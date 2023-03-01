284
Fixtures March 1

How the FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks look after the FA Cup

Another day, another update to bring you concerning the Blank and Double Gameweeks ahead in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Blank Gameweek 28 is now complete after Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round ties – and a couple of shocks means that we’ve got more fixtures going ahead than we bargained for.

We’ll also take a look at the Blank Gameweek 32 latest in this article and what the midweek action means for future Double Gameweeks.

FPL BLANK GAMEWEEK 28: THE FULL FIXTURE LIST

Seven scheduled Premier League fixtures will definitely go ahead in Blank Gameweek 28, with Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur added to the mix after surprise defeats for both clubs in their respective FA Cup ties.

Three matches – Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United, Liverpool v Fulham and Manchester City v West Ham United – will be postponed.

GW28 Premier League fixture
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nott’m Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

BLANK GAMEWEEK 32 LATEST

It wasn’t just the results of the FA Cup fifth round that influenced the Blank Gameweek 32 picture but also the draw for the quarter-finals.

There’ll only be a maximum of two blanks now in Gameweek 32 – something that was bordering on inconceivable at the start of this week.

One (and only one) of Fulham v Leeds United or Manchester United v Chelsea will definitely go ahead, due to the Cottagers and the Red Devils being paired in the quarter-final draw.

Brighton v Manchester City looks very likely to be a blank.

GW32 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen in the following situation:
Arsenal v SouthamptonOn
Bournemouth v West HamOn
Brentford v Aston VillaOn
Brighton v Man CityPossible blankIf either Brighton beat Grimsby Town in the FA Cup quarter-finals and/or Man City beat Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Crystal Palace v EvertonOn
Fulham v LeedsPossible blankIf Fulham beat Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Leicester v WolvesOn
Liverpool v Nottm ForestOn
Man Utd v ChelseaPossible blankIf Manchester United beat Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Newcastle v SpursOn

FUTURE DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

After all that drama tonight, there’ll be fewer fixtures in the as-yet-unannounced Double Gameweeks than we might have anticipated.

Double Gameweeks 34/37 will be smaller than predicted as a result (eg three additional matches in one, two in the other), while there’ll likely also have to be another mini-Double Gameweek involving Brighton and Newcastle United.

OUTSTANDING FIXTURES THAT NEED REARRANGING
  • Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion (originally in Gameweek 25)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United (originally in Gameweek 28)
  • Liverpool v Fulham (originally in Gameweek 28)
  • Manchester City v West Ham United (originally in Gameweek 28)
FIXTURES THAT MAY/WILL NEED REARRANGING
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City (originally in Gameweek 32)
  • Fulham v Leeds United *OR* Manchester United v Chelsea (originally in Gameweek 32)

FPL REACTION

Not many of us saw this coming at the start of the evening and the initial thought after the full-time whistles blew is that the FPL run-in should now be a lot easier to negotiate.

Whether that’s a good or bad thing depends on your perspective, as plenty of chaos usually brings with it opportunities to go against the herd and make mini-league or overall rank gains.

An earlier Wildcard (ie in Gameweeks 26 or 27) will look more attractive to many FPL managers now, with a squad much easier to set up to not only tackle and make the most of the blanks and doubles in Gameweeks 27-29 but even cope with Blank Gameweek 32 as well.

Harry Kane (£11.7m) suddenly comes back into the short-term thinking with a Blank Gameweek 28 fixture we didn’t think he’d have but tonight’s results do mean that Spurs, along with north London rivals Arsenal, won’t double again this season.

The Bench Boost in Gameweek 29 may gain in appeal, too, with no big doubles later in the campaign to rival it.

Two likely future doubles for Manchester City means that anyone with a Triple Captain still intact at least has an opportunity to belatedly back Erling Haaland (£12.2m) with the chip.

We’ll have more reaction to tonight’s developments in the coming days.

Note: we’ve reset the results of our Wildcard poll (found on the sidebar) after tonight’s games, as the changing Blank/Double Gameweek landscape may have altered some managers’ minds.

Here’s how the results looked before the reset, after some 450 votes:

  1. Cilly Bonnolly
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    FPL’s a funny old game. Was gutted on Friday night when, after getting in after a terrible day at work, realised it was 6:34 and I’d just missed the deadline. Had set my team up but hadn’t done my transfers. Then learned Mitrovic was out so had two non-playing players in him and Botman in my eleven where Tarkowski and Darwin should have been. Fast forward five days and I’ve cost myself a total of two points by not doing the moves.

