

    GW26 Maddison sou
    GW28 Maddison bre
    GW29 Maddison cry AVL
    GW30 Maddison BOU

    B)

    GW26 Odegaard BOU
    GW28 Odegaard CRY
    GW29 Saka LEE
    GW30 Saka liv

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Basically Maddison vs. Odegaard and then I would sell Saka in GW29 for Bruno.

      Open Controls
  13. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Gabriel or Zinchenko?

    Open Controls
    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Zinch

      Open Controls
  14. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    So with 1FT, and 1.2m in the bank, wildcard still available, what would you do here? Obvious ones are Gakpo & Akanji out…

    Kepa
    Trent - White - Tarko
    Rash - Saka - Martinelli - Gakpo
    Toney - Haaland - Kane

    Ward - Trippier - Andreas - Akanji

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Gapko to Brighton mid unless you want to WC

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Is there going to be a better time to use the WC? Feel like I could just to do a full shift around..

        Open Controls
        1. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Might as well hold off on the wildcard for one more week. Gakpo to anyone you fancy

          Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Roll and reassess after GW26.

      Open Controls
  15. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Yes! I have cracked it. Gw27 wildcard.

    7dwg players in gw27
    10 players for gw28
    2FTs into gw29 to have 12 or maybe 13 down players and bench boost.

    Kepa, sanchez,
    Trippier, Burn, Henry, Mee, Estupinan,
    Saka, Rashford, madison, mitoma, ward-prowse*
    Haaland, Kate, Toney

    JWP is the obvious transfer out after gw27. Leaves a transfer spare to deal with unexpected circumstances.

    Done.

    Open Controls
    1. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Kate? Bloody autocorrect

      Open Controls
      1. sulldaddy
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Could be a solid differential though

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Why JWP & not Ode?

      Only one Arsenal?

      Open Controls
  16. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hi all. Is there any other website rather than Livefpl to show EO?

    Open Controls
  17. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Even the BBC is telling everybody to wildcard
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64824969

    "It could look something like this:
    David Raya, Kepa Arrizabalaga
    Kieran Trippier, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Reece James, Pervis Estupinan, Sven Botman
    Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford, James Maddison, Kaoru Mitoma
    Erling Haaland, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins"

    Spoon feeding has got to go.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      No Trippier? Bold from the BBC...

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        First name on the backline.

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      No Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Could come in for Haaland GW28

        Open Controls
  18. LC1
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    It definitely does not feel right benching 3 BRI players this weekend but unsure who to swap for;

    Kepa
    Zinchenko Henry Mee
    Maddison Rashford Saka Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Sanchez Mioma Estupinan Trippier

    Just have to pray for a cheeky West Ham 1-0 win

    Open Controls
    1. TonyRaw
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Play Estu and bench Mee or Henry

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
        1. LC1
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hm yeah could do to spread the risk I suppose. Will be weird hoping fort a CS for Mee on Monday with Henry on the bench

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I've had double Newcastle defence and benched one. Don't get bogged down with having points on the bench - its a good thing as it shows you have a strong team. Yes its frustrating when a bench player outscores your outfield players

            Open Controls
  19. Heavy Cream
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Am I the only one that loves fantasy football but isn’t really into football itself?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Just you

      Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      FPL 1st, Football 2nd.

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        If you support a PL team, it should always be football first....

        Open Controls
    3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yer, more and more each year. Does mean I have a lot less knowledge from watching far fewer games.

      Open Controls
  20. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    For us without a wildcard (but with free hit), how do we navigate these weeks? It's so tempting to just fire off the FH in 28, as it's impossible to have many doublers for 27 + United/City without have fewer 28 players. But who knows how many fixtures one could "gain" by saving it for later

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Think I'll free hit one of the dgws, and bb in the other. Don't think there's much to gain in 28 if you have 8+ startere

      Open Controls
  21. Heavy Cream
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Kepa
    Akanji TAA Saliba
    Saka Mitoma Martinelli Iwobi Mahrez
    Haaland Toney

    Ward Darwin Trippier Shaw

    Am I g2g? 1ft but hoping to make a couple of swaps for gw27. Thanks.

    Open Controls
  22. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any changes to this WC team, and starting XI for this week? Plan is to BB 29.

    Raya
    Gabriel, Mee, Estupiñán
    Saka, Ødegaard, Maddison, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane

    Ward / Watkins, Trippier, Burn

    Watkins to Toney would be a more obvious one, but the uncertainty is putting me off. Also, on another note, Watkins v. Palace at home is an odd choice for bench, but I don't see any one else I would rather bench instead of him. What do y'all think?

    Open Controls
    1. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’d play Watkins over Maddison personally.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Many thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Reallty like it! Is one Brighton player enough for their doubles?

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks, sir! Got two actually, Estupiñán and Mitoma. Think it should be enough!

        Open Controls
  23. aidmata
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi guys - asked a similar question earlier but looking to gauge as much opinion as I can. All chips intact with 1FT and £2.3 ITB - would you WC this week?

    Kepa Ward

    TAA Bueno White Trippier Botman

    Salah Martinelli Saka Andreas Rashford

    Gnonto Haaland Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I was in a similar situation and activated it.

      Open Controls
  24. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any improvement ideas for this WC draft? 3.0itb

    Kepa
    Zinchenko Mee Henry
    Saka Odegaard Rashford MacAllister
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Sanchez Mitoma Trippier Schär

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  25. TKC07
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you WC this team? If not, who would you sell first?

    1FT. 3 itb
    Guaita - Ward
    Estupinan - TAA* - Tark* - Cucurella** - Bueno**
    Rash - Saka - Marti - Salah* - Andreas*
    Haaland - Toney - Nketiah**

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      That is one of the clearer ones - would lose both keepers, 4x defenders, 2 x mids and Nketiah from that

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes.

      Open Controls
  26. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Nketiah to Toney the right call here, or save FT?

    Pickford
    Shaw White Digne
    Salah Rashford Odegaard Mahrez
    Haaland Darwin Nketiah

    Ward Bailey Trippier Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I would do it

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.