    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      #winning. I wish I’d forgotten to do my recent transfers. Akanji, Badiashile and Mahrez. Awful

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah I feel like I dodged a bullet with 70 after missing deadline with 2 blankers and the weakest team I can remember…

      Now 2 fts and options.. do we still say “we move”?

  2. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wc team?

    Sanchez Ward
    Gabriel Trippier Botman Mee Henry
    Salah Saka Maddison Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Toney Watkins

    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Looks good

      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Kane?

    2. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Not worried about Toney? Also Kane is essential I’d say

    3. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't have Salah. Prefer Kane as your other premium.

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Subs in correct order? One might be needed if Nketiah is out.

    A. Trippier(mci)
    B. Tarkowski(nfo)
    C. Andreas(bre)

    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      u forgotten Trippier scored that freekick?

  4. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Rival had Saliba/Saka(c)/martinelli on his fh ,that's 67 pts right there.

    115 total

    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      and?

      1. Pariße
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        He’s mad now, can’t sleep.

        1. tokara
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          its always about the next gw...no point looking back

  5. tokara
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    is gw29 the biggest DGW?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yip. DGW34/37 will likely have two or three extra fixtures each, compared to the six of DGW29.

      1. tokara
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        ok thanks, guessed i will do my WC BB later

  6. Pariße
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Best mid to bring in for Gakpo?

    7.8m available, probably a 1gw punt, as I might wildcard in 26

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Gundagon?

  7. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    First stab at a Wildcardto bb29. Having been convinced this may be the best strategy

    How does this look? Thanks

    Kepa raya
    Zinchenko trippier estu mee botman
    Saka martinelli rashford maddison mitoma
    Haaland kane toney

    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      It's good, but it's gonna look a lot like many other teams...no Watkins?

      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Prefer kane

  8. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Near perfect outcome for me as I only have FH left. Was anticipating the likely nightmare scenario of multiple big game weeks & big blanks

  9. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    No one looking to sell Haaland on WC.

    1. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Might sell him in GW28 and bring back for Kane in GW30

  10. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Can u rate This WC out of 10 and Why ?
    Kepa Raya
    Trippier Estupiñá Mee Zinchenko James
    Saka Ødegaard Rashford Maddison Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Toney
    0.7 M itb

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Every WC team looking similar except for one or two players 🙁

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        Me too but I can't find his replacement

      2. tokara
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        exactly. will use my WC later.

        The game is about where it ends...not where it starts

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          Good point of view

    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Not a fan of James. Can’t fault it otherwise

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        Me too but I can't find his replacement 🙁

        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          Schar?

          1. OptimusBlack
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Yes he is good option Thank you, do u like this WC and would WC my team ?
            *My Team linked*

            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              16 mins ago

              Easily, yes. I see many players to dump there, and GW29 is now running away as the biggest DGW so you'll be well set up

              1. OptimusBlack
                • 9 Years
                12 mins ago

                Thank yooou

        2. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Emerson Royal?

          1. OptimusBlack
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes good option too

          2. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Open Controls
  11. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    What’s a good score this GW?

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      90+

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Damn!

  12. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    The template just got locked in

    And it's very, very strong

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Until the next one.

    2. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      And it feels boring AGAIN 🙁

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        Still enough variety there to make it interesting... 🙂

        1. Eleven Hag
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          Where?

          Most WC teams have atleast 13 similar players:) and either march/Mitoma plus the 5th defender

    3. tokara
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      whenever one feels strong, the score returns different

  13. wayne_130
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Are the rumours true that FPL will be removing ALL points accrued by Toney this season due to the charges he is facing? Interesting if it's correct.

    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      LOL!!!!!

  14. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Doubt nketiah starts this weekend. Best replacement under 8.2m?

    A. Toney
    B. Watkins
    C. Someone else?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Toney

  15. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    WC GW26 or 27...?

    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Right fr*ggin' now, for me!

  16. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Things we can't predict: if this FA Cup round happened before GW25, I'd have played my Free Hit in GW25

    There was absolutely no way to be sure about future BGW chaos ahead of time, so I'll take it on the chin. I'll probably still go for FH32 as it means I'll be free to have Man U and Brighton triple-ups with Haaland and Kepa

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      With hindsight was I right to transfer in Brighton and Brentford prior to GW25, FH25 to replace blanks with doublers and then be sitting pretty needing maybe one transfer and no chip to target DGW27/29 and BGW28?

      My mistake was losing Gabriel to Nketiah for FH25. At least Gabriel is back this week.

  17. RICICLE
    55 mins ago

    Hi guys, disappointing GW with 73 pts in the end, ah well

    However, with so much information being thrown around now, and with only a FH left, I have been left utterly confused and not a single clue what to do.
    It’s actually making me want to just leave playing, the amount of thinking and planning is just overload.

    Not asking for anyone to “do it for me”, I’m not that bothered, but if you only had FH with this team, what would your rough plan be?

    Kepa
    Tarkowksi - White - Trippier
    Rashford - Saka - Salah - Odegaard - Mahrez
    Darwin - Haaland
    _______________________________________
    Ederson: Shaw: Gnonto: Schar

    Was just thinking sometning like this over coming GW’s for hits?

    Salah + Mahrez + Darwin > Bruno + Mitoma + Kane

    I am absolutely lost with what to do, and after having a surge up the ranks as well of late.

    Any…….any input appreciated gents. Thanks.

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Having no chips means, I think ideally you would want players that doesn't blank

      So filling the team with triple arsenal, spurs, Brentford, Leicster would be ideal. And then FH in the biggest dgw in 29.

      1. RICICLE
        38 mins ago

        Cheers bud, yeah I definitely plan to FH in big DGW 29 I know that much.
        My head is all over the place with who blanks and who doesn’t, even simple spreadsheets now just look a panicky blur to me.

        So in your opinion it would be good to aim for teams that simply don’t blank, makes good sense.

        1. RICICLE
          36 mins ago

          In fact is there a REALLY simple breakdown anywhere of teams that blank and don’t blank in the weeks to come.

          Everything I’ve seen so far is “possible blank” etc which is just an unknown and keeping me guessing what’s what lol

          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            35 mins ago

            https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1631055846204375040?s=20

            1. RICICLE
              32 mins ago

              Cheers Ze! Appreciate it.
              Usually I’m completely thrown off by Crellins spreadsheets but this looks fairly straight forward for a change haha!

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Without a WC, every transfer has to be strategic. I'd keep the Liverpool double-up here until the Bournemouth game, and address the biggest issues first:

      Mahrez (rotation) + Gnonto (Leeds) to Mitoma + Watkins (if avoiding Toney)

      The rest can actually be taken by the GW. You might go with FH28 or 29 or 32, depending on the situation at that time

      I don't think you'll need hits, especially since you're not setting up a bench boost, I'd just fix issues as they come, then use the FH for the worst GW for this squad

      If you've got time, some planning can be done here: https://www.livefpl.net/myteam

      1. RICICLE
        20 mins ago

        Cheers Ze, I agree there, I am inclined to keep poop players but absolutely cannot stand em being in my team, thinking of just correcting it and bringing Lane and Bruno back in asap and correcting the situation.
        Mahrez > Mitoma I think is defo happening. I think I could even turn Gnonto into Toney also.
        I’d just always thought FH would be best for the biggest DGW really.

        I’ve tried in the past to use the planning thing on that link you kindly gave me but I’ve honestly no idea how to use it, it’s all too confusing me to how to work it.

        1. RICICLE
          14 mins ago

          Actually just going GW to GW it does show how many players you’d have over coming GW’s doesn’t it, easy enough I guess haha

          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Yup! And you can transfer players, plan starters and captains, all that good stuff

            1. RICICLE
              1 min ago

              Yeah just having a mess about on it now, cool stuff! I am too used to just doing things on the main FPL site haha, will take a little to acclimatise and efforts to plan haha.

              Thanks so much pal

              1. Ze_Austin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                You're welcome. Good luck 🙂

  18. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Nketiah flag due to knock tipping me into WC. Best Arsenal defender to get between

    A Zinchenko
    B White
    C Gabriel

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      A

  19. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Maddison back next gw?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      https://twitter.com/ColmVHayes/status/1630941713861693440?s=20

      Yup. Over the illness and already training

  20. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    When does Toney get his ban?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/01/will-ivan-toney-face-a-ban-and-when-could-it-start/

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Sometime before end of season is all we know but earliest probably beginning of April

  21. GW25 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 25.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    1. Bruno Commando
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Martinelli ftw!

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Saka© for the break-even

        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Mahrez & Tark FTL

  22. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    With the fa cup games over, any thoughts on what to do here? 1ft, 1.5m itb. WC, FH, TC left to play.

    kepa
    taa james trippier shaw
    salah saka odegaard rash
    haaland nketiah

    ward tark andreas gnonto

  23. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Just got to my highest rank ever (20k), and looking at these WC teams looking all similar, and with no upside in late WC (which I wanted to use as a diffential) now with less blanks and doubles post gw30, I have lost all the interest and don't even care about the rank anymore 🙂

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      “There are only two tragedies in life: not getting what you want—and getting it.”

  24. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who is the one player you'd want to add for BGW28/DGW29?

    Kepa (Raya)
    Trippier Gabriel Mee Botman
    Saka Ødegaard
    Toney Kane

    [Estupiñán BrunoF Rashford March Haaland] £1M

    Is GW28, Haaland > Watkins then GW30 > Haaland hokey cokey worth -0.4M and two transfers?

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Maddison?

    2. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Haaland to Watkins or Felix. Especially if Potter goes. Don't like watkins DGW29 fixtures. Felix all home games 28 and 29

      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Watkins has scored vs city, arsenal and Everton in recent weeks?

        1. Scalper
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Definitely a purple patch. It may continue, it may not. If he was able to do this week in week out he'd be right up there with Haaland/Kane.

    3. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Maddison and Watkins so far. Chelsea don't excite me right now, but things could change by then.

  25. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Omg I didn't cap Martinelli after considering it

  26. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Risers: None

    Fallers: De Bruyne (12.2) Mudryk (6.7) Pedro Porro (4.8)

    1. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thanks Jiwa aga

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I've got a feeling De Bruyne sellers will regret it this week.

  27. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    If wildcarding who would you bring in between AMartinelli
    B Ødegaard

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Martinelli

    2. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Still would go with Ode myself. Think the future introduction of Jesus will put Marti in trouble of rotation with Trossard. But it's definitely a tough one considering Marti's form

    3. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      B still

    4. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

    5. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Tis a merry-go-round with Nketiah, Jesus, Martinelli, and Trossard. Martinelli is a hold if you own, but I have Ødegaard so won't be getting him back.

  28. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Trying to ignore social media pressure to WC26 but I am tempted as not sure when a better time to use WC will be. Does the below team warrant WC26/27 or I should just survive using hits?

    Kepa // Ward
    Trippier Shaw Gabriel Ake // Bueno
    Salah Martinelli Saka Rashy // Andreas
    Haaland Kane // Gnoto

    GW26: Ake -> Henry
    DGW 27: Bueno + Andreas -> Estu + Mitoma for -4 [total 3 doublers]

    BGW28: Salah -> Maddison [total 9 players]

    Kepa
    Tripp Henry Gabriel
    Martinelli Saka Maddison
    Kane Gnoto

    BBDGW29: Martinelli -> Bruno [total 11 doublers]

    Kepa* Ward*
    Tripp* Henry* Gabriel Shaw* Estu*
    Bruno* Saka Rashy* Maddison* Mitoma*
    Haaland Kane Gnoto*

    A) WC26/27 to attack 27-29 and prep for 32
    B) Stick to the above plan

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      I have been firmly on plan B until this evening, however I don't see any upside in delaying the WC now hence might go with plan A

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah. Those later DGWs have thinned down considerably and can be danced around with FTs and a good bench. Even BGW32 has lost its fear factor

        1. Bruno Commando
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Thanks, that is exactly my thoughts too. The later DGWs and BGWs look to be less disruptive as lesser fixtures are affected now. Might be better to set myself up for BGW28 and DGW29. Don't even have 11 players for BGW28 now, after taking hits!

        2. Eleven Hag
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah now the possible differential could be to build the best possible BB team for Gw29 and work backwards to the WC in gw26/27. And going without Haaland could be another in the BB team and hope Liverpool will keep the damage to minimum. These are the little things one need to catch to make up the ranks imo as otherwise most teams will look similar.

      2. Bruno Commando
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree - I was trying to resist the temptation but I question myself when the better time to WC will be if BGW32 is somewhat manageable now.